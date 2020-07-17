Trabajando con las series temporales en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 39): Indicadores basados en la biblioteca - Preparación de datos y eventos de la series temporales

Contenido

Concepto

Todo lo que hemos hecho hasta el día de hoy, estaba relacionado con asesores y scripts, y no se relacionaba de forma alguna con los indicadores. Sin embargo, las series temporales se pueden utilizar de forma muy activa como fuente de datos para diferentes cálculos en los indicadores, por lo que, en nuestra opinión, ha llegado el momento de que la biblioteca y los indicadores comiencen a interactuar.

A diferencia de los asesores, los indicadores tienen una estructura completamente distinta; cada indicador se ejecuta en un único flujo del símbolo en el que está iniciado. Esto significa que, si iniciamos diferentes indicadores en varios gráficos del mismo instrumento, todos los indicadores se ejecutarán en el mismo flujo del símbolo al que pertenecen todos estos gráficos.

Por consiguiente, si uno de los indicadores tiene una arquitectura mal diseñada y se ralentiza, frenará el flujo completo del símbolo. En este caso, todos los demás indicadores, creados correctamente, pero funcionando en el mismo flujo que el indicador "pesado", se verán obligados a esperar a que se desbloquee el indicador que frena el flujo.

Para evitar retrasos al solicitar los datos históricos mientras trabajamos con los indicadores en el terminal, hemos diseñado un suministro secuencial de los datos solicitados: varias funciones capaces de activar la carga de datos históricos y retornar de inmediato el resultado del funcionamiento de la función, sin esperas.



Al solicitar los datos de cualquier serie temporal de cualquier símbolo con las funciones Copy, en el indicador y el asesor se dará un comportamiento distinto cuando el terminal suministre los datos históricos:

Al solicitar los datos desde el indicador, si las series temporales solicitadas aún no han sido construidas o deben ser cargadas desde el servidor, la función retornará de inmediato -1, pero, en este caso, el propio proceso de carga/construcción será iniciado. Al solicitar los datos desde un experto o script, se inicializará la carga desde el servidor, si el terminal no dispone de estos datos a nivel local; o bien comenzará la construcción de la serie temporal necesaria, si los datos se pueden construir a partir de la historia local, pero aún no están preparados. La función retornará la cantidad de datos que estén preparados al momento de finalización del timeout, pero la carga de la historia continuará, y con la siguiente solicitud análoga, la función retornará ya más datos.

De esta forma, podemos ver que, al solicitar los datos desde el asesor, el propio terminal comienza la carga de los datos (si los datos solicitados aún no existen a nivel local, o no son suficientes), y al finalizar un cierto tiempo (timeout), la función retorna la cantidad de historia ya existente en el momento en que finaliza la espera de la carga de la historia, es decir, el terminal intenta de inmediato darnos la historia solicitada, y si no resulta suficiente a nivel local, tratará de cargarla en la cantidad necesaria.

En este momento, nuestro programa espera la carga de los datos.

En los indicadores, esperar resulta algo categóricamente inasumible, por eso, el terminal nos entrega lo que hay (o nos comunica que no hay nada en absoluto), y si no hay historia a nivel local, o no es suficiente al solicitar los datos por primera vez, comenzará su carga. En este caso, además, no se espera la carga de los datos que faltan hasta que se dé el timeout: nos informan de que no hay nada, y luego salimos.

En esta situación, nuestro programa deberá salir por sí mismo de su parte computacional hasta el siguiente tick. Al darse el siguiente inicio del manejador OnCalculate() del indicador en el nuevo tick, los datos ya podrán estar parcial o totalmente cargados y disponibles para los cálculos. Aquí, deberemos decidir por nosotros mismos cuántos datos nos bastarán para que el algoritmo del programa funcione sin problemas.

Y además, el indicador no debe intentar cargar sus propios datos, es decir, los datos del símbolo y periodo en los que está iniciado. En caso contrario, dicha solicitud puede provocar un clinch. De la carga de estos datos para los indicadores se encarga el subsistema del terminal, que nos proporciona todos los datos sobre el número y el estado en las variablesrates_total y prev_calculated del manejador OnCalculate().



Partiendo precisamente de estas exigencias mínimas, tenemos que corregir ciertas clases para trabajar con las series temporales y organizar correctamente la carga primaria de los datos necesarios para realizar los cálculos.



En esta ocasión, nos encargaremos de corregir las clases creadas, organizando correctamente la carga primaria de datos de todas las series temporales utilizadas en nuestros programas, y enviando al gráfico del programa de control cualquier evento de todas las series temporales utilizadas durante su actualización online.



Mejorando las clases para trabajar con indicadores, creando los eventos de series temporales



Para comenzar, cargaremos en el archivo Datas.mqh los nuevos mensajes de la biblioteca, es decir, los índices de los mensajes:

MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_PREPARING_SYMBOLS_ARRAY, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_GET_SYMBOLS_ARRAY, MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_EMPTY_PERIODS_STRING,

...

MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_FAILED_GET_BAR_DATA, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_FAILED_DT_STRUCT_WRITE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_FAILED_GET_SERIES_DATA,

...

MSG_LIB_TEXT_TS_TEXT_SYMBOL_TERMINAL_FIRSTDATE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_TS_TEXT_CREATED_OK, MSG_LIB_TEXT_TS_TEXT_NOT_CREATED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_TS_TEXT_IS_SYNC, MSG_LIB_TEXT_TS_TEXT_ATTEMPT, MSG_LIB_TEXT_TS_TEXT_WAIT_FOR_SYNC, };

y los textos de los mensajes que se corresponden con los índices nuevamente añadidos:

{ "Не удалось подготовить массив используемых символов. Ошибка " , "Failed to create an array of used symbols. Error " }, { "Не удалось получить массив используемых символов" , "Failed to get array of used symbols" } , { "Ошибка. Строка предопределённых периодов пустая, будет использоваться " , "Error. String of predefined periods is empty, the Period will be used: " },

...

{ "Не удалось получить данные бара" , "Failed to get bar data" }, { "Не удалось записать время в структуру времени" , "Failed to write time to datetime structure" } , { "Не удалось получить данные таймсерии" , "Failed to get timeseries data" },

...

{ "Самая первая дата в истории по символу в клиентском терминале" , "Very first date in history of symbol in client terminal" }, { "создана успешно" , "created successfully" } , { "не создана" , "not created" } , { "синхронизирована" , "synchronized" } , { "Попытка: " , "Attempt: " } , { "Ожидание синхронизации данных ..." , "Waiting for data synchronization ..." } , };

En el constructor de la clase del objeto básico de todos los objetos de la biblioteca CBaseObj, en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\BaseObj.mqh, hemos modificado la inicialización de la variable m_available: justo al crearse, todos los objetos herederos de la clase básica CBaseObj tendrán la propiedad sobre su accesibilidad para trabajar con ellos en el programa en el estado "se utiliza" (true). Antes, el valor se establecía al realizarse la inicialización en el estado "no se utiliza" false:

CBaseObj() : m_program(( ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE ):: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_PROGRAM_TYPE )), m_global_error( ERR_SUCCESS ), m_log_level(LOG_LEVEL_ERROR_MSG), m_chart_id_main(:: ChartID ()), m_chart_id(:: ChartID ()), m_folder_name(DIRECTORY), m_sound_name( "" ), m_name( __FUNCTION__ ), m_type( 0 ), m_use_sound( false ), m_available( true ) , m_first_start( true ) {} };

También se ha cambiado el nombre del método encargado de establecer la bandera que indica que se ha registrado un evento en el objeto, en la clase del objeto básico expandido de todos los objetos de la biblioteca CBaseObjExt, en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\BaseObj.mqh:

void SetEventFlag ( const bool flag) { this .m_is_event=flag; }

Antes, el método tenía el nombre SetEvent(), lo cual provocaba ciertas interferencias al desarrollar nuevos objetos, ya que SetEvent puede indicar la creación, el establecimiento, el envío, etcétera, precisamente de un evento, y no el establecimiento de una bandera de señal sobre la presencia de un evento.



Por consiguiente, en los archivos de las clases en las que se utilizaba este método, también hemos introducido algunos cambios: hemos sustituido la llamada del método SetEvent() por la llamada de SetEventFlag(). No tiene sentido describir aquí este punto, para aclaraciones adicionales, el lector podrá recurrir a los archivos adjuntos al artículo.



Dado que las funciones comerciales están prohibidas en los indicadores, introduciremos los cambios en las clases de los objetos comerciales.

