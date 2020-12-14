Trabajando con las series temporales en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 51): Indicadores estándar compuestos de período y símbolo múltiples

Contenido

Hoy, vamos a finalizar el desarrollo de los objetos de los indicadores estándar de período y símbolo múltiples. Resulta que para el final hemos dejado un buen ejemplo de creación del indicador Ichimoku Kinko Hyo. Para su dibujado, no sólo vamos a necesitar crear todos sus búferes significativos que se muestran en la ventana de datos del terminal, sino también agregar dos búferes adicionales para colorear el área entre sus dos líneas 'Senkou Span A' y 'Senkou Span B' a través de dos histogramas que se dibujan entre dos valores. Al mismo tiempo, cada histograma tendrá que repetir el estilo y el color de la línea a la que pertenece.

La creación de este indicador será un buen ejemplo práctico de cómo se puede diseñar los indicadores personalizados de composición compleja a través de esta biblioteca.

En conclusión, vamos a crear el último objeto del indicador de período y símbolo múltiples a base del conjunto completo de indicadores estándar del terminal MetaTrader5. Se trata del indicador Gator Oscillator de Bill Williams, construido a base de su indicador Alligator que analizamos en el artículo anterior.



Ya que somos capaces de crear los indicadores de cualquier grado de complejidad que pueden contener diferentes líneas de cualquier tipo de dibujado con los objetos de búfer correspondientes, pero todos estos búferes van a pertenecer al único objeto del indicador, pues tenemos que introducir una propiedad más del objeto de búfer: es decir, el número de la línea adicional del indicador (un búfer auxiliar para el dibujado de líneas adicionales del indicador que sirven para su diseño). De esta manera, el número de esta línea nos permitirá determinar con exactitud la línea auxiliar necesaria (objeto de búfer) de cualquier objeto de indicador.

Por ejemplo, si queremos que el indicador responsable de dibujar la media móvil muestre algunos estados de su línea principal, como el cruzamiento de la línea por el precio, interacción de la línea con otros indicadores, etc., entonces podemos añadir a nuestro indicador uno o varios objetos de búfer, y visualizar los datos necesarios en el momento preciso en el gráfico a través de este búfer: colocar flechas, colorear áreas, etc.





Mejorando las clases y los métodos de la biblioteca

En primer lugar, vamos a añadir un nuevo mensaje de la biblioteca en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh.

Vamos a escribir el índice del mensaje nuevo:

MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_INDEX_BASE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_INDEX_PLOT, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_INDEX_COLOR, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_NUM_DATAS, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_INDEX_NEXT_BASE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_INDEX_NEXT_PLOT, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_ID, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_IND_LINE_MODE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_IND_HANDLE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_IND_TYPE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_IND_LINE_ADDITIONAL_NUM, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_TIMEFRAME,

y el texto correspondiente al índice nuevamente añadido:

{"Индекс базового буфера данных","Index of Base data buffer"}, {"Порядковый номер рисуемого буфера","Plot buffer sequence number"}, {"Индекс буфера цвета","Color buffer index"}, {"Количество буферов данных","Number of data buffers"}, {"Индекс массива для назначения следующим индикаторным буфером","Array index for assignment as the next indicator buffer"}, {"Индекс следующего по счёту рисуемого буфера","Index of the next drawable buffer"}, {"Идентификатор буферов индикатора","Indicator Buffer Id"}, {"Линия индикатора","Indicator line"}, {"Хэндл индикатора, использующего буфер","Indicator handle that uses the buffer"}, {"Тип индикатора, использующего буфер","Indicator type that uses the buffer"}, {"Номер дополнительной линии","Additional line number"} , {"Период данных буфера (таймфрейм)","Buffer data Period (Timeframe)"},

En el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh en la enumeración de los tipos de las líneas de indicadores, añadimos nuevas líneas para el indicador Ichimoku Kinko Hyo y otra tanta como la línea adicional para la presentación de indicadores personalizados:

enum ENUM_INDICATOR_LINE_MODE { INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_MAIN = 0 , INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_SIGNAL = 1 , INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_UPPER = 0 , INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_LOWER = 1 , INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_MIDDLE = 2 , INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_JAWS = 0 , INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_TEETH = 1 , INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_LIPS = 2 , INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_DI_PLUS = 1 , INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_DI_MINUS = 2 , INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_TENKAN_SEN = 0 , INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_KIJUN_SEN = 1 , INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_SENKOU_SPANA = 2 , INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_SENKOU_SPANB = 3 , INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_CHIKOU_SPAN = 4 , INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_ADDITIONAL = 5 , };

Puesto que en el artículo anterior, hemos asignado los valores iguales en esta enumeración a las líneas del mismo tipo y hemos combinado los manejadores de diferentes objetos de indicadores estándar en uno, ahora al sacar la descripción del tipo de la línea desde el objeto de búfer, se muestran las descripciones de las líneas que corresponden a los primeros valores encontrados de esta enumeración. Por ejemplo, si sacamos la descripción de la línea Jaws del indicador estándar Alligator, y el valor de la constante INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_JAWS en esta enumeración es igual a cero, se muestra la descripción de la primera constante de esta enumeración cuyo valor también es igual a cero (constante INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_MAIN).

No se trata de un error, pero es una confusión enojosa. Para evitarla, necesitamos disponer de un valor único para cada constante de la enumeración. Pero en este caso, tendremos que dividir los manejadores de nuevo. Y eso es mucho peor. Por eso, vamos a proceder de la manera siguiente: añadiremos una enumeración más y visualizaremos la descripción de la línea del objeto de búfer verificando qué línea exactamente y de qué indicador será visualizada por el búfer; y vamos a visualizar el valor de la nueva enumeración que corresponde al objeto de búfer.

Añadimos esta enumeración:

enum ENUM_INDICATOR_LINE { INDICATOR_LINE_MAIN, INDICATOR_LINE_SIGNAL, INDICATOR_LINE_UPPER, INDICATOR_LINE_LOWER, INDICATOR_LINE_MIDDLE, INDICATOR_LINE_JAWS, INDICATOR_LINE_TEETH, INDICATOR_LINE_LIPS, INDICATOR_LINE_DI_PLUS, INDICATOR_LINE_DI_MINUS, INDICATOR_LINE_TENKAN_SEN, INDICATOR_LINE_KIJUN_SEN, INDICATOR_LINE_SENKOU_SPANA, INDICATOR_LINE_SENKOU_SPANB, INDICATOR_LINE_CHIKOU_SPAN, INDICATOR_LINE_ADDITIONAL, };

En esta enumeración, cada constante tiene su valor único de 0 a 15. Ahora, podremos sacar fácilmente los valores necesarios para cada línea definida de cada indicador definido, lo que vamos a hacer a continuación.



En el mismo archivo, añadimos una propiedad más de tipo entero del objeto de búfer, y de paso aumentamos la cantidad de propiedades de tipo entero de 24 a 25:

enum ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER { BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT = 0 , BUFFER_PROP_STATUS, BUFFER_PROP_TYPE, BUFFER_PROP_TIMEFRAME, BUFFER_PROP_ACTIVE, BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_TYPE, BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_CODE, BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_SHIFT, BUFFER_PROP_LINE_STYLE, BUFFER_PROP_LINE_WIDTH, BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_BEGIN, BUFFER_PROP_SHOW_DATA, BUFFER_PROP_SHIFT, BUFFER_PROP_COLOR_INDEXES, BUFFER_PROP_COLOR, BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_BASE, BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_BASE, BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_PLOT, BUFFER_PROP_ID, BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, BUFFER_PROP_IND_HANDLE, BUFFER_PROP_IND_TYPE, BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_ADDITIONAL_NUM, BUFFER_PROP_NUM_DATAS, BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_COLOR, }; #define BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 25 ) #define BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 2 )

Para tener la posibilidad de buscar y ordenar los objetos de búfer según la propiedad nueva, vamos a añadir esta propiedad a la enumeración de los posibles criterios de clasificación:

