Trabajando con las series temporales en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 49): Indicadores estándar de período, símbolo y búfer múltiples
Concepto
En este artículo —continuando con el tema de mostrar en el gráfico del símbolo actual los datos de los indicadores calculados con cualquier símbolo/marco temporal— vamos a crear la funcionalidad para visualizar los indicadores estándar que usan varios búferes para dibujar sus datos. Ya hemos aprendido a obtener los datos de cualquier símbolo/marco temporal del gráfico y mostrarlos en el gráfico del símbolo actual. Aunque no todo es tan perfecto, pero paso a paso vamos a detectar y corregir los defectos, es que estamos aprendiendo a desarrollar desde cero, lo cual no excluye la posibilidad de omitir algún detalle. Y a estas alturas, es importante no dejar el desarrollo tal como es, sino aprovechar de bastante tiempo que tenemos para las observaciones, y en la medida de lo posible detectar cuanto más defectos cometidos e ir corrigiéndolos poco a poco. Pues, en el presente artículo, vamos a implementar la posibilidad de diseñar los indicadores estándar de búferes múltiples.
Su diferencia principal de los indicadores en el concepto de la construcción de la biblioteca consiste en que tenemos que marcar de algún modo los búferes de dibujado y de cálculo de tal manera que la biblioteca pueda referirlos a un indicador común.
Para este momento, ya tenemos un tipo del indicador estándar que se escribe en las propiedades de los objetos de búfer y en el identificador de búferes:
- El parámetro «Tipo de indicador» especifica el indicador estándar al que pertenecen los objetos de búfer (dibujado y de cálculo) del indicador que se crea;
- El parámetro «Identificador del indicador» se usa para especificar a cuál de los dos indicadores creados del mismo tipo le pertenecen los objetos de búfer (dibujado y de cálculo). Por ejemplo, hay diferentes indicadores MA, uno de ellos tiene el identificador 1; el segundo, 2; el tercero, 3, etc. Y todos ellos tienen el mismo tipo del indicador IND_MA.
Estos parámetros convienen bien para identificar la pertenencia de los objetos de búfer a los indicadores estándar de un solo búfer. Mientras que en los indicadores estándar de búferes múltiples, también tenemos que diferenciar a qué línea del indicador estándar le pertenecen los objetos de búfer (dibujado y de cálculo), es que, hay varias líneas. Aquí, llegamos a la conclusión de que es necesario establecer un parámetro más como mínimo, es decir, hay que definir el tipo de la línea (superior, inferior, media, etc.).
Entonces, podremos distinguir claramente la pertenencia de los objetos de búfer a cada uno de los indicadores creados y acceder fácilmente a la línea necesaria de cualquiera de los indicadores creados por el tipo de la línea:
- El parámetro «Tipo de indicador» especifica el indicador estándar al que pertenecen los objetos de búfer (dibujado y de cálculo) del indicador que se crea;
- El parámetro «Identificador del indicador» se usa para especificar a cuál de los dos indicadores creados del mismo tipo le pertenecen los objetos de búfer (dibujado y de cálculo). Por ejemplo, hay diferentes indicadores MA, uno de ellos tiene el identificador 1; el segundo, 2; el tercero, 3, etc. Y todos ellos tienen el mismo tipo del indicador IND_MA;
- El parámetro «Línea del indicador» especifica una determinada línea del indicador obtenido a través de la especificación de dos parámetros anteriores.
Aparte de este parámetro, vamos a añadir uno más: «Nombre breve del indicador», en el que se guarda el nombre del indicador estándar de acuerdo con el que se muestra por los indicadores estándar en la subventana, pero con la adición del símbolo y período. Por ejemplo, éste será el nombre para el estocástico:
Fig. 1. Indicador estándar Stochastic Oscillator
Fig. 2. Indicador de símbolo y periodo múltiples Stochastic Oscillator
Mejorando las clases de la biblioteca
Reemplazamos el nombre del archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Datas.mqh por \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh (no sé por qué antes lo he llamado así, lo más probable que haya sido por los errores de mi traducción al inglés), y añadimos las constantes de los índices de nuevos mensajes de la biblioteca:
//--- CBuffer MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_INDEX_BASE, // Base data buffer index MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_INDEX_PLOT, // Plotted buffer serial number MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_INDEX_COLOR, // Color buffer index MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_NUM_DATAS, // Number of data buffers MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_INDEX_NEXT_BASE, // Index of the array to be assigned as the next indicator buffer MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_INDEX_NEXT_PLOT, // Index of the next drawn buffer MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_ID, // Indicator buffer ID MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_IND_LINE_MODE, // Indicator line MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_IND_HANDLE, // Handle of an indicator using a buffer MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_IND_TYPE, // Type of an indicator using a buffer MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_TIMEFRAME, // Buffer (timeframe) data period MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STATUS, // Buffer status MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_TYPE, // Buffer type MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_ACTIVE, // Active MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_ARROW_CODE, // Arrow code MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_ARROW_SHIFT, // The vertical shift of the arrows MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_DRAW_BEGIN, // The number of initial bars that are not drawn and values in DataWindow MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_DRAW_TYPE, // Graphical construction type MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_SHOW_DATA, // Display construction values in DataWindow MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_SHIFT, // Indicator graphical construction shift by time axis in bars MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_LINE_STYLE, // Line style MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_LINE_WIDTH, // Line width MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_ARROW_SIZE, // Arrow size MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_COLOR_NUM, // Number of colors MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_COLOR, // Drawing color MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_EMPTY_VALUE, // Empty value for plotting where nothing will be drawn MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_SYMBOL, // Buffer symbol MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_LABEL, // Name of the graphical indicator series displayed in DataWindow MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_IND_NAME, // Name of an indicator using a buffer MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_IND_NAME_SHORT, // Short name of an indicator using a buffer MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STATUS_NAME, // Indicator buffer with graphical construction type MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_INVALID_PROPERTY_BUFF, // Invalid number of indicator buffers (#property indicator_buffers) MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_MAX_BUFFERS_REACHED, // Reached maximum possible number of indicator buffers MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_NO_BUFFER_OBJ, // No buffer object for standard indicator
Añadimos el mensaje de texto correspondiente a los índices añadidos:
{"Индекс базового буфера данных","Index of Base data buffer"}, {"Порядковый номер рисуемого буфера","Plot buffer sequence number"}, {"Индекс буфера цвета","Color buffer index"}, {"Количество буферов данных","Number of data buffers"}, {"Индекс массива для назначения следующим индикаторным буфером","Array index for assignment as the next indicator buffer"}, {"Индекс следующего по счёту рисуемого буфера","Index of the next drawable buffer"}, {"Идентификатор буферов индикатора","Indicator Buffer Id"}, {"Линия индикатора","Indicator line"}, {"Хэндл индикатора, использующего буфер","Indicator handle that uses the buffer"}, {"Тип индикатора, использующего буфер","Indicator type that uses the buffer"}, {"Период данных буфера (таймфрейм)","Buffer data Period (Timeframe)"}, {"Статус буфера","Buffer status"}, {"Тип буфера","Buffer type"}, {"Активен","Active"}, {"Код стрелки","Arrow code"}, {"Смещение стрелок по вертикали","Vertical shift of arrows"}, {"Количество начальных баров без отрисовки и значений в DataWindow","Number of initial bars without drawing and values in DataWindow"}, {"Тип графического построения","Type of graphical construction"}, {"Отображение значений построения в окне DataWindow","Display construction values in DataWindow"}, {"Сдвиг графического построения индикатора по оси времени в барах","Shift of indicator plotting along time axis in bars"}, {"Стиль линии отрисовки","Drawing line style "}, {"Толщина линии отрисовки","Thickness of drawing line"}, {"Размер значка стрелки","Arrow icon size"}, {"Количество цветов","Number of colors"}, {"Цвет отрисовки","Index of buffer containing drawing color"}, {"Пустое значение для построения, для которого нет отрисовки","Empty value for plotting, for which there is no drawing"}, {"Символ буфера","Buffer Symbol"}, {"Имя индикаторной графической серии, отображаемое в окне DataWindow","Name of indicator graphical series to display in DataWindow"}, {"Наименование индикатора, использующего буфер","Name of indicator that uses buffer"}, {"Короткое наименование индикатора, использующего буфер","Short name of indicator that uses buffer"}, {"Индикаторный буфер с типом графического построения","Indicator buffer with graphic plot type"}, {"Неправильно указано количество буферов индикатора (#property indicator_buffers)","Number of indicator buffers incorrect (#property indicator_buffers)"}, {"Достигнуто максимально возможное количество индикаторных буферов","Maximum number of indicator buffers reached"}, {"Нет ни одного объекта-буфера для стандартного индикатора","No buffer object for standard indicator"},
Eliminamos el archivo antiguo Datas.mqh de la carpeta de la biblioteca \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\ (para que no estorbe el espacio de los archivos) ya que ahora sus funciones va a desempeñar el nuevo archivo Data.mqh.
Completamos el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh con todos los datos nuevos necesarios para implementar la funcionalidad del trabajo con los indicadores estándar de búferes múltiples.
En primer lugar, corregimos el nombre del archivo renombrado en la línea de inclusión:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "DataSND.mqh" #include "DataIMG.mqh" #include "Data.mqh" #ifdef __MQL4__ #include "ToMQL4.mqh" #endif //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Añadimos la nueva enumeración de los tipos de las líneas al bloque de los datos para el trabajo con búferes de indicador:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator lines | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_INDICATOR_LINE_MODE { INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_MAIN, // Main line INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_SIGNAL, // Signal line INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_UPPER, // Upper line INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_MIDDLE, // Middle line INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_LOWER, // Lower line INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_JAWS, // Jaws line INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_TEETH, // Teeth line INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_LIPS, // Lips line INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_DI_PLUS, // +DI line INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_DI_MINUS, // -DI line }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Diferentes indicadores estándar tienen líneas que pueden tener sus propios nombres, dependiendo de cómo han sido llamadas por el desarrollador de este indicador. Aquí, hemos creado una enumeración que incluye las constantes que especifican un nombre de la línea del indicador. Vamos a usar los valores de estas constantes para marcar la pertenencia de los objetos de búfer creados (dibujado y de cálculo) a una determinada línea del indicador estándar. De esta manera, al acceder al objeto de búfer por el nombre de la constante, podremos obtener de manera unívoca el objeto necesario para su procesamiento (considerando el tipo del indicador y su identificador).
Más tarde, asignaremos los valores exactos a estas constantes con el fin de reducir el volumen del código que vamos a escribir hoy (debido a que muchos indicadores repiten completamente el cálculo de los indicadores del mismo tipo, pero que tienen otros nombre de sus líneas).
