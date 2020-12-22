Trabajando con las series temporales en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 49): Indicadores estándar de período, símbolo y búfer múltiples

Contenido

Concepto

En este artículo —continuando con el tema de mostrar en el gráfico del símbolo actual los datos de los indicadores calculados con cualquier símbolo/marco temporal— vamos a crear la funcionalidad para visualizar los indicadores estándar que usan varios búferes para dibujar sus datos. Ya hemos aprendido a obtener los datos de cualquier símbolo/marco temporal del gráfico y mostrarlos en el gráfico del símbolo actual. Aunque no todo es tan perfecto, pero paso a paso vamos a detectar y corregir los defectos, es que estamos aprendiendo a desarrollar desde cero, lo cual no excluye la posibilidad de omitir algún detalle. Y a estas alturas, es importante no dejar el desarrollo tal como es, sino aprovechar de bastante tiempo que tenemos para las observaciones, y en la medida de lo posible detectar cuanto más defectos cometidos e ir corrigiéndolos poco a poco. Pues, en el presente artículo, vamos a implementar la posibilidad de diseñar los indicadores estándar de búferes múltiples.

Su diferencia principal de los indicadores en el concepto de la construcción de la biblioteca consiste en que tenemos que marcar de algún modo los búferes de dibujado y de cálculo de tal manera que la biblioteca pueda referirlos a un indicador común.

Para este momento, ya tenemos un tipo del indicador estándar que se escribe en las propiedades de los objetos de búfer y en el identificador de búferes:

El parámetro «Tipo de indicador» especifica el indicador estándar al que pertenecen los objetos de búfer (dibujado y de cálculo) del indicador que se crea;

El parámetro «Identificador del indicador» se usa para especificar a cuál de los dos indicadores creados del mismo tipo le pertenecen los objetos de búfer (dibujado y de cálculo). Por ejemplo, hay diferentes indicadores MA, uno de ellos tiene el identificador 1; el segundo, 2; el tercero, 3, etc. Y todos ellos tienen el mismo tipo del indicador IND_MA.

Estos parámetros convienen bien para identificar la pertenencia de los objetos de búfer a los indicadores estándar de un solo búfer. Mientras que en los indicadores estándar de búferes múltiples, también tenemos que diferenciar a qué línea del indicador estándar le pertenecen los objetos de búfer (dibujado y de cálculo), es que, hay varias líneas. Aquí, llegamos a la conclusión de que es necesario establecer un parámetro más como mínimo, es decir, hay que definir el tipo de la línea (superior, inferior, media, etc.).

Aparte de este parámetro, vamos a añadir uno más: «Nombre breve del indicador», en el que se guarda el nombre del indicador estándar de acuerdo con el que se muestra por los indicadores estándar en la subventana, pero con la adición del símbolo y período. Por ejemplo, éste será el nombre para el estocástico: Fig. 1. Indicador estándar Stochastic Oscillator Fig. 2. Indicador de símbolo y periodo múltiples Stochastic Oscillator



Mejorando las clases de la biblioteca

Reemplazamos el nombre del archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Datas.mqh por \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh (no sé por qué antes lo he llamado así, lo más probable que haya sido por los errores de mi traducción al inglés), y añadimos las constantes de los índices de nuevos mensajes de la biblioteca:

MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_INDEX_BASE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_INDEX_PLOT, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_INDEX_COLOR, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_NUM_DATAS, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_INDEX_NEXT_BASE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_INDEX_NEXT_PLOT, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_ID, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_IND_LINE_MODE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_IND_HANDLE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_IND_TYPE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_TIMEFRAME, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STATUS, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_TYPE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_ACTIVE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_ARROW_CODE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_ARROW_SHIFT, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_DRAW_BEGIN, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_DRAW_TYPE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_SHOW_DATA, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_SHIFT, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_LINE_STYLE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_LINE_WIDTH, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_ARROW_SIZE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_COLOR_NUM, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_COLOR, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_EMPTY_VALUE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_SYMBOL, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_LABEL, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_IND_NAME, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_IND_NAME_SHORT, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STATUS_NAME, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_INVALID_PROPERTY_BUFF, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_MAX_BUFFERS_REACHED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_NO_BUFFER_OBJ,

Añadimos el mensaje de texto correspondiente a los índices añadidos:

{"Индекс базового буфера данных","Index of Base data buffer"}, {"Порядковый номер рисуемого буфера","Plot buffer sequence number"}, {"Индекс буфера цвета","Color buffer index"}, {"Количество буферов данных","Number of data buffers"}, {"Индекс массива для назначения следующим индикаторным буфером","Array index for assignment as the next indicator buffer"}, {"Индекс следующего по счёту рисуемого буфера","Index of the next drawable buffer"}, {"Идентификатор буферов индикатора","Indicator Buffer Id"}, {"Линия индикатора","Indicator line"} , {"Хэндл индикатора, использующего буфер","Indicator handle that uses the buffer"}, {"Тип индикатора, использующего буфер","Indicator type that uses the buffer"}, {"Период данных буфера (таймфрейм)","Buffer data Period (Timeframe)"}, {"Статус буфера","Buffer status"}, {"Тип буфера","Buffer type"}, {"Активен","Active"}, {"Код стрелки","Arrow code"}, {"Смещение стрелок по вертикали","Vertical shift of arrows"}, {"Количество начальных баров без отрисовки и значений в DataWindow","Number of initial bars without drawing and values in DataWindow"}, {"Тип графического построения","Type of graphical construction"}, {"Отображение значений построения в окне DataWindow","Display construction values in DataWindow"}, {"Сдвиг графического построения индикатора по оси времени в барах","Shift of indicator plotting along time axis in bars"}, {"Стиль линии отрисовки","Drawing line style "}, {"Толщина линии отрисовки","Thickness of drawing line"}, {"Размер значка стрелки","Arrow icon size"}, {"Количество цветов","Number of colors"}, {"Цвет отрисовки","Index of buffer containing drawing color "}, {"Пустое значение для построения, для которого нет отрисовки","Empty value for plotting, for which there is no drawing"}, {"Символ буфера","Buffer Symbol "}, {"Имя индикаторной графической серии, отображаемое в окне DataWindow","Name of indicator graphical series to display in DataWindow"}, {"Наименование индикатора, использующего буфер","Name of indicator that uses buffer"}, {"Короткое наименование индикатора, использующего буфер","Short name of indicator that uses buffer"} , {"Индикаторный буфер с типом графического построения","Indicator buffer with graphic plot type"}, {"Неправильно указано количество буферов индикатора (#property indicator_buffers )","Number of indicator buffers incorrect (#property indicator_buffers )"}, {"Достигнуто максимально возможное количество индикаторных буферов","Maximum number of indicator buffers reached"}, {"Нет ни одного объекта-буфера для стандартного индикатора","No buffer object for standard indicator"},

Eliminamos el archivo antiguo Datas.mqh de la carpeta de la biblioteca \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\ (para que no estorbe el espacio de los archivos) ya que ahora sus funciones va a desempeñar el nuevo archivo Data.mqh.

Completamos el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh con todos los datos nuevos necesarios para implementar la funcionalidad del trabajo con los indicadores estándar de búferes múltiples.

En primer lugar, corregimos el nombre del archivo renombrado en la línea de inclusión:

#include "DataSND.mqh" #include "DataIMG.mqh" #include "Data.mqh" #ifdef __MQL4__ #include "ToMQL4.mqh" #endif

Añadimos la nueva enumeración de los tipos de las líneas al bloque de los datos para el trabajo con búferes de indicador:

enum ENUM_INDICATOR_LINE_MODE { INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_MAIN, INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_SIGNAL, INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_UPPER, INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_MIDDLE, INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_LOWER, INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_JAWS, INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_TEETH, INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_LIPS, INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_DI_PLUS, INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_DI_MINUS, };

Diferentes indicadores estándar tienen líneas que pueden tener sus propios nombres, dependiendo de cómo han sido llamadas por el desarrollador de este indicador. Aquí, hemos creado una enumeración que incluye las constantes que especifican un nombre de la línea del indicador. Vamos a usar los valores de estas constantes para marcar la pertenencia de los objetos de búfer creados (dibujado y de cálculo) a una determinada línea del indicador estándar. De esta manera, al acceder al objeto de búfer por el nombre de la constante, podremos obtener de manera unívoca el objeto necesario para su procesamiento (considerando el tipo del indicador y su identificador).