#define FIRST_BUFFER_DBL_PROP (BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_BUFFER_STR_PROP (BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_BUFFER_MODE { SORT_BY_BUFFER_INDEX_PLOT = 0 , SORT_BY_BUFFER_STATUS, SORT_BY_BUFFER_TYPE, SORT_BY_BUFFER_TIMEFRAME, SORT_BY_BUFFER_ACTIVE, SORT_BY_BUFFER_DRAW_TYPE, SORT_BY_BUFFER_ARROW_CODE, SORT_BY_BUFFER_ARROW_SHIFT, SORT_BY_BUFFER_LINE_STYLE, SORT_BY_BUFFER_LINE_WIDTH, SORT_BY_BUFFER_DRAW_BEGIN, SORT_BY_BUFFER_SHOW_DATA, SORT_BY_BUFFER_SHIFT, SORT_BY_BUFFER_COLOR_INDEXES, SORT_BY_BUFFER_COLOR, SORT_BY_BUFFER_INDEX_BASE, SORT_BY_BUFFER_INDEX_NEXT_BASE, SORT_BY_BUFFER_INDEX_NEXT_PLOT, SORT_BY_BUFFER_ID, SORT_BY_BUFFER_IND_LINE_MODE, SORT_BY_BUFFER_IND_HANDLE, SORT_BY_BUFFER_IND_TYPE, SORT_BY_BUFFER_IND_LINE_ADDITIONAL_NUM, SORT_BY_BUFFER_EMPTY_VALUE = FIRST_BUFFER_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_BUFFER_SYMBOL = FIRST_BUFFER_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_BUFFER_LABEL, SORT_BY_BUFFER_IND_NAME, SORT_BY_BUFFER_IND_NAME_SHORT, };

Ahora, es necesario mejorar un poco la clase del objeto del búfer abstracto en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\Buffer.mqh.

En la sección pública de la clase, escribiremos los métodos para establecer y retornar el número de la línea adicional:



public : void Print ( const bool full_prop= false ); virtual void PrintShort( void ) {;} virtual void SetArrowCode( const uchar code) { return ; } virtual void SetArrowShift( const int shift) { return ; } void SetSymbol( const string symbol) { this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_SYMBOL,symbol); } void SetTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_TIMEFRAME,timeframe); } void SetActive( const bool flag) { this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_ACTIVE,flag); } void SetDrawType( const ENUM_DRAW_TYPE draw_type); void SetDrawBegin( const int value); void SetShowData( const bool flag); void SetShift( const int shift); void SetStyle( const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style); void SetWidth( const int width); void SetColorNumbers( const int number); void SetColor( const color colour); void SetColor( const color colour, const uchar index); void SetColors( const color &array_colors[]); void SetEmptyValue( const double value); virtual void SetLabel( const string label); void SetID( const int id) { this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_ID,id); } void SetIndicatorHandle( const int handle) { this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_HANDLE,handle); } void SetIndicatorType( const ENUM_INDICATOR type) { this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_TYPE,type); } void SetIndicatorName( const string name) { this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_NAME,name); } void SetIndicatorShortName( const string name) { this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_NAME_SHORT,name); } void SetLineMode( const ENUM_INDICATOR_LINE_MODE mode){ this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,mode); } void SetIndicatorLineAdditionalNumber( const int number){ this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_ADDITIONAL_NUM,number); } int IndexPlot( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT); } int IndexBase( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_BASE); } int IndexColor( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_COLOR); } int IndexNextBaseBuffer( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_BASE); } int IndexNextPlotBuffer( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_PLOT); } ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe( void ) const { return ( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_TIMEFRAME); } ENUM_BUFFER_STATUS Status( void ) const { return (ENUM_BUFFER_STATUS) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_STATUS); } ENUM_BUFFER_TYPE TypeBuffer( void ) const { return (ENUM_BUFFER_TYPE) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_TYPE); } bool IsActive( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_ACTIVE); } uchar ArrowCode( void ) const { return ( uchar ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_CODE); } int ArrowShift( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_SHIFT); } int DrawBegin( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_BEGIN); } ENUM_DRAW_TYPE DrawType( void ) const { return ( ENUM_DRAW_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_TYPE); } bool IsShowData( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_SHOW_DATA); } int Shift( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_SHIFT); } ENUM_LINE_STYLE LineStyle( void ) const { return ( ENUM_LINE_STYLE ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_LINE_STYLE); } int LineWidth( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_LINE_WIDTH); } int ColorsTotal( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_COLOR_INDEXES); } color Color( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_COLOR); } int BuffersTotal( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_NUM_DATAS); } double EmptyValue( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_EMPTY_VALUE); } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_SYMBOL); } string Label( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_LABEL); } int ID( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_ID); } int IndicatorHandle( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_HANDLE); } ENUM_INDICATOR IndicatorType( void ) const { return ( ENUM_INDICATOR ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_TYPE); } string IndicatorName( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_NAME); } string IndicatorShortName( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_NAME_SHORT); } int IndicatorBarsCalculated( void ) const { return :: BarsCalculated (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_HANDLE));} int IndicatorLineAdditionalNumber( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_ADDITIONAL_NUM); } int IndicatorLineMode( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE); }

Como ahora vamos a sacar la descripción de la línea del indicador desde otra enumeración (escrita más arriba), el método IndicatorLineMode() va a devolver el valor de tipo entero en vez del valor de la enumeración ENUM_INDICATOR_LINE_MODE.



Ahí mismo —en la sección pública de la clase— declaramos el método que retorna la descripción de la línea del indicador:

string GetStatusDescription( bool draw_type= false ) const ; string GetTypeBufferDescription( void ) const ; string GetActiveDescription( void ) const ; string GetShowDataDescription( void ) const ; string GetLineStyleDescription( void ) const ; string GetEmptyValueDescription( void ) const ; string GetDrawTypeDescription( void ) const ; string GetTimeframeDescription( void ) const ; string GetColorsDescription( void ) const ; string GetIndicatorLineModeDescription( void ) const ;

y escribiremos su implementación fuera del cuerpo de la clase:

string CBuffer::GetIndicatorLineModeDescription( void ) const { uchar shift= 0 ; switch ( this .IndicatorType()) { case IND_ENVELOPES : case IND_FRACTALS : case IND_GATOR : case IND_BANDS : shift= 2 ; break ; case IND_ALLIGATOR : shift= 5 ; break ; case IND_ADX : case IND_ADXW : shift= 8 ; break ; case IND_ICHIMOKU : shift= 10 ; break ; default : shift= 0 ; break ; } return :: StringSubstr (:: EnumToString (ENUM_INDICATOR_LINE( this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE)+shift)), 10 ); }

Aquí: declaramos la variable que almacena el valor del desplazamiento por el cual es necesario aumentar los valores de la constante de la enumeración ENUM_INDICATOR_LINE_MODE de tal manera que podamos llegar al principio de la declaración de constantes de las líneas del indicador correspondiente en la enumeración ENUM_INDICATOR_LINE.

Por ejemplo, si necesitamos visualizar la descripción de la línea Teeth del indicador Allegator, el valor del desplazamiento es igual a 5, lo cual indica en la constante INDICATOR_LINE_JAWS de la enumeración ENUM_INDICATOR_LINE:

enum ENUM_INDICATOR_LINE { INDICATOR_LINE_MAIN, INDICATOR_LINE_SIGNAL, INDICATOR_LINE_UPPER, INDICATOR_LINE_LOWER, INDICATOR_LINE_MIDDLE, INDICATOR_LINE_JAWS , INDICATOR_LINE_TEETH , INDICATOR_LINE_LIPS, INDICATOR_LINE_DI_PLUS, INDICATOR_LINE_DI_MINUS, INDICATOR_LINE_TENKAN_SEN, INDICATOR_LINE_KIJUN_SEN, INDICATOR_LINE_SENKOU_SPANA, INDICATOR_LINE_SENKOU_SPANB, INDICATOR_LINE_CHIKOU_SPAN, INDICATOR_LINE_ADDITIONAL, };

Puesto que el búfer devuelve el valor de la línea Teeth desde el método GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE) y este valor es igual a 1, la adición de 5 a 1, nos da el índice de la constante igual a 6, lo cual indica en la constante INDICATOR_LINE_TEETH.

Como resultado, el método devuelve la descripción string de la constante obtenida con la reducción hasta el valor "LINE_TEETH".