Vamos a añadir un valor nuevo a las propiedades de tipo entero del objeto de búfer aumentando así su número de 23 a 24.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Buffer integer properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER { BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT = 0, // Plotted buffer serial number BUFFER_PROP_STATUS, // Buffer status (by drawing style) from the ENUM_BUFFER_STATUS enumeration BUFFER_PROP_TYPE, // Buffer type (from the ENUM_BUFFER_TYPE enumeration) BUFFER_PROP_TIMEFRAME, // Buffer period data (timeframe) BUFFER_PROP_ACTIVE, // Buffer usage flag BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_TYPE, // Graphical construction type (from the ENUM_DRAW_TYPE enumeration) BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_CODE, // Arrow code for DRAW_ARROW style BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_SHIFT, // The vertical shift of the arrows for DRAW_ARROW style BUFFER_PROP_LINE_STYLE, // Line style BUFFER_PROP_LINE_WIDTH, // Line width BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_BEGIN, // The number of initial bars that are not drawn and values in DataWindow BUFFER_PROP_SHOW_DATA, // Flag of displaying construction values in DataWindow BUFFER_PROP_SHIFT, // Indicator graphical construction shift by time axis in bars BUFFER_PROP_COLOR_INDEXES, // Number of colors BUFFER_PROP_COLOR, // Drawing color BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_BASE, // Base data buffer index BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_BASE, // Index of the array to be assigned as the next indicator buffer BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_PLOT, // Index of the next drawn buffer BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE, // Indicator line BUFFER_PROP_ID, // ID of multiple buffers of a single indicator BUFFER_PROP_IND_HANDLE, // Handle of an indicator using a buffer BUFFER_PROP_IND_TYPE, // Type of an indicator using a buffer BUFFER_PROP_NUM_DATAS, // Number of data buffers BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_COLOR, // Color buffer index }; #define BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL (24) // Total number of integer bar properties #define BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP (2) // Number of buffer properties not used in sorting //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
De la misma manera, añadimos una propiedad string nueva y aumentamos su cantidad hasta 4:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Buffer string properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_STRING { BUFFER_PROP_SYMBOL = (BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL), // Buffer symbol BUFFER_PROP_LABEL, // Name of the graphical indicator series displayed in DataWindow BUFFER_PROP_IND_NAME, // Name of an indicator using a buffer BUFFER_PROP_IND_NAME_SHORT, // Short name of an indicator using a buffer }; #define BUFFER_PROP_STRING_TOTAL (4) // Total number of string buffer properties //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Ya que hemos añadido dos nuevas propiedades al objeto de búfer, hay que añadir dos nuevos criterios de búsqueda y ordenación de objetos de búfer en su lista de colección según estas propiedades:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Possible buffer sorting criteria | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #define FIRST_BUFFER_DBL_PROP (BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_BUFFER_STR_PROP (BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_BUFFER_MODE { //--- Sort by integer properties SORT_BY_BUFFER_INDEX_PLOT = 0, // Sort by the plotted buffer serial number SORT_BY_BUFFER_STATUS, // Sort by buffer drawing style (status) from the ENUM_BUFFER_STATUS enumeration SORT_BY_BUFFER_TYPE, // Sort by buffer type (from the ENUM_BUFFER_TYPE enumeration) SORT_BY_BUFFER_TIMEFRAME, // Sort by the buffer data period (timeframe) SORT_BY_BUFFER_ACTIVE, // Sort by the buffer usage flag SORT_BY_BUFFER_DRAW_TYPE, // Sort by graphical construction type (from the ENUM_DRAW_TYPE enumeration) SORT_BY_BUFFER_ARROW_CODE, // Sort by the arrow code for DRAW_ARROW style SORT_BY_BUFFER_ARROW_SHIFT, // Sort by the vertical shift of the arrows for DRAW_ARROW style SORT_BY_BUFFER_LINE_STYLE, // Sort by the line style SORT_BY_BUFFER_LINE_WIDTH, // Sort by the line width SORT_BY_BUFFER_DRAW_BEGIN, // Sort by the number of initial bars that are not drawn and values in DataWindow SORT_BY_BUFFER_SHOW_DATA, // Sort by the flag of displaying construction values in DataWindow SORT_BY_BUFFER_SHIFT, // Sort by the indicator graphical construction shift by time axis in bars SORT_BY_BUFFER_COLOR_INDEXES, // Sort by a number of attempts SORT_BY_BUFFER_COLOR, // Sort by the drawing color SORT_BY_BUFFER_INDEX_BASE, // Sort by the basic data buffer index SORT_BY_BUFFER_INDEX_NEXT_BASE, // Sort by the index of the array to be assigned as the next indicator buffer SORT_BY_BUFFER_INDEX_NEXT_PLOT, // Sort by the index of the next drawn buffer SORT_BY_BUFFER_IND_LINE_MODE, // Sort by the indicator line SORT_BY_BUFFER_ID, // Sort by ID of multiple buffers of a single indicator SORT_BY_BUFFER_IND_HANDLE, // Sort by handle of an indicator using a buffer SORT_BY_BUFFER_IND_TYPE, // Sort by type of an indicator using a buffer //--- Sort by real properties SORT_BY_BUFFER_EMPTY_VALUE = FIRST_BUFFER_DBL_PROP, // Sort by the empty value for plotting where nothing will be drawn //--- Sort by string properties SORT_BY_BUFFER_SYMBOL = FIRST_BUFFER_STR_PROP, // Sort by the buffer symbol SORT_BY_BUFFER_LABEL, // Sort by the name of the graphical indicator series displayed in DataWindow SORT_BY_BUFFER_IND_NAME, // Sort by name of an indicator using a buffer SORT_BY_BUFFER_IND_NAME_SHORT, // Sort by a short name of an indicator using a buffer }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Dentro de la sección pública de la clase, escribiremos los métodos de la definición y obtención de nuevas propiedades del objeto de búfer
en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\Buffer.mqh:
public: //--- Send description of buffer properties to the journal (full_prop=true - all properties, false - only supported ones) void Print(const bool full_prop=false); //--- Display a short buffer description in the journal (implementation in the descendants) virtual void PrintShort(void) {;} //--- Set (1) the arrow code, (2) vertical shift of arrows, (3) symbol, (4) timeframe, (5) buffer activity flag //--- (6) drawing type, (7) number of initial bars without drawing, (8) flag of displaying construction values in DataWindow, //--- (9) shift of the indicator graphical construction along the time axis, (10) line style, (11) line width, //--- (12) total number of colors, (13) one drawing color, (14) color of drawing in the specified color index, //--- (15) drawing colors from the color array, (16) empty value, (17) name of the graphical series displayed in DataWindow virtual void SetArrowCode(const uchar code) { return; } virtual void SetArrowShift(const int shift) { return; } void SetSymbol(const string symbol) { this.SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_SYMBOL,symbol); } void SetTimeframe(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { this.SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_TIMEFRAME,timeframe); } void SetActive(const bool flag) { this.SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_ACTIVE,flag); } void SetDrawType(const ENUM_DRAW_TYPE draw_type); void SetDrawBegin(const int value); void SetShowData(const bool flag); void SetShift(const int shift); void SetStyle(const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style); void SetWidth(const int width); void SetColorNumbers(const int number); void SetColor(const color colour); void SetColor(const color colour,const uchar index); void SetColors(const color &array_colors[]); void SetEmptyValue(const double value); virtual void SetLabel(const string label); void SetID(const int id) { this.SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_ID,id); } void SetIndicatorHandle(const int handle) { this.SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_HANDLE,handle); } void SetIndicatorType(const ENUM_INDICATOR type) { this.SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_TYPE,type); } void SetIndicatorName(const string name) { this.SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_NAME,name); } void SetIndicatorShortName(const string name) { this.SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_NAME_SHORT,name); } void SetLineMode(const ENUM_INDICATOR_LINE_MODE mode){ this.SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,mode); } //--- Return (1) the serial number of the drawn buffer, (2) bound array index, (3) color buffer index, //--- (4) index of the first free bound array, (5) index of the next drawn buffer, (6) buffer data period, (7) buffer status, //--- (8) buffer type, (9) buffer usage flag, (10) arrow code, (11) arrow shift for DRAW_ARROW style, //--- (12) number of initial bars that are not drawn and values in DataWindow, (13) graphical construction type, //--- (14) flag of displaying construction values in DataWindow, (15) indicator graphical construction shift along the time axis, //--- (16) drawing line style, (17) drawing line width, (18) number of colors, (19) drawing color, (20) number of buffers for construction //--- (21) set empty value, (22) buffer symbol and (23) name of the indicator graphical series displayed in DataWindow //--- (24) buffer ID, (25) indicator handle, (26) standard indicator type, (27) standard indicator name, //--- (28) umber of standard indicator's calculated bars, (29) line type (main, signal, etc) int IndexPlot(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT); } int IndexBase(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_BASE); } int IndexColor(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_COLOR); } int IndexNextBaseBuffer(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_BASE); } int IndexNextPlotBuffer(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_PLOT); } ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe(void) const { return (ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)this.GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_TIMEFRAME); } ENUM_BUFFER_STATUS Status(void) const { return (ENUM_BUFFER_STATUS)this.GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_STATUS); } ENUM_BUFFER_TYPE TypeBuffer(void) const { return (ENUM_BUFFER_TYPE)this.GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_TYPE); } bool IsActive(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_ACTIVE); } uchar ArrowCode(void) const { return (uchar)this.GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_CODE); } int ArrowShift(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_SHIFT); } int DrawBegin(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_BEGIN); } ENUM_DRAW_TYPE DrawType(void) const { return (ENUM_DRAW_TYPE)this.GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_TYPE); } bool IsShowData(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_SHOW_DATA); } int Shift(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_SHIFT); } ENUM_LINE_STYLE LineStyle(void) const { return (ENUM_LINE_STYLE)this.GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_LINE_STYLE); } int LineWidth(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_LINE_WIDTH); } int ColorsTotal(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_COLOR_INDEXES); } color Color(void) const { return (color)this.GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_COLOR); } int BuffersTotal(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_NUM_DATAS); } double EmptyValue(void) const { return this.GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_EMPTY_VALUE); } string Symbol(void) const { return this.GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_SYMBOL); } string Label(void) const { return this.GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_LABEL); } int ID(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_ID); } int IndicatorHandle(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_HANDLE); } ENUM_INDICATOR IndicatorType(void) const { return (ENUM_INDICATOR)this.GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_TYPE); } string IndicatorName(void) const { return this.GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_NAME); } string IndicatorShortName(void) const { return this.GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_NAME_SHORT); } int IndicatorBarsCalculated(void) const { return ::BarsCalculated((int)this.GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_HANDLE));} ENUM_INDICATOR_LINE_MODE LineMode(void) const { return (ENUM_INDICATOR_LINE_MODE)this.GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE);}
En el constructor de la clase, establecemos valores predefinidos para las propiedades nuevas:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Closed parametric constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CBuffer::CBuffer(ENUM_BUFFER_STATUS buffer_status, ENUM_BUFFER_TYPE buffer_type, const uint index_plot, const uint index_base_array, const int num_datas, const uchar total_arrays, const int width, const string label) { this.m_type=COLLECTION_BUFFERS_ID; this.m_act_state_trigger=true; this.m_total_arrays=total_arrays; //--- Save integer properties this.m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_STATUS] = buffer_status; this.m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_TYPE] = buffer_type; this.m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_ID] = WRONG_VALUE; this.m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE] = INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_MAIN; this.m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_IND_HANDLE] = INVALID_HANDLE; this.m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_IND_TYPE] = WRONG_VALUE; ENUM_DRAW_TYPE type= ( !this.TypeBuffer() || !this.Status() ? DRAW_NONE : this.Status()==BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING ? DRAW_FILLING : ENUM_DRAW_TYPE(this.Status()+8) ); this.m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_TYPE] = type; this.m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_TIMEFRAME] = PERIOD_CURRENT; this.m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_ACTIVE] = true; this.m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_CODE] = 0x9F; this.m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_SHIFT] = 0; this.m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_BEGIN] = 0; this.m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_SHOW_DATA] = (buffer_type>BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE ? true : false); this.m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_SHIFT] = 0; this.m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_LINE_STYLE] = STYLE_SOLID; this.m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_LINE_WIDTH] = width; this.m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_COLOR_INDEXES] = (this.Status()>BUFFER_STATUS_NONE ? (this.Status()!=BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING ? 1 : 2) : 0); this.m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_COLOR] = clrRed; this.m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_NUM_DATAS] = num_datas; this.m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT] = index_plot; this.m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_BASE] = index_base_array; this.m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_COLOR] = this.GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_BASE)+ (this.TypeBuffer()!=BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE ? this.GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_NUM_DATAS) : 0); this.m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_BASE] = index_base_array+this.m_total_arrays; this.m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_PLOT] = (this.TypeBuffer()>BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE ? index_plot+1 : index_plot); //--- Save real properties this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(BUFFER_PROP_EMPTY_VALUE)] = (this.TypeBuffer()>BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE ? EMPTY_VALUE : 0); //--- Save string properties this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(BUFFER_PROP_SYMBOL)] = ::Symbol(); this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(BUFFER_PROP_LABEL)] = (this.TypeBuffer()>BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE ? label : NULL); this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(BUFFER_PROP_IND_NAME)] = NULL; this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(BUFFER_PROP_IND_NAME_SHORT)]= NULL; //--- If failed to change the size of the indicator buffer array, display the appropriate message indicating the string if(::ArrayResize(this.DataBuffer,(int)this.GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_NUM_DATAS))==WRONG_VALUE) ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_DRAWING_ARRAY_RESIZE),". ",CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR),": ",(string)::GetLastError()); //--- If failed to change the size of the color array (only for a non-calculated buffer), display the appropriate message indicating the string if(this.TypeBuffer()>BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE) if(::ArrayResize(this.ArrayColors,(int)this.ColorsTotal())==WRONG_VALUE) ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_COLORS_ARRAY_RESIZE),". ",CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR),": ",(string)::GetLastError()); //--- For DRAW_FILLING, fill in the color array with two default colors if(this.Status()==BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING) { this.SetColor(clrBlue,0); this.SetColor(clrRed,1); } //--- Bind indicator buffers with arrays //--- In a loop by the number of indicator buffers int total=::ArraySize(DataBuffer); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { //--- calculate the index of the next array and //--- bind the indicator buffer by the calculated index with the dynamic array //--- located by the i loop index in the DataBuffer array int index=(int)this.GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_BASE)+i; ::SetIndexBuffer(index,this.DataBuffer[i].Array,(this.TypeBuffer()==BUFFER_TYPE_DATA ? INDICATOR_DATA : INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS)); //--- Set indexation flag as in the timeseries to all buffer arrays ::ArraySetAsSeries(this.DataBuffer[i].Array,true); } //--- Bind the color buffer with the array (only for a non-calculated buffer and not for the filling buffer) if(this.Status()!=BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING && this.TypeBuffer()!=BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE) { ::SetIndexBuffer((int)this.GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_COLOR),this.ColorBufferArray,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX); ::ArraySetAsSeries(this.ColorBufferArray,true); } //--- If this is a calculated buffer, all is done if(this.TypeBuffer()==BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE) return; //--- Set integer parameters of the graphical series ::PlotIndexSetInteger((int)this.GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT),PLOT_DRAW_TYPE,(ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER)this.GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_TYPE)); ::PlotIndexSetInteger((int)this.GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT),PLOT_ARROW,(ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER)this.GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_CODE)); ::PlotIndexSetInteger((int)this.GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT),PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT,(ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER)this.GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_SHIFT)); ::PlotIndexSetInteger((int)this.GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT),PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,(ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER)this.GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_BEGIN)); ::PlotIndexSetInteger((int)this.GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT),PLOT_SHOW_DATA,(ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER)this.GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_SHOW_DATA)); ::PlotIndexSetInteger((int)this.GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT),PLOT_SHIFT,(ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER)this.GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_SHIFT)); ::PlotIndexSetInteger((int)this.GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT),PLOT_LINE_STYLE,(ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER)this.GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_LINE_STYLE)); ::PlotIndexSetInteger((int)this.GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT),PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,(ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER)this.GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_LINE_WIDTH)); this.SetColor((color)this.GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_COLOR)); //--- Set real parameters of the graphical series ::PlotIndexSetDouble((int)this.GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT),PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,this.GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_EMPTY_VALUE)); //--- Set string parameters of the graphical series ::PlotIndexSetString((int)this.GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT),PLOT_LABEL,this.GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_LABEL)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Implementamos la devolución de la descripción del propósito de la línea del indicador en el método que retorna la descripción de las propiedades del tipo entero del búfer:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return description of a buffer's integer property | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CBuffer::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_INDEX_PLOT)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_STATUS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STATUS)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+this.GetStatusDescription() ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_TYPE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+this.GetTypeBufferDescription() ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_TIMEFRAME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_TIMEFRAME)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+this.GetTimeframeDescription() ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_ACTIVE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_ACTIVE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+this.GetActiveDescription() ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_DRAW_TYPE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+this.GetDrawTypeDescription() ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_CODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_ARROW_CODE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_SHIFT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_ARROW_SHIFT)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_LINE_STYLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_LINE_STYLE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+this.GetLineStyleDescription() ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_LINE_WIDTH ? (this.Status()==BUFFER_STATUS_ARROW ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_ARROW_SIZE) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_LINE_WIDTH))+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_BEGIN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_DRAW_BEGIN)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_SHOW_DATA ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_SHOW_DATA)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+this.GetShowDataDescription() ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_SHIFT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_SHIFT)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_COLOR_INDEXES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_COLOR_NUM)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_COLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_INDEX_COLOR)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_BASE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_INDEX_BASE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_BASE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_INDEX_NEXT_BASE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_PLOT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_INDEX_NEXT_PLOT)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_ID)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_IND_LINE_MODE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::StringSubstr(::EnumToString((ENUM_INDICATOR_LINE_MODE)this.GetProperty(property)),10) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_IND_HANDLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_IND_HANDLE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_IND_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_IND_TYPE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::StringSubstr(::EnumToString((ENUM_INDICATOR)this.GetProperty(property)),4) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_NUM_DATAS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_NUM_DATAS)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_COLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_COLOR)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+this.GetColorsDescription() ) : "" ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Implementamos la devolución de la descripción del nombre breve del indicador en el método que retorna la descripción de las propiedades string del búfer:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return description of a buffer's string property | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CBuffer::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_STRING property) { return ( property==BUFFER_PROP_SYMBOL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_SYMBOL)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+this.Symbol() ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_LABEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_LABEL)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(this.Label()==NULL || this.Label()=="" ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET) : "\""+this.Label()+"\"") ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_IND_NAME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_IND_NAME)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(this.IndicatorName()==NULL || this.IndicatorName()=="" ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET) : "\""+this.IndicatorName()+"\"") ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_IND_NAME_SHORT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_IND_NAME_SHORT)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(this.IndicatorShortName()==NULL || this.IndicatorName()=="" ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET) : "\""+this.IndicatorShortName()+"\"") ) : "" ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Puesto que hemos introducido dos nuevas propiedades en el objeto de búfer, y además tenemos objetos herederos de este objeto base del búfer abstracto, y ellos, a su vez, también tienen métodos virtuales que devuelven las banderas del soporte de varias propiedades por el objeto, tenemos que agregar estas nuevas propiedades en la lista de las permitidas. Sólo en este caso podremos buscar, seleccionar y filtrar los objetos de búfer en la lista de colección de objetos de búfer.
Tenemos su objeto de búfer para cada tipo del dibujado, y tenemos que hacer mejoras en el archivo de cada uno de estos objetos. Como todos los cambios en todos los objetos son iguales, vamos a analizar la mejora usando el objeto del búfer de línea en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\BufferLine.mqh como ejemplo.
Los cambios han sido introducidos en dos métodos virtuales que devuelven la bandera del soporte de las propiedades del tipo entero y del tipo string por el objeto:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if a buffer supports a passed | //| integer property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CBufferLine::SupportProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER property) { if((property==BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_CODE || property==BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_SHIFT) || ( this.TypeBuffer()==BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE && property!=BUFFER_PROP_TYPE && property!=BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_BASE && property!=BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE && property!=BUFFER_PROP_IND_HANDLE && property!=BUFFER_PROP_IND_TYPE && property!=BUFFER_PROP_ID ) ) return false; return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if a buffer supports a passed | //| real property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CBufferLine::SupportProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE property) { if(this.TypeBuffer()==BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE) return false; return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if a buffer supports a passed | //| string property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CBufferLine::SupportProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_STRING property) { if(this.TypeBuffer()==BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE && property!=BUFFER_PROP_IND_NAME_SHORT) return false; return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Aquí se comprueba lo siguiente: si el objeto de búfer es un búfer de cálculo, entonces si el método ha recibido cualquiera de las propiedades ausentes en la lista enumerada, el método devuelve false, es decir el objeto no soporta esta propiedad; de lo contrario, el objeto la soporta y el método devuelve true.
Estos cambios (o semejantes, como en BufferCalculate.mqh) ya han sido introducidos en todos los archivos de las clases herederas del objeto del búfer abstracto: BufferArrow.mqh, BufferBars.mqh, BufferCalculate.mqh, BufferCandles.mqh, BufferFilling.mqh, BufferHistogram.mqh, BufferHistogram2.mqh, BufferSection.mqh, BufferZigZag.mqh y BufferLine.mqh, que ya ha sido considerado. Puede examinar los cambios en los archivos adjuntos al artículo.
En el artículo anterior, implementamos los métodos de la creación de los objetos de búfer para los indicadores estándar de símbolo y período múltiples que visualizaban sus datos en la subventana del gráfico principal. En el presente artículo, vamos a completar la biblioteca con métodos de la creación de indicadores estándar que visualizan sus datos en la ventana principal del gráfico. Estos métodos no se diferencian de los que ya han sido creados. Ellos ya han sido implementados para todos los indicadores estándar de la ventana principal. Vamos a considerar este método usando el indicador Moving Average como ejemplo:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create multi-symbol multi-period MA | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CBuffersCollection::CreateMA(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period, const int ma_shift, const ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price, const int id=WRONG_VALUE) { //--- Create the indicator handle and set the default ID int handle=::iMA(symbol,timeframe,ma_period,ma_shift,ma_method,applied_price); int identifier=(id==WRONG_VALUE ? IND_MA : id); color array_colors[1]={clrRed}; CBuffer *buff=NULL; if(handle!=INVALID_HANDLE) { //--- Create the line buffer this.CreateLine(); //--- Get the last created (drawn) buffer object and set all the necessary parameters to it buff=this.GetLastCreateBuffer(); if(buff==NULL) return INVALID_HANDLE; buff.SetSymbol(symbol); buff.SetTimeframe(timeframe); buff.SetID(identifier); buff.SetIndicatorHandle(handle); buff.SetIndicatorType(IND_MA); buff.SetLineMode(INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_MAIN); buff.SetShowData(true); buff.SetLabel("MA("+symbol+","+TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+": "+(string)ma_period+")"); buff.SetIndicatorName("Moving Average"); buff.SetColors(array_colors); //--- Create a calculated buffer storing standard indicator data this.CreateCalculate(); //--- Get the last created (calculated) buffer object and set all the necessary parameters to it buff=this.GetLastCreateBuffer(); if(buff==NULL) return INVALID_HANDLE; buff.SetSymbol(symbol); buff.SetTimeframe(timeframe); buff.SetID(identifier); buff.SetIndicatorHandle(handle); buff.SetIndicatorType(IND_MA); buff.SetLineMode(INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_MAIN); buff.SetEmptyValue(EMPTY_VALUE); buff.SetLabel("MA("+symbol+","+TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+": "+(string)ma_period+")"); buff.SetIndicatorName("Moving Average"); } return handle; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Para más detalles sobre el funcionamiento del método, consulte el artículo anterior. Debemos destacar que la única diferencia de los mismos métodos considerados antes es la definición de una propiedad nueva para el objeto de búfer: definimos el tipo de la línea del indicador de búfer único como «Principal». Estas adiciones han sido hechas en todos los métodos para crear indicadores estándar de búfer único en una subventana —ya implementados y analizados en el artículo anterior— además, han sido introducidas en los métodos para crear los indicadores estándar de búfer único en la ventana principal que ya han sido agregados en el archivo de la clase de colección de los objetos de búfer BuffersCollection.mqh: son los métodos CreateAMA(), CreateDEMA(), CreateFrAMA(), CreateMA(), CreateSAR(), CreateTEMA() y CreateVIDYA().