Más tarde, asignaremos los valores exactos a estas constantes con el fin de reducir el volumen del código que vamos a escribir hoy (debido a que muchos indicadores repiten completamente el cálculo de los indicadores del mismo tipo, pero que tienen otros nombre de sus líneas).



Vamos a añadir un valor nuevo a las propiedades de tipo entero del objeto de búfer aumentando así su número de 23 a 24.

enum ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER { BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT = 0 , BUFFER_PROP_STATUS, BUFFER_PROP_TYPE, BUFFER_PROP_TIMEFRAME, BUFFER_PROP_ACTIVE, BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_TYPE, BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_CODE, BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_SHIFT, BUFFER_PROP_LINE_STYLE, BUFFER_PROP_LINE_WIDTH, BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_BEGIN, BUFFER_PROP_SHOW_DATA, BUFFER_PROP_SHIFT, BUFFER_PROP_COLOR_INDEXES, BUFFER_PROP_COLOR, BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_BASE, BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_BASE, BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_PLOT, BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE , BUFFER_PROP_ID, BUFFER_PROP_IND_HANDLE, BUFFER_PROP_IND_TYPE, BUFFER_PROP_NUM_DATAS, BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_COLOR, }; #define BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 24 ) #define BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 2 )

De la misma manera, añadimos una propiedad string nueva y aumentamos su cantidad hasta 4:

enum ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_STRING { BUFFER_PROP_SYMBOL = (BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL), BUFFER_PROP_LABEL, BUFFER_PROP_IND_NAME, BUFFER_PROP_IND_NAME_SHORT , }; #define BUFFER_PROP_STRING_TOTAL ( 4 )

Ya que hemos añadido dos nuevas propiedades al objeto de búfer, hay que añadir dos nuevos criterios de búsqueda y ordenación de objetos de búfer en su lista de colección según estas propiedades:

#define FIRST_BUFFER_DBL_PROP (BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_BUFFER_STR_PROP (BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_BUFFER_MODE { SORT_BY_BUFFER_INDEX_PLOT = 0 , SORT_BY_BUFFER_STATUS, SORT_BY_BUFFER_TYPE, SORT_BY_BUFFER_TIMEFRAME, SORT_BY_BUFFER_ACTIVE, SORT_BY_BUFFER_DRAW_TYPE, SORT_BY_BUFFER_ARROW_CODE, SORT_BY_BUFFER_ARROW_SHIFT, SORT_BY_BUFFER_LINE_STYLE, SORT_BY_BUFFER_LINE_WIDTH, SORT_BY_BUFFER_DRAW_BEGIN, SORT_BY_BUFFER_SHOW_DATA, SORT_BY_BUFFER_SHIFT, SORT_BY_BUFFER_COLOR_INDEXES, SORT_BY_BUFFER_COLOR, SORT_BY_BUFFER_INDEX_BASE, SORT_BY_BUFFER_INDEX_NEXT_BASE, SORT_BY_BUFFER_INDEX_NEXT_PLOT, SORT_BY_BUFFER_IND_LINE_MODE , SORT_BY_BUFFER_ID, SORT_BY_BUFFER_IND_HANDLE, SORT_BY_BUFFER_IND_TYPE, SORT_BY_BUFFER_EMPTY_VALUE = FIRST_BUFFER_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_BUFFER_SYMBOL = FIRST_BUFFER_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_BUFFER_LABEL, SORT_BY_BUFFER_IND_NAME, SORT_BY_BUFFER_IND_NAME_SHORT , };

Dentro de la sección pública de la clase, escribiremos los métodos de la definición y obtención de nuevas propiedades del objeto de búfer

en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\Buffer.mqh:

public : void Print ( const bool full_prop= false ); virtual void PrintShort( void ) {;} virtual void SetArrowCode( const uchar code) { return ; } virtual void SetArrowShift( const int shift) { return ; } void SetSymbol( const string symbol) { this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_SYMBOL,symbol); } void SetTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_TIMEFRAME,timeframe); } void SetActive( const bool flag) { this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_ACTIVE,flag); } void SetDrawType( const ENUM_DRAW_TYPE draw_type); void SetDrawBegin( const int value); void SetShowData( const bool flag); void SetShift( const int shift); void SetStyle( const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style); void SetWidth( const int width); void SetColorNumbers( const int number); void SetColor( const color colour); void SetColor( const color colour, const uchar index); void SetColors( const color &array_colors[]); void SetEmptyValue( const double value); virtual void SetLabel( const string label); void SetID( const int id) { this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_ID,id); } void SetIndicatorHandle( const int handle) { this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_HANDLE,handle); } void SetIndicatorType( const ENUM_INDICATOR type) { this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_TYPE,type); } void SetIndicatorName( const string name) { this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_NAME,name); } void SetIndicatorShortName( const string name) { this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_NAME_SHORT,name); } void SetLineMode( const ENUM_INDICATOR_LINE_MODE mode){ this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,mode); } int IndexPlot( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT); } int IndexBase( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_BASE); } int IndexColor( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_COLOR); } int IndexNextBaseBuffer( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_BASE); } int IndexNextPlotBuffer( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_PLOT); } ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe( void ) const { return ( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_TIMEFRAME); } ENUM_BUFFER_STATUS Status( void ) const { return (ENUM_BUFFER_STATUS) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_STATUS); } ENUM_BUFFER_TYPE TypeBuffer( void ) const { return (ENUM_BUFFER_TYPE) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_TYPE); } bool IsActive( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_ACTIVE); } uchar ArrowCode( void ) const { return ( uchar ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_CODE); } int ArrowShift( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_SHIFT); } int DrawBegin( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_BEGIN); } ENUM_DRAW_TYPE DrawType( void ) const { return ( ENUM_DRAW_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_TYPE); } bool IsShowData( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_SHOW_DATA); } int Shift( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_SHIFT); } ENUM_LINE_STYLE LineStyle( void ) const { return ( ENUM_LINE_STYLE ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_LINE_STYLE); } int LineWidth( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_LINE_WIDTH); } int ColorsTotal( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_COLOR_INDEXES); } color Color( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_COLOR); } int BuffersTotal( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_NUM_DATAS); } double EmptyValue( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_EMPTY_VALUE); } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_SYMBOL); } string Label( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_LABEL); } int ID( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_ID); } int IndicatorHandle( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_HANDLE); } ENUM_INDICATOR IndicatorType( void ) const { return ( ENUM_INDICATOR ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_TYPE); } string IndicatorName( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_NAME); } string IndicatorShortName( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_NAME_SHORT); } int IndicatorBarsCalculated( void ) const { return :: BarsCalculated (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_HANDLE));} ENUM_INDICATOR_LINE_MODE LineMode( void ) const { return (ENUM_INDICATOR_LINE_MODE) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE);}

En el constructor de la clase, establecemos valores predefinidos para las propiedades nuevas:

CBuffer::CBuffer(ENUM_BUFFER_STATUS buffer_status, ENUM_BUFFER_TYPE buffer_type, const uint index_plot, const uint index_base_array, const int num_datas, const uchar total_arrays, const int width, const string label) { this .m_type=COLLECTION_BUFFERS_ID; this .m_act_state_trigger= true ; this .m_total_arrays=total_arrays; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_STATUS] = buffer_status; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_TYPE] = buffer_type; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_ID] = WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE] = INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_MAIN; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_IND_HANDLE] = INVALID_HANDLE ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_IND_TYPE] = WRONG_VALUE ; ENUM_DRAW_TYPE type= ( ! this .TypeBuffer() || ! this .Status() ? DRAW_NONE : this .Status()==BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING ? DRAW_FILLING : ENUM_DRAW_TYPE ( this .Status()+ 8 ) ); this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_TYPE] = type; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_TIMEFRAME] = PERIOD_CURRENT ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_ACTIVE] = true ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_CODE] = 0x9F ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_SHIFT] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_BEGIN] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_SHOW_DATA] = (buffer_type>BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE ? true : false ); this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_SHIFT] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_LINE_STYLE] = STYLE_SOLID ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_LINE_WIDTH] = width; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_COLOR_INDEXES] = ( this .Status()>BUFFER_STATUS_NONE ? ( this .Status()!=BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING ? 1 : 2 ) : 0 ); this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_COLOR] = clrRed ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_NUM_DATAS] = num_datas; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT] = index_plot; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_BASE] = index_base_array; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_COLOR] = this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_BASE)+ ( this .TypeBuffer()!=BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE ? this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_NUM_DATAS) : 0 ); this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_BASE] = index_base_array+ this .m_total_arrays; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_PLOT] = ( this .TypeBuffer()>BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE ? index_plot+ 1 : index_plot); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(BUFFER_PROP_EMPTY_VALUE)] = ( this .TypeBuffer()>BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE ? EMPTY_VALUE : 0 ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(BUFFER_PROP_SYMBOL)] = :: Symbol (); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(BUFFER_PROP_LABEL)] = ( this .TypeBuffer()>BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE ? label : NULL ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(BUFFER_PROP_IND_NAME)] = NULL ; this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(BUFFER_PROP_IND_NAME_SHORT)]= NULL ; if (:: ArrayResize ( this .DataBuffer,( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_NUM_DATAS))== WRONG_VALUE ) :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_DRAWING_ARRAY_RESIZE), ". " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), ": " ,( string ):: GetLastError ()); if ( this .TypeBuffer()>BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE) if (:: ArrayResize ( this .ArrayColors,( int ) this .ColorsTotal())== WRONG_VALUE ) :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_COLORS_ARRAY_RESIZE), ". " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), ": " ,( string ):: GetLastError ()); if ( this .Status()==BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING) { this .SetColor( clrBlue , 0 ); this .SetColor( clrRed , 1 ); } int total=:: ArraySize (DataBuffer); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { int index=( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_BASE)+i; :: SetIndexBuffer (index, this .DataBuffer[i].Array,( this .TypeBuffer()==BUFFER_TYPE_DATA ? INDICATOR_DATA : INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS )); :: ArraySetAsSeries ( this .DataBuffer[i].Array, true ); } if ( this .Status()!=BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING && this .TypeBuffer()!=BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE) { :: SetIndexBuffer (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_COLOR), this .ColorBufferArray, INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX ); :: ArraySetAsSeries ( this .ColorBufferArray, true ); } if ( this .TypeBuffer()==BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE) return ; :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_DRAW_TYPE ,( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_TYPE)); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_ARROW ,( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_CODE)); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT ,( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_SHIFT)); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN ,( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_BEGIN)); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_SHOW_DATA ,( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_SHOW_DATA)); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_SHIFT ,( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_SHIFT)); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_LINE_STYLE ,( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_LINE_STYLE)); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_LINE_WIDTH)); this .SetColor(( color ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_COLOR)); :: PlotIndexSetDouble (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_EMPTY_VALUE)); :: PlotIndexSetString (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_LABEL , this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_LABEL)); }

Implementamos la devolución de la descripción del propósito de la línea del indicador en el método que retorna la descripción de las propiedades del tipo entero del búfer:

string CBuffer::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_INDEX_PLOT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_STATUS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STATUS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetStatusDescription() ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_TYPE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetTypeBufferDescription() ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_TIMEFRAME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_TIMEFRAME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetTimeframeDescription() ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_ACTIVE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_ACTIVE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetActiveDescription() ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_DRAW_TYPE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetDrawTypeDescription() ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_CODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_ARROW_CODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_SHIFT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_ARROW_SHIFT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_LINE_STYLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_LINE_STYLE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetLineStyleDescription() ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_LINE_WIDTH ? ( this .Status()==BUFFER_STATUS_ARROW ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_ARROW_SIZE) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_LINE_WIDTH))+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_BEGIN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_DRAW_BEGIN)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_SHOW_DATA ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_SHOW_DATA)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetShowDataDescription() ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_SHIFT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_SHIFT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_COLOR_INDEXES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_COLOR_NUM)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_COLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_INDEX_COLOR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_BASE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_INDEX_BASE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_BASE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_INDEX_NEXT_BASE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_PLOT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_INDEX_NEXT_PLOT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_ID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_IND_LINE_MODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: StringSubstr (:: EnumToString ((ENUM_INDICATOR_LINE_MODE) this .GetProperty(property)), 10 ) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_IND_HANDLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_IND_HANDLE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_IND_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_IND_TYPE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: StringSubstr (:: EnumToString (( ENUM_INDICATOR ) this .GetProperty(property)), 4 ) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_NUM_DATAS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_NUM_DATAS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_COLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_COLOR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetColorsDescription() ) : "" ); }

Implementamos la devolución de la descripción del nombre breve del indicador en el método que retorna la descripción de las propiedades string del búfer:

string CBuffer::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_STRING property) { return ( property==BUFFER_PROP_SYMBOL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_SYMBOL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this . Symbol () ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_LABEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_LABEL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .Label()== NULL || this .Label()== "" ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET) : "\"" + this .Label()+ "\"" ) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_IND_NAME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_IND_NAME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .IndicatorName()== NULL || this .IndicatorName()== "" ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET) : "\"" + this .IndicatorName()+ "\"" ) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_IND_NAME_SHORT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_IND_NAME_SHORT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .IndicatorShortName()== NULL || this .IndicatorName()== "" ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET) : "\"" + this .IndicatorShortName()+ "\"" ) ) : "" ); }

Puesto que hemos introducido dos nuevas propiedades en el objeto de búfer, y además tenemos objetos herederos de este objeto base del búfer abstracto, y ellos, a su vez, también tienen métodos virtuales que devuelven las banderas del soporte de varias propiedades por el objeto, tenemos que agregar estas nuevas propiedades en la lista de las permitidas. Sólo en este caso podremos buscar, seleccionar y filtrar los objetos de búfer en la lista de colección de objetos de búfer.

Tenemos su objeto de búfer para cada tipo del dibujado, y tenemos que hacer mejoras en el archivo de cada uno de estos objetos. Como todos los cambios en todos los objetos son iguales, vamos a analizar la mejora usando el objeto del búfer de línea en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\BufferLine.mqh como ejemplo.



Los cambios han sido introducidos en dos métodos virtuales que devuelven la bandera del soporte de las propiedades del tipo entero y del tipo string por el objeto:

bool CBufferLine::SupportProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER property) { if ((property==BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_CODE || property==BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_SHIFT) || ( this .TypeBuffer()==BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE && property!=BUFFER_PROP_TYPE && property!=BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_BASE && property!=BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE && property!=BUFFER_PROP_IND_HANDLE && property!=BUFFER_PROP_IND_TYPE && property!=BUFFER_PROP_ID ) ) return false ; return true ; } bool CBufferLine::SupportProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE property) { if ( this .TypeBuffer()==BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE) return false ; return true ; } bool CBufferLine::SupportProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_STRING property) { if ( this .TypeBuffer()==BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE && property!=BUFFER_PROP_IND_NAME_SHORT ) return false ; return true ; }

Aquí se comprueba lo siguiente: si el objeto de búfer es un búfer de cálculo, entonces si el método ha recibido cualquiera de las propiedades ausentes en la lista enumerada, el método devuelve false, es decir el objeto no soporta esta propiedad; de lo contrario, el objeto la soporta y el método devuelve true.

Estos cambios (o semejantes, como en BufferCalculate.mqh) ya han sido introducidos en todos los archivos de las clases herederas del objeto del búfer abstracto: BufferArrow.mqh, BufferBars.mqh, BufferCalculate.mqh, BufferCandles.mqh, BufferFilling.mqh, BufferHistogram.mqh, BufferHistogram2.mqh, BufferSection.mqh, BufferZigZag.mqh y BufferLine.mqh, que ya ha sido considerado. Puede examinar los cambios en los archivos adjuntos al artículo.