En el constructor cerrado de la clase, establecemos el valor predefinido para la nueva propiedad del objeto de búfer igual a -1, lo que va a significar la línea no adicional del indicador:

CBuffer::CBuffer(ENUM_BUFFER_STATUS buffer_status, ENUM_BUFFER_TYPE buffer_type, const uint index_plot, const uint index_base_array, const int num_datas, const uchar total_arrays, const int width, const string label) { this .m_type=COLLECTION_BUFFERS_ID; this .m_act_state_trigger= true ; this .m_total_arrays=total_arrays; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_STATUS] = buffer_status; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_TYPE] = buffer_type; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_ID] = WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE] = INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_MAIN; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_IND_HANDLE] = INVALID_HANDLE ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_IND_TYPE] = WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_ADDITIONAL_NUM] = WRONG_VALUE ; ENUM_DRAW_TYPE type= (

En el método que devuelve la descripción de la propiedad de tipo entero para el objeto de búfer, vamos a escribir el bloque del código del retorno de la descripción de la nueva propiedad, y corregiremos el bloque del código que muestra la descripción de la línea del indicador (ahora vamos a mostrar la descripción escrita por el método creado para ello):

string CBuffer::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_INDEX_PLOT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_STATUS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STATUS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetStatusDescription() ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_TYPE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetTypeBufferDescription() ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_TIMEFRAME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_TIMEFRAME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetTimeframeDescription() ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_ACTIVE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_ACTIVE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetActiveDescription() ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_DRAW_TYPE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetDrawTypeDescription() ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_CODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_ARROW_CODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_SHIFT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_ARROW_SHIFT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_LINE_STYLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_LINE_STYLE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetLineStyleDescription() ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_LINE_WIDTH ? ( this .Status()==BUFFER_STATUS_ARROW ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_ARROW_SIZE) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_LINE_WIDTH))+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_BEGIN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_DRAW_BEGIN)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_SHOW_DATA ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_SHOW_DATA)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetShowDataDescription() ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_SHIFT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_SHIFT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_COLOR_INDEXES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_COLOR_NUM)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_COLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_INDEX_COLOR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_BASE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_INDEX_BASE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_BASE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_INDEX_NEXT_BASE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_PLOT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_INDEX_NEXT_PLOT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_ID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_IND_LINE_MODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetIndicatorLineModeDescription() ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_IND_HANDLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_IND_HANDLE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_IND_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_IND_TYPE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: StringSubstr (:: EnumToString (( ENUM_INDICATOR ) this .GetProperty(property)), 4 ) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_ADDITIONAL_NUM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_IND_LINE_ADDITIONAL_NUM)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property)== WRONG_VALUE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET) : ( string ) this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_NUM_DATAS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_NUM_DATAS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_COLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_COLOR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetColorsDescription() ) : "" ); }

Ya que hemos añadido una nueva propiedad de tipo entero, tenemos que introducir en todas las clases de los objetos herederos la mejora en el método virtual que devuelve la bandera del soporte de esta nueva propiedad por el objeto (a base del ejemplo del método de la clase CBufferArrow):

bool CBufferArrow::SupportProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER property) { if (property==BUFFER_PROP_LINE_STYLE || ( this .TypeBuffer()==BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE && property!=BUFFER_PROP_TYPE && property!=BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_BASE && property!=BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE && property!=BUFFER_PROP_IND_HANDLE && property!=BUFFER_PROP_IND_TYPE && property!=BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_ADDITIONAL_NUM && property!=BUFFER_PROP_ID ) ) return false ; return true ; }

Las mismas modificaciones han sido introducidas en todos los archivos de todos los objetos de búfer, a saber: BufferArrow.mqh, BufferBars.mqh, BufferCandles.mqh, BufferFilling.mqh, BufferHistogram.mqh, BufferHistogram2.mqh, BufferLine.mqh, BufferSection.mqh y BufferZigZag.mqh.



Todos los métodos para la creación de los objetos de indicadores estándar se encuentran en la clase de colección de objetos de búfer,

en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\BuffersCollection.mqh. Antes de agregar dos métodos para crear objetos de indicadores estándar Ichimoku Kinko Hyo y Gator Oscillator, vamos a mejorar un poco el método de la preparación de los datos del indicador estándar indicado para colocar los valores en el gráfico actual del símbolo. Como en el indicador Ichimoku Kinko Hyo hay cinco búferes dibujados, y en el método se transmiten sólo tres punteros a los objetos de búfer de indicadores estándar, y por tanto, seis variables por referencia (dos para cada búfer) para escribir en ellas los valores de líneas de indicador, necesitamos añadir al método la transmisión de cuatro punteros adicionales a los objetos de búfer (dos para objetos dibujados y dos para objetos de cálculo) y la transmisión de cuatro variables más por referencia.

En el cuerpo de la clase, completamos la declaración del método con valores necesarios:

bool SetDataBufferStdInd( const ENUM_INDICATOR std_ind, const int id, const int series_index, const datetime series_time, const char color_index= WRONG_VALUE ); private : int PreparingSetDataStdInd(CBuffer *buffer_data0,CBuffer *buffer_data1,CBuffer *buffer_data2, CBuffer *buffer_data3,CBuffer *buffer_data4, CBuffer *buffer_calc0,CBuffer *buffer_calc1,CBuffer *buffer_calc2, CBuffer *buffer_calc3,CBuffer *buffer_calc4, const ENUM_INDICATOR ind_type, const int series_index, const datetime series_time, int &index_period, int &num_bars, double &value00, double &value01, double &value10, double &value11, double &value20, double &value21, double &value30 , double &value31 , double &value40 , double &value41 ); public :

En la implementación del método escrito fuera del cuerpo de la clase, añadimos los cambios necesarios:

int CBuffersCollection::PreparingSetDataStdInd(CBuffer *buffer_data0,CBuffer *buffer_data1,CBuffer *buffer_data2, CBuffer *buffer_data3,CBuffer *buffer_data4, CBuffer *buffer_calc0,CBuffer *buffer_calc1,CBuffer *buffer_calc2, CBuffer *buffer_calc3,CBuffer *buffer_calc4, const ENUM_INDICATOR ind_type, const int series_index, const datetime series_time, int &index_period, int &num_bars, double &value00, double &value01, double &value10, double &value11, double &value20, double &value21, double &value30 , double &value31 , double &value40 , double &value41 ) { index_period=:: iBarShift (buffer_calc0. Symbol (),buffer_calc0.Timeframe(),series_time, true ); if (index_period== WRONG_VALUE || index_period>buffer_calc0.GetDataTotal()- 1 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; if (buffer_calc0!= NULL ) value00=buffer_calc0.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,index_period); if (buffer_calc1!= NULL ) value10=buffer_calc1.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,index_period); if (buffer_calc2!= NULL ) value20=buffer_calc2.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,index_period); if (buffer_calc3!= NULL ) value30=buffer_calc3.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,index_period); if (buffer_calc4!= NULL ) value40=buffer_calc4.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,index_period); int series_index_start=series_index; if (buffer_calc0. Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && buffer_calc0.Timeframe()==:: Period ()) { series_index_start=series_index; num_bars= 1 ; } else { datetime time_period=:: iTime (buffer_calc0. Symbol (),buffer_calc0.Timeframe(),index_period); if (time_period== 0 ) return false ; series_index_start=:: iBarShift (:: Symbol (),:: Period (),time_period, true ); if (series_index_start== WRONG_VALUE ) return WRONG_VALUE ; num_bars=:: PeriodSeconds (buffer_calc0.Timeframe())/:: PeriodSeconds ( PERIOD_CURRENT ); if (num_bars== 0 ) num_bars= 1 ; } if (buffer_calc0!= NULL ) value01=(series_index_start+num_bars>buffer_data0.GetDataTotal()- 1 ? value00 : buffer_data0.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,series_index_start+num_bars)); if (buffer_calc1!= NULL ) value11=(series_index_start+num_bars>buffer_data1.GetDataTotal()- 1 ? value10 : buffer_data1.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,series_index_start+num_bars)); if (buffer_calc2!= NULL ) value21=(series_index_start+num_bars>buffer_data2.GetDataTotal()- 1 ? value20 : buffer_data2.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,series_index_start+num_bars)); if (buffer_calc3!= NULL ) value31=(series_index_start+num_bars>buffer_data3.GetDataTotal()- 1 ? value30 : buffer_data3.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,series_index_start+num_bars)); if (buffer_calc4!= NULL ) value41=(series_index_start+num_bars>buffer_data4.GetDataTotal()- 1 ? value40 : buffer_data4.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,series_index_start+num_bars)); return series_index_start; }

En fin, simplemente hemos añadido el mismo procesamiento que tenemos para los objetos de búfer ya existentes en el método a dos nuevos objetos de búfer cuyos punteros se transmiten al método. También hemos añadido la grabación de los valores en las variables correspondientes a los búferes que han sido transmitidas al método por referencia.