En la clase del objeto comercial multiplataforma, en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Trade\TradeObj.mqh, añadimos al inicio de todos los métodos comerciales la comprobación del tipo de programa, y si se trata de un indicador o servicio, salimos del método retornando true:

bool CTradeObj::OpenPosition( const ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type, const double volume, const double sl= 0 , const double tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) { if ( this .m_program== PROGRAM_INDICATOR || this .m_program== PROGRAM_SERVICE ) return true ; :: ResetLastError ();

...

bool CTradeObj::ClosePosition( const ulong ticket, const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX ) { if ( this .m_program== PROGRAM_INDICATOR || this .m_program== PROGRAM_SERVICE ) return true ; :: ResetLastError ();

...

bool CTradeObj::ClosePositionPartially( const ulong ticket, const double volume, const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX ) { if ( this .m_program== PROGRAM_INDICATOR || this .m_program== PROGRAM_SERVICE ) return true ; :: ResetLastError ();

...

bool CTradeObj::ClosePositionBy( const ulong ticket, const ulong ticket_by) { if ( this .m_program== PROGRAM_INDICATOR || this .m_program== PROGRAM_SERVICE ) return true ; :: ResetLastError ();

...

bool CTradeObj::ModifyPosition( const ulong ticket, const double sl= WRONG_VALUE , const double tp= WRONG_VALUE ) { if ( this .m_program== PROGRAM_INDICATOR || this .m_program== PROGRAM_SERVICE ) return true ; :: ResetLastError ();

...

bool CTradeObj::SetOrder( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type, const double volume, const double price, const double sl= 0 , const double tp= 0 , const double price_stoplimit= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) { if ( this .m_program== PROGRAM_INDICATOR || this .m_program== PROGRAM_SERVICE ) return true ; :: ResetLastError ();

...

bool CTradeObj::DeleteOrder( const ulong ticket) { if ( this .m_program== PROGRAM_INDICATOR || this .m_program== PROGRAM_SERVICE ) return true ; :: ResetLastError ();

...

bool CTradeObj::ModifyOrder( const ulong ticket, const double price= WRONG_VALUE , const double sl= WRONG_VALUE , const double tp= WRONG_VALUE , const double price_stoplimit= WRONG_VALUE , const datetime expiration= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) { if ( this .m_program== PROGRAM_INDICATOR || this .m_program== PROGRAM_SERVICE ) return true ; :: ResetLastError ();

Exactamente de la misma forma, hemos introducido los cambios en todos los métodos comerciales homónimos de la clase comercial principal de la biblioteca

en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Trading.mqh.



Esta salida de los métodos comerciales, en primer lugar, no nos dejará llamar las funciones comerciales en los programas donde han sido finalizadas, y, en segundo lugar, retornará el éxito de la ejecución del método, lo que no nos permitirá iniciar el procesamiento de los errores de la biblioteca.



Ahora, vamos a analizar los cambios relacionados directamente con las clases de los objetos de las series temporales.

En la clase del objeto de barra, hemos modificado ligeramente los textos mostrados desde los constructores de la clase al obtener erróneamente los datos históricos al crear el objeto de barra. Asimismo, hemos añadido al texto mostrado el número del constructor, el símbolo y el marco temporal de la serie temporal para el que se crea el objeto de barra.

En el constructor de la primera forma, la comprobación de errores y el registro de la hora en la estructura de tiempo han sido desplazados a diferentes bloques:

CBar::CBar ( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index) { this .m_type=COLLECTION_SERIES_ID; MqlRates rates_array[ 1 ]; this .SetSymbolPeriod(symbol,timeframe,index); :: ResetLastError (); if (:: CopyRates (symbol,timeframe,index, 1 ,rates_array)< 1 ) { int err_code=:: GetLastError (); :: Print ( DFUN, "(1) " , symbol , " " , TimeframeDescription(timeframe) , " " , CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_FAILED_GET_BAR_DATA), ". " , CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), " " ,CMessage::Text(err_code), " " , CMessage::Retcode(err_code) ); MqlRates err={ 0 }; rates_array[ 0 ]=err; } :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: TimeToStruct (rates_array[ 0 ].time, this .m_dt_struct)) { int err_code=:: GetLastError (); :: Print ( DFUN, "(1) " , symbol , " " , TimeframeDescription(timeframe ), " " , CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_FAILED_DT_STRUCT_WRITE), ". " , CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), " " ,CMessage::Text(err_code), " " , CMessage::Retcode(err_code) ); } this .SetProperties(rates_array[ 0 ]); } CBar::CBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index, const MqlRates &rates) { this .m_type=COLLECTION_SERIES_ID; this .SetSymbolPeriod(symbol,timeframe,index); :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: TimeToStruct (rates.time, this .m_dt_struct)) { int err_code=:: GetLastError (); :: Print ( DFUN, "(2) " , symbol , " " , TimeframeDescription(timeframe) , " " , CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_FAILED_DT_STRUCT_WRITE), ". " , CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), " " ,CMessage::Text(err_code), " " , CMessage::Retcode(err_code) ); MqlRates err={ 0 }; this .SetProperties(err); return ; } this .SetProperties(rates); }

Estas acciones nos proporcionan más datos al darse el error de creación del objeto de barra.

Dado que para solicitar los datos sobre el número de barras y sus valores en el símbolo de periodo actual necesitamos usar las matrices de series temporales proporcionadas por el manejador OnCalculate(), deberemos transmitir de alguna manera estas matrices y valores a las clases de la biblioteca.

Para ello, vamos a crear una estructura en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh, en el que se guardarán todas las variables que utilizaremos para transmitir a las series temporales de la biblioteca todos los datos necesarios calculados para la serie temporal actual:

struct SDataCalculate { int rates_total ; int prev_calculated ; int begin ; double price ; MqlRates rates ; } rates_data;

Como podemos ver, la estructura contiene todos los campos necesarios para transmitir los datos a la biblioteca en cualquier implementación del manejador OnCalculate() del indicador.

Para la primera forma del manejador



int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const int begin, const double & price[] );

se usan las variables de estructura rates_total, prev_calculated, begin y price.

Para la segunda forma del manejador

int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime & time{}, const double & open[], const double & high[], const double & low[], const double & close[], const long & tick_volume[], const long & volume[], const int & spread[] );

se usan las variables de estructura rates_total, prev_calculated y la estructura MqlRates rates para guardar los valores de las matrices.

Esta implementación de la estructura resulta conveniente para transmitir a la biblioteca los valores de solo una barra.



En la clase CSeries, en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\Series.mqh, añadimos a los métodos para establecer el símbolo y el marco temporal la bandera de establecimiento de las fechas del servidor:



void SetSymbol( const string symbol, const bool set_server_date= false ); void SetTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool set_server_date= false );

La bandera está quitada por defecto, lo cual, al llamar al método, impide establecer las fechas del servidor, ya que, para llamar al método que establece las fechas del servidor, primero se comprueba el estado de esta bandera:

void CSeries::SetSymbol( const string symbol, const bool set_server_date= false ) { if ( this .m_symbol==symbol) return ; this .m_symbol=(symbol== NULL || symbol== "" ? :: Symbol () : symbol); this .m_new_bar_obj.SetSymbol( this .m_symbol); if (set_server_date) this .SetServerDate(); } void CSeries::SetTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool set_server_date= false ) { if ( this .m_timeframe==timeframe) return ; this .m_timeframe=(timeframe== PERIOD_CURRENT ? ( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: Period () : timeframe); this .m_new_bar_obj.SetPeriod( this .m_timeframe); this .m_period_description=TimeframeDescription( this .m_timeframe); if (set_server_date) this .SetServerDate(); }

Se ha hecho de esta forma para no establecer varias veces las fechas del servidor al llamar al método de establecimiento simultáneo del símbolo y el marco temporal:

void CSeries::SetSymbolPeriod ( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { if ( this .m_symbol==symbol && this .m_timeframe==timeframe) return ; this .SetSymbol(symbol); this .SetTimeframe(timeframe, true ); }

Aquí, primero llamamos al método de establecimiento del símbolo (la bandera está quitada); acto seguido, llamamos al método que especifica el marco temporal con la bandera establecida para llamar al método que establece las fechas del servidor desde el método de establecimiento del marco temporal.



Ahora, al método de actualización de los datos de la serie temporal se transmite la nueva estructura de datos del manejador OnCalculate(), en lugar de la lista completa de sus matrices:

int Create( const uint required= 0 ); void Refresh( SDataCalculate &data_calculate ); void SendEvent( void );

Por consiguiente, en la implementación del método Refresh(), ahora viene, no el recurso a las matrices, sino a los datos de esta estructura:

void CSeries::Refresh( SDataCalculate &data_calculate ) { if (! this .m_available) return ; MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; this .m_list_series.Sort(SORT_BY_BAR_INDEX); if ( this .IsNewBarManual( data_calculate.rates.time )) { CBar *new_bar= new CBar( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe, 0 ); if (new_bar== NULL ) return ; if (! this .m_list_series.InsertSort(new_bar)) { delete new_bar; return ; } this .SetServerDate(); if ( this .m_list_series.Total()>( int ) this .m_required) this .m_list_series.Delete( 0 ); this .SaveNewBarTime( data_calculate.rates.time ); } CBar *bar= this .GetBarBySeriesIndex( 0 ); int copied= 1 ; if ( this .m_program== PROGRAM_INDICATOR && this .m_symbol==:: Symbol () && this .m_timeframe==( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: Period ()) { rates[ 0 ].time= data_calculate.rates.time ; rates[ 0 ].open= data_calculate.rates.open ; rates[ 0 ].high= data_calculate.rates.high ; rates[ 0 ].low= data_calculate.rates.low ; rates[ 0 ].close= data_calculate.rates.close ; rates[ 0 ].tick_volume= data_calculate.rates.tick_volume ; rates[ 0 ].real_volume= data_calculate.rates.real_volume ; rates[ 0 ].spread= data_calculate.rates.spread ; } else copied=:: CopyRates ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe, 0 , 1 ,rates); if (copied== 1 ) bar.SetProperties(rates[ 0 ]); }

Para que sea posible realizar búsquedas en la lista de los objetos de series temporales según su marco temporal, ahora hemos implementado un método virtual para comparar dos objetos de series temporales:

virtual int Compare ( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CSeries *compared_obj=node; return ( this .Timeframe()>compared_obj.Timeframe() ? 1 : this .Timeframe()<compared_obj.Timeframe() ? - 1 : 0 ); } CSeries( void ); CSeries( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint required= 0 ); };

El método compara la propiedad "marco temporal" en los dos objetos de series temporales comparados (el actual y el transmitido al método), y si son iguales, retorna cero.