En el artículo anterior, implementamos los métodos de la creación de los objetos de búfer para los indicadores estándar de símbolo y período múltiples que visualizaban sus datos en la subventana del gráfico principal. En el presente artículo, vamos a completar la biblioteca con métodos de la creación de indicadores estándar que visualizan sus datos en la ventana principal del gráfico. Estos métodos no se diferencian de los que ya han sido creados. Ellos ya han sido implementados para todos los indicadores estándar de la ventana principal. Vamos a considerar este método usando el indicador Moving Average como ejemplo:

int CBuffersCollection::CreateMA( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period, const int ma_shift, const ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price, const int id= WRONG_VALUE ) { int handle=:: iMA (symbol,timeframe,ma_period,ma_shift,ma_method,applied_price); int identifier=(id== WRONG_VALUE ? IND_MA : id); color array_colors[ 1 ]={ clrRed }; CBuffer *buff= NULL ; if (handle!= INVALID_HANDLE ) { this .CreateLine(); buff= this .GetLastCreateBuffer(); if (buff== NULL ) return INVALID_HANDLE ; buff.SetSymbol(symbol); buff.SetTimeframe(timeframe); buff.SetID(identifier); buff.SetIndicatorHandle(handle); buff.SetIndicatorType( IND_MA ); buff.SetLineMode(INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_MAIN); buff.SetShowData( true ); buff.SetLabel( "MA(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ": " +( string )ma_period+ ")" ); buff.SetIndicatorName( "Moving Average" ); buff.SetColors(array_colors); this .CreateCalculate(); buff= this .GetLastCreateBuffer(); if (buff== NULL ) return INVALID_HANDLE ; buff.SetSymbol(symbol); buff.SetTimeframe(timeframe); buff.SetID(identifier); buff.SetIndicatorHandle(handle); buff.SetIndicatorType( IND_MA ); buff.SetLineMode(INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_MAIN); buff.SetEmptyValue( EMPTY_VALUE ); buff.SetLabel( "MA(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ": " +( string )ma_period+ ")" ); buff.SetIndicatorName( "Moving Average" ); } return handle; }

Para más detalles sobre el funcionamiento del método, consulte el artículo anterior. Debemos destacar que la única diferencia de los mismos métodos considerados antes es la definición de una propiedad nueva para el objeto de búfer: definimos el tipo de la línea del indicador de búfer único como «Principal». Estas adiciones han sido hechas en todos los métodos para crear indicadores estándar de búfer único en una subventana —ya implementados y analizados en el artículo anterior— además, han sido introducidas en los métodos para crear los indicadores estándar de búfer único en la ventana principal que ya han sido agregados en el archivo de la clase de colección de los objetos de búfer BuffersCollection.mqh: son los métodos CreateAMA(), CreateDEMA(), CreateFrAMA(), CreateMA(), CreateSAR(), CreateTEMA() y CreateVIDYA().

Bien, en cualquier caso, este valor de la línea se establece en el constructor de la clase por defecto, pero aquí, he añadido un establecimiento incondicional de esta propiedad para que estos métodos correspondan por el estilo a los métodos de la creación de indicadores estándar de búferes múltiples, que vamos a considerar ahora.



Vamos a analizar los métodos de la creación de indicadores estándar de búferes múltiples, usando el método de la creación del objeto del indicador estándar Average Directional Movement Index como ejemplo:



int CBuffersCollection::CreateADX( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int adx_period, const int id= WRONG_VALUE ) { int handle=:: iADX (symbol,timeframe,adx_period); int identifier=(id== WRONG_VALUE ? IND_ADX : id); color array_colors[ 1 ]={ clrLightSeaGreen }; CBuffer *buff= NULL ; if (handle!= INVALID_HANDLE ) { this .CreateLine(); buff= this .GetLastCreateBuffer(); if (buff== NULL ) return INVALID_HANDLE ; buff.SetSymbol(symbol); buff.SetTimeframe(timeframe); buff.SetID(identifier); buff.SetIndicatorHandle(handle); buff.SetIndicatorType( IND_ADX ); buff.SetLineMode(INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_MAIN); buff.SetShowData( true ); buff.SetIndicatorName( "Average Directional Movement Index" ); buff.SetIndicatorShortName( "ADX(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ": " +( string )adx_period+ ")" ); buff.SetLabel(buff.IndicatorShortName()); buff.SetColors(array_colors); this .CreateLine(); buff= this .GetLastCreateBuffer(); if (buff== NULL ) return INVALID_HANDLE ; buff.SetSymbol(symbol); buff.SetTimeframe(timeframe); buff.SetID(identifier); buff.SetIndicatorHandle(handle); buff.SetIndicatorType( IND_ADX ); buff.SetLineMode(INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_DI_PLUS); buff.SetShowData( true ); buff.SetIndicatorName( "Average Directional Movement Index" ); buff.SetIndicatorShortName( "ADX(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ": " +( string )adx_period+ ")" ); buff.SetLabel( "+DI" ); array_colors[ 0 ]= clrYellowGreen ; buff.SetColors(array_colors); buff.SetStyle( STYLE_DOT ); this .CreateLine(); buff= this .GetLastCreateBuffer(); if (buff== NULL ) return INVALID_HANDLE ; buff.SetSymbol(symbol); buff.SetTimeframe(timeframe); buff.SetID(identifier); buff.SetIndicatorHandle(handle); buff.SetIndicatorType( IND_ADX ); buff.SetLineMode(INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_DI_MINUS); buff.SetShowData( true ); buff.SetIndicatorName( "Average Directional Movement Index" ); buff.SetIndicatorShortName( "ADX(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ": " +( string )adx_period+ ")" ); buff.SetLabel( "-DI" ); array_colors[ 0 ]= clrWheat ; buff.SetColors(array_colors); buff.SetStyle( STYLE_DOT ); this .CreateCalculate(); buff= this .GetLastCreateBuffer(); if (buff== NULL ) return INVALID_HANDLE ; buff.SetSymbol(symbol); buff.SetTimeframe(timeframe); buff.SetID(identifier); buff.SetIndicatorHandle(handle); buff.SetIndicatorType( IND_ADX ); buff.SetLineMode(INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_MAIN); buff.SetEmptyValue( EMPTY_VALUE ); buff.SetIndicatorName( "Average Directional Movement Index" ); buff.SetLabel( "ADX(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ": " +( string )adx_period+ ")" ); this .CreateCalculate(); buff= this .GetLastCreateBuffer(); if (buff== NULL ) return INVALID_HANDLE ; buff.SetSymbol(symbol); buff.SetTimeframe(timeframe); buff.SetID(identifier); buff.SetIndicatorHandle(handle); buff.SetIndicatorType( IND_ADX ); buff.SetLineMode(INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_DI_PLUS); buff.SetEmptyValue( EMPTY_VALUE ); buff.SetIndicatorName( "Average Directional Movement Index" ); buff.SetLabel( "+DI" ); this .CreateCalculate(); buff= this .GetLastCreateBuffer(); if (buff== NULL ) return INVALID_HANDLE ; buff.SetSymbol(symbol); buff.SetTimeframe(timeframe); buff.SetID(identifier); buff.SetIndicatorHandle(handle); buff.SetIndicatorType( IND_ADX ); buff.SetLineMode(INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_DI_MINUS); buff.SetEmptyValue( EMPTY_VALUE ); buff.SetIndicatorName( "Average Directional Movement Index" ); buff.SetLabel( "-DI" ); } return handle; }

Aquí, la lógica es absolutamente idéntica a los métodos creados anteriormente. Pero no serán dos objetos de búfer por indicador (dibujado y de cálculo), su número dependerá del número de las líneas que dibuja cada indicador estándar determinado. Para definir la pertenencia de cada uno de los objetos de búfer creados a la línea apropiada del indicador estándar, establecemos el valor de esta línea de la enumeración ENUM_INDICATOR_LINE_MODE que ha sido añadida antes. De esta manera, cada objeto de búfer corresponde a la línea del indicador especificada para él. Así, cada línea del indicador dispone de dos objetos de búfer: uno es dibujado, y otro es de cálculo. En el búfer de cálculo, vamos a escribir los datos del manejador del indicador estándar creado, mientras que el búfer dibujado va a visualizar en el gráfico principal los datos del búfer de cálculo. Pues, ésa es la lógica de los métodos.

Los demás métodos son prácticamente iguales, a excepción de los nombres de indicadores, sus nombres breves y nombres de cada una de las líneas, lo cual es lógico. Es que, para cada línea de cada indicador estándar, hemos escrito sus propios nombres y descripciones que corresponden a cada indicador estándar y al modo con el que muestra los nombres de sus líneas en la ventana de datos.

Han sido escritos los siguientes métodos para crear objetos de indicadores estándar de búferes múltiples: CreateADX(), CreateADXWilder(), CreateMACD(), CreateRVI(), CreateStochastic(), CreateBands(), CreateEnvelopes() y CreateFractals(). Los métodos son idénticos al considerado arriba. Puede estudiarlos por sí mismo en los archivos adjuntos.



En el artículo anterior, comenzamos a implementar los métodos destinados para preparar los datos del búfer de cálculo, limpiar los datos del búfer y establecer valores en el búfer dibujado. A través del operador switch, las acciones realizadas con búferes se distribuyen de acuerdo con el tipo del indicador. Resulta que necesitamos hacer apenas unas mejoras mínimas para escribir en estos métodos el procesamiento de los objetos de indicadores estándar creados hoy.