Bien, en cualquier caso, este valor de la línea se establece en el constructor de la clase por defecto, pero aquí, he añadido un establecimiento incondicional de esta propiedad para que estos métodos correspondan por el estilo a los métodos de la creación de indicadores estándar de búferes múltiples, que vamos a considerar ahora.
Vamos a analizar los métodos de la creación de indicadores estándar de búferes múltiples, usando el método de la creación del objeto del indicador estándar Average Directional Movement Index como ejemplo:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create multi-symbol multi-period ADX | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CBuffersCollection::CreateADX(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const int adx_period,const int id=WRONG_VALUE) { //--- Create the indicator handle and set the default ID int handle=::iADX(symbol,timeframe,adx_period); int identifier=(id==WRONG_VALUE ? IND_ADX : id); color array_colors[1]={clrLightSeaGreen}; CBuffer *buff=NULL; if(handle!=INVALID_HANDLE) { //--- Create the line buffer this.CreateLine(); //--- Get the last created (drawn) buffer object and set all the necessary ADX line parameters to it buff=this.GetLastCreateBuffer(); if(buff==NULL) return INVALID_HANDLE; buff.SetSymbol(symbol); buff.SetTimeframe(timeframe); buff.SetID(identifier); buff.SetIndicatorHandle(handle); buff.SetIndicatorType(IND_ADX); buff.SetLineMode(INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_MAIN); // This is the main indicator line buff.SetShowData(true); buff.SetIndicatorName("Average Directional Movement Index"); buff.SetIndicatorShortName("ADX("+symbol+","+TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+": "+(string)adx_period+")"); buff.SetLabel(buff.IndicatorShortName()); buff.SetColors(array_colors); //--- Create the line buffer this.CreateLine(); //--- Get the last created (drawn) buffer object and set all the necessary +DI line parameters to it buff=this.GetLastCreateBuffer(); if(buff==NULL) return INVALID_HANDLE; buff.SetSymbol(symbol); buff.SetTimeframe(timeframe); buff.SetID(identifier); buff.SetIndicatorHandle(handle); buff.SetIndicatorType(IND_ADX); buff.SetLineMode(INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_DI_PLUS); // This is a +DI line buff.SetShowData(true); buff.SetIndicatorName("Average Directional Movement Index"); buff.SetIndicatorShortName("ADX("+symbol+","+TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+": "+(string)adx_period+")"); buff.SetLabel("+DI"); array_colors[0]=clrYellowGreen; buff.SetColors(array_colors); buff.SetStyle(STYLE_DOT); //--- Create the line buffer this.CreateLine(); //--- Get the last created (drawn) buffer object and set all the necessary -DI line parameters to it buff=this.GetLastCreateBuffer(); if(buff==NULL) return INVALID_HANDLE; buff.SetSymbol(symbol); buff.SetTimeframe(timeframe); buff.SetID(identifier); buff.SetIndicatorHandle(handle); buff.SetIndicatorType(IND_ADX); buff.SetLineMode(INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_DI_MINUS); // This is a -DI line buff.SetShowData(true); buff.SetIndicatorName("Average Directional Movement Index"); buff.SetIndicatorShortName("ADX("+symbol+","+TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+": "+(string)adx_period+")"); buff.SetLabel("-DI"); array_colors[0]=clrWheat; buff.SetColors(array_colors); buff.SetStyle(STYLE_DOT); //--- Create a calculated ADX line buffer storing standard indicator data this.CreateCalculate(); //--- Get the last created (calculated) buffer object and set all the necessary ADX line parameters to it buff=this.GetLastCreateBuffer(); if(buff==NULL) return INVALID_HANDLE; buff.SetSymbol(symbol); buff.SetTimeframe(timeframe); buff.SetID(identifier); buff.SetIndicatorHandle(handle); buff.SetIndicatorType(IND_ADX); buff.SetLineMode(INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_MAIN); buff.SetEmptyValue(EMPTY_VALUE); buff.SetIndicatorName("Average Directional Movement Index"); buff.SetLabel("ADX("+symbol+","+TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+": "+(string)adx_period+")"); //--- Create a calculated +DI line buffer storing standard indicator data this.CreateCalculate(); //--- Get the last created (calculated) buffer object and set all the necessary +DI line parameters to it buff=this.GetLastCreateBuffer(); if(buff==NULL) return INVALID_HANDLE; buff.SetSymbol(symbol); buff.SetTimeframe(timeframe); buff.SetID(identifier); buff.SetIndicatorHandle(handle); buff.SetIndicatorType(IND_ADX); buff.SetLineMode(INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_DI_PLUS); buff.SetEmptyValue(EMPTY_VALUE); buff.SetIndicatorName("Average Directional Movement Index"); buff.SetLabel("+DI"); //--- Create a calculated -DI line buffer storing standard indicator data this.CreateCalculate(); //--- Get the last created (calculated) buffer object and set all the necessary -DI line parameters to it buff=this.GetLastCreateBuffer(); if(buff==NULL) return INVALID_HANDLE; buff.SetSymbol(symbol); buff.SetTimeframe(timeframe); buff.SetID(identifier); buff.SetIndicatorHandle(handle); buff.SetIndicatorType(IND_ADX); buff.SetLineMode(INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_DI_MINUS); buff.SetEmptyValue(EMPTY_VALUE); buff.SetIndicatorName("Average Directional Movement Index"); buff.SetLabel("-DI"); } return handle; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Aquí, la lógica es absolutamente idéntica a los métodos creados anteriormente. Pero no serán dos objetos de búfer por indicador (dibujado y de cálculo), su número dependerá del número de las líneas que dibuja cada indicador estándar determinado. Para definir la pertenencia de cada uno de los objetos de búfer creados a la línea apropiada del indicador estándar, establecemos el valor de esta línea de la enumeración ENUM_INDICATOR_LINE_MODE que ha sido añadida antes. De esta manera, cada objeto de búfer corresponde a la línea del indicador especificada para él. Así, cada línea del indicador dispone de dos objetos de búfer: uno es dibujado, y otro es de cálculo. En el búfer de cálculo, vamos a escribir los datos del manejador del indicador estándar creado, mientras que el búfer dibujado va a visualizar en el gráfico principal los datos del búfer de cálculo. Pues, ésa es la lógica de los métodos.
Los demás métodos son prácticamente iguales, a excepción de los nombres de indicadores, sus nombres breves y nombres de cada una de las líneas, lo cual es lógico. Es que, para cada línea de cada indicador estándar, hemos escrito sus propios nombres y descripciones que corresponden a cada indicador estándar y al modo con el que muestra los nombres de sus líneas en la ventana de datos.
Han sido escritos los siguientes métodos para crear objetos de indicadores estándar de búferes múltiples: CreateADX(), CreateADXWilder(), CreateMACD(), CreateRVI(), CreateStochastic(), CreateBands(), CreateEnvelopes() y CreateFractals(). Los métodos son idénticos al considerado arriba. Puede estudiarlos por sí mismo en los archivos adjuntos.
En el artículo anterior, comenzamos a implementar los métodos destinados para preparar los datos del búfer de cálculo, limpiar los datos del búfer y establecer valores en el búfer dibujado. A través del operador switch, las acciones realizadas con búferes se distribuyen de acuerdo con el tipo del indicador. Resulta que necesitamos hacer apenas unas mejoras mínimas para escribir en estos métodos el procesamiento de los objetos de indicadores estándar creados hoy.