Ya hemos analizado muchas veces la lógica de funcionamiento de semejantes métodos para la búsqueda y clasificación de diferentes objetos herederos del objeto básico de la biblioteca estándar CObject. El método es definido como virtual en el objeto básico de la biblioteca estándar, por eso, su implementación deberá ejecutarse en los objetos herederos, y el método deberá retornar cero en caso de igualdad, o bien 1/-1 , si el valor de la propiedad comprobada es mayor/menor que valor de esta propiedad en el objeto comparado.



Dado que la primera invocación de las funciones que retornan los datos históricos activa la carga de datos en caso de que estos no existan (o sean insuficientes) a nivel local, vamos a añadir al propio inicio del método que establece la cantidad de datos requeridos (y este se llama antes de crear el objeto de serie temporal) la invocación de los datos históricos necesarios (simplemente solicitamos la fecha de la barra actual). Esto iniciará la carga de los datos necesarios (en el caso de que no se encuentren a nivel local):

bool CSeries::SetRequiredUsedData( const uint required, const uint rates_total) { this .m_required=(required< 1 ? SERIES_DEFAULT_BARS_COUNT : required); if ( this .m_program!= PROGRAM_INDICATOR || ( this .m_program== PROGRAM_INDICATOR && ( this .m_symbol!=:: Symbol () || this .m_timeframe!=:: Period ()))) { datetime array[ 1 ]; :: CopyTime ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe, 0 , 1 ,array); }





Cuando creamos el objeto que guarda las listas de todas las series temporales de un símbolo (la clase CTimeSeries), hicimos que este objeto siempre disponga de la lista en la que está registrado el conjunto completo de todos los marcos temporales posibles en el terminal. Las listas de series temporales ya se van añadiendo de inmediato a esta lista, pero, en este caso, no son creadas, se crean a medida que sean necesarias. La invocación de la lista de serie temporal necesaria la hemos implementado según el índice modificado que se corresponde con la posición del índice del marco temporal de la lista en la enumeración ENUM_TIMEFRAMES con un desplazamiento de 1 (se ha descrito en el artículo).

Lo hemos hecho de esta forma para acelerar el acceso al puntero al objeto de serie temporal necesario en la lista. Pero, como resultó finalmente, junto con el acceso inmediato al puntero, también surgió un problema al trabajar con el simulador: el simulador visual creaba los gráficos de absolutamente todos los marcos temporales, independientemente de si estos se usaban realmente en el programa, y de si se creaban o no sus series temporales.

Asimismo, topamos con otro problema al cambiar el periodo del gráfico mientras funcionaba el programa: las listas creadas anteriormente no se creaban de nuevo, y el programa continuaba monitoreando los eventos de objetos que ya no existían, sustituyéndolos con otros.



En general, para evitar que surjan errores ocultos y no tener que buscar largamente las causas de estos, hemos llegado a la conclusión de que será más conveniente guardar en el objeto de la clase CTimeSeries (que guarda las listas de serie temporal de todos los marcos temporales) los punteros a las series temporales realmente creadas y utilizadas, es decir, los punteros a cada serie temporal de cada periodo del gráfico se guardarán en la lista solo en el caso de que se indique explícitamemnte en el programa que su uso es necesario, y que este objeto de serie temporal se haya creado realmente.



Abrimos el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\TimeSeries.mqh e introducimos en el mismo las mejoras pertinentes.

Ahora, la clase de todas las series temporales de un mismo símbolo se heredará de la clase del objeto básico ampliado de todos los objetos de la biblioteca.

Esto se ha implementado así para poder utilizar la funcionalidad de eventos de la clase CBaseObjExt:



class CTimeSeries : public CBaseObjExt {

El método que retorna el índice de una serie temporal en la lista según la denominación del marco temporal ahora se declara simplemente en la sección privada de la clase:

class CTimeSeries : public CBaseObjExt { private : string m_symbol; CNewTickObj m_new_tick; CArrayObj m_list_series; datetime m_server_firstdate; datetime m_terminal_firstdate; int IndexTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeframeByIndex( const uchar index) const { return TimeframeByEnumIndex( uchar (index+ 1 )); } void SetTerminalServerDate( void ) { this .m_server_firstdate=( datetime ):: SeriesInfoInteger ( this .m_symbol,:: Period (), SERIES_SERVER_FIRSTDATE ); this .m_terminal_firstdate=( datetime ):: SeriesInfoInteger ( this .m_symbol,:: Period (), SERIES_TERMINAL_FIRSTDATE ); } public :

La implementación de este método ahora se ha ejecutado fuera del cuerpo de la clase:

int CTimeSeries::IndexTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe ) { const CSeries *obj= new CSeries( this .m_symbol, timeframe ); if (obj== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_list_series.Sort(); int index= this .m_list_series.Search( obj ); delete obj; return index; }

Transmitimos al método el marco temporal con la serie temporal a la que indica el puntero que debemos retornar.

A continuación, creamos un objeto de serie temporal transitorio con el marco temporal buscado.

Asignamos a la lista de objetos de series temporales la bandera de lista clasificada y

obtenemos el índice del objeto de serie temporal cuyo marco temporal es igual al marco temporal del objeto transitorio.

Si este objeto existe en la lista, obtendremos su índice, de lo contrario, obtendremos WRONG_VALUE (-1).

Eliminamos el objeto transitorio y retornamos el índice obtenido.

En lugar de los métodos Create() y CreateAll(), declaramos los métodos para añadir una serie temporal a la lista y el método para crear el objeto de serie temporal indicado.

En cuanto a los objetos para actualizar las listas de series temporales, ahora obtienen la estructura de los valores de los parámetros y matrices OnCalculate(), en lugar de la lista completa de matrices:

bool AddSeries( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint required= 0 ); bool CreateSeries( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint required= 0 ); void Refresh( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, SDataCalculate &data_calculate ); void RefreshAll( SDataCalculate &data_calculate ); virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; void Print ( const bool created= true ); void PrintShort( const bool created= true ); CTimeSeries( void ){;} CTimeSeries( const string symbol); };

Eliminamos del constructor de la clase el ciclo para crear las listas de series temporales:

CTimeSeries::CTimeSeries( const string symbol) : m_symbol(symbol) { this .m_list_series.Clear(); this .m_list_series.Sort(); for ( int i= 0 ;i< 21 ;i++) { ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe= this .TimeframeByIndex(( uchar )i); CSeries *series_obj= new CSeries( this .m_symbol,timeframe); this .m_list_series.Add(series_obj); } this .SetTerminalServerDate(); this .m_new_tick.SetSymbol( this .m_symbol); this .m_new_tick.Refresh(); }

Ahora, las listas temporales necesarias se crearán una vez creada la matriz de series temporales utilizadas en el manejador OnInit() del programa. Cualquier cambio en el número de periodos de los gráficos utilizados en el programa, causará la desinicialización del asesor o la nueva creación del indicador, lo que provocará que se cree de nuevo y completamente la lista de los objetos de series temporales utilizados, y, en lo sucesivo, que estos se tengan en cuenta correctamente.



En los métodos para establecer la profundidad de la historia de todas las series temporales utilizadas SetRequiredAllUsedData() y para retornar la bandera de sincronización de todas las series temporales utilizadas SyncAllData(), sustituimos el ciclo por el número completo de todos los marcos temporales posibles



bool CTimeSeries::SetRequiredAllUsedData( const uint required= 0 , const int rates_total= 0 ) { if ( this .m_symbol== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TS_TEXT_FIRST_SET_SYMBOL)); return false ; } bool res= true ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< 21 ;i++) { CSeries *series_obj= this .m_list_series.At(i); if (series_obj== NULL ) continue ; res &=series_obj.SetRequiredUsedData(required,rates_total); } return res; }

por un ciclo por el número de objetos de series temporales reales en la lista:

int total= this .m_list_series.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++)

Todo está claro: ahora, la lista consta solo de los objetos de series temporales realmente creados, y los ciclos se realizan sobre su cantidad real.

Implementación del método para añadir a la lista el objeto de serie temporal indicado:

bool CTimeSeries::AddSeries( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe , const uint required= 0 ) { bool res= false ; CSeries *series= new CSeries( this .m_symbol, timeframe ,required); if (series== NULL ) return res; this .m_list_series.Sort(); if ( this .m_list_series.Search(series) == WRONG_VALUE ) res= this .m_list_series.Add(series); if (!res) delete series; series.SetAvailable( true ); return res; }

Transmitimos al método el periodo del gráfico de la serie temporal que debemos añadir a la lista de series temporales del símbolo.

Creamos un objeto de serie temporal con el marco temporal cuyo valor se ha transmitido al método.

Asignamos a la lista de series temporales la bandera de lista clasificada y buscamos en la lista un objeto de serie temporal igual al que acabamos de crear.

Si en la lista aún no existe un objeto así (la búsqueda ha retornado -1), añadimos a la lista el objeto de serie temporal creado.

De lo contrario, eliminamos el objeto creado: dicho objeto de serie temporal ya existe en la lista.

Ya que estamos creando una serie temporal, significa que esta es necesaria, así que colocamos su bandera de uso en el programa y

retornamos el resultado de la adición de la serie temporal a la lista.