Ya que en el indicador estándar Ichimoku Kinko Hyo se dibuja el sombreado entre sus dos líneas, y además, para cada línea se define su propio tipo del sombreado y del color correspondiente al tipo y al color de la línea:





... necesitamos un método que devolverá el puntero al objeto de búfer del indicador estándar según el tipo del indicador para su identificador y su línea, para que podamos coger de él todos los parámetros establecidos para dibujar sus líneas, y definirlos para el objeto de búfer auxiliar que sirve para diseñar la apariencia de nuestro indicador personalizado.

Declararemos este método en la sección pública de la clase

public : CBuffer *GetBufferByLabel( const string plot_label); CBuffer *GetBufferByTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); CBuffer *GetBufferByPlot( const int plot_index); CBuffer *GetBufferByListIndex( const int index_list); CBuffer *GetLastCreateBuffer( void ); CBuffer *GetBufferStdInd( const ENUM_INDICATOR indicator_type, const int id, const ENUM_INDICATOR_LINE_MODE line_mode, const char additional_id= WRONG_VALUE );

y escribiremos su implementación fuera del cuerpo de la clase:

CBuffer *CBuffersCollection::GetBufferStdInd( const ENUM_INDICATOR indicator_type, const int id, const ENUM_INDICATOR_LINE_MODE line_mode, const char additional_id= WRONG_VALUE ) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListBufferByTypeID(indicator_type,id); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,line_mode,EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_ADDITIONAL_NUM,additional_id,EQUAL); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; return list.At( 0 ); }

Aquí, todo es muy simple. Primero, obtenemos la lista de los objetos de búfer por el tipo del indicador estándar y por su identificador, luego, filtramos la lista obtenida por el tipo de la línea del indicador estándar, y al final, de los objetos restantes en la lista dejamos sólo aquéllos que tienen el identificador del búfer auxiliar (por defecto, a todos los búferes se les asigna el valor -1 lo que significa la falta de tal identificador).

Devolvemos desde el método el primer objeto de la lista filtrada.



Completamos el método que prepara los datos del búfer de cálculo del indicador estándar indicado para el procesamiento de los indicadores Ichimoku Kinko Hyo y Gator Oscillator

En principio, sólo necesitamos completar el procesamiento correspondiente al tipo de indicadores que es idéntico para todos los indicadores y ya está escrito en el método. Pero hay una pequeña diferencia para el indicador estándar Gator Oscillator. Su segundo búfer va a tener el índice 2, en vez de 1 como los demás indicadores de dos búferes, porque el búfer con el índice 1 pertenece al búfer del color del búfer de datos con el índice 0. No vamos a usar los búferes del color del indicador estándar, porque ya hemos creado el procesamiento y la definición del color para las líneas de los indicadores. Además, nosotros mismos podemos definir el color necesario para cada barra. Por eso, por defecto el color de las columnas del indicador Gator Oscillator va a calcularse automáticamente por la biblioteca, y este cálculo ya está hecho. Y si el usuario lo desea, él mismo puede transmitir el color necesario para cada barra a los métodos del dibujado de los datos de indicadores estándar con el fin de crear su propio coloreado del indicador.

Para el indicador Ichimoku Kinko Hyo, la preparación de los datos es similar a la preparación de los datos de los demás indicadores estándar, sólo tiene dos búferes más.



int CBuffersCollection::PreparingDataBufferStdInd( const ENUM_INDICATOR std_ind, const int id, const int total_copy) { CArrayObj *list_ind= this .GetListBufferByTypeID(std_ind,id); CArrayObj *list; list_ind=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_TYPE,BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE,EQUAL); if (list_ind== NULL || list_ind.Total()== 0 ) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_NO_BUFFER_OBJ)); return 0 ; } CBufferCalculate *buffer= NULL ; int copied= WRONG_VALUE ; int idx0= 0 ,idx1= 1 ,idx2= 2 ; switch (( int )std_ind) { case IND_AC : case IND_AD : case IND_AMA : case IND_AO : case IND_ATR : case IND_BEARS : case IND_BULLS : case IND_BWMFI : case IND_CCI : case IND_CHAIKIN : case IND_DEMA : case IND_DEMARKER : case IND_FORCE : case IND_FRAMA : case IND_MA : case IND_MFI : case IND_MOMENTUM : case IND_OBV : case IND_OSMA : case IND_RSI : case IND_SAR : case IND_STDDEV : case IND_TEMA : case IND_TRIX : case IND_VIDYA : case IND_VOLUMES : case IND_WPR : buffer=list_ind.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return 0 ; copied=buffer.FillAsSeries(buffer.IndicatorHandle(), 0 ,buffer.Shift(),total_copy); return copied; case IND_ENVELOPES : case IND_FRACTALS : case IND_MACD : case IND_RVI : case IND_STOCHASTIC : case IND_GATOR : if (std_ind== IND_GATOR ) { idx0= 0 ; idx1= 2 ; } else { idx0= 0 ; idx1= 1 ; } list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 0 ,EQUAL); buffer=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return 0 ; copied=buffer.FillAsSeries(buffer.IndicatorHandle(),idx0,buffer.Shift(),total_copy); if (copied<total_copy) return 0 ; list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 1 ,EQUAL); buffer=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return 0 ; copied=buffer.FillAsSeries(buffer.IndicatorHandle(),idx1,buffer.Shift(),total_copy); if (copied<total_copy) return 0 ; return copied; case IND_ALLIGATOR : case IND_ADX : case IND_ADXW : case IND_BANDS : if (std_ind== IND_BANDS ) { idx0= 1 ; idx1= 2 ; idx2= 0 ; } else { idx0= 0 ; idx1= 1 ; idx2= 2 ; } list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 0 ,EQUAL); buffer=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return 0 ; copied=buffer.FillAsSeries(buffer.IndicatorHandle(),idx0,buffer.Shift(),total_copy); if (copied<total_copy) return 0 ; list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 1 ,EQUAL); buffer=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return 0 ; copied=buffer.FillAsSeries(buffer.IndicatorHandle(),idx1,buffer.Shift(),total_copy); if (copied<total_copy) return 0 ; list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 2 ,EQUAL); buffer=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return 0 ; copied=buffer.FillAsSeries(buffer.IndicatorHandle(),idx2,buffer.Shift(),total_copy); if (copied<total_copy) return 0 ; return copied; case IND_ICHIMOKU : list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_TENKAN_SEN,EQUAL); buffer=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return 0 ; copied=buffer.FillAsSeries(buffer.IndicatorHandle(), TENKANSEN_LINE ,buffer.Shift(),total_copy); if (copied<total_copy) return 0 ; list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_KIJUN_SEN,EQUAL); buffer=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return 0 ; copied=buffer.FillAsSeries(buffer.IndicatorHandle(), KIJUNSEN_LINE ,buffer.Shift(),total_copy); if (copied<total_copy) return 0 ; list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_SENKOU_SPANA,EQUAL); buffer=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return 0 ; copied=buffer.FillAsSeries(buffer.IndicatorHandle(), SENKOUSPANA_LINE ,buffer.Shift(),total_copy); if (copied<total_copy) return 0 ; list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_SENKOU_SPANB,EQUAL); buffer=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return 0 ; copied=buffer.FillAsSeries(buffer.IndicatorHandle(), SENKOUSPANB_LINE ,buffer.Shift(),total_copy); if (copied<total_copy) return 0 ; list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_CHIKOU_SPAN,EQUAL); buffer=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return 0 ; copied=buffer.FillAsSeries(buffer.IndicatorHandle(), CHIKOUSPAN_LINE ,buffer.Shift(),total_copy); if (copied<total_copy) return 0 ; return copied; default : break ; } return 0 ; }