Este es el método que prepara los datos del búfer de cálculo del indicador estándar indicado:

int CBuffersCollection::PreparingDataBufferStdInd( const ENUM_INDICATOR std_ind, const int id, const int total_copy) { CArrayObj *list_ind= this .GetListBufferByTypeID(std_ind,id); CArrayObj *list0= NULL ,*list1= NULL ,*list2= NULL ; list_ind=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_TYPE,BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE,EQUAL); if (list_ind== NULL || list_ind.Total()== 0 ) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_NO_BUFFER_OBJ)); return 0 ; } CBufferCalculate *buffer= NULL ; int copied= WRONG_VALUE ; int idx0= 0 ,idx1= 1 ,idx2= 2 ; switch (( int )std_ind) { case IND_AC : case IND_AD : case IND_AMA : case IND_AO : case IND_ATR : case IND_BEARS : case IND_BULLS : case IND_BWMFI : case IND_CCI : case IND_CHAIKIN : case IND_DEMA : case IND_DEMARKER : case IND_FORCE : case IND_FRAMA : case IND_MA : case IND_MFI : case IND_MOMENTUM : case IND_OBV : case IND_OSMA : case IND_RSI : case IND_SAR : case IND_STDDEV : case IND_TEMA : case IND_TRIX : case IND_VIDYA : case IND_VOLUMES : case IND_WPR : buffer=list_ind.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return 0 ; copied=buffer.FillAsSeries(buffer.IndicatorHandle(), 0 , 0 ,total_copy); return copied; case IND_ALLIGATOR : case IND_GATOR : idx0= 0 ; idx1= 1 ; list0=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_JAWS,EQUAL); buffer=list0.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return 0 ; copied=buffer.FillAsSeries(buffer.IndicatorHandle(),idx0, 0 ,total_copy); if (copied<total_copy) return 0 ; list1=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_TEETH,EQUAL); buffer=list1.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return 0 ; copied=buffer.FillAsSeries(buffer.IndicatorHandle(),idx1, 0 ,total_copy); if (copied<total_copy) return 0 ; list2=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_LIPS,EQUAL); buffer=list2.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return 0 ; copied=buffer.FillAsSeries(buffer.IndicatorHandle(),idx2, 0 ,total_copy); if (copied<total_copy) return 0 ; return copied; case IND_BANDS : idx0= 1 ; idx1= 0 ; list0=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_UPPER,EQUAL); buffer=list0.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return 0 ; copied=buffer.FillAsSeries(buffer.IndicatorHandle(),idx0, 0 ,total_copy); if (copied<total_copy) return 0 ; list1=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_LOWER,EQUAL); buffer=list1.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return 0 ; copied=buffer.FillAsSeries(buffer.IndicatorHandle(),idx1, 0 ,total_copy); if (copied<total_copy) return 0 ; list2=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_MIDDLE,EQUAL); buffer=list2.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return 0 ; copied=buffer.FillAsSeries(buffer.IndicatorHandle(),idx2, 0 ,total_copy); if (copied<total_copy) return 0 ; return copied; case IND_ENVELOPES : case IND_FRACTALS : idx0= 0 ; idx1= 1 ; list0=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_UPPER,EQUAL); buffer=list0.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return 0 ; copied=buffer.FillAsSeries(buffer.IndicatorHandle(),idx0, 0 ,total_copy); if (copied<total_copy) return 0 ; list1=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_LOWER,EQUAL); buffer=list1.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return 0 ; copied=buffer.FillAsSeries(buffer.IndicatorHandle(),idx1, 0 ,total_copy); if (copied<total_copy) return 0 ; return copied; case IND_ADX : case IND_ADXW : idx0= 0 ; idx1= 1 ; list0=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_MAIN,EQUAL); buffer=list0.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return 0 ; copied=buffer.FillAsSeries(buffer.IndicatorHandle(),idx0, 0 ,total_copy); if (copied<total_copy) return 0 ; list1=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_DI_PLUS,EQUAL); buffer=list1.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return 0 ; copied=buffer.FillAsSeries(buffer.IndicatorHandle(),idx1, 0 ,total_copy); if (copied<total_copy) return 0 ; list2=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_DI_MINUS,EQUAL); buffer=list2.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return 0 ; copied=buffer.FillAsSeries(buffer.IndicatorHandle(),idx2, 0 ,total_copy); if (copied<total_copy) return 0 ; return copied; case IND_MACD : case IND_RVI : case IND_STOCHASTIC : idx0= 0 ; idx1= 1 ; list0=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_MAIN,EQUAL); buffer=list0.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return 0 ; copied=buffer.FillAsSeries(buffer.IndicatorHandle(),idx0, 0 ,total_copy); if (copied<total_copy) return 0 ; list1=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_SIGNAL,EQUAL); buffer=list1.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return 0 ; copied=buffer.FillAsSeries(buffer.IndicatorHandle(),idx1, 0 ,total_copy); if (copied<total_copy) return 0 ; return copied; case IND_ICHIMOKU : break ; default : break ; } return 0 ; }

Como podemos observar, todas las acciones realizadas con objetos de búfer que son idénticas para diferentes tipos de indicadores estándar pero se diferencian de otros tipos de indicadores estándar han sido colocadas en bloques de procesamiento separados. A cada bloque le corresponden sus indicadores cuyo procesamiento es similar. En caso del indicador Bollinger Bands, hemos tenido que alternar los índices de sus búferes, porque la indexación de sus búferes (línea superior, línea media y línea inferior) es diferente de la indexación de estos búferes en la ventana de datos (línea superior, línea inferior y línea media). Por esa razón, hemos tenido que introducir dos variables adicionales idx0 y idx1 donde se indican los índices reales de las líneas del indicador estándar para cada tipo. Para todos los tipos de indicadores, los índices de sus líneas van seguidos: 0, 1 y 2. Pero para Bollinger Bands, dos primeros índices han sido alternados: 1, 0 y2.

El resto de la lógica del método ya fue considerado en el artículo anterior. Aquí, simplemente hemos añadido el procesamiento de los objetos de indicadores estándar recién creados.

El método que limpia los datos del búfer del indicador estándar indicado según el índice de la serie temporal:



void CBuffersCollection::ClearDataBufferStdInd( const ENUM_INDICATOR std_ind, const int id, const int series_index) { CArrayObj *list_ind= this .GetListBufferByTypeID(std_ind,id); CArrayObj *list0= NULL ,*list1= NULL ,*list2= NULL ; if (list_ind== NULL || list_ind.Total()== 0 ) return ; list_ind=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_TYPE,BUFFER_TYPE_DATA,EQUAL); if (list_ind.Total()== 0 ) return ; CBuffer *buffer= NULL ; switch (( int )std_ind) { case IND_AC : case IND_AD : case IND_AMA : case IND_AO : case IND_ATR : case IND_BEARS : case IND_BULLS : case IND_BWMFI : case IND_CCI : case IND_CHAIKIN : case IND_DEMA : case IND_DEMARKER : case IND_FORCE : case IND_FRAMA : case IND_MA : case IND_MFI : case IND_MOMENTUM : case IND_OBV : case IND_OSMA : case IND_RSI : case IND_SAR : case IND_STDDEV : case IND_TEMA : case IND_TRIX : case IND_VIDYA : case IND_VOLUMES : case IND_WPR : buffer=list_ind.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return ; buffer.SetBufferValue( 0 ,series_index,buffer.EmptyValue()); break ; case IND_ALLIGATOR : case IND_GATOR : list0=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_JAWS,EQUAL); buffer=list0.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return ; buffer.SetBufferValue( 0 ,series_index,buffer.EmptyValue()); list1=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_TEETH,EQUAL); buffer=list1.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return ; buffer.SetBufferValue( 0 ,series_index,buffer.EmptyValue()); list2=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_LIPS,EQUAL); buffer=list2.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return ; buffer.SetBufferValue( 0 ,series_index,buffer.EmptyValue()); break ; case IND_ADX : case IND_ADXW : list0=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_MAIN,EQUAL); buffer=list0.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return ; buffer.SetBufferValue( 0 ,series_index,buffer.EmptyValue()); list1=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_DI_PLUS,EQUAL); buffer=list1.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return ; buffer.SetBufferValue( 0 ,series_index,buffer.EmptyValue()); list2=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_DI_MINUS,EQUAL); buffer=list2.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return ; buffer.SetBufferValue( 0 ,series_index,buffer.EmptyValue()); break ; case IND_BANDS : list0=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_UPPER,EQUAL); buffer=list0.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return ; buffer.SetBufferValue( 0 ,series_index,buffer.EmptyValue()); list1=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_LOWER,EQUAL); buffer=list1.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return ; buffer.SetBufferValue( 0 ,series_index,buffer.EmptyValue()); list2=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_MIDDLE,EQUAL); buffer=list2.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return ; buffer.SetBufferValue( 0 ,series_index,buffer.EmptyValue()); break ; case IND_ENVELOPES : case IND_FRACTALS : list0=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_UPPER,EQUAL); buffer=list0.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return ; buffer.SetBufferValue( 0 ,series_index,buffer.EmptyValue()); list1=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_LOWER,EQUAL); buffer=list1.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return ; buffer.SetBufferValue( 0 ,series_index,buffer.EmptyValue()); break ; case IND_MACD : case IND_RVI : case IND_STOCHASTIC : list0=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_MAIN,EQUAL); buffer=list0.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return ; buffer.SetBufferValue( 0 ,series_index,buffer.EmptyValue()); list1=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_ind,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_SIGNAL,EQUAL); buffer=list1.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return ; buffer.SetBufferValue( 0 ,series_index,buffer.EmptyValue()); break ; case IND_ICHIMOKU : break ; default : break ; } }

De la misma manera como en el método anterior, aquí hemos agrupado los procesamientos iguales para diferentes objetos de indicadores estándar.