Este es el método que prepara los datos del búfer de cálculo del indicador estándar indicado:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Prepare the calculated buffer data | //| of the specified standard indicator | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CBuffersCollection::PreparingDataBufferStdInd(const ENUM_INDICATOR std_ind,const int id,const int total_copy) { CArrayObj *list_ind=this.GetListBufferByTypeID(std_ind,id); CArrayObj *list0=NULL,*list1=NULL,*list2=NULL; list_ind=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_TYPE,BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE,EQUAL); if(list_ind==NULL || list_ind.Total()==0) { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_NO_BUFFER_OBJ)); return 0; } CBufferCalculate *buffer=NULL; int copied=WRONG_VALUE; int idx0=0,idx1=1,idx2=2; switch((int)std_ind) { //--- Single-buffer standard indicators case IND_AC : case IND_AD : case IND_AMA : case IND_AO : case IND_ATR : case IND_BEARS : case IND_BULLS : case IND_BWMFI : case IND_CCI : case IND_CHAIKIN : case IND_DEMA : case IND_DEMARKER : case IND_FORCE : case IND_FRAMA : case IND_MA : case IND_MFI : case IND_MOMENTUM : case IND_OBV : case IND_OSMA : case IND_RSI : case IND_SAR : case IND_STDDEV : case IND_TEMA : case IND_TRIX : case IND_VIDYA : case IND_VOLUMES : case IND_WPR : buffer=list_ind.At(0); if(buffer==NULL) return 0; copied=buffer.FillAsSeries(buffer.IndicatorHandle(),0,0,total_copy); return copied; //--- Multi-buffer standard indicators case IND_ALLIGATOR : case IND_GATOR : idx0=0; idx1=1; list0=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_JAWS,EQUAL); buffer=list0.At(0); if(buffer==NULL) return 0; copied=buffer.FillAsSeries(buffer.IndicatorHandle(),idx0,0,total_copy); if(copied<total_copy) return 0; list1=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_TEETH,EQUAL); buffer=list1.At(0); if(buffer==NULL) return 0; copied=buffer.FillAsSeries(buffer.IndicatorHandle(),idx1,0,total_copy); if(copied<total_copy) return 0; list2=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_LIPS,EQUAL); buffer=list2.At(0); if(buffer==NULL) return 0; copied=buffer.FillAsSeries(buffer.IndicatorHandle(),idx2,0,total_copy); if(copied<total_copy) return 0; return copied; case IND_BANDS : idx0=1; idx1=0; list0=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_UPPER,EQUAL); buffer=list0.At(0); if(buffer==NULL) return 0; copied=buffer.FillAsSeries(buffer.IndicatorHandle(),idx0,0,total_copy); if(copied<total_copy) return 0; list1=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_LOWER,EQUAL); buffer=list1.At(0); if(buffer==NULL) return 0; copied=buffer.FillAsSeries(buffer.IndicatorHandle(),idx1,0,total_copy); if(copied<total_copy) return 0; list2=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_MIDDLE,EQUAL); buffer=list2.At(0); if(buffer==NULL) return 0; copied=buffer.FillAsSeries(buffer.IndicatorHandle(),idx2,0,total_copy); if(copied<total_copy) return 0; return copied; case IND_ENVELOPES : case IND_FRACTALS : idx0=0; idx1=1; list0=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_UPPER,EQUAL); buffer=list0.At(0); if(buffer==NULL) return 0; copied=buffer.FillAsSeries(buffer.IndicatorHandle(),idx0,0,total_copy); if(copied<total_copy) return 0; list1=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_LOWER,EQUAL); buffer=list1.At(0); if(buffer==NULL) return 0; copied=buffer.FillAsSeries(buffer.IndicatorHandle(),idx1,0,total_copy); if(copied<total_copy) return 0; return copied; //--- Multi-buffer standard indicators in a subwindow case IND_ADX : case IND_ADXW : idx0=0; idx1=1; list0=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_MAIN,EQUAL); buffer=list0.At(0); if(buffer==NULL) return 0; copied=buffer.FillAsSeries(buffer.IndicatorHandle(),idx0,0,total_copy); if(copied<total_copy) return 0; list1=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_DI_PLUS,EQUAL); buffer=list1.At(0); if(buffer==NULL) return 0; copied=buffer.FillAsSeries(buffer.IndicatorHandle(),idx1,0,total_copy); if(copied<total_copy) return 0; list2=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_DI_MINUS,EQUAL); buffer=list2.At(0); if(buffer==NULL) return 0; copied=buffer.FillAsSeries(buffer.IndicatorHandle(),idx2,0,total_copy); if(copied<total_copy) return 0; return copied; case IND_MACD : case IND_RVI : case IND_STOCHASTIC : idx0=0; idx1=1; list0=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_MAIN,EQUAL); buffer=list0.At(0); if(buffer==NULL) return 0; copied=buffer.FillAsSeries(buffer.IndicatorHandle(),idx0,0,total_copy); if(copied<total_copy) return 0; list1=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_SIGNAL,EQUAL); buffer=list1.At(0); if(buffer==NULL) return 0; copied=buffer.FillAsSeries(buffer.IndicatorHandle(),idx1,0,total_copy); if(copied<total_copy) return 0; return copied; case IND_ICHIMOKU : break; default: break; } return 0; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Como podemos observar, todas las acciones realizadas con objetos de búfer que son idénticas para diferentes tipos de indicadores estándar pero se diferencian de otros tipos de indicadores estándar han sido colocadas en bloques de procesamiento separados. A cada bloque le corresponden sus indicadores cuyo procesamiento es similar. En caso del indicador Bollinger Bands, hemos tenido que alternar los índices de sus búferes, porque la indexación de sus búferes (línea superior, línea media y línea inferior) es diferente de la indexación de estos búferes en la ventana de datos (línea superior, línea inferior y línea media). Por esa razón, hemos tenido que introducir dos variables adicionales idx0 y idx1 donde se indican los índices reales de las líneas del indicador estándar para cada tipo. Para todos los tipos de indicadores, los índices de sus líneas van seguidos: 0, 1 y 2. Pero para Bollinger Bands, dos primeros índices han sido alternados: 1, 0 y2.
El resto de la lógica del método ya fue considerado en el artículo anterior. Aquí, simplemente hemos añadido el procesamiento de los objetos de indicadores estándar recién creados.
El método que limpia los datos del búfer del indicador estándar indicado según el índice de la serie temporal:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Clear buffer data of the specified standard indicator | //| by the timeseries index | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CBuffersCollection::ClearDataBufferStdInd(const ENUM_INDICATOR std_ind,const int id,const int series_index) { //--- Get the list of buffer objects by type and ID CArrayObj *list_ind=this.GetListBufferByTypeID(std_ind,id); CArrayObj *list0=NULL,*list1=NULL,*list2=NULL; if(list_ind==NULL || list_ind.Total()==0) return; list_ind=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_TYPE,BUFFER_TYPE_DATA,EQUAL); if(list_ind.Total()==0) return; CBuffer *buffer=NULL; switch((int)std_ind) { //--- Single-buffer standard indicators case IND_AC : case IND_AD : case IND_AMA : case IND_AO : case IND_ATR : case IND_BEARS : case IND_BULLS : case IND_BWMFI : case IND_CCI : case IND_CHAIKIN : case IND_DEMA : case IND_DEMARKER : case IND_FORCE : case IND_FRAMA : case IND_MA : case IND_MFI : case IND_MOMENTUM : case IND_OBV : case IND_OSMA : case IND_RSI : case IND_SAR : case IND_STDDEV : case IND_TEMA : case IND_TRIX : case IND_VIDYA : case IND_VOLUMES : case IND_WPR : buffer=list_ind.At(0); if(buffer==NULL) return; buffer.SetBufferValue(0,series_index,buffer.EmptyValue()); break; //--- Multi-buffer standard indicators case IND_ALLIGATOR: case IND_GATOR : list0=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_JAWS,EQUAL); buffer=list0.At(0); if(buffer==NULL) return; buffer.SetBufferValue(0,series_index,buffer.EmptyValue()); list1=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_TEETH,EQUAL); buffer=list1.At(0); if(buffer==NULL) return; buffer.SetBufferValue(0,series_index,buffer.EmptyValue()); list2=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_LIPS,EQUAL); buffer=list2.At(0); if(buffer==NULL) return; buffer.SetBufferValue(0,series_index,buffer.EmptyValue()); break; case IND_ADX : case IND_ADXW : list0=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_MAIN,EQUAL); buffer=list0.At(0); if(buffer==NULL) return; buffer.SetBufferValue(0,series_index,buffer.EmptyValue()); list1=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_DI_PLUS,EQUAL); buffer=list1.At(0); if(buffer==NULL) return; buffer.SetBufferValue(0,series_index,buffer.EmptyValue()); list2=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_DI_MINUS,EQUAL); buffer=list2.At(0); if(buffer==NULL) return; buffer.SetBufferValue(0,series_index,buffer.EmptyValue()); break; case IND_BANDS : list0=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_UPPER,EQUAL); buffer=list0.At(0); if(buffer==NULL) return; buffer.SetBufferValue(0,series_index,buffer.EmptyValue()); list1=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_LOWER,EQUAL); buffer=list1.At(0); if(buffer==NULL) return; buffer.SetBufferValue(0,series_index,buffer.EmptyValue()); list2=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_MIDDLE,EQUAL); buffer=list2.At(0); if(buffer==NULL) return; buffer.SetBufferValue(0,series_index,buffer.EmptyValue()); break; case IND_ENVELOPES : case IND_FRACTALS : list0=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_UPPER,EQUAL); buffer=list0.At(0); if(buffer==NULL) return; buffer.SetBufferValue(0,series_index,buffer.EmptyValue()); list1=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_LOWER,EQUAL); buffer=list1.At(0); if(buffer==NULL) return; buffer.SetBufferValue(0,series_index,buffer.EmptyValue()); break; case IND_MACD : case IND_RVI : case IND_STOCHASTIC : list0=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_MAIN,EQUAL); buffer=list0.At(0); if(buffer==NULL) return; buffer.SetBufferValue(0,series_index,buffer.EmptyValue()); list1=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_SIGNAL,EQUAL); buffer=list1.At(0); if(buffer==NULL) return; buffer.SetBufferValue(0,series_index,buffer.EmptyValue()); break; case IND_ICHIMOKU : break; default: break; } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
De la misma manera como en el método anterior, aquí hemos agrupado los procesamientos iguales para diferentes objetos de indicadores estándar.
Si nos fijamos con atención, podemos notar que muchos indicadores distribuidos por diferentes grupos tienen la misma lógica del procesamiento, y la única diferencia consiste sólo en los nombres de las constantes de sus líneas. Lo he mencionado al principio del artículo. Después de crear objetos de tres indicadores estándar restantes cuyas líneas se muestran inicialmente en el gráfico con desplazamiento (Alligator, Gator y Ishimoku), nosotros vamos a optimizar estos métodos estableciendo valores similares de los índices de las líneas para constantes diferentes, que son idénticas en su propósito. Eso permitirá reducir el código de los métodos.