Al método de la limpieza de los datos del búfer del indicador estándar indicado por el índice de la serie temporal

se le añade el procesamiento de los búferes del indicador Ichimoku Kinko Hyo:

void CBuffersCollection::ClearDataBufferStdInd( const ENUM_INDICATOR std_ind, const int id, const int series_index) { CArrayObj *list_ind= this .GetListBufferByTypeID(std_ind,id); CArrayObj *list= NULL ; if (list_ind== NULL || list_ind.Total()== 0 ) return ; list_ind=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_TYPE,BUFFER_TYPE_DATA,EQUAL); if (list_ind.Total()== 0 ) return ; CBuffer *buffer= NULL ; switch (( int )std_ind) { case IND_AC : case IND_AD : case IND_AMA : case IND_AO : case IND_ATR : case IND_BEARS : case IND_BULLS : case IND_BWMFI : case IND_CCI : case IND_CHAIKIN : case IND_DEMA : case IND_DEMARKER : case IND_FORCE : case IND_FRAMA : case IND_MA : case IND_MFI : case IND_MOMENTUM : case IND_OBV : case IND_OSMA : case IND_RSI : case IND_SAR : case IND_STDDEV : case IND_TEMA : case IND_TRIX : case IND_VIDYA : case IND_VOLUMES : case IND_WPR : buffer=list_ind.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return ; buffer.SetBufferValue( 0 ,series_index,buffer.EmptyValue()); break ; case IND_ENVELOPES : case IND_FRACTALS : case IND_MACD : case IND_RVI : case IND_STOCHASTIC : case IND_GATOR : list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 0 ,EQUAL); buffer=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return ; buffer.SetBufferValue( 0 ,series_index,buffer.EmptyValue()); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 1 ,EQUAL); buffer=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return ; buffer.SetBufferValue( 0 ,series_index,buffer.EmptyValue()); break ; case IND_ALLIGATOR : case IND_ADX : case IND_ADXW : case IND_BANDS : list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 0 ,EQUAL); buffer=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return ; buffer.SetBufferValue( 0 ,series_index,buffer.EmptyValue()); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 1 ,EQUAL); buffer=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return ; buffer.SetBufferValue( 0 ,series_index,buffer.EmptyValue()); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 2 ,EQUAL); buffer=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return ; buffer.SetBufferValue( 0 ,series_index,buffer.EmptyValue()); break ; case IND_ICHIMOKU : list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_TENKAN_SEN,EQUAL); buffer=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return ; buffer.SetBufferValue( 0 ,series_index,buffer.EmptyValue()); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_KIJUN_SEN,EQUAL); buffer=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return ; buffer.SetBufferValue( 0 ,series_index,buffer.EmptyValue()); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_SENKOU_SPANA,EQUAL); buffer=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return ; buffer.SetBufferValue( 0 ,series_index,buffer.EmptyValue()); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_SENKOU_SPANB,EQUAL); buffer=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return ; buffer.SetBufferValue( 0 ,series_index,buffer.EmptyValue()); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_CHIKOU_SPAN,EQUAL); buffer=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return ; buffer.SetBufferValue( 0 ,series_index,buffer.EmptyValue()); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_ADDITIONAL,EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_ADDITIONAL_NUM, 0 ,EQUAL); buffer=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return ; buffer.SetBufferValue( 0 ,series_index,buffer.EmptyValue()); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_ADDITIONAL,EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_ADDITIONAL_NUM, 1 ,EQUAL); buffer=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return ; buffer.SetBufferValue( 0 ,series_index,buffer.EmptyValue()); break ; default : break ; } }

Como, a continuación, vamos a crear el objeto del indicador estándar Ichimoku Kinko Hyo, y éste tendrá dos búferes de histograma adicionales para configurar la apariencia del indicador, al método ya se le han sido añadidos los bloques de códigos para la limpieza de los datos de estos dos búferes adicionales.

Todo lo demás es idéntico a la limpieza de los datos de los búferes de otros indicadores estándar implementados en los artículos anteriores.



Vamos a mejorar el método que define los valores para el gráfico actual en los búferes del indicador estándar indicado según el índice de la serie temporal de acuerdo con el símbolo/período del objeto de búfer.

Ahora, en el método habrá más objetos de búfer, porque en el indicador Ichimoku Kinko Hyo son cinco, más otros dos búferes de histograma adicionales para configurar la apariencia del indicador. Por tanto, la cantidad de variables para almacenar los valores de todas las líneas de objetos de búfer se ha aumentado:

bool CBuffersCollection::SetDataBufferStdInd( const ENUM_INDICATOR ind_type, const int id, const int series_index, const datetime series_time, const char color_index= WRONG_VALUE ) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListBufferByTypeID(ind_type,id); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_NO_BUFFER_OBJ)); return false ; } CArrayObj *list_data=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list,BUFFER_PROP_TYPE,BUFFER_TYPE_DATA,EQUAL); list_data=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_TYPE,ind_type,EQUAL); CArrayObj *list_calc=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list,BUFFER_PROP_TYPE,BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE,EQUAL); list_calc=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_TYPE,ind_type,EQUAL); if (list_data.Total()== 0 || list_calc.Total()== 0 ) return false ; CBuffer *buffer_data0= NULL ,*buffer_data1= NULL ,*buffer_data2= NULL , *buffer_data3= NULL ,*buffer_data4= NULL , *buffer_tmp0= NULL ,*buffer_tmp1= NULL ; CBuffer *buffer_calc0= NULL ,*buffer_calc1= NULL ,*buffer_calc2= NULL , *buffer_calc3= NULL ,*buffer_calc4= NULL ; double value00= EMPTY_VALUE , value01= EMPTY_VALUE ; double value10= EMPTY_VALUE , value11= EMPTY_VALUE ; double value20= EMPTY_VALUE , value21= EMPTY_VALUE ; double value30= EMPTY_VALUE , value31= EMPTY_VALUE ; double value40= EMPTY_VALUE , value41= EMPTY_VALUE ; double value_tmp0= EMPTY_VALUE ,value_tmp1= EMPTY_VALUE ; long vol0= 0 ,vol1= 0 ; int series_index_start=series_index,index_period= 0 , index= 0 ,num_bars= 1 ; uchar clr= 0 ;

En cada bloque del código que procesa su conjunto de indicadores estándar, ahora pasamos más valores al método de preparación de los datos de búferes PreparingSetDataStdInd():



series_index_start=PreparingSetDataStdInd(buffer_data0,buffer_data1,buffer_data2, buffer_data3,buffer_data4 , buffer_calc0,buffer_calc1,buffer_calc2, buffer_calc3,buffer_calc4 , ind_type,series_index,series_time,index_period,num_bars, value00,value01,value10,value11,value20,value21, value30,value31,value40,value41 );

Al final del método, añadimos el manejador de indicadores estándar Ichimoku Kinko Hyo y Gator Oscillator:

case IND_ICHIMOKU : list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_TENKAN_SEN,EQUAL); buffer_data0=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_KIJUN_SEN,EQUAL); buffer_data1=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_SENKOU_SPANA,EQUAL); buffer_data2=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_SENKOU_SPANB,EQUAL); buffer_data3=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_CHIKOU_SPAN,EQUAL); buffer_data4=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_ADDITIONAL,EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_ADDITIONAL_NUM, 0 ,EQUAL); buffer_tmp0=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_ADDITIONAL,EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_ADDITIONAL_NUM, 1 ,EQUAL); buffer_tmp1=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_TENKAN_SEN,EQUAL); buffer_calc0=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_KIJUN_SEN,EQUAL); buffer_calc1=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_SENKOU_SPANA,EQUAL); buffer_calc2=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_SENKOU_SPANB,EQUAL); buffer_calc3=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_CHIKOU_SPAN,EQUAL); buffer_calc4=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer_calc0== NULL || buffer_data0== NULL || buffer_calc0.GetDataTotal( 0 )== 0 ) return false ; if (buffer_calc1== NULL || buffer_data1== NULL || buffer_calc1.GetDataTotal( 0 )== 0 ) return false ; if (buffer_calc2== NULL || buffer_data2== NULL || buffer_calc2.GetDataTotal( 0 )== 0 ) return false ; if (buffer_calc3== NULL || buffer_data3== NULL || buffer_calc3.GetDataTotal( 0 )== 0 ) return false ; if (buffer_calc4== NULL || buffer_data4== NULL || buffer_calc4.GetDataTotal( 0 )== 0 ) return false ; series_index_start=PreparingSetDataStdInd(buffer_data0,buffer_data1,buffer_data2,buffer_data3,buffer_data4, buffer_calc0,buffer_calc1,buffer_calc2,buffer_calc3,buffer_calc4, ind_type,series_index,series_time,index_period,num_bars, value00,value01,value10,value11,value20,value21,value30,value31,value40,value41); if (series_index_start== WRONG_VALUE ) return false ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<num_bars;i++) { index=series_index_start-i; buffer_data0.SetBufferValue( 0 ,index,value00); buffer_data1.SetBufferValue( 0 ,index,value10); buffer_data2.SetBufferValue( 0 ,index,value20); buffer_data3.SetBufferValue( 0 ,index,value30); buffer_data4.SetBufferValue( 0 ,index,value40); buffer_data0.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index== WRONG_VALUE ? uchar (value00>value01 ? 0 : value00<value01 ? 1 : 2 ) : color_index); buffer_data1.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index== WRONG_VALUE ? uchar (value10>value11 ? 0 : value10<value11 ? 1 : 2 ) : color_index); buffer_data2.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index== WRONG_VALUE ? uchar (value20>value21 ? 0 : value20<value21 ? 1 : 2 ) : color_index); buffer_data3.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index== WRONG_VALUE ? uchar (value30>value31 ? 0 : value30<value31 ? 1 : 2 ) : color_index); buffer_data4.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index== WRONG_VALUE ? uchar (value40>value41 ? 0 : value40<value41 ? 1 : 2 ) : color_index); value_tmp0=buffer_data2.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,index); value_tmp1=buffer_data3.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,index); if (value_tmp0<value_tmp1) { buffer_tmp0.SetBufferValue( 0 ,index,buffer_tmp0.EmptyValue()); buffer_tmp0.SetBufferValue( 1 ,index,buffer_tmp0.EmptyValue()); buffer_tmp1.SetBufferValue( 0 ,index,value_tmp0); buffer_tmp1.SetBufferValue( 1 ,index,value_tmp1); } else { buffer_tmp0.SetBufferValue( 0 ,index,value_tmp0); buffer_tmp0.SetBufferValue( 1 ,index,value_tmp1); buffer_tmp1.SetBufferValue( 0 ,index,buffer_tmp1.EmptyValue()); buffer_tmp1.SetBufferValue( 1 ,index,buffer_tmp1.EmptyValue()); } } return true ; case IND_GATOR : list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 0 ,EQUAL); buffer_data0=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 1 ,EQUAL); buffer_data1=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 0 ,EQUAL); buffer_calc0=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, 1 ,EQUAL); buffer_calc1=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer_calc0== NULL || buffer_data0== NULL || buffer_calc0.GetDataTotal( 0 )== 0 ) return false ; if (buffer_calc1== NULL || buffer_data1== NULL || buffer_calc1.GetDataTotal( 0 )== 0 ) return false ; series_index_start=PreparingSetDataStdInd(buffer_data0,buffer_data1,buffer_data2,buffer_data3,buffer_data4, buffer_calc0,buffer_calc1,buffer_calc2,buffer_calc3,buffer_calc4, ind_type,series_index,series_time,index_period,num_bars, value00,value01,value10,value11,value20,value21,value30,value31,value40,value41); if (series_index_start== WRONG_VALUE ) return false ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<num_bars;i++) { index=series_index_start-i; buffer_data0.SetBufferValue( 0 ,index,value00); buffer_data1.SetBufferValue( 1 ,index,value10); buffer_data0.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index== WRONG_VALUE ? uchar (value00>value01 ? 0 : value00<value01 ? 1 : 2 ) : color_index); buffer_data1.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index== WRONG_VALUE ? uchar (value10<value11 ? 0 : value10>value11 ? 1 : 2 ) : color_index); } return true ; default : break ;

El código tiene comentarios para las acciones que se diferencian de los mismos bloques del código para el procesamiento de otros indicadores estándar que ya han sido analizados en los artículos anteriores. Eso concierne sólo a la obtención y procesamiento de datos para la configuración de la apariencia del indicador Ichimoku Kinko Hyo. Para el indicador Gator Oscillator, la lógica no ha sufrido alteraciones, y es igual como para los demás indicadores estándar.

Ahora, escribiremos los métodos para crear los objetos de indicadores estándar Ichimoku Kinko Hyo y Gator Oscillator

:

Método para crear Gator Oscillator:

int CBuffersCollection::CreateGator( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int jaw_period, const int jaw_shift, const int teeth_period, const int teeth_shift, const int lips_period, const int lips_shift, const ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price, const int id= WRONG_VALUE ) { int num_bars=:: PeriodSeconds (timeframe)/:: PeriodSeconds ( PERIOD_CURRENT ); int shift= ::fmin (jaw_shift,teeth_shift); int handle=:: iGator (symbol,timeframe,jaw_period,jaw_shift,teeth_period,teeth_shift,lips_period,lips_shift,ma_method,applied_price); int identifier=(id== WRONG_VALUE ? IND_GATOR : id); color array_colors[ 3 ]={ clrGreen , clrRed , clrGreen }; CBuffer *buff= NULL ; if (handle!= INVALID_HANDLE ) { this .CreateHistogram(); buff= this .GetLastCreateBuffer(); if (buff== NULL ) return INVALID_HANDLE ; buff.SetSymbol(symbol); buff.SetTimeframe(timeframe); buff.SetShift(shift*num_bars); buff.SetID(identifier); buff.SetIndicatorHandle(handle); buff.SetIndicatorType( IND_GATOR ); buff.SetShowData( true ); buff.SetLineMode(INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_UPPER); buff.SetIndicatorName( "Gator Oscillator" ); buff.SetIndicatorShortName( "Gator(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ": " +( string )jaw_period+ "," +( string )teeth_period+ "," +( string )lips_period+ ")" ); buff.SetLabel( "Gator(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ": " +( string )jaw_period+ "," +( string )teeth_period+ "," +( string )lips_period+ "," + ") Up" ); buff.SetColors(array_colors); this .CreateHistogram(); buff= this .GetLastCreateBuffer(); if (buff== NULL ) return INVALID_HANDLE ; buff.SetSymbol(symbol); buff.SetTimeframe(timeframe); buff.SetShift(shift*num_bars); buff.SetID(identifier); buff.SetIndicatorHandle(handle); buff.SetIndicatorType( IND_GATOR ); buff.SetShowData( true ); buff.SetLineMode(INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_LOWER); buff.SetIndicatorName( "Gator Oscillator" ); buff.SetIndicatorShortName( "Gator(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ": " +( string )jaw_period+ "," +( string )teeth_period+ "," +( string )lips_period+ ")" ); buff.SetLabel( "Gator(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ": " +( string )jaw_period+ "," +( string )teeth_period+ "," +( string )lips_period+ "," + ") Down" ); buff.SetColors(array_colors); this .CreateCalculate(); buff= this .GetLastCreateBuffer(); if (buff== NULL ) return INVALID_HANDLE ; buff.SetSymbol(symbol); buff.SetTimeframe(timeframe); buff.SetShift(shift); buff.SetID(identifier); buff.SetIndicatorHandle(handle); buff.SetIndicatorType( IND_GATOR ); buff.SetEmptyValue( EMPTY_VALUE ); buff.SetLineMode(INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_UPPER); buff.SetIndicatorName( "Gator Oscillator" ); buff.SetLabel( "Gator(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ": " +( string )jaw_period+ "," +( string )teeth_period+ "," +( string )lips_period+ "," + ") Up" ); this .CreateCalculate(); buff= this .GetLastCreateBuffer(); if (buff== NULL ) return INVALID_HANDLE ; buff.SetSymbol(symbol); buff.SetTimeframe(timeframe); buff.SetShift(shift); buff.SetID(identifier); buff.SetIndicatorHandle(handle); buff.SetIndicatorType( IND_GATOR ); buff.SetEmptyValue( EMPTY_VALUE ); buff.SetLineMode(INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_LOWER); buff.SetIndicatorName( "Gator Oscillator" ); buff.SetLabel( "Gator(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ": " +( string )jaw_period+ "," +( string )teeth_period+ "," +( string )lips_period+ "," + ") Down" ); } return handle; }

Al crear el manejador del indicador, le pasamos los datos sobre el desplazamiento de las líneas del indicador Alligator, a base de cuyos datos se calcula Gator. Estos datos son los mismos que figuran en los parámetros de entrada, independientemente de que el indicador puede ser dibujado en un marco temporal «ajeno» (todos estos datos son necesarios para el cálculo interno del indicador). Mientras que el desplazamiento visual de las líneas del indicador estándar Gator se calcula como una magnitud mínima entre los valores del desplazamiento de las líneas Jaw y Teeth del indicador Alligator, a cuya base se calcula Gator. Tenemos que multiplicar este desplazamiento visual por la cantidad de las barras a visualizar en el marco temporal actual. Pues, es lo que estamos haciendo al definir el tamaño del desplazamiento para los objetos de búfer dibujados del indicador. Para los objetos de búfer de cálculo, establecemos el desplazamiento sin multiplicación por la cantidad de las barras.