Si nos fijamos con atención, podemos notar que muchos indicadores distribuidos por diferentes grupos tienen la misma lógica del procesamiento, y la única diferencia consiste sólo en los nombres de las constantes de sus líneas. Lo he mencionado al principio del artículo. Después de crear objetos de tres indicadores estándar restantes cuyas líneas se muestran inicialmente en el gráfico con desplazamiento (Alligator, Gator y Ishimoku), nosotros vamos a optimizar estos métodos estableciendo valores similares de los índices de las líneas para constantes diferentes, que son idénticas en su propósito. Eso permitirá reducir el código de los métodos.



Aquí tenemos el método que define los valores para el gráfico actual en los búferes del indicador estándar indicado según el índice de la serie temporal:



bool CBuffersCollection::SetDataBufferStdInd( const ENUM_INDICATOR ind_type, const int id, const int series_index, const datetime series_time, const char color_index= WRONG_VALUE ) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListBufferByTypeID(ind_type,id); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_NO_BUFFER_OBJ)); return false ; } CArrayObj *list_data=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list,BUFFER_PROP_TYPE,BUFFER_TYPE_DATA,EQUAL); list_data=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_TYPE,ind_type,EQUAL); CArrayObj *list_calc=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list,BUFFER_PROP_TYPE,BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE,EQUAL); list_calc=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_TYPE,ind_type,EQUAL); if (list_data.Total()== 0 || list_calc.Total()== 0 ) return false ; CBuffer *buffer_data0= NULL ; CBuffer *buffer_data1= NULL ; CBuffer *buffer_data2= NULL ; CBuffer *buffer_calc0= NULL ; CBuffer *buffer_calc1= NULL ; CBuffer *buffer_calc2= NULL ; int index_period= 0 ; int series_index_start= 0 ; int num_bars= 1 ,index= 0 ; uchar clr=color_index; long vol0= 0 ,vol1= 0 ; datetime time_period= 0 ; double value00= EMPTY_VALUE , value01= EMPTY_VALUE ; double value10= EMPTY_VALUE , value11= EMPTY_VALUE ; double value20= EMPTY_VALUE , value21= EMPTY_VALUE ; switch (( int )ind_type) { case IND_AC : case IND_AD : case IND_AMA : case IND_AO : case IND_ATR : case IND_BEARS : case IND_BULLS : case IND_BWMFI : case IND_CCI : case IND_CHAIKIN : case IND_DEMA : case IND_DEMARKER : case IND_FORCE : case IND_FRAMA : case IND_MA : case IND_MFI : case IND_MOMENTUM : case IND_OBV : case IND_OSMA : case IND_RSI : case IND_SAR : case IND_STDDEV : case IND_TEMA : case IND_TRIX : case IND_VIDYA : case IND_VOLUMES : case IND_WPR : buffer_data0=list_data.At( 0 ); buffer_calc0=list_calc.At( 0 ); if (buffer_calc0== NULL || buffer_data0== NULL || buffer_calc0.GetDataTotal( 0 )== 0 ) return false ; index_period=:: iBarShift (buffer_calc0. Symbol (),buffer_calc0.Timeframe(),series_time, true ); if (index_period== WRONG_VALUE || index_period>buffer_calc0.GetDataTotal()- 1 ) return false ; value00=buffer_calc0.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,index_period); if (buffer_calc0. Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && buffer_calc0.Timeframe()==:: Period ()) { series_index_start=series_index; num_bars= 1 ; } else { time_period=:: iTime (buffer_calc0. Symbol (),buffer_calc0.Timeframe(),index_period); if (time_period== 0 ) return false ; series_index_start=:: iBarShift (:: Symbol (),:: Period (),time_period, true ); if (series_index_start== WRONG_VALUE ) return false ; num_bars=:: PeriodSeconds (buffer_calc0.Timeframe())/:: PeriodSeconds ( PERIOD_CURRENT ); if (num_bars== 0 ) num_bars= 1 ; } value01=(series_index_start+num_bars>buffer_data0.GetDataTotal()- 1 ? value00 : buffer_data0.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,series_index_start+num_bars)); for ( int i= 0 ;i<num_bars;i++) { index=series_index_start-i; buffer_data0.SetBufferValue( 0 ,index,value00); if (ind_type!= IND_BWMFI ) clr=(color_index== WRONG_VALUE ? uchar (value00>value01 ? 0 : value00<value01 ? 1 : 2 ) : color_index); else { vol0=:: iVolume (buffer_calc0. Symbol (),buffer_calc0.Timeframe(),index_period); vol1=:: iVolume (buffer_calc0. Symbol (),buffer_calc0.Timeframe(),index_period+ 1 ); clr= ( value00>value01 && vol0>vol1 ? 0 : value00<value01 && vol0<vol1 ? 1 : value00>value01 && vol0<vol1 ? 2 : value00<value01 && vol0>vol1 ? 3 : 4 ); } buffer_data0.SetBufferColorIndex(index,clr); } return true ; case IND_ADX : case IND_ADXW : list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_MAIN,EQUAL); buffer_data0=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_DI_PLUS,EQUAL); buffer_data1=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_DI_MINUS,EQUAL); buffer_data2=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_MAIN,EQUAL); buffer_calc0=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_DI_PLUS,EQUAL); buffer_calc1=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_DI_MINUS,EQUAL); buffer_calc2=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer_calc0== NULL || buffer_data0== NULL || buffer_calc0.GetDataTotal( 0 )== 0 ) return false ; if (buffer_calc1== NULL || buffer_data1== NULL || buffer_calc1.GetDataTotal( 0 )== 0 ) return false ; if (buffer_calc2== NULL || buffer_data2== NULL || buffer_calc2.GetDataTotal( 0 )== 0 ) return false ; index_period=:: iBarShift (buffer_calc0. Symbol (),buffer_calc0.Timeframe(),series_time, true ); if (index_period== WRONG_VALUE || index_period>buffer_calc0.GetDataTotal()- 1 ) return false ; value00=buffer_calc0.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,index_period); value10=buffer_calc1.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,index_period); value20=buffer_calc2.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,index_period); if (buffer_calc0. Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && buffer_calc0.Timeframe()==:: Period ()) { series_index_start=series_index; num_bars= 1 ; } else { time_period=:: iTime (buffer_calc0. Symbol (),buffer_calc0.Timeframe(),index_period); if (time_period== 0 ) return false ; series_index_start=:: iBarShift (:: Symbol (),:: Period (),time_period, true ); if (series_index_start== WRONG_VALUE ) return false ; num_bars=:: PeriodSeconds (buffer_calc0.Timeframe())/:: PeriodSeconds ( PERIOD_CURRENT ); if (num_bars== 0 ) num_bars= 1 ; } value01=(series_index_start+num_bars>buffer_data0.GetDataTotal()- 1 ? value00 : buffer_data0.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,series_index_start+num_bars)); value11=(series_index_start+num_bars>buffer_data1.GetDataTotal()- 1 ? value10 : buffer_data1.GetDataBufferValue( 1 ,series_index_start+num_bars)); value21=(series_index_start+num_bars>buffer_data2.GetDataTotal()- 1 ? value20 : buffer_data2.GetDataBufferValue( 2 ,series_index_start+num_bars)); for ( int i= 0 ;i<num_bars;i++) { index=series_index_start-i; buffer_data0.SetBufferValue( 0 ,index,value00); buffer_data1.SetBufferValue( 1 ,index,value10); buffer_data2.SetBufferValue( 2 ,index,value20); buffer_data0.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index== WRONG_VALUE ? uchar (value00>value01 ? 0 : value00<value01 ? 1 : 2 ) : color_index); buffer_data1.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index== WRONG_VALUE ? uchar (value10>value11 ? 0 : value10<value11 ? 1 : 2 ) : color_index); buffer_data2.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index== WRONG_VALUE ? uchar (value20>value21 ? 0 : value20<value21 ? 