Aquí tenemos el método que define los valores para el gráfico actual en los búferes del indicador estándar indicado según el índice de la serie temporal:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set values for the current chart to the buffers of the specified | //| standard indicator by the timeseries index according to | //| the buffer object symbol/period | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CBuffersCollection::SetDataBufferStdInd(const ENUM_INDICATOR ind_type,const int id,const int series_index,const datetime series_time,const char color_index=WRONG_VALUE) { //--- Get the list of buffer objects by type and ID CArrayObj *list=this.GetListBufferByTypeID(ind_type,id); if(list==NULL || list.Total()==0) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_NO_BUFFER_OBJ)); return false; } //--- Get the list of drawn objects with ID CArrayObj *list_data=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list,BUFFER_PROP_TYPE,BUFFER_TYPE_DATA,EQUAL); list_data=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_TYPE,ind_type,EQUAL); //--- Get the list of calculated buffers with ID CArrayObj *list_calc=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list,BUFFER_PROP_TYPE,BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE,EQUAL); list_calc=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_TYPE,ind_type,EQUAL); //--- Exit if any of the lists is empty if(list_data.Total()==0 || list_calc.Total()==0) return false; //--- Declare the necessary objects and variables CBuffer *buffer_data0=NULL; CBuffer *buffer_data1=NULL; CBuffer *buffer_data2=NULL; CBuffer *buffer_calc0=NULL; CBuffer *buffer_calc1=NULL; CBuffer *buffer_calc2=NULL; int index_period=0; int series_index_start=0; int num_bars=1,index=0; uchar clr=color_index; long vol0=0,vol1=0; datetime time_period=0; double value00=EMPTY_VALUE, value01=EMPTY_VALUE; double value10=EMPTY_VALUE, value11=EMPTY_VALUE; double value20=EMPTY_VALUE, value21=EMPTY_VALUE; //--- Depending on the standard indicator type switch((int)ind_type) { //--- Single-buffer standard indicators case IND_AC : case IND_AD : case IND_AMA : case IND_AO : case IND_ATR : case IND_BEARS : case IND_BULLS : case IND_BWMFI : case IND_CCI : case IND_CHAIKIN : case IND_DEMA : case IND_DEMARKER : case IND_FORCE : case IND_FRAMA : case IND_MA : case IND_MFI : case IND_MOMENTUM : case IND_OBV : case IND_OSMA : case IND_RSI : case IND_SAR : case IND_STDDEV : case IND_TEMA : case IND_TRIX : case IND_VIDYA : case IND_VOLUMES : case IND_WPR : //--- Get drawn and calculated buffer objects buffer_data0=list_data.At(0); buffer_calc0=list_calc.At(0); if(buffer_calc0==NULL || buffer_data0==NULL || buffer_calc0.GetDataTotal(0)==0) return false; //--- Find the bar index corresponding to the current bar start time index_period=::iBarShift(buffer_calc0.Symbol(),buffer_calc0.Timeframe(),series_time,true); if(index_period==WRONG_VALUE || index_period>buffer_calc0.GetDataTotal()-1) return false; //--- Get the value by the index from the indicator buffer value00=buffer_calc0.GetDataBufferValue(0,index_period); if(buffer_calc0.Symbol()==::Symbol() && buffer_calc0.Timeframe()==::Period()) { series_index_start=series_index; num_bars=1; } else { //--- Get the bar time the bar with the index_period index falls into on the calculated buffer period and symbol time_period=::iTime(buffer_calc0.Symbol(),buffer_calc0.Timeframe(),index_period); if(time_period==0) return false; //--- Get the appropriate current chart bar series_index_start=::iBarShift(::Symbol(),::Period(),time_period,true); if(series_index_start==WRONG_VALUE) return false; //--- Calculate the number of bars on the current chart which should be filled with calculated buffer data num_bars=::PeriodSeconds(buffer_calc0.Timeframe())/::PeriodSeconds(PERIOD_CURRENT); if(num_bars==0) num_bars=1; } //--- Take values to calculate colors value01=(series_index_start+num_bars>buffer_data0.GetDataTotal()-1 ? value00 : buffer_data0.GetDataBufferValue(0,series_index_start+num_bars)); //--- In the loop by the number of bars in num_bars, fill in the drawn buffer with the calculated buffer value taken by the index_period index //--- and set the color of the drawn buffer depending on the value00 and value01 values ratio for(int i=0;i<num_bars;i++) { index=series_index_start-i; buffer_data0.SetBufferValue(0,index,value00); if(ind_type!=IND_BWMFI) clr=(color_index==WRONG_VALUE ? uchar(value00>value01 ? 0 : value00<value01 ? 1 : 2) : color_index); else { vol0=::iVolume(buffer_calc0.Symbol(),buffer_calc0.Timeframe(),index_period); vol1=::iVolume(buffer_calc0.Symbol(),buffer_calc0.Timeframe(),index_period+1); clr= ( value00>value01 && vol0>vol1 ? 0 : value00<value01 && vol0<vol1 ? 1 : value00>value01 && vol0<vol1 ? 2 : value00<value01 && vol0>vol1 ? 3 : 4 ); } buffer_data0.SetBufferColorIndex(index,clr); } return true; //--- Multi-buffer standard indicators case IND_ADX : case IND_ADXW : //--- Get drawn and calculated buffer objects list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_MAIN,EQUAL); buffer_data0=list.At(0); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_DI_PLUS,EQUAL); buffer_data1=list.At(0); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_DI_MINUS,EQUAL); buffer_data2=list.At(0); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_MAIN,EQUAL); buffer_calc0=list.At(0); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_DI_PLUS,EQUAL); buffer_calc1=list.At(0); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_DI_MINUS,EQUAL); buffer_calc2=list.At(0); if(buffer_calc0==NULL || buffer_data0==NULL || buffer_calc0.GetDataTotal(0)==0) return false; if(buffer_calc1==NULL || buffer_data1==NULL || buffer_calc1.GetDataTotal(0)==0) return false; if(buffer_calc2==NULL || buffer_data2==NULL || buffer_calc2.GetDataTotal(0)==0) return false; //--- Find the bar index corresponding to the current bar start time index_period=::iBarShift(buffer_calc0.Symbol(),buffer_calc0.Timeframe(),series_time,true); if(index_period==WRONG_VALUE || index_period>buffer_calc0.GetDataTotal()-1) return false; //--- Get the value by the index from the indicator buffer value00=buffer_calc0.GetDataBufferValue(0,index_period); value10=buffer_calc1.GetDataBufferValue(0,index_period); value20=buffer_calc2.GetDataBufferValue(0,index_period); if(buffer_calc0.Symbol()==::Symbol() && buffer_calc0.Timeframe()==::Period()) { series_index_start=series_index; num_bars=1; } else { //--- Get the bar time the bar with the index_period index falls into on the calculated buffer period and symbol time_period=::iTime(buffer_calc0.Symbol(),buffer_calc0.Timeframe(),index_period); if(time_period==0) return false; //--- Get the appropriate current chart bar series_index_start=::iBarShift(::Symbol(),::Period(),time_period,true); if(series_index_start==WRONG_VALUE) return false; //--- Calculate the number of bars on the current chart which should be filled with calculated buffer data num_bars=::PeriodSeconds(buffer_calc0.Timeframe())/::PeriodSeconds(PERIOD_CURRENT); if(num_bars==0) num_bars=1; } //--- Take values to calculate colors value01=(series_index_start+num_bars>buffer_data0.GetDataTotal()-1 ? value00 : buffer_data0.GetDataBufferValue(0,series_index_start+num_bars)); value11=(series_index_start+num_bars>buffer_data1.GetDataTotal()-1 ? value10 : buffer_data1.GetDataBufferValue(1,series_index_start+num_bars)); value21=(series_index_start+num_bars>buffer_data2.GetDataTotal()-1 ? value20 : buffer_data2.GetDataBufferValue(2,series_index_start+num_bars)); //--- In the loop by the number of bars in num_bars, fill in the drawn buffer with the calculated buffer value taken by the index_period index //--- and set the color of the drawn buffer depending on the value00 and value01 values ratio for(int i=0;i<num_bars;i++) { index=series_index_start-i; buffer_data0.SetBufferValue(0,index,value00); buffer_data1.SetBufferValue(1,index,value10); buffer_data2.SetBufferValue(2,index,value20); buffer_data0.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index==WRONG_VALUE ? uchar(value00>value01 ? 0 : value00<value01 ? 1 : 2) : color_index); buffer_data1.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index==WRONG_VALUE ? uchar(value10>value11 ? 0 : value10<value11 ? 1 : 2) : color_index); buffer_data2.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index==WRONG_VALUE ? uchar(value20>value21 ? 0 : value20<value21 ? 1 : 2) : color_index); } return true; case IND_BANDS : //--- Get drawn and calculated buffer objects list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_UPPER,EQUAL); buffer_data0=list.At(0); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_LOWER,EQUAL); buffer_data1=list.At(0); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_MIDDLE,EQUAL); buffer_data2=list.At(0); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_UPPER,EQUAL); buffer_calc0=list.At(0); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_LOWER,EQUAL); buffer_calc1=list.At(0); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_MIDDLE,EQUAL); buffer_calc2=list.At(0); if(buffer_calc0==NULL || buffer_data0==NULL || buffer_calc0.GetDataTotal(0)==0) return false; if(buffer_calc1==NULL || buffer_data1==NULL || buffer_calc1.GetDataTotal(0)==0) return false; if(buffer_calc2==NULL || buffer_data2==NULL || buffer_calc2.GetDataTotal(0)==0) return false; //--- Find the bar index corresponding to the current bar start time index_period=::iBarShift(buffer_calc0.Symbol(),buffer_calc0.Timeframe(),series_time,true); if(index_period==WRONG_VALUE || index_period>buffer_calc0.GetDataTotal()-1) return false; //--- Get the value by the index from the indicator buffer value00=buffer_calc0.GetDataBufferValue(0,index_period); value10=buffer_calc1.GetDataBufferValue(0,index_period); value20=buffer_calc2.GetDataBufferValue(0,index_period); if(buffer_calc0.Symbol()==::Symbol() && buffer_calc0.Timeframe()==::Period()) { series_index_start=series_index; num_bars=1; } else { //--- Get the bar time the bar with the index_period index falls into on the calculated buffer period and symbol time_period=::iTime(buffer_calc0.Symbol(),buffer_calc0.Timeframe(),index_period); if(time_period==0) return false; //--- Get the appropriate current chart bar series_index_start=::iBarShift(::Symbol(),::Period(),time_period,true); if(series_index_start==WRONG_VALUE) return false; //--- Calculate the number of bars on the current chart which should be filled with calculated buffer data num_bars=::PeriodSeconds(buffer_calc0.Timeframe())/::PeriodSeconds(PERIOD_CURRENT); if(num_bars==0) num_bars=1; } //--- Take values to calculate colors value01=(series_index_start+num_bars>buffer_data0.GetDataTotal()-1 ? value00 : buffer_data0.GetDataBufferValue(0,series_index_start+num_bars)); value11=(series_index_start+num_bars>buffer_data1.GetDataTotal()-1 ? value10 : buffer_data1.GetDataBufferValue(1,series_index_start+num_bars)); value21=(series_index_start+num_bars>buffer_data2.GetDataTotal()-1 ? value20 : buffer_data2.GetDataBufferValue(2,series_index_start+num_bars)); //--- In the loop by the number of bars in num_bars, fill in the drawn buffer with the calculated buffer value taken by the index_period index //--- and set the color of the drawn buffer depending on the value00 and value01 values ratio for(int i=0;i<num_bars;i++) { index=series_index_start-i; buffer_data0.SetBufferValue(0,index,value00); buffer_data1.SetBufferValue(1,index,value10); buffer_data2.SetBufferValue(2,index,value20); buffer_data0.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index==WRONG_VALUE ? uchar(value00>value01 ? 0 : value00<value01 ? 1 : 2) : color_index); buffer_data1.