Métodos para crear Ichimoku Kinko Hyo:

int CBuffersCollection::CreateIchimoku( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int tenkan_sen, const int kijun_sen, const int senkou_span_b, const int id= WRONG_VALUE ) { int num_bars=:: PeriodSeconds (timeframe)/:: PeriodSeconds ( PERIOD_CURRENT ); int handle=:: iIchimoku (symbol,timeframe,tenkan_sen,kijun_sen,senkou_span_b); int identifier=(id== WRONG_VALUE ? IND_ICHIMOKU : id); color array_colors[ 1 ]={ clrRed }; CBuffer *buff= NULL ; if (handle!= INVALID_HANDLE ) { this .CreateLine(); buff= this .GetLastCreateBuffer(); if (buff== NULL ) return INVALID_HANDLE ; buff.SetSymbol(symbol); buff.SetTimeframe(timeframe); buff.SetID(identifier); buff.SetIndicatorHandle(handle); buff.SetIndicatorType( IND_ICHIMOKU ); buff.SetLineMode(INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_TENKAN_SEN); buff.SetShowData( true ); buff.SetLabel( "Tenkan-Sen(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ": " +( string )tenkan_sen+ ")" ); buff.SetIndicatorName( "Ichimoku Kinko Hyo" ); buff.SetIndicatorShortName( "Ichimoku(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ")" ); buff.SetColors(array_colors); this .CreateLine(); buff= this .GetLastCreateBuffer(); if (buff== NULL ) return INVALID_HANDLE ; buff.SetSymbol(symbol); buff.SetTimeframe(timeframe); buff.SetID(identifier); buff.SetIndicatorHandle(handle); buff.SetIndicatorType( IND_ICHIMOKU ); buff.SetLineMode(INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_KIJUN_SEN); buff.SetShowData( true ); buff.SetLabel( "Kijun-Sen(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ": " +( string )kijun_sen+ ")" ); buff.SetIndicatorName( "Ichimoku Kinko Hyo" ); buff.SetIndicatorShortName( "Ichimoku(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ")" ); array_colors[ 0 ]= clrBlue ; buff.SetColors(array_colors); this .CreateLine(); buff= this .GetLastCreateBuffer(); if (buff== NULL ) return INVALID_HANDLE ; buff.SetSymbol(symbol); buff.SetTimeframe(timeframe); buff.SetShift(kijun_sen*num_bars); buff.SetID(identifier); buff.SetIndicatorHandle(handle); buff.SetIndicatorType( IND_ICHIMOKU ); buff.SetLineMode(INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_SENKOU_SPANA); buff.SetShowData( true ); buff.SetLabel( "Senkou Span A(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ")" ); buff.SetIndicatorName( "Ichimoku Kinko Hyo" ); buff.SetIndicatorShortName( "Ichimoku(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ")" ); array_colors[ 0 ]= clrSandyBrown ; buff.SetColors(array_colors); buff.SetStyle( STYLE_DOT ); this .CreateLine(); buff= this .GetLastCreateBuffer(); if (buff== NULL ) return INVALID_HANDLE ; buff.SetSymbol(symbol); buff.SetTimeframe(timeframe); buff.SetShift(kijun_sen*num_bars); buff.SetID(identifier); buff.SetIndicatorHandle(handle); buff.SetIndicatorType( IND_ICHIMOKU ); buff.SetLineMode(INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_SENKOU_SPANB); buff.SetShowData( true ); buff.SetLabel( "Senkou Span B(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ": " +( string )senkou_span_b+ ")" ); buff.SetIndicatorName( "Ichimoku Kinko Hyo" ); buff.SetIndicatorShortName( "Ichimoku(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ")" ); array_colors[ 0 ]= clrThistle ; buff.SetColors(array_colors); buff.SetStyle( STYLE_DOT ); this .CreateLine(); buff= this .GetLastCreateBuffer(); if (buff== NULL ) return INVALID_HANDLE ; buff.SetSymbol(symbol); buff.SetTimeframe(timeframe); buff.SetID(identifier); buff.SetIndicatorHandle(handle); buff.SetIndicatorType( IND_ICHIMOKU ); buff.SetLineMode(INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_CHIKOU_SPAN); buff.SetShowData( true ); buff.SetLabel( "Chikou Span(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ")" ); buff.SetIndicatorName( "Ichimoku Kinko Hyo" ); buff.SetIndicatorShortName( "Ichimoku(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ")" ); array_colors[ 0 ]= clrLime ; buff.SetColors(array_colors); this .CreateHistogram2(); buff= this .GetLastCreateBuffer(); if (buff== NULL ) return INVALID_HANDLE ; buff.SetSymbol(symbol); buff.SetTimeframe(timeframe); buff.SetShift(kijun_sen*num_bars); buff.SetID(identifier); buff.SetIndicatorHandle(handle); buff.SetIndicatorType( IND_ICHIMOKU ); buff.SetLineMode( INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_ADDITIONAL ); buff.SetShowData( false ); buff.SetLabel( "Senkou Span A(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ")" ); buff.SetIndicatorName( "Ichimoku Kinko Hyo" ); buff.SetIndicatorShortName( "Ichimoku(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ")" ); buff.SetIndicatorLineAdditionalNumber( 0 ); CBuffer *tmp=GetBufferStdInd( IND_ICHIMOKU ,identifier,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_SENKOU_SPANA); array_colors[ 0 ]=(tmp!= NULL ? tmp.Color() : clrSandyBrown ); buff.SetColors(array_colors); buff.SetWidth(tmp!= NULL ? tmp.LineWidth() : 1 ); buff.SetStyle(tmp!= NULL ? tmp.LineStyle() : STYLE_DOT ); this .CreateHistogram2(); buff= this .GetLastCreateBuffer(); if (buff== NULL ) return INVALID_HANDLE ; buff.SetSymbol(symbol); buff.SetTimeframe(timeframe); buff.SetShift(kijun_sen*num_bars); buff.SetID(identifier); buff.SetIndicatorHandle(handle); buff.SetIndicatorType( IND_ICHIMOKU ); buff.SetLineMode( INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_ADDITIONAL ); buff.SetShowData( false ) ; buff.SetLabel( "Senkou Span B(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ": " +( string )senkou_span_b+ ")" ); buff.SetIndicatorName( "Ichimoku Kinko Hyo" ); buff.SetIndicatorShortName( "Ichimoku(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ")" ); buff.SetIndicatorLineAdditionalNumber( 1 ); tmp=GetBufferStdInd( IND_ICHIMOKU ,identifier,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_SENKOU_SPANB); array_colors[ 0 ]=(tmp!= NULL ? tmp.Color() : clrThistle ); buff.SetColors(array_colors); buff.SetWidth(tmp!= NULL ? tmp.LineWidth() : 1 ); buff.SetStyle(tmp!= NULL ? tmp.LineStyle() : STYLE_DOT ); this .CreateCalculate(); buff= this .GetLastCreateBuffer(); if (buff== NULL ) return INVALID_HANDLE ; buff.SetSymbol(symbol); buff.SetTimeframe(timeframe); buff.SetID(identifier); buff.SetIndicatorHandle(handle); buff.SetIndicatorType( IND_ICHIMOKU ); buff.SetLineMode(INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_TENKAN_SEN); buff.SetEmptyValue( EMPTY_VALUE ); buff.SetLabel( "Tenkan-Sen(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ": " +( string )tenkan_sen+ ")" ); buff.SetIndicatorName( "Ichimoku Kinko Hyo" ); buff.SetIndicatorShortName( "Ichimoku(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ")" ); this .CreateCalculate(); buff= this .GetLastCreateBuffer(); if (buff== NULL ) return INVALID_HANDLE ; buff.SetSymbol(symbol); buff.SetTimeframe(timeframe); buff.SetID(identifier); buff.SetIndicatorHandle(handle); buff.SetIndicatorType( IND_ICHIMOKU ); buff.SetLineMode(INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_KIJUN_SEN); buff.SetEmptyValue( EMPTY_VALUE ); buff.SetLabel( "Kijun-Sen(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ": " +( string )kijun_sen+ ")" ); buff.SetIndicatorName( "Ichimoku Kinko Hyo" ); buff.SetIndicatorShortName( "Ichimoku(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ")" ); this .CreateCalculate(); buff= this .GetLastCreateBuffer(); if (buff== NULL ) return INVALID_HANDLE ; buff.SetSymbol(symbol); buff.SetTimeframe(timeframe); buff.SetShift(kijun_sen); buff.SetID(identifier); buff.SetIndicatorHandle(handle); buff.SetIndicatorType( IND_ICHIMOKU ); buff.SetLineMode(INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_SENKOU_SPANA); buff.SetEmptyValue( EMPTY_VALUE ); buff.SetLabel( "Senkou Span A(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ")" ); buff.SetIndicatorName( "Ichimoku Kinko Hyo" ); buff.SetIndicatorShortName( "Ichimoku(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ")" ); this .CreateCalculate(); buff= this .GetLastCreateBuffer(); if (buff== NULL ) return INVALID_HANDLE ; buff.SetSymbol(symbol); buff.SetTimeframe(timeframe); buff.SetShift(kijun_sen); buff.SetID(identifier); buff.SetIndicatorHandle(handle); buff.SetIndicatorType( IND_ICHIMOKU ); buff.SetLineMode(INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_SENKOU_SPANB); buff.SetEmptyValue( EMPTY_VALUE ); buff.SetLabel( "Senkou Span B(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ": " +( string )senkou_span_b+ ")" ); buff.SetIndicatorName( "Ichimoku Kinko Hyo" ); buff.SetIndicatorShortName( "Ichimoku(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ")" ); this .CreateCalculate(); buff= this .GetLastCreateBuffer(); if (buff== NULL ) return INVALID_HANDLE ; buff.SetSymbol(symbol); buff.SetTimeframe(timeframe); buff.SetID(identifier); buff.SetIndicatorHandle(handle); buff.SetIndicatorType( IND_ICHIMOKU ); buff.SetLineMode(INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_CHIKOU_SPAN); buff.SetEmptyValue( EMPTY_VALUE ); buff.SetLabel( "Chikou Span(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ")" ); buff.SetIndicatorName( "Ichimoku Kinko Hyo" ); buff.SetIndicatorShortName( "Ichimoku(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ")" ); } return handle; }