Si se ha añadido con éxito, se retornará el valor true, de lo contrario, false.



En la biblioteca, para añadir los eventos que suceden con sus diferentes objetos, se ha creado una funcionalidad de eventos en el objeto expandido de todos los objetos de la biblioteca. Ya analizamos sus principios y lógica de trabajo con los eventos de la biblioteca en el artículo 16, y continuamos su desarrollo en el artículo 17.

En resumen: cada objeto heredado del objeto básico de la biblioteca CBaseObj (y ahora, de CBaseObjExt), tiene una lista en la que se registran todos los eventos que pueden suceder con el objeto durante un ciclo de trabajo del programa, tanto en un tick, como en una iteración del temporizador.

Al identificar cualquier evento en el objeto, se le asigna la bandera de evento sucedido. A continuación, en las clases de colección, se analizan las listas de objetos de colección, y en ellas, a su vez, se comprueban estas banderas. Si se ha encontrado un objeto con la banadera de evento alzada, la clase colección de estos objetos obtendrá la lista con todos los eventos del objeto con la bandera de evento alzada, y enviará todos los eventos de esta lista al gráfico del programa de control.

En el propio programa, se ha creado la funcionalidad para procesar todos los eventos entrantes. En este caso, además, todos los eventos se procesan por ticks, mientras que en el simulador se hace en el manejador OnChartEvent().

En la clase del objeto de todas las series temporales de un símbolo CTimeSeries, que ya hemos analizado, el lugar adecuado para determinar los eventos de todas sus listas de series temporales será el método de actualización de la serie temporal indicada Refresh(), y el método para actualizar todas las series temporales del símbolo RefreshAll().



Vamos a echar un vistazo a la implementación de los métodos de actualización de las listas de series temporales.

void CTimeSeries::Refresh( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,SDataCalculate &data_calculate) { this .m_is_event= false ; this .m_list_events.Clear(); CSeries *series_obj= this .m_list_series.At( this .IndexTimeframe(timeframe)); if (series_obj== NULL || series_obj.DataTotal()== 0 || !series_obj.IsAvailable()) return ; series_obj.Refresh(data_calculate); if (series_obj.IsNewBar(data_calculate.rates.time)) { series_obj.SendEvent(); this .SetTerminalServerDate(); if ( this .EventAdd(SERIES_EVENTS_NEW_BAR,series_obj.Time( 0 ),series_obj.Timeframe(),series_obj. Symbol ())) this .m_is_event= true ; } } void CTimeSeries::RefreshAll(SDataCalculate &data_calculate) { bool upd= false ; this .m_is_event= false ; this .m_list_events.Clear(); int total= this .m_list_series.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CSeries *series_obj= this .m_list_series.At(i); if (series_obj== NULL || !series_obj.IsAvailable() || series_obj.DataTotal()== 0 ) continue ; series_obj.Refresh(data_calculate); if (series_obj.IsNewBar(data_calculate.rates.time)) { series_obj.SendEvent(); upd= true ; if ( this .EventAdd(SERIES_EVENTS_NEW_BAR,series_obj.Time( 0 ),series_obj.Timeframe(),series_obj. Symbol ())) this .m_is_event= true ; } } if (upd) this .SetTerminalServerDate(); }

Aquí, hemos comentado cada línea de código de los métodos, por lo que es de esperar que no haya dudas al respecto. En cualquier caso, el lector podrá escribir cualquier duda en los comentarios al artículo.

Bien, ya hemos terminado con la clase del objeto de todas las series temporales de un símbolo CTimeSeries.

La siguiente clase será la clase de colección de objetos de las series temporales de los símbolos CTimeSeriesCollection, que deberá estar igualmente equipada con funcionalidad de eventos, ya que sobre ella recae la "responsabilidad" de obtener las listas con los eventos de todos los objetos que guardan todas las series temporales del símbolo utilizado en el programa.

Abrimos el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\TimeSeriesCollection.mqh y lo heredamos de la clase básica expandida de todos los objetos de la biblioteca:



class CTimeSeriesCollection : public CBaseObjExt {

En la sección pública de la clase, declaramos dos métodos para retornar el objeto de todas las series temporales del símbolo indicado, y para retornar el objeto de serie temporal del símbolo y el periodo indicados:



public : CTimeSeriesCollection *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list; } CTimeSeries *GetTimeseries( const string symbol); CSeries *GetSeries( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe);

Los implementamos de inmediato fuera del cuerpo de la clase.

Método para retornar el objeto de series temporales del símbolo indicado:

CTimeSeries *CTimeSeriesCollection::GetTimeseries( const string symbol ) { int index = this .IndexTimeSeries( symbol ); if (index== WRONG_VALUE ) return NULL ; CTimeSeries *timeseries= this .m_list.At( index ); return timeseries; }

Aquí, obtenemos el índice del objeto de series temporales según la denominación del símbolo con el método IndexTimeSeries(), que ya analizamos antes en la parte 37 de la descripción de la biblioteca. Según el índice conseguido, obtenemos el objeto de series temporales de la lista. Si no se ha logrado obtener un índice u objeto de la lista, retornaremos el valor NULL, de lo contrario, retornaremos el puntero al objeto solicitado de la lista.



Método para retornar el objeto de series temporales del símbolo/periodo indicado:



CSeries *CTimeSeriesCollection::GetSeries( const string symbol , const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe ) { CTimeSeries *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries( symbol ); if (timeseries== NULL ) return NULL ; CSeries *series=timeseries.GetSeries( timeframe ); return series; }

Aquí, obtenemos el objeto de series temporales con la ayuda del método GetTimeseries() (analizado anteriormente) según el símbolo transmitido al método.

Del objeto de series temporales, obtenemos la lista de series temporales según el marco temporal indicado y retornamos el puntero al objeto de serie temporal obtenido.



El método GetSeries() del objeto de series temporales usa para el retorno de la serie temporal obtenida el método IndexTimeframe(), que hemos analizado anteriormente, mientras que el método GetSeries() del objeto de series temporales CTimeSeries tiene el aspecto siguiente:

CSeries *GetSeries( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { return this .m_list_series.At( this .IndexTimeframe(timeframe)); }

Eliminamos de la sección pública de la clase los tres métodos encargados de crear las series temporales, dejando solo uno para crear la serie temporal indicada del símbolo indicado:



bool CreateSeries( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint required= 0 ); bool CreateSeries( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint required= 0 ); bool CreateSeries( const string symbol, const uint required= 0 ); bool CreateSeries( const uint required= 0 );

Los tres métodos remotos por ahora resultarán sobrantes, así que en lugar de ellos, declaramos tres nuevos métodos: para crear de nuevo la serie temporal indicada, para retornar una serie temporal vacía y para retornar una serie temporal no rellenada por completo:



bool CreateSeries( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int rates_total= 0 , const uint required= 0 ); bool ReCreateSeries( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int rates_total= 0 , const uint required= 0 ); CSeries *GetSeriesEmpty( void ); CSeries *GetSeriesIncompleted( void );

¿Por qué tenemos que crear una serie temporal de nuevo? Al inicializar la biblioteca y crear todas las series temporales utilizadas de todos los símbolos, invocamos las funciones que inician la descarga de los datos históricos. Pero, como ya hemos dicho más de una vez, si el programa es un indicador, e invoca el símbolo o marco temporal en el que está iniciado, podríamos obtener un clinch. Por eso, estas situaciones se omiten; tras finalizar la inicialización y entrar en el manejador OnCalculate(), en primer lugar, deberemos mirar las series temporales creadas, obtener la vacía (omitida durante la optimización) y crearla de nuevo usando los datos de las variables rates_total en OnCalculate().

Ahora, transmitimos a los métodos de actualización de las series temporales no los datos de las matrices de las series temporales de OnCalculate(), sino la estructura de estos datos; luego, declaramos el método para obtener los eventos del objeto de series temporales y añadir estos a la lista de eventos de todos los objetos de la colección de series temporales:



void Refresh ( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, SDataCalculate &data_calculate ); void Refresh ( SDataCalculate &data_calculate ); bool SetEvents(CTimeSeries *timeseries); void Print ( const bool created= true ); void PrintShort( const bool created= true ); CTimeSeriesCollection(); };

Implementación de los métodos que retornan una serie temporal vacía y una no rellenada por completo:

CSeries *CTimeSeriesCollection::GetSeriesEmpty( void ) { int total_timeseries= this .m_list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total_timeseries;i++) { CTimeSeries *timeseries= this .m_list.At(i); if (timeseries== NULL || !timeseries.IsAvailable()) continue ; CArrayObj *list_series=timeseries.GetListSeries(); if (list_series== NULL ) continue ; int total_series=list_series.Total(); for ( int j= 0 ;j<total_series;j++) { CSeries *series=list_series.At(j); if (series== NULL || !series.IsAvailable()) continue ; if (series.DataTotal()== 0 ) return series; } } return NULL ; } CSeries *CTimeSeriesCollection::GetSeriesIncompleted( void ) { int total_timeseries= this .m_list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total_timeseries;i++) { CTimeSeries *timeseries= this .m_list.At(i); if (timeseries== NULL || !timeseries.IsAvailable()) continue ; CArrayObj *list_series=timeseries.GetListSeries(); if (list_series== NULL ) continue ; int total_series=list_series.Total(); for ( int j= 0 ;j<total_series;j++) { CSeries *series=list_series.At(j); if (series== NULL || !series.IsAvailable()) continue ; if (series.DataTotal()> 0 && series.AvailableUsedData()!=series.DataTotal()) return series; } } return NULL ; }

Hemos comentado cada línea de los métodos: los métodos son comletamente idénticos, salvo por la comprobación de la serie temporal vacía y la no rellenada por completo.