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index==WRONG_VALUE ? uchar(value10>value11 ? 0 : value10<value11 ? 1 : 2) : color_index); buffer_data2.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index==WRONG_VALUE ? uchar(value20>value21 ? 0 : value20<value21 ? 1 : 2) : color_index); } return true; case IND_ENVELOPES : case IND_FRACTALS : //--- Get drawn and calculated buffer objects list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_UPPER,EQUAL); buffer_data0=list.At(0); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_LOWER,EQUAL); buffer_data1=list.At(0); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_UPPER,EQUAL); buffer_calc0=list.At(0); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_LOWER,EQUAL); buffer_calc1=list.At(0); if(buffer_calc0==NULL || buffer_data0==NULL || buffer_calc0.GetDataTotal(0)==0) return false; if(buffer_calc1==NULL || buffer_data1==NULL || buffer_calc1.GetDataTotal(0)==0) return false; //--- Find the bar index corresponding to the current bar start time index_period=::iBarShift(buffer_calc0.Symbol(),buffer_calc0.Timeframe(),series_time,true); if(index_period==WRONG_VALUE || index_period>buffer_calc0.GetDataTotal()-1) return false; //--- Get the value by the index from the indicator buffer value00=buffer_calc0.GetDataBufferValue(0,index_period); value10=buffer_calc1.GetDataBufferValue(0,index_period); if(buffer_calc0.Symbol()==::Symbol() && buffer_calc0.Timeframe()==::Period()) { series_index_start=series_index; num_bars=1; } else { //--- Get the bar time the bar with the index_period index falls into on the calculated buffer period and symbol time_period=::iTime(buffer_calc0.Symbol(),buffer_calc0.Timeframe(),index_period); if(time_period==0) return false; //--- Get the appropriate current chart bar series_index_start=::iBarShift(::Symbol(),::Period(),time_period,true); if(series_index_start==WRONG_VALUE) return false; //--- Calculate the number of bars on the current chart which should be filled with calculated buffer data num_bars=::PeriodSeconds(buffer_calc0.Timeframe())/::PeriodSeconds(PERIOD_CURRENT); if(num_bars==0) num_bars=1; } //--- Take values to calculate colors value01=(series_index_start+num_bars>buffer_data0.GetDataTotal()-1 ? value00 : buffer_data0.GetDataBufferValue(0,series_index_start+num_bars)); value11=(series_index_start+num_bars>buffer_data1.GetDataTotal()-1 ? value10 : buffer_data1.GetDataBufferValue(1,series_index_start+num_bars)); //--- In the loop by the number of bars in num_bars, fill in the drawn buffer with the calculated buffer value taken by the index_period index //--- and set the color of the drawn buffer depending on the value00 and value01 values ratio for(int i=0;i<num_bars;i++) { index=series_index_start-i; buffer_data0.SetBufferValue(0,index,value00); buffer_data1.SetBufferValue(1,index,value10); buffer_data0.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index==WRONG_VALUE ? uchar(value00>value01 ? 0 : value00<value01 ? 1 : 2) : color_index); buffer_data1.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index==WRONG_VALUE ? uchar(value10>value11 ? 0 : value10<value11 ? 1 : 2) : color_index); } return true; case IND_MACD : case IND_RVI : case IND_STOCHASTIC : //--- Get drawn and calculated buffer objects list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_MAIN,EQUAL); buffer_data0=list.At(0); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_SIGNAL,EQUAL); buffer_data1=list.At(0); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_MAIN,EQUAL); buffer_calc0=list.At(0); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_SIGNAL,EQUAL); buffer_calc1=list.At(0); if(buffer_calc0==NULL || buffer_data0==NULL || buffer_calc0.GetDataTotal(0)==0) return false; if(buffer_calc1==NULL || buffer_data1==NULL || buffer_calc1.GetDataTotal(0)==0) return false; //--- Find the bar index corresponding to the current bar start time index_period=::iBarShift(buffer_calc0.Symbol(),buffer_calc0.Timeframe(),series_time,true); if(index_period==WRONG_VALUE || index_period>buffer_calc0.GetDataTotal()-1) return false; //--- Get the value by the index from the indicator buffer value00=buffer_calc0.GetDataBufferValue(0,index_period); value10=buffer_calc1.GetDataBufferValue(0,index_period); if(buffer_calc0.Symbol()==::Symbol() && buffer_calc0.Timeframe()==::Period()) { series_index_start=series_index; num_bars=1; } else { //--- Get the bar time the bar with the index_period index falls into on the calculated buffer period and symbol time_period=::iTime(buffer_calc0.Symbol(),buffer_calc0.Timeframe(),index_period); if(time_period==0) return false; //--- Get the appropriate current chart bar series_index_start=::iBarShift(::Symbol(),::Period(),time_period,true); if(series_index_start==WRONG_VALUE) return false; //--- Calculate the number of bars on the current chart which should be filled with calculated buffer data num_bars=::PeriodSeconds(buffer_calc0.Timeframe())/::PeriodSeconds(PERIOD_CURRENT); if(num_bars==0) num_bars=1; } //--- Take values to calculate colors value01=(series_index_start+num_bars>buffer_data0.GetDataTotal()-1 ? value00 : buffer_data0.GetDataBufferValue(0,series_index_start+num_bars)); value11=(series_index_start+num_bars>buffer_data1.GetDataTotal()-1 ? value10 : buffer_data1.GetDataBufferValue(1,series_index_start+num_bars)); //--- In the loop by the number of bars in num_bars, fill in the drawn buffer with the calculated buffer value taken by the index_period index //--- and set the color of the drawn buffer depending on the value00 and value01 values ratio for(int i=0;i<num_bars;i++) { index=series_index_start-i; buffer_data0.SetBufferValue(0,index,value00); buffer_data1.SetBufferValue(1,index,value10); buffer_data0.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index==WRONG_VALUE ? uchar(value00>value01 ? 0 : value00<value01 ? 1 : 2) : color_index); buffer_data1.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index==WRONG_VALUE ? uchar(value10>value11 ? 0 : value10<value11 ? 1 : 2) : color_index); } return true; case IND_ALLIGATOR: break; case IND_GATOR : break; case IND_ICHIMOKU : break; default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Este método está construido de la misma manera que otros dos analizados más arriba. Aquí, los procesamientos del mismo tipo de diferentes indicadores estándar también están agrupados. Este método también será optimizado después de establecer valores para las constantes de las líneas de indicadores del mismo tipo.
El método que devuelve la descripción del búfer del indicador estándar según su tipo e identificador ha sido implementado antes en el archivo de la clase principal de la biblioteca CEngine. Vamos a trasladar su implementación a la clase de colección de los búferes. Para eso, declararemos al final del cuerpo de la clase este método acompañado con otro más que devuelve el nombre breve del indicador:
//--- Return the standard indicator buffer description by type and ID string GetLabelByTypeID(const ENUM_INDICATOR ind_type,const int id,const ENUM_INDICATOR_LINE_MODE line_mode=INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_MAIN); //--- Return the standard indicator short name by type and ID string GetIndicatorShortNameByTypeID(const ENUM_INDICATOR ind_type,const int id); //--- Constructor CBuffersCollection(); //--- Get pointers to the timeseries collection (the method is called in the CollectionOnInit() method of the CEngine object) void OnInit(CTimeSeriesCollection *timeseries) { this.m_timeseries=timeseries; } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Vamos a escribir su implementación fuera del cuerpo de la clase:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the standard indicator buffer description | //| by type and ID | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CBuffersCollection::GetLabelByTypeID(const ENUM_INDICATOR ind_type,const int id,const ENUM_INDICATOR_LINE_MODE line_mode=INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_MAIN) { CArrayObj *list=this.GetListBufferByTypeID(ind_type,id); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,line_mode,EQUAL); if(list==NULL || list.Total()==0) return ""; CBuffer *buff=list.At(0); if(buff==NULL) return ""; return buff.Label(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the standard indicator short name | //| by type and ID | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CBuffersCollection::GetIndicatorShortNameByTypeID(const ENUM_INDICATOR ind_type,const int id) { CArrayObj *list=this.GetListBufferByTypeID(ind_type,id); if(list==NULL || list.Total()==0) return ""; CBuffer *buff=list.At(0); if(buff==NULL) return ""; return buff.IndicatorShortName(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Ya hemos considerado muchas veces la lógica de los métodos semejantes. Creo que aquí todo está claro. En cualquier caso, si hay algo que el lector no comprenda, podrá expresar sus dudas en los comentarios al artículo, y yo las aclararé.
Ahora, tenemos que implementar el acceso a todos los métodos creados en la clase principal de la biblioteca CEngine. Pero como ya implementamos todos los métodos para crear objetos de indicadores estándar en el artículo anterior, ahora sólo tendríamos que cambiar la llamada a los métodos que devuelven la descripción de las líneas del indicador y su nombre breve:
//--- Prepare data of the calculated buffer of all created standard indicators bool BufferPreparingDataAllBuffersStdInd(void) { return this.m_buffers.PreparingDataAllBuffersStdInd(); } //--- Return the standard indicator buffer description by type and ID string BufferGetLabelByTypeID(const ENUM_INDICATOR ind_type,const int id,const ENUM_INDICATOR_LINE_MODE line_mode) { return this.m_buffers.GetLabelByTypeID(ind_type,id,line_mode); } //--- Return the standard indicator short name by type and ID string BufferGetIndicatorShortNameByTypeID(const ENUM_INDICATOR ind_type,const int id) { return this.m_buffers.GetIndicatorShortNameByTypeID(ind_type,id); } //--- Display short description of all indicator buffers of the buffer collection
El método devuelve el resultado de la llamada a los métodos homónimos de la clase de colección de búferes.
Nos queda sólo eliminar la implementación del método que hemos trasladado a la clase de colección de búferes de la clase CEngine:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the standard indicator buffer description |
//| by type and ID |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CEngine::BufferGetLabelByTypeID(const ENUM_INDICATOR ind_type,const int id)
{
CArrayObj *list=m_buffers.GetListBufferByTypeID(ind_type,id);
if(list==NULL || list.Total()==0)
return "";
CBuffer *buff=list.At(0);
if(buff==NULL)
return "";
return buff.Label();
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Pues, para este momento, éstas son todas las modificaciones necesarias para la creación de los objetos de indicadores estándar de búferes múltiples.
Simulación
Para realizar la prueba, vamos a usar el indicador del artículo anterior como base para crear dos indicadores nuevos. El primero va a mostrar los indicadores de período y símbolo múltiples en una subventana, y el segundo va a mostrarlos en la ventana principal del gráfico del símbolo.
La lógica de indicadores, en comparación con el indicador de prueba considerado en el artículo anterior, se ha quedado sin alteraciones. Sólo vamos a añadir la llamada a los métodos de creación de indicadores necesarios en el manejador OnInit().
Guardamos el indicador del artículo anterior en la carpeta nueva \MQL5\Indicators\TestDoEasy\Part49\ con el nombre TestDoEasyPart49_1.mq5.