Aquí hacemos lo mismo que durante la creación del objeto del indicador estándar Gator. Al crear el manejador, le pasamos los parámetros de entrada sin cambios, y cuando creamos los objetos de búfer para visualizar las líneas Senkou Span A y Senkou Span B y búferes adicionales para diseñar al espacio entre estas dos líneas en forma del histograma, multiplicamos el desplazamiento hasta la cantidad necesaria de las barras que precisamos visualizar en el gráfico actual. Al crear los objetos de búfer de cálculo, establecemos el desplazamiento sin multiplicación por la cantidad de las barras del gráfico actual.

El período del cálculo de la línea Kijun-Sen nos sirve del desplazamiento para las líneas Senkou Span A y Senkou Span B.

Al crear los búferes de histograma adicionales, primero, establecemos para ellos todos los parámetros estándar del indicador. Luego, obtenemos el objeto de búfer de línea correspondiente al histograma, y después, definimos los parámetros del dibujado para el histograma iguales a los parámetros de la línea del indicador, obteniendo los valores del búfer de la línea.



Para los objetos de búfer de histogramas, establecemos la propiedad no mostrar su línea en la ventana de datos. Estos búferes son necesarios sólo para el diseño y su valor corresponde completamente a las líneas del indicador de las que reciben sus datos.

Pues bien, con eso terminamos la mejora de las clases y métodos de la biblioteca para la creación de los indicadores estándar de período y símbolo múltiples. Ahora, disponemos de un conjunto completo de los métodos para crear cualquier multi indicador personalizado en nuestros programas. Claro que hay algunas imperfecciones que vamos a ir corrigiendo paso a paso en el proceso del desarrollo de la funcionalidad de la biblioteca.



Simulación

Para la simulación, usaremos el indicador del artículo anterior y crearemos dos nuevos indicadores en la nueva carpeta \MQL5\Indicators\TestDoEasy\Part51\

con los nombres TestDoEasyPart51_1.mq5 y TestDoEasyPart51_2.mq5.



La diferencia entre ellos estará sólo en el parámetro #property indicator_chart_window, o #property indicator_separate_window, ya que uno de ellos será dibujado en el gráfico principal, y otro, en la subventana. Otra cosa, en un caso vamos a crear el indicador Ichimoku Kinko Hyo, y en otro, el indicador Gator Oscillator.

Eliminamos de los parámetros de entrada, las líneas para definir el tipo de indicadores y el desplazamiento de sus líneas:

sinput ENUM_INDICATOR InpIndType = IND_AC ; sinput int InpShift = 0 ;

Creamos el objeto del indicador Ichimoku Kinko Hyo en el manejador OnInit() en el archivo TestDoEasyPart51_1.mq5:

int OnInit () { InpUsedTFs=TimeframeDescription(InpPeriod); OnInitDoEasy(); prefix=engine.Name()+ "_" ; int num_bars=NumberBarsInTimeframe(InpPeriod); min_bars=(num_bars> 2 ? num_bars : 2 ); if (IsPresentObectByPrefix(prefix)) ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); engine.PlaySoundByDescription(SND_OK); engine.Pause( 600 ); engine.PlaySoundByDescription(SND_NEWS); if (!engine.BufferCreateIchimoku(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod, 9 , 26 , 52 , 1 )) { Print (TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Индикатор не создан" , "Error. Indicator not created" )); return INIT_FAILED ; } if (engine.BuffersPropertyPlotsTotal()!= indicator_plots ) Alert (TextByLanguage( "Внимание! Значение \"indicator_plots\" должно быть " , "Attention! Value of \"indicator_plots\" should be " ),engine.BuffersPropertyPlotsTotal()); if (engine.BuffersPropertyBuffersTotal()!= indicator_buffers ) Alert (TextByLanguage( "Внимание! Значение \"indicator_buffers\" должно быть " , "Attention! Value of \"indicator_buffers\" should be " ),engine.BuffersPropertyBuffersTotal()); engine.BuffersPrintShort(); string label=engine.BufferGetIndicatorShortNameByTypeID( IND_ICHIMOKU , 1 ); IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_SHORTNAME ,label); SetIndicatorLevels(InpUsedSymbols, IND_ICHIMOKU ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

En el manejador OnCalculate() vamos a procesar sólo un indicador creado:

int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { CopyDataAsSeries(rates_total,prev_calculated,time,open,high,low,close,tick_volume,volume,spread); if (rates_total<min_bars || Point ()== 0 ) return 0 ; if (engine. OnCalculate (rates_data)== 0 ) return 0 ; if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { engine. OnTimer (rates_data); engine.EventsHandling(); } int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; if (limit> 1 ) { limit=rates_total- 1 ; engine.BuffersInitPlots(); engine.BuffersInitCalculates(); } int bars_total=engine.SeriesGetBarsTotal(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod); int total_copy=(limit<min_bars ? min_bars : fmin (limit,bars_total)); if (!engine.BufferPreparingDataAllBuffersStdInd()) return 0 ; for ( int i=limit; i> WRONG_VALUE && ! IsStopped (); i--) { engine.GetBuffersCollection().SetDataBufferStdInd( IND_ICHIMOKU , 1 ,i,time[i]); } return (rates_total); }

Haremos los mismos cambios en el archivo TestDoEasyPart51_2.mq5. Pero en vez de crear y procesar el indicador Ichimoku Kinko Hyo, vamos a crear y procesar el indicador Gator Oscillator. Hacemos una indicación para el preprocesador a que crea el indicador que funcione en una subventana:

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/es/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 6 #property indicator_plots 2

Iniciamos ambos indicadores en el gráfico EURUSD H1, indicando en sus ajustes el uso de los datos de EURUSD H4 para el cálculo, y los comparamos con los indicadores estándar:





Como podemos observar, los datos de ambos indicadores coinciden con los datos de indicadores estándar.

Podrá ver el código completo de ambos indicadores en los archivos adjuntos al artículo.



¿Qué es lo próximo?

En el siguiente artículo, comenzaremos trabajando con la compatibilidad de las clases de los objetos de indicadores estándar con MQL4.



Más abajo se adjuntan todos los archivos de la versión actual de la biblioteca y los archivos de los indicadores de prueba. Puede descargarlo todo y ponerlo a prueba por sí mismo.

Si tiene preguntas, observaciones o sugerencias, podrá concretarlas en los comentarios al artículo.

Querríamos recordar al lector que en este artículo hemos creado indicadores de prueba en MQL5 para MetaTrader 5.

Los archivos adjuntos han sido diseñados sólo para MetaTrader 5, y en MetaTrader 4, la biblioteca en su versión actual no ha sido puesta a prueba.