1 : 2 ) : color_index); } return true ; case IND_BANDS : list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_UPPER,EQUAL); buffer_data0=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_LOWER,EQUAL); buffer_data1=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_MIDDLE,EQUAL); buffer_data2=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_UPPER,EQUAL); buffer_calc0=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_LOWER,EQUAL); buffer_calc1=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_MIDDLE,EQUAL); buffer_calc2=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer_calc0== NULL || buffer_data0== NULL || buffer_calc0.GetDataTotal( 0 )== 0 ) return false ; if (buffer_calc1== NULL || buffer_data1== NULL || buffer_calc1.GetDataTotal( 0 )== 0 ) return false ; if (buffer_calc2== NULL || buffer_data2== NULL || buffer_calc2.GetDataTotal( 0 )== 0 ) return false ; index_period=:: iBarShift (buffer_calc0. Symbol (),buffer_calc0.Timeframe(),series_time, true ); if (index_period== WRONG_VALUE || index_period>buffer_calc0.GetDataTotal()- 1 ) return false ; value00=buffer_calc0.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,index_period); value10=buffer_calc1.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,index_period); value20=buffer_calc2.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,index_period); if (buffer_calc0. Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && buffer_calc0.Timeframe()==:: Period ()) { series_index_start=series_index; num_bars= 1 ; } else { time_period=:: iTime (buffer_calc0. Symbol (),buffer_calc0.Timeframe(),index_period); if (time_period== 0 ) return false ; series_index_start=:: iBarShift (:: Symbol (),:: Period (),time_period, true ); if (series_index_start== WRONG_VALUE ) return false ; num_bars=:: PeriodSeconds (buffer_calc0.Timeframe())/:: PeriodSeconds ( PERIOD_CURRENT ); if (num_bars== 0 ) num_bars= 1 ; } value01=(series_index_start+num_bars>buffer_data0.GetDataTotal()- 1 ? value00 : buffer_data0.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,series_index_start+num_bars)); value11=(series_index_start+num_bars>buffer_data1.GetDataTotal()- 1 ? value10 : buffer_data1.GetDataBufferValue( 1 ,series_index_start+num_bars)); value21=(series_index_start+num_bars>buffer_data2.GetDataTotal()- 1 ? value20 : buffer_data2.GetDataBufferValue( 2 ,series_index_start+num_bars)); for ( int i= 0 ;i<num_bars;i++) { index=series_index_start-i; buffer_data0.SetBufferValue( 0 ,index,value00); buffer_data1.SetBufferValue( 1 ,index,value10); buffer_data2.SetBufferValue( 2 ,index,value20); buffer_data0.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index== WRONG_VALUE ? uchar (value00>value01 ? 0 : value00<value01 ? 1 : 2 ) : color_index); buffer_data1.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index== WRONG_VALUE ? uchar (value10>value11 ? 0 : value10<value11 ? 1 : 2 ) : color_index); buffer_data2.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index== WRONG_VALUE ? uchar (value20>value21 ? 0 : value20<value21 ? 1 : 2 ) : color_index); } return true ; case IND_ENVELOPES : case IND_FRACTALS : list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_UPPER,EQUAL); buffer_data0=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_LOWER,EQUAL); buffer_data1=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_UPPER,EQUAL); buffer_calc0=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_LOWER,EQUAL); buffer_calc1=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer_calc0== NULL || buffer_data0== NULL || buffer_calc0.GetDataTotal( 0 )== 0 ) return false ; if (buffer_calc1== NULL || buffer_data1== NULL || buffer_calc1.GetDataTotal( 0 )== 0 ) return false ; index_period=:: iBarShift (buffer_calc0. Symbol (),buffer_calc0.Timeframe(),series_time, true ); if (index_period== WRONG_VALUE || index_period>buffer_calc0.GetDataTotal()- 1 ) return false ; value00=buffer_calc0.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,index_period); value10=buffer_calc1.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,index_period); if (buffer_calc0. Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && buffer_calc0.Timeframe()==:: Period ()) { series_index_start=series_index; num_bars= 1 ; } else { time_period=:: iTime (buffer_calc0. Symbol (),buffer_calc0.Timeframe(),index_period); if (time_period== 0 ) return false ; series_index_start=:: iBarShift (:: Symbol (),:: Period (),time_period, true ); if (series_index_start== WRONG_VALUE ) return false ; num_bars=:: PeriodSeconds (buffer_calc0.Timeframe())/:: PeriodSeconds ( PERIOD_CURRENT ); if (num_bars== 0 ) num_bars= 1 ; } value01=(series_index_start+num_bars>buffer_data0.GetDataTotal()- 1 ? value00 : buffer_data0.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,series_index_start+num_bars)); value11=(series_index_start+num_bars>buffer_data1.GetDataTotal()- 1 ? value10 : buffer_data1.GetDataBufferValue( 1 ,series_index_start+num_bars)); for ( int i= 0 ;i<num_bars;i++) { index=series_index_start-i; buffer_data0.SetBufferValue( 0 ,index,value00); buffer_data1.SetBufferValue( 1 ,index,value10); buffer_data0.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index== WRONG_VALUE ? uchar (value00>value01 ? 0 : value00<value01 ? 1 : 2 ) : color_index); buffer_data1.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index== WRONG_VALUE ? uchar (value10>value11 ? 0 : value10<value11 ? 1 : 2 ) : color_index); } return true ; case IND_MACD : case IND_RVI : case IND_STOCHASTIC : list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_MAIN,EQUAL); buffer_data0=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_SIGNAL,EQUAL); buffer_data1=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_MAIN,EQUAL); buffer_calc0=list.At( 0 ); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_SIGNAL,EQUAL); buffer_calc1=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer_calc0== NULL || buffer_data0== NULL || buffer_calc0.GetDataTotal( 0 )== 0 ) return false ; if (buffer_calc1== NULL || buffer_data1== NULL || buffer_calc1.GetDataTotal( 0 )== 0 ) return false ; index_period=:: iBarShift (buffer_calc0. Symbol (),buffer_calc0.Timeframe(),series_time, true ); if (index_period== WRONG_VALUE || index_period>buffer_calc0.GetDataTotal()- 1 ) return false ; value00=buffer_calc0.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,index_period); value10=buffer_calc1.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,index_period); if (buffer_calc0. Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && buffer_calc0.Timeframe()==:: Period ()) { series_index_start=series_index; num_bars= 1 ; } else { time_period=:: iTime (buffer_calc0. Symbol (),buffer_calc0.Timeframe(),index_period); if (time_period== 0 ) return false ; series_index_start=:: iBarShift (:: Symbol (),:: Period (),time_period, true ); if (series_index_start== WRONG_VALUE ) return false ; num_bars=:: PeriodSeconds (buffer_calc0.Timeframe())/:: PeriodSeconds ( PERIOD_CURRENT ); if (num_bars== 0 ) num_bars= 1 ; } value01=(series_index_start+num_bars>buffer_data0.GetDataTotal()- 1 ? value00 : buffer_data0.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,series_index_start+num_bars)); value11=(series_index_start+num_bars>buffer_data1.GetDataTotal()- 1 ? value10 : buffer_data1.GetDataBufferValue( 1 ,series_index_start+num_bars)); for ( int i= 0 ;i<num_bars;i++) { index=series_index_start-i; buffer_data0.SetBufferValue( 0 ,index,value00); buffer_data1.SetBufferValue( 1 ,index,value10); buffer_data0.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index== WRONG_VALUE ? uchar (value00>value01 ? 0 : value00<value01 ? 1 : 2 ) : color_index); buffer_data1.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index== WRONG_VALUE ? uchar (value10>value11 ? 0 : value10<value11 ? 1 : 2 ) : color_index); } return true ; case IND_ALLIGATOR : break ; case IND_GATOR : break ; case IND_ICHIMOKU : break ; default : break ; } return false ; }

Este método está construido de la misma manera que otros dos analizados más arriba. Aquí, los procesamientos del mismo tipo de diferentes indicadores estándar también están agrupados. Este método también será optimizado después de establecer valores para las constantes de las líneas de indicadores del mismo tipo.