Este indicador va a crear y visualizar indicadores estándar en la subventana del gráfico actual del símbolo. Su manejador OnInit() tendrá el siguiente aspecto:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- Write the name of the working timeframe selected in the settings to the InpUsedTFs variable InpUsedTFs=TimeframeDescription(InpPeriod); //--- Initialize DoEasy library OnInitDoEasy(); //--- Set indicator global variables prefix=engine.Name()+"_"; //--- calculate the number of bars of the current period fitting in the maximum used period //--- Use the obtained value if it exceeds 2, otherwise use 2 int num_bars=NumberBarsInTimeframe(InpPeriod); min_bars=(num_bars>2 ? num_bars : 2); //--- Check and remove remaining indicator graphical objects if(IsPresentObectByPrefix(prefix)) ObjectsDeleteAll(0,prefix); //--- Create the button panel //--- Check playing a standard sound using macro substitutions engine.PlaySoundByDescription(SND_OK); //--- Wait for 600 milliseconds engine.Pause(600); engine.PlaySoundByDescription(SND_NEWS); //--- indicator buffers mapping //--- Create all the necessary buffer objects for constructing a selected standard indicator bool success=false; switch(InpIndType) { //--- Single-buffer standard indicators in a subwindow case IND_AC : success=engine.BufferCreateAC(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod,1); break; case IND_AD : success=engine.BufferCreateAD(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod,VOLUME_TICK,1); break; case IND_AO : success=engine.BufferCreateAO(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod,1); break; case IND_ATR : success=engine.BufferCreateATR(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod,14,1); break; case IND_BEARS : success=engine.BufferCreateBearsPower(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod,13,1); break; case IND_BULLS : success=engine.BufferCreateBullsPower(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod,13,1); break; case IND_BWMFI : success=engine.BufferCreateBWMFI(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod,VOLUME_TICK,1); break; case IND_CHAIKIN : success=engine.BufferCreateChaikin(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod,3,10,MODE_EMA,VOLUME_TICK,1); break; case IND_CCI : success=engine.BufferCreateCCI(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod,14,PRICE_TYPICAL,1); break; case IND_DEMARKER : success=engine.BufferCreateDeMarker(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod,14,1); break; case IND_FORCE : success=engine.BufferCreateForce(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod,13,MODE_SMA,VOLUME_TICK,1); break; case IND_MOMENTUM : success=engine.BufferCreateMomentum(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod,14,PRICE_CLOSE,1); break; case IND_MFI : success=engine.BufferCreateMFI(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod,14,VOLUME_TICK,1); break; case IND_OSMA : success=engine.BufferCreateOsMA(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod,12,26,9,PRICE_CLOSE,1); break; case IND_OBV : success=engine.BufferCreateOBV(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod,VOLUME_TICK,1); break; case IND_RSI : success=engine.BufferCreateRSI(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod,14,PRICE_CLOSE,1); break; case IND_STDDEV : success=engine.BufferCreateStdDev(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod,20,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,1); break; case IND_TRIX : success=engine.BufferCreateTriX(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod,14,PRICE_CLOSE,1); break; case IND_WPR : success=engine.BufferCreateWPR(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod,14,1); break; case IND_VOLUMES : success=engine.BufferCreateVolumes(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod,VOLUME_TICK,1); break; //--- Multi-buffer standard indicators in a subwindow case IND_ADX : success=engine.BufferCreateADX(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod,14,1); break; case IND_ADXW : success=engine.BufferCreateADXWilder(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod,14,1); break; case IND_MACD : success=engine.BufferCreateMACD(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod,12,26,9,PRICE_CLOSE,1); break; case IND_RVI : success=engine.BufferCreateRVI(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod,10,1); break; case IND_STOCHASTIC : success=engine.BufferCreateStochastic(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod,5,3,3,MODE_SMA,STO_LOWHIGH,1); break; default: break; } if(!success) { Print(TextByLanguage("Ошибка. Индикатор не создан","Error. Indicator not created")); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Check the number of buffers specified in the 'properties' block if(engine.BuffersPropertyPlotsTotal()!=indicator_plots) Alert(TextByLanguage("Внимание! Значение \"indicator_plots\" должно быть ","Attention! Value of \"indicator_plots\" should be "),engine.BuffersPropertyPlotsTotal()); if(engine.BuffersPropertyBuffersTotal()!=indicator_buffers) Alert(TextByLanguage("Внимание! Значение \"indicator_buffers\" должно быть ","Attention! Value of \"indicator_buffers\" should be "),engine.BuffersPropertyBuffersTotal()); //--- Create the color array and set non-default colors to all buffers within the collection //--- (commented out since the colors have already been set in the methods of creating default standard indicators) //--- (we can always set necessary colors either for all indicators, like here, or for each of them individually) //color array_colors[]={clrGreen,clrRed,clrGray}; //engine.BuffersSetColors(array_colors); //--- Display short descriptions of created indicator buffers engine.BuffersPrintShort(); //--- Set levels where they are required and define the data decimal capacity int digits=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(InpUsedSymbols,SYMBOL_DIGITS); switch(InpIndType) { case IND_AD : case IND_CHAIKIN : case IND_OBV : case IND_VOLUMES : digits=0; break; case IND_AO : case IND_BEARS : case IND_BULLS : case IND_FORCE : case IND_STDDEV : case IND_AMA : case IND_DEMA : case IND_FRAMA : case IND_MA : case IND_TEMA : case IND_VIDYA : case IND_BANDS : case IND_ENVELOPES : case IND_MACD : digits+=1; break; case IND_AC : case IND_OSMA : digits+=2; break; case IND_MOMENTUM : digits=2; break; case IND_CCI : IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_LEVELS,2); IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE,0,100); IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE,1,-100); digits=2; break; case IND_DEMARKER : IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_LEVELS,2); IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE,0,0.7); IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE,1,0.3); digits=3; break; case IND_MFI : IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_LEVELS,2); IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE,0,80); IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE,1,20); break; case IND_RSI : IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_LEVELS,3); IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE,0,70); IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE,1,50); IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE,2,30); digits=2; break; case IND_STOCHASTIC : IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_LEVELS,2); IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE,0,80); IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE,1,20); digits=2; break; case IND_WPR : IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_LEVELS,2); IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE,0,-80); IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE,1,-20); digits=2; break; case IND_ATR : break; case IND_SAR : break; case IND_TRIX : break; default: IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_LEVELS,0); break; } //--- Set the short name for the indicator and bit depth string label=engine.BufferGetIndicatorShortNameByTypeID(InpIndType,1); IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,label); IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS,digits); //--- CArrayObj *list=engine.GetListBuffers(); int total=list.Total(); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { CBuffer *buff=list.At(i); if(buff==NULL) continue; buff.Print(); } //return INIT_FAILED; //--- //--- Successful return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Podrá ver el código completo del indicador en los archivos adjuntos al artículo.
Compilamos el indicador y lo iniciamos en el gráfico EURUSD H1, pero antes de eso, establecemos el símbolo EURUSD y timeframe 4 Hours en los ajustes del indicador. De esta manera, los indicadores estándar del gráfico H4 seleccionados en los ajustes van a visualizarse en el gráfico H1:
Ahora, vamos a crear el indicador que muestra los indicadores estándar en la ventana principal del gráfico del símbolo.
Guardamos el indicador del artículo anterior en la carpeta nueva \MQL5\Indicators\TestDoEasy\Part49\ con el nombre TestDoEasyPart49_2.mq5.
Su manejador OnInit() será el siguiente:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- Write the name of the working timeframe selected in the settings to the InpUsedTFs variable InpUsedTFs=TimeframeDescription(InpPeriod); //--- Initialize DoEasy library OnInitDoEasy(); //--- Set indicator global variables prefix=engine.Name()+"_"; //--- calculate the number of bars of the current period fitting in the maximum used period //--- Use the obtained value if it exceeds 2, otherwise use 2 int num_bars=NumberBarsInTimeframe(InpPeriod); min_bars=(num_bars>2 ? num_bars : 2); //--- Check and remove remaining indicator graphical objects if(IsPresentObectByPrefix(prefix)) ObjectsDeleteAll(0,prefix); //--- Create the button panel //--- Check playing a standard sound using macro substitutions engine.PlaySoundByDescription(SND_OK); //--- Wait for 600 milliseconds engine.Pause(600); engine.PlaySoundByDescription(SND_NEWS); //--- indicator buffers mapping //--- Create all the necessary buffer objects for constructing a selected standard indicator bool success=false; switch(InpIndType) { //--- Single-buffer standard indicators in the main window case IND_AMA : success=engine.BufferCreateAMA(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod,9,2,30,0,PRICE_CLOSE,1); break; case IND_DEMA : success=engine.BufferCreateDEMA(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod,14,0,PRICE_CLOSE,1); break; case IND_FRAMA : success=engine.BufferCreateFrAMA(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod,14,0,PRICE_CLOSE,1); break; case IND_MA : success=engine.BufferCreateMA(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod,10,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,1); break; case IND_SAR : success=engine.BufferCreateSAR(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod,0.02,0.2,1); break; case IND_TEMA : success=engine.BufferCreateTEMA(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod,14,0,PRICE_CLOSE,1); break; case IND_VIDYA : success=engine.BufferCreateVIDYA(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod,9,12,0,PRICE_CLOSE,1); break; //--- Multi-buffer standard indicators in a subwindow case IND_BANDS : success=engine.BufferCreateBands(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod,20,0,2.0,PRICE_CLOSE,1); break; case IND_ENVELOPES : success=engine.BufferCreateEnvelopes(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod,14,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,0.1,1); break; case IND_FRACTALS : success=engine.BufferCreateFractals(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod,1); break; default: break; } if(!success) { Print(TextByLanguage("Ошибка. Индикатор не создан","Error. Indicator not created")); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Check the number of buffers specified in the 'properties' block if(engine.BuffersPropertyPlotsTotal()!=indicator_plots) Alert(TextByLanguage("Внимание! Значение \"indicator_plots\" должно быть ","Attention! Value of \"indicator_plots\" should be "),engine.BuffersPropertyPlotsTotal()); if(engine.BuffersPropertyBuffersTotal()!=indicator_buffers) Alert(TextByLanguage("Внимание! Значение \"indicator_buffers\" должно быть ","Attention! Value of \"indicator_buffers\" should be "),engine.BuffersPropertyBuffersTotal()); //--- Create the color array and set non-default colors to all buffers within the collection //--- (commented out since the colors have already been set in the methods of creating default standard indicators) //--- (we can always set necessary colors either for all indicators, like here, or for each of them individually) //color array_colors[]={clrGreen,clrRed,clrGray}; //engine.BuffersSetColors(array_colors); //--- Display short descriptions of created indicator buffers engine.BuffersPrintShort(); //--- Set levels where they are required and define the data decimal capacity int digits=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(InpUsedSymbols,SYMBOL_DIGITS); switch(InpIndType) { case IND_AD : case IND_CHAIKIN : case IND_OBV : case IND_VOLUMES : digits=0; break; case IND_AO : case IND_BEARS : case IND_BULLS : case IND_FORCE : case IND_STDDEV : case IND_AMA : case IND_DEMA : case IND_FRAMA : case IND_MA : case IND_TEMA : case IND_VIDYA : case IND_BANDS : case IND_ENVELOPES : case IND_MACD : digits+=1; break; case IND_AC : case IND_OSMA : digits+=2; break; case IND_MOMENTUM : digits=2; break; case IND_CCI : IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_LEVELS,2); IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE,0,100); IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE,1,-100); digits=2; break; case IND_DEMARKER : IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_LEVELS,2); IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE,0,0.7); IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE,1,0.3); digits=3; break; case IND_MFI : IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_LEVELS,2); IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE,0,80); IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE,1,20); break; case IND_RSI : IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_LEVELS,3); IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE,0,70); IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE,1,50); IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE,2,30); digits=2; break; case IND_STOCHASTIC : IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_LEVELS,2); IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE,0,80); IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE,1,20); digits=2; break; case IND_WPR : IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_LEVELS,2); IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE,0,-80); IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE,1,-20); digits=2; break; case IND_ATR : break; case IND_SAR : break; case IND_TRIX : break; default: IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_LEVELS,0); break; } //--- Set the short name for the indicator and bit depth string label=engine.BufferGetIndicatorShortNameByTypeID(InpIndType,1); IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,label); IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS,digits); //--- CArrayObj *list=engine.GetListBuffers(); int total=list.Total(); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { CBuffer *buff=list.At(i); if(buff==NULL) continue; buff.Print(); } //return INIT_FAILED; //--- //--- Successful return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Podrá ver el código completo del indicador en los archivos adjuntos al artículo.
Compilamos el indicador y lo iniciamos en el gráfico EURUSD H1, pero antes de eso, establecemos el símbolo EURUSD y timeframe 4 Hours en los ajustes del indicador. De esta manera, los indicadores estándar del gráfico H4 seleccionados en los ajustes van a visualizarse en el gráfico H1:
¿Qué es lo próximo?
En el siguiente artículo, seguiremos mejorando las clases de la biblioteca para la creación de indicadores estándar de periodo y símbolo múltiples, optimizaremos los métodos y nos libraremos del código excesivo en el programa de indicador principal implementado a base de la biblioteca.
Más abajo se adjuntan todos los archivos de la versión actual de la biblioteca y los archivos de los indicadores de prueba. Puede descargarlo todo y ponerlo a prueba por sí mismo.
Si tiene preguntas, observaciones o sugerencias, podrá concretarlas en los comentarios al artículo.
Querríamos recordar al lector que en este artículo hemos creado un indicador de prueba en MQL5 para MetaTrader 5.
Los archivos adjuntos han sido diseñados sólo para MetaTrader 5, y en MetaTrader 4, la biblioteca en su versión actual no ha sido puesta a prueba.
Después de crear la funcionalidad necesaria para trabajar con los búferes de indicador y ponerla a prueba, trataremos también de implementar algunas cosas de MQL5 en MetaTrader 4.