Los métodos retornan la primera serie temporal encontrada que cumpla con las condiciones de búsqueda. Lo hemos implementado así a propósito, para obtener en cada tick (cada entrada en OnCalculate) de forma secuencial todas las series temporales vacías o no rellenadas por completo, siguiendo las recomendaciones de MetaQuotes sobre el correcto procesamiento de la falta de datos en los indicadores, es decir, debemos salir del manejador y comprobar la presencia de datos en el tick siguiente.



Implementación del método para crear la serie temporal indicada del símbolo indicado:



bool CTimeSeriesCollection::CreateSeries( const string symbol , const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe , const int rates_total= 0 , const uint required= 0 ) { CTimeSeries *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries== NULL ) return false ; if (!timeseries.AddSeries( timeframe ,required)) return false ; if (!timeseries.SyncData(timeframe, required,rates_total )) return false ; return timeseries.CreateSeries(timeframe,required); }

El método añade datos al objeto de series temporales de un símbolo, la serie temporal con el periodo indicado del gráfico.

Transmitimos al método el símbolo y el periodo de la serie temporal necesaria.

Obtenemos el objeto de series temporales y añadimos al mismo la nueva serie temoral del periodo indicado del gráfico.

Solicitamos los datos del símbolo/periodo y establecemos el número necesario de datos en la serie temporal.

Si hemos realizado todas las acciones anteriores con éxito, retornamos el resultado de la creación de la nueva serie temoral y la adición de datos a la misma.

Todos estos métodos han sido analizados en artículos anteriores, aquí, simplemente hemos implementado una lógica de creación de la serie temporal del símbolo/periodo distinta a la descrita en el artículo 37.



Implementación del método para crear nuevamente la serie temporal indicada del símbolo indicado:

bool CTimeSeriesCollection::ReCreateSeries( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int rates_total= 0 , const uint required= 0 ) { CTimeSeries *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries== NULL ) return false ; if (!timeseries.SyncData(timeframe,rates_total,required)) return false ; return timeseries.CreateSeries(timeframe,required); }

Aquí todo es exactamente igual, salvo por una diferencia: la serie temporal ya ha sido creada, por eso, omitimos el paso de la adición de la nueva serie temporal al objeto de todas las series temporales del símbolo.



Implementación del método que obtiene los eventos de un objeto de serie temporal y los añade a la lista de eventos de la colección de serie temporales:

bool CTimeSeriesCollection::SetEvents(CTimeSeries *timeseries) { bool res= true ; CArrayObj *list=timeseries.GetListEvents(); if (list==NULL) return false ; int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CEventBaseObj * event =timeseries.GetEvent(i); if ( event ==NULL) continue ; res &= this .EventAdd( event .ID(), event .LParam(), event .DParam(), event .SParam()); } return res; }

Al método se transmite el puntero al objeto de series temporales del símbolo, y en un ciclo por la lista de eventos de este objeto, todos sus eventos son añadidos a la lista de eventos de la colección de series temporales.

Implementación del método que actualiza la serie temporal indicada del símbolo indicado y añade sus eventos a la lista de eventos de la colección de series temporales:

void CTimeSeriesCollection::Refresh( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,SDataCalculate &data_calculate) { this .m_is_event= false ; this .m_list_events.Clear(); CTimeSeries *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries== NULL ) return ; if (!timeseries.IsNewTick()) return ; timeseries.Refresh(timeframe,data_calculate); if (timeseries.IsEvent()) this .m_is_event= this .SetEvents(timeseries); }

Implementación del método que actualiza todas las series temporales de todos los símbolos y añade sus eventos a la lista de eventos de la colección de series temporales:

void CTimeSeriesCollection::Refresh(SDataCalculate &data_calculate) { this .m_is_event= false ; this .m_list_events.Clear(); int total= this .m_list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CTimeSeries *timeseries= this .m_list.At(i); if (timeseries== NULL ) continue ; if (!timeseries.IsNewTick()) continue ; timeseries.RefreshAll(data_calculate); if (timeseries.IsEvent()) this .m_is_event= this .SetEvents(timeseries); } }

Todos estos métodos se han comentado ampliamente, por lo que no suscitarán dudas sobre sus principios lógicos.

Ya hemos finalizado la mejora de todas las clases de series temporales en la etapa presente.

Ahora, vamos a mejorar el objeto principal de la biblioteca CEngine (\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh) para trabajar con la colección de series temporales desde los programas.



En la sección privada de la clase, declaramos el objeto de pausa:

class CEngine { private : CHistoryCollection m_history; CMarketCollection m_market; CEventsCollection m_events; CAccountsCollection m_accounts; CSymbolsCollection m_symbols; CTimeSeriesCollection m_time_series; CResourceCollection m_resource; CTradingControl m_trading; CPause m_pause;

A la sección pública, entre tanto, le añadimos el método que retorna la bandera de presencia de un evento en la colección de series temporales:

bool IsHedge( void ) const { return this .m_is_hedge; } bool IsTester( void ) const { return this .m_is_tester; } bool IsAccountsEvent( void ) const { return this .m_accounts.IsEvent(); } bool IsSymbolsEvent( void ) const { return this .m_symbols.IsEvent(); } bool IsTradeEvent( void ) const { return this .m_events.IsEvent(); } bool IsSeriesEvent( void ) const { return this .m_time_series.IsEvent(); }

El método retorna el resultado del funcionamiento del método IsEvent() del objeto de colección de series temporales.

Puesto que ahora tenemos que enviar a los métodos de actualización de las series temporales los datos de las matrices desde el manejador OnCalculate() del indicador para procesar los datos de la serie temporal, vamos añadir a los métodos de procesamiento de eventos Timer y Tick la transmisión de la estructura de los datos de las matrices OnCalculate(), y ya de paso, también declararemos el método de procesamiento del evento Calculate:

void OnTimer ( SDataCalculate &data_calculate ); void OnTick ( SDataCalculate &data_calculate , const uint required= 0 ); int OnCalculate ( SDataCalculate &data_calculate , const uint required= 0 );

Allí mismo, en la sección pública de la clase, añadimos el método que retorna la lista de eventos de las series temporales:



CTimeSeriesCollection *GetTimeSeriesCollection( void ) { return & this .m_time_series; } CArrayObj *GetListTimeSeries( void ) { return this .m_time_series.GetList(); } CArrayObj *GetListSeriesEvents( void ) { return this .m_time_series.GetListEvents(); }

El método retorna el puntero a la lista de eventos de la colección de series temporales con la ayuda del método de colección de series temporales GetListEvents()

En la sección pública de la clase, tenemos cuatro métodos para crear diferentes series temporales: Eliminamos tres de ellos, que no necesitamos por el momento:



bool SeriesCreate( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint required= 0 ) { return this .m_series.CreateSeries(symbol,timeframe,required); } bool SeriesCreate( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint required= 0 ) { return this .m_series.CreateSeries(timeframe,required); } bool SeriesCreate( const string symbol, const uint required= 0 ) { return this .m_series.CreateSeries(symbol,required); } bool SeriesCreate( const uint required= 0 ) { return this .m_series.CreateSeries(required); }

y en lugar de ellos, añadimos la declaración del método para crear todas las series temporales de todos los símbolos de la colección utilizados, escribimos el método para crear nuevamente la serie temporal indicada y declaramos el método para solicitar la sincronización de las series temporales con el servidor:



bool SeriesCreate( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int rates_total= 0 , const uint required= 0 ) { return this .m_time_series.CreateSeries(symbol,timeframe,rates_total,required); } bool SeriesCreateAll( const string &array_periods[], const int rates_total= 0 , const uint required= 0 ); bool SeriesReCreate( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int rates_total= 0 , const uint required= 0 ) { return this .m_time_series.ReCreateSeries(symbol,timeframe,rates_total,required); } void SeriesSync(SDataCalculate &data_calculate, const uint required= 0 );

En el mismo lugar, tenemos cuatro métodos para actualizar la colección de las series temporales.

Dejamos solo dos de ellos: el método para actualizar la serie temporal indicada, y el método para actualizar todas las series temporales de la colección:



void SeriesRefresh( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, SDataCalculate &data_calculate ) { this .m_time_series.Refresh(symbol,timeframe,data_calculate); } void SeriesRefresh( SDataCalculate &data_calculate ) { this .m_time_series.Refresh(data_calculate); }

Ahora, en lugar de los valores de las matrices OnCalculate(), transmitimos a los métodos la estructura con los datos de las variables y las matrices OnCalculate().

Y añadimos cuatro métodos más: para retornar el puntero al objeto de series temporales del símbolo indicado, y al objeto de serie temporal indicado, y también los métodos que retornan los punteros a las series temporales vacías y no rellenadas por completo:



CTimeSeries *SeriesGetTimeseries( const string symbol) { return this .m_time_series.GetTimeseries(symbol); } CSeries *SeriesGetSeries( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { return this .m_time_series.GetSeries(symbol,timeframe); } CSeries *SeriesGetSeriesEmpty( void ) { return this .m_time_series.GetSeriesEmpty(); } CSeries *SeriesGetSeriesIncompleted( void ) { return this .m_time_series.GetSeriesIncompleted(); }

Los métodos devuelven el resultado del retorno de los métodos homónimos de la colección de series temporales que hemos analizado anteriormente.



El método TradingOnInit(), que transmite a la clase comercial los punteros a todas las colecciones, ha sido renombrado como CollectionOnInit(), dado que el nombre ya no le conviene: en él realizaremos las inicializaciones necesarias de todas las clases de colecciones.



Al final del cuerpo de la clase, añadimos un bloque con los métodos para trabajar con el objeto de pausa:

void PauseSetTimeBegin( const ulong time) { this .m_pause.SetTimeBegin(time); } void PauseSetWaitingMSC( const ulong pause) { this .m_pause.SetWaitingMSC(pause); } ulong PausePassed( void ) const { return this .m_pause.Passed(); } bool PauseIsCompleted( void ) const { return this .m_pause.IsCompleted(); } ulong PauseTimeBegin( void ) const { return this .m_pause.TimeBegin(); } ulong PauseTimeWait( void ) const { return this .m_pause.TimeWait(); } string PausePassedDescription( void ) const { return this .m_pause.PassedDescription(); } string PauseTimeBeginDescription( void ) const { return this .m_pause.TimeBeginDescription(); } string PauseWaitingMSCDescription( void ) const { return this .m_pause.WaitingMSCDescription(); } string PauseWaitingSECDescription( void ) const { return this .m_pause.WaitingSECDescription(); } void Pause( const ulong pause_msc, const datetime time_start= 0 ) { this .PauseSetWaitingMSC(pause_msc); this .PauseSetTimeBegin(time_start* 1000 ); while (! this .PauseIsCompleted() && ! IsStopped ()){} } CEngine(); ~CEngine();

La clase "Pausa" la analizamos en el artículo 30, y ha sido diseñada para organizar las pausas en lugar de la función Sleep(), que no funciona en los indicadores.

Aquí, junto con los métodos de la clase CPause, llamados desde estos métodos (los analizamos anteriormente), hemos añadido otro método, Pause(), que permite directamente iniciar una nueva espera de pausa sin inicializar previamente sus parámetros: todos los parámetros se transmiten al método, y dentro del método se organiza un ciclo para esperar la finalización del número de milisegundos de la pausa; dicho número se transmite al método con un parámetro de entrada. Estos métodos nos serán necesarios en los programas para organizar las pausas en los indicadores.

No debemos olvidar que este objeto de pausa retiene exactamente de la misma forma el flujo principal en el que está iniciado el indicador, al igual que la función Sleep(),

por lo que tendremos que aplicar esta pausa en los indicadores solo cuando esté justificada.



El temporizador de la clase CEngine ha sido reorganizado: antes, para cada manejador de cada colección se comprobaba dónde estábamos trabajando, en el simulador, o fuera del mismo. Esto nos obligaba a realizar dichas comprobaciones para cada manejador en todas las colecciones, lo cual resultaba ya irracional.

Ahora, en primer lugar, se comprueba dónde trabajamos (fuera del simulador o en el mismo), y ya después, dentro de los bloques, ya sea fuera del simulador o en él, se realiza el procesamiento de todas las colecciones:

void CEngine:: OnTimer (SDataCalculate &data_calculate) { if (! this .IsTester()) { int index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt1= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt1!= NULL ) { if (cnt1.IsTimeDone()) this .TradeEventsControl(); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt2= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt2!= NULL ) { if (cnt2.IsTimeDone()) this .AccountEventsControl(); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID1); CTimerCounter* cnt3= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt3!= NULL ) { if (cnt3.IsTimeDone()) this .m_symbols.RefreshRates(); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID2); CTimerCounter* cnt4= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt4!= NULL ) { if (cnt4.IsTimeDone()) { this .SymbolEventsControl(); if ( this .m_symbols.ModeSymbolsList()==SYMBOLS_MODE_MARKET_WATCH) this .MarketWatchEventsControl(); } } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt5= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt5!= NULL ) { if (cnt5.IsTimeDone()) this .m_trading. OnTimer (); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt6= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt6!= NULL ) { if (cnt6.IsTimeDone()) this .SeriesRefresh(data_calculate); } } else { this .TradeEventsControl(); this .AccountEventsControl(); this .m_symbols.RefreshRates(); this .SymbolEventsControl(); this .m_trading. OnTimer (); this .SeriesRefresh(data_calculate); } }

El manejador ahora es más compacto. Asimismo, su lógica resulta más comprensible y está libre de comprobaciones repetitivas e innecesarias.

Método que sincroniza los datos de una serie temporal vacía con el servidor, creando después una serie temporal vacía:



void CEngine::SeriesSync(SDataCalculate &data_calculate, const uint required= 0 ) { CSeries *series= this .SeriesGetSeriesEmpty(); if (series!= NULL ) { :: Comment (series.Header(), ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TS_TEXT_WAIT_FOR_SYNC)); :: ChartRedraw (:: ChartID ()); if (series.SyncData( 0 ,data_calculate.rates_total)) { if ( this .m_time_series.ReCreateSeries(series. Symbol (),series.Timeframe(),data_calculate.rates_total)) { :: Comment (series.Header(), ": OK" ); :: ChartRedraw (:: ChartID ()); Print (series.Header(), " " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TS_TEXT_CREATED_OK), ":" ); series.PrintShort(); } } } else { :: Comment ( "" ); :: ChartRedraw (:: ChartID ()); } }

Bien. Este método representa la piedra angular en cuanto a la carga correcta de los datos históricos de cualquier serie temporal utilizada, así como de cualquier símbolo y periodo de los gráficos.

El método obtiene de la colección de series temporales la primera serie temporal encontrada que no esté rellenada por completo: esto significará que para ella no había datos en el tick anterior, por lo que se realizará de inmediato un intento de sincronizar los datos de esta serie temporal con los datos en el servidor. Si no se ha logrado, salimos del método hasta el próximo tick. Si los datos han sido sincronizados, esta serie temporal se creará nuevamente, siendo rellenada con todas las barras disponibles de la historia (pero nunca más del número solicitado).



Así, en cada tick obtenemos la siguiente serie temporal vacía, que sincronizamos y creamos nuevamente hasta que no queden más series temporales sin rellenar por completo.

Implementación de los manejadores de eventos NewTick y Calculate:

void CEngine:: OnTick (SDataCalculate &data_calculate, const uint required= 0 ) { if ( this .m_program!= PROGRAM_EXPERT ) return ; this .SeriesSync(data_calculate,required); } int CEngine:: OnCalculate (SDataCalculate &data_calculate, const uint required= 0 ) { if ( this .m_program!= PROGRAM_INDICATOR ) return data_calculate.rates_total; this .SeriesSync(data_calculate,required); return data_calculate.rates_total; }

En ambos métodos, se llama al método para crear nuevamente las series temporales vacías.

Los propios métodos deberán llamarse desde los manejadores homónimos del programa que funciona usando como base esta biblioteca.



Implementación del método para crear todas las series temporales utilizadas de todos los símbolos utilizados:

bool CEngine::SeriesCreateAll( const string &array_periods[] , const int rates_total= 0 , const uint required= 0 ) { bool res= true ; CArrayObj* list_symbols= this .GetListAllUsedSymbols(); if (list_symbols== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_GET_SYMBOLS_ARRAY)); return false ; } for ( int i= 0 ;i<list_symbols.Total();i++) { CSymbol *symbol=list_symbols.At(i); if (symbol== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN, "index " ,i, ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_SYM_OBJ)); continue ; } int total_periods=:: ArraySize (array_periods); for ( int j= 0 ;j<total_periods;j++) { ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe=TimeframeByDescription(array_periods[j]); res &= this .SeriesCreate(symbol.Name(),timeframe,rates_total,required); } } return res; }

El método debe llamarse al inicializar el programa tras crear la lista de todos los símbolos utilizados.

Transmitimos al método la matriz creada en la inicialización con los nombres de los periodos utilizados de los gráficos y los parámetros para crear las series temporales: el número de barras de la serie temporal (solo para los indicadores, rates_total) y la profundidad de la historia necesaria para las series temporales creadas (por defecto, 1000, pero no superior al valor Bars() del símbolo, para los indicadores, no superior a rates_total).



Estas son todas las mejoras necesarias por hoy en cuanto al trabajo con las series temporales.





Simulando el funcionamiento de las series temporales y sus eventos en los indicadores

Para poner a prueba el funcionamiento de la clase de colección de la series temporales en los indicadores, vamos a crear en el directorio de los indicadores del terminal la nueva carpeta

\MQL5\Indicators\TestDoEasy\, y en ella, la nueva subcarpeta Part39\, en la que crearemos un nuevo indicador con el nombre TestDoEasyPart39.mq5.

El número y el tipo de los búferes de indicador dibujados no tiene por ahora importancia para nosotros: no vamos a dibujar nada en él. Pero, en el futuro, hemos establecido dos búferes a dibujar con el tipo de dibujado DRAW_LINE.



Los parámetros de entrada necesarios para establecer los símbolos y marcos temporales necesarios, además de algunos otros,

los hemos trasladado desde el asesor de prueba del artículo anterior. Hemos obtenido lo siguiente:

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/es/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_plots 2 #property indicator_label1 "Label1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrRed #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_label2 "Label2" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 clrGreen #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 double Buffer1[]; double Buffer2[]; sinput ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE InpModeUsedSymbols = SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT; sinput string InpUsedSymbols = "EURUSD,AUDUSD,EURAUD,EURCAD,EURGBP,EURJPY,EURUSD,GBPUSD,NZDUSD,USDCAD,USDJPY" ; sinput ENUM_TIMEFRAMES_MODE InpModeUsedTFs = TIMEFRAMES_MODE_LIST; sinput string InpUsedTFs = "M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN1" ; sinput bool InpUseSounds = true ; CEngine engine; string prefix; bool testing; int used_symbols_mode; string array_used_symbols[]; string array_used_periods[];

En el manejador OnInit() del indicador, implementamos el establecimiento de las variables globales del indicador y la llamada de la función de inicialización de la biblioteca:



int OnInit () { SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,Buffer1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,Buffer2, INDICATOR_DATA ); prefix= MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ "_" ; testing=engine.IsTester(); ZeroMemory (rates_data); OnInitDoEasy(); if (IsPresentObectByPrefix(prefix)) ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); engine.PlaySoundByDescription(SND_OK); engine.Pause( 600 ); engine.PlaySoundByDescription(SND_NEWS); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

El manejador OnDeinit() del indicador lo tomaremos del asesor de prueba del artículo anterior:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); Comment ( "" ); }

Los manejadores OnTimer() y OnChartEvent() también los tomaremos del asesor:

void OnTimer () { if (! MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) engine. OnTimer (rates_data); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) return ; if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { if ( StringFind (sparam, "BUTT_" )> 0 ) PressButtonEvents(sparam); } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM - 1 ) { OnDoEasyEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); } }

Para rellenar la estructura de datos de las matrices y variables de la primera y la segunda forma de OnCalculate() del indicador, crearemos dos funciones:

void CopyData ( SDataCalculate &data_calculate , const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const int begin, const double &price[]) { bool as_series_price= ArrayGetAsSeries (price); if (!as_series_price) ArraySetAsSeries (price, true ); data_calculate.rates_total=rates_total; data_calculate.prev_calculated=prev_calculated; data_calculate.begin=begin; data_calculate.price=price[ 0 ]; if (!as_series_price) ArraySetAsSeries (price, false ); } void CopyData ( SDataCalculate &data_calculate , const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { bool as_series_time= ArrayGetAsSeries (time); if (!as_series_time) ArraySetAsSeries (time, true ); bool as_series_open= ArrayGetAsSeries (open); if (!as_series_open) ArraySetAsSeries (open, true ); bool as_series_high= ArrayGetAsSeries (high); if (!as_series_high) ArraySetAsSeries (high, true ); bool as_series_low= ArrayGetAsSeries (low); if (!as_series_low) ArraySetAsSeries (low, true ); bool as_series_close= ArrayGetAsSeries (close); if (!as_series_close) ArraySetAsSeries (close, true ); bool as_series_tick_volume= ArrayGetAsSeries (tick_volume); if (!as_series_tick_volume) ArraySetAsSeries (tick_volume, true ); bool as_series_volume= ArrayGetAsSeries (volume); if (!as_series_volume) ArraySetAsSeries (volume, true ); bool as_series_spread= ArrayGetAsSeries (spread); if (!as_series_spread) ArraySetAsSeries (spread, true ); data_calculate.rates_total=rates_total; data_calculate.prev_calculated=prev_calculated; data_calculate.rates.time=time[ 0 ]; data_calculate.rates.open=open[ 0 ]; data_calculate.rates.high=high[ 0 ]; data_calculate.rates.low=low[ 0 ]; data_calculate.rates.close=close[ 0 ]; data_calculate.rates.tick_volume=tick_volume[ 0 ]; data_calculate.rates.real_volume=( #ifdef __MQL5__ volume[ 0 ] #else 0 #endif); data_calculate.rates.spread=( #ifdef __MQL5__ spread[ 0 ] #else 0 #endif); if (!as_series_time) ArraySetAsSeries (time, false ); if (!as_series_open) ArraySetAsSeries (open, false ); if (!as_series_high) ArraySetAsSeries (high, false ); if (!as_series_low) ArraySetAsSeries (low, false ); if (!as_series_close) ArraySetAsSeries (close, false ); if (!as_series_tick_volume) ArraySetAsSeries (tick_volume, false ); if (!as_series_volume) ArraySetAsSeries (volume, false ); if (!as_series_spread) ArraySetAsSeries (spread, false ); }

La función de procesamiento de eventos de la biblioteca DoEasy también la trasladaremos desde el asesor de prueba:

void OnDoEasyEvent( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { int idx=id-CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM; ushort msc=engine.EventMSC(lparam); ushort reason=engine.EventReason(lparam); ushort source=engine.EventSource(lparam); long time=TimeCurrent()* 1000 +msc; if (source==COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID) { CSymbol *symbol=engine.GetSymbolObjByName(sparam); if (symbol==NULL) return ; int digits=(idx<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ? 0 : symbol.Digits()); string id_descr=(idx<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ? symbol.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER)idx) : symbol.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE)idx)); string value =DoubleToString(dparam,digits); if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_INC) { Print(symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source, value ,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_DEC) { Print(symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source, value ,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_MORE_THEN) { Print(symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source, value ,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_LESS_THEN) { Print(symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source, value ,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_EQUALS) { Print(symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source, value ,id_descr,digits)); } } else if (source==COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID) { CAccount *account=engine.GetAccountCurrent(); if (account==NULL) return ; int digits= int (idx<ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ? 0 : account.CurrencyDigits()); string id_descr=(idx<ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ? account.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER)idx) : account.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE)idx)); string value =DoubleToString(dparam,digits); if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_INC) { Print(account.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source, value ,id_descr,digits)); if (idx==ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY) { CArrayObj* list_positions=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list_positions=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_positions,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL,Symbol(),EQUAL); list_positions=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_positions,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL, 0 ,MORE); if (list_positions!=NULL) { list_positions.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_positions,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index>WRONG_VALUE) { COrder* position=list_positions.At(index); if (position!=NULL) { engine.ClosePosition(position.Ticket()); } } } } } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_DEC) { Print(account.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source, value ,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_MORE_THEN) { Print(account.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source, value ,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_LESS_THEN) { Print(account.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source, value ,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_EQUALS) { Print(account.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source, value ,id_descr,digits)); } } else if (idx>MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_NO_EVENT && idx<SYMBOL_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { string descr=engine.GetMWEventDescription((ENUM_MW_EVENT)idx); string name=(idx==MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_SORT ? "" : ": " +sparam); Print(TimeMSCtoString(lparam), " " ,descr,name); } else if (idx>SERIES_EVENTS_NO_EVENT && idx<SERIES_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { if (idx==SERIES_EVENTS_NEW_BAR) { Print(TextByLanguage( "Новый бар на " , "New Bar on " ),sparam, " " ,TimeframeDescription((ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)dparam), ": " ,TimeToString(lparam)); } } else if (idx>TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT && idx<TRADE_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { CArrayObj *list=engine.GetListAllOrdersEvents(); if (list==NULL) return ; int shift=(testing ? ( int )lparam : 0 ); CEvent * event =list.At(list.Total()- 1 -shift); if ( event ==NULL) return ; if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CREDIT) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CHARGE) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BONUS) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_INTEREST) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_BUY_CANCELLED) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_SELL_CANCELLED) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_DIVIDENT) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_DIVIDENT_FRANKED) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_TAX) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_REFILL) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_PLASED) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_REMOVED) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED_PARTIAL) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED_PARTIAL) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_POS) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_SL) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_TP) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_POS) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_SL) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_TP) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_TRIGGERED_STOP_LIMIT_ORDER) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_SL) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_TP) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_SL_TP) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_SL_TP) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_SL) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_TP) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_SL_TP) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_SL) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_TP) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } } }

La función para trabajar con los eventos de la biblioteca en el simulador, la tomamos igualmente del asesor:

void EventsHandling( void ) { if (engine.IsTradeEvent()) { int total=engine.GetTradeEventsTotal(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CEventBaseObj * event =engine.GetTradeEventByIndex(i); if ( event ==NULL) continue ; long lparam=i; double dparam= event .DParam(); string sparam= event .SParam(); OnDoEasyEvent(CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM+ event .ID(),lparam,dparam,sparam); } } if (engine.IsAccountsEvent()) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListAccountEvents(); if (list!=NULL) { int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CEventBaseObj * event =list.At(i); if ( event ==NULL) continue ; long lparam= event .LParam(); double dparam= event .DParam(); string sparam= event .SParam(); OnDoEasyEvent(CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM+ event .ID(),lparam,dparam,sparam); } } } if (engine.IsSymbolsEvent()) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListSymbolsEvents(); if (list!=NULL) { int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CEventBaseObj * event =list.At(i); if ( event ==NULL) continue ; long lparam= event .LParam(); double dparam= event .DParam(); string sparam= event .SParam(); OnDoEasyEvent(CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM+ event .ID(),lparam,dparam,sparam); } } } if (engine.IsSeriesEvent()) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListSeriesEvents(); if (list!=NULL) { int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CEventBaseObj * event =list.At(i); if ( event ==NULL) continue ; long lparam= event .LParam(); double dparam= event .DParam(); string sparam= event .SParam(); OnDoEasyEvent(CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM+ event .ID(),lparam,dparam,sparam); } } } }

No sería necesario trasladar la función del asesor para trabajar con los botones del panel comercial, pero, en el futuro, para que resulte posible utilizar ciertos botones en el indicador, trasladaremos desde el asesor estas funciones con algunos pequeños cambios (se presuponen dos botones):

bool ButtonState( const string name) { return ( bool ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_STATE ); } void ButtonState( const string name, const bool state) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_STATE ,state); if (name== "BUTT_1" ) { if (state) ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , C'220,255,240' ); else ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , C'240,240,240' ); } if (name== "BUTT_2" ) { if (state) ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , C'255,220,90' ); else ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , C'240,240,240' ); } } void PressButtonsControl( void ) { int total= ObjectsTotal ( 0 , 0 ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { string obj_name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i); if ( StringFind (obj_name,prefix+ "BUTT_" )< 0 ) continue ; PressButtonEvents(obj_name); } } void PressButtonEvents( const string button_name) { string button= StringSubstr (button_name, StringLen (prefix)); if (ButtonState(button_name)) { if (button== "BUTT_1" ) { } else if (button== "BUTT_2" ) { } engine.Pause( 100 ); ButtonState(button_name, false ); ChartRedraw (); } else { if (button== "BUTT_1" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); } if (button== "BUTT_2" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); } ChartRedraw (); } }

Como vemos, la mayoría de las funciones del asesor se utiliza en los indicadores sin ningún problema ni modificación por nuestra parte. Esto nos hace pensar que deberemos trasladar todas las funciones necesarias para trabajar con la biblioteca desde los asesores e indicadores a un archivo de inclusión de la biblioteca, y ya utilizarlas desde allí. Pero eso lo haremos ya más tarde. Ahora, tenemos que crear el manejador OnCalculate() del indicador.

El manejador constará de un bloque de código obligatorio para preparar los datos de la biblioteca y de un bloque de código no obligatorio (hoy) para trabajar con el indicador:

int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { CopyData(rates_data,rates_total,prev_calculated,time,open,high,low,close,tick_volume,volume,spread); engine. OnCalculate (rates_data); if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { engine. OnTimer (rates_data); PressButtonsControl(); EventsHandling(); } ArraySetAsSeries (open, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (high, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (low, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (close, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (tick_volume, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (volume, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (spread, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (Buffer1, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (Buffer2, true ); if (rates_total< 2 || Point ()== 0 ) return 0 ; int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; if (limit> 1 ) { limit=rates_total- 1 ; ArrayInitialize (Buffer1, EMPTY_VALUE ); ArrayInitialize (Buffer2, EMPTY_VALUE ); } for ( int i=limit; i>= 0 && ! IsStopped (); i--) { } for ( int i=limit; i>= 0 && ! IsStopped (); i--) { Buffer1[i]=high[i]; Buffer2[i]=low[i]; } return (rates_total); }

Como vemos, todo lo relacionado con el funcionamiento de la biblioteca ha encajado en un pequeño bloque de código en el manejador OnCalculate(), y en esencia, la única diferencia aquí con el asesor reside en que rellenamos la estructura de precios de los datos actuales de las matrices desde OnCalculate() con la función CopyData(). Todo lo demás es absolutamente idéntico al funcionamiento en el asesor: la biblioteca trabaja en el temporizador si el indicador ha sido iniciado en el gráfico del símbolo, y en OnCalculate(), según los ticks, si el indicador ha sido iniciado en el simulador.

Los búferes de indicador en la parte computacional de OnCalculate() simplemente los rellenamos con los datos de las matrices high[] y low[].



En los archivos adjuntos al final del artículo, el lector podrá ver el código completo del indicador.

Compilamos el indicador y lo iniciamos en el gráfico de un símbolo con el que no hemos trabajado durante mucho tiempo, estableciendo previamente en los ajustes el trabajo con el símbolo actual; luego, seleccionamos el trabajo con la lista de marcos temporales establecida. El inicio en símbolos que no hemos utilizado durante mucho tiempo, obligará al indicador a cargar los datos que le faltan y comunicarlo en el diario y en el gráfico:





Aquí, podemos ver cómo una nueva serie temporal vacía se sincronizaba y creaba con cada tick. En el diario, en este caso, se mostraban las siguientes entradas:

Account 8550475 : Artyom Trishkin (MetaQuotes Software Corp.) 10425.23 USD, 1 : 100 , Hedge, MetaTrader 5 demo --- Initializing "DoEasy" library --- Working with the current symbol only: "USDCAD" Working with the specified timeframe list: "M1" "M5" "M15" "M30" "H1" "H4" "D1" "W1" "MN1" USDCAD symbol timeseries: - Timeseries "USDCAD" M1: Requested: 1000 , Actual: 0 , Created: 0 , On the server: 0 - Timeseries "USDCAD" M5: Requested: 1000 , Actual: 0 , Created: 0 , On the server: 0 - Timeseries "USDCAD" M15: Requested: 1000 , Actual: 0 , Created: 0 , On the server: 0 - Timeseries "USDCAD" M30: Requested: 1000 , Actual: 0 , Created: 0 , On the server: 0 - Timeseries "USDCAD" H1: Requested: 1000 , Actual: 0 , Created: 0 , On the server: 0 - Timeseries "USDCAD" H4: Requested: 1000 , Actual: 0 , Created: 0 , On the server: 0 - Timeseries "USDCAD" D1: Requested: 1000 , Actual: 0 , Created: 0 , On the server: 0 - Timeseries "USDCAD" W1: Requested: 1000 , Actual: 0 , Created: 0 , On the server: 0 - Timeseries "USDCAD" MN1: Requested: 1000 , Actual: 0 , Created: 0 , On the server: 0 Library initialization time: 00 : 00 : 01.406 "USDCAD" M1 timeseries created successfully: - Timeseries "USDCAD" M1: Requested: 1000 , Actual: 1000 , Created: 1000 , On the server: 5001 "USDCAD" M5 timeseries created successfully: - Timeseries "USDCAD" M5: Requested: 1000 , Actual: 1000 , Created: 1000 , On the server: 5741 "USDCAD" M15 timeseries created successfully: - Timeseries "USDCAD" M15: Requested: 1000 , Actual: 1000 , Created: 1000 , On the server: 5247 "USDCAD" M30 timeseries created successfully: - Timeseries "USDCAD" M30: Requested: 1000 , Actual: 1000 , Created: 1000 , On the server: 5123 "USDCAD" H1 timeseries created successfully: - Timeseries "USDCAD" H1: Requested: 1000 , Actual: 1000 , Created: 1000 , On the server: 6257 "USDCAD" H4 timeseries created successfully: - Timeseries "USDCAD" H4: Requested: 1000 , Actual: 1000 , Created: 1000 , On the server: 6232 "USDCAD" D1 timeseries created successfully: - Timeseries "USDCAD" D1: Requested: 1000 , Actual: 1000 , Created: 1000 , On the server: 5003 "USDCAD" W1 timeseries created successfully: - Timeseries "USDCAD" W1: Requested: 1000 , Actual: 1000 , Created: 1000 , On the server: 1403 "USDCAD" MN1 timeseries created successfully: - Timeseries "USDCAD" MN1: Requested: 1000 , Actual: 323 , Created: 323 , On the server: 323 New bar on USDCAD M1: 2020.03 . 19 12 : 18 New bar on USDCAD M1: 2020.03 . 19 12 : 19 New bar on USDCAD M1: 2020.03 . 19 12 : 20 New bar on USDCAD M5: 2020.03 . 19 12 : 20

Aquí vemos que, al inicializar la biblioteca, se crearon todas las series temporales solicitadas, si bien estas no se rellenaron con datos, debido a que no había. Al invocar por primera vez los datos solicitados, se inicializó la carga de datos por parte del terminal. Y con la llegada de cada tick siguiente, obteníamos un nuevo objeto de serie temporal vacío, cuyos datos sincronizábamos con el servidor. Luego rellenábamos el objeto de serie temporal con los datos de las barras en la cantidad solicitada. En MN1, hay verdaderamente disponibles un total de 323 barras, que han sido añadidas a la lista de serie temporal.



Ahora, vamos a iniciar el indicador en el modo visual del simulador con los mismos ajustes:





El simulador carga la historia necesaria de todos los marcos temporales utilizados, después de lo cual, la biblioteca informa de la creación de todas las series temporales excepto la actual. A continuación, en la primera entrada en OnCalculate() se crea nuevamente con éxito la serie temporal para el símbolo y el marco temporal actuales, y después, tras quitar la pausa del simulador, vemos como en este funcionan los eventos de "Nueva barra" de las series temporales utilizadas.

Todo funciona como suponíamos.



¿Qué es lo próximo?

En el siguiente artículo, continuaremos trabajando con las series temporales en los indicadores, y también pondremos a prueba el uso de las series temporales creadas para representar la información en el gráfico.



Más abajo se adjuntan todos los archivos de la versión actual de la biblioteca y los archivos del asesor de prueba. Puede descargarlo todo y ponerlo a prueba por sí mismo.

Si tiene preguntas, observaciones o sugerencias, podrá concretarlas en los comentarios al artículo.

Volver al contenido

Artículos de esta serie:

Trabajando con las series temporales en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 35): El objeto "Barra" y la lista de serie temporal del símbolo

Trabajando con las series temporales en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 36): El objeto de series temporales de todos los periodos utilizados del símbolo

Trabajando con las series temporales en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 37): Colección de series temporales - Base de datos de series temporales según el símbolo y el periodo

Trabajando con las series temporales en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 38): Colección de series temporales - Actualización en tiempo real y acceso a los datos desde el programa