El método que devuelve la descripción del búfer del indicador estándar según su tipo e identificador ha sido implementado antes en el archivo de la clase principal de la biblioteca CEngine. Vamos a trasladar su implementación a la clase de colección de los búferes. Para eso, declararemos al final del cuerpo de la clase este método acompañado con otro más que devuelve el nombre breve del indicador:

string GetLabelByTypeID( const ENUM_INDICATOR ind_type, const int id, const ENUM_INDICATOR_LINE_MODE line_mode=INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_MAIN); string GetIndicatorShortNameByTypeID( const ENUM_INDICATOR ind_type, const int id); CBuffersCollection(); void OnInit (CTimeSeriesCollection *timeseries) { this .m_timeseries=timeseries; } };

Vamos a escribir su implementación fuera del cuerpo de la clase:

string CBuffersCollection::GetLabelByTypeID( const ENUM_INDICATOR ind_type, const int id, const ENUM_INDICATOR_LINE_MODE line_mode=INDICATOR_LINE_MODE_MAIN) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListBufferByTypeID(ind_type,id); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list,BUFFER_PROP_IND_LINE_MODE,line_mode,EQUAL); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) return "" ; CBuffer *buff=list.At( 0 ); if (buff== NULL ) return "" ; return buff.Label(); } string CBuffersCollection::GetIndicatorShortNameByTypeID( const ENUM_INDICATOR ind_type, const int id) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListBufferByTypeID(ind_type,id); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) return "" ; CBuffer *buff=list.At( 0 ); if (buff== NULL ) return "" ; return buff.IndicatorShortName(); }

Ya hemos considerado muchas veces la lógica de los métodos semejantes. Creo que aquí todo está claro. En cualquier caso, si hay algo que el lector no comprenda, podrá expresar sus dudas en los comentarios al artículo, y yo las aclararé.



Ahora, tenemos que implementar el acceso a todos los métodos creados en la clase principal de la biblioteca CEngine. Pero como ya implementamos todos los métodos para crear objetos de indicadores estándar en el artículo anterior, ahora sólo tendríamos que cambiar la llamada a los métodos que devuelven la descripción de las líneas del indicador y su nombre breve:

bool BufferPreparingDataAllBuffersStdInd( void ) { return this .m_buffers.PreparingDataAllBuffersStdInd(); } string BufferGetLabelByTypeID( const ENUM_INDICATOR ind_type, const int id, const ENUM_INDICATOR_LINE_MODE line_mode) { return this .m_buffers.GetLabelByTypeID(ind_type,id,line_mode); } string BufferGetIndicatorShortNameByTypeID( const ENUM_INDICATOR ind_type, const int id) { return this .m_buffers.GetIndicatorShortNameByTypeID(ind_type,id); }

El método devuelve el resultado de la llamada a los métodos homónimos de la clase de colección de búferes.

Nos queda sólo eliminar la implementación del método que hemos trasladado a la clase de colección de búferes de la clase CEngine:

string CEngine::BufferGetLabelByTypeID( const ENUM_INDICATOR ind_type, const int id) { CArrayObj *list=m_buffers.GetListBufferByTypeID(ind_type,id); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) return "" ; CBuffer *buff=list.At( 0 ); if (buff== NULL ) return "" ; return buff.Label(); }

Pues, para este momento, éstas son todas las modificaciones necesarias para la creación de los objetos de indicadores estándar de búferes múltiples.







Simulación

Para realizar la prueba, vamos a usar el indicador del artículo anterior como base para crear dos indicadores nuevos. El primero va a mostrar los indicadores de período y símbolo múltiples en una subventana, y el segundo va a mostrarlos en la ventana principal del gráfico del símbolo.

La lógica de indicadores, en comparación con el indicador de prueba considerado en el artículo anterior, se ha quedado sin alteraciones. Sólo vamos a añadir la llamada a los métodos de creación de indicadores necesarios en el manejador OnInit().

Guardamos el indicador del artículo anterior en la carpeta nueva \MQL5\Indicators\TestDoEasy\Part49\ con el nombre TestDoEasyPart49_1.mq5.

Este indicador va a crear y visualizar indicadores estándar en la subventana del gráfico actual del símbolo. Su manejador OnInit() tendrá el siguiente aspecto:

int OnInit () { InpUsedTFs=TimeframeDescription(InpPeriod); OnInitDoEasy(); prefix=engine.Name()+ "_" ; int num_bars=NumberBarsInTimeframe(InpPeriod); min_bars=(num_bars> 2 ? num_bars : 2 ); if (IsPresentObectByPrefix(prefix)) ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); engine.PlaySoundByDescription(SND_OK); engine.Pause( 600 ); engine.PlaySoundByDescription(SND_NEWS); bool success= false ; switch (InpIndType) { case IND_AC : success=engine.BufferCreateAC(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod, 1 ); break ; case IND_AD : success=engine.BufferCreateAD(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod, VOLUME_TICK , 1 ); break ; case IND_AO : success=engine.BufferCreateAO(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod, 1 ); break ; case IND_ATR : success=engine.BufferCreateATR(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod, 14 , 1 ); break ; case IND_BEARS : success=engine.BufferCreateBearsPower(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod, 13 , 1 ); break ; case IND_BULLS : success=engine.BufferCreateBullsPower(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod, 13 , 1 ); break ; case IND_BWMFI : success=engine.BufferCreateBWMFI(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod, VOLUME_TICK , 1 ); break ; case IND_CHAIKIN : success=engine.BufferCreateChaikin(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod, 3 , 10 , MODE_EMA , VOLUME_TICK , 1 ); break ; case IND_CCI : success=engine.BufferCreateCCI(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod, 14 , PRICE_TYPICAL , 1 ); break ; case IND_DEMARKER : success=engine.BufferCreateDeMarker(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod, 14 , 1 ); break ; case IND_FORCE : success=engine.BufferCreateForce(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod, 13 , MODE_SMA , VOLUME_TICK , 1 ); break ; case IND_MOMENTUM : success=engine.BufferCreateMomentum(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod, 14 , PRICE_CLOSE , 1 ); break ; case IND_MFI : success=engine.BufferCreateMFI(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod, 14 , VOLUME_TICK , 1 ); break ; case IND_OSMA : success=engine.BufferCreateOsMA(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod, 12 , 26 , 9 , PRICE_CLOSE , 1 ); break ; case IND_OBV : success=engine.BufferCreateOBV(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod, VOLUME_TICK , 1 ); break ; case IND_RSI : success=engine.BufferCreateRSI(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod, 14 , PRICE_CLOSE , 1 ); break ; case IND_STDDEV : success=engine.BufferCreateStdDev(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod, 20 , 0 , MODE_SMA , PRICE_CLOSE , 1 ); break ; case IND_TRIX : success=engine.BufferCreateTriX(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod, 14 , PRICE_CLOSE , 1 ); break ; case IND_WPR : success=engine.BufferCreateWPR(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod, 14 , 1 ); break ; case IND_VOLUMES : success=engine.BufferCreateVolumes(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod, VOLUME_TICK , 1 ); break ; case IND_ADX : success=engine.BufferCreateADX(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod, 14 , 1 ); break ; case IND_ADXW : success=engine.BufferCreateADXWilder(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod, 14 , 1 ); break ; case IND_MACD : success=engine.BufferCreateMACD(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod, 12 , 26 , 9 , PRICE_CLOSE , 1 ); break ; case IND_RVI : success=engine.BufferCreateRVI(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod, 10 , 1 ); break ; case IND_STOCHASTIC : success=engine.BufferCreateStochastic(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod, 5 , 3 , 3 , MODE_SMA , STO_LOWHIGH , 1 ); break ; default : break ; } if (!success) { Print (TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Индикатор не создан" , "Error. Indicator not created" )); return INIT_FAILED ; } if (engine.BuffersPropertyPlotsTotal()!= indicator_plots ) Alert (TextByLanguage( "Внимание! Значение \"indicator_plots\" должно быть " , "Attention! Value of \"indicator_plots\" should be " ),engine.BuffersPropertyPlotsTotal()); if (engine.BuffersPropertyBuffersTotal()!= indicator_buffers ) Alert (TextByLanguage( "Внимание! Значение \"indicator_buffers\" должно быть " , "Attention! Value of \"indicator_buffers\" should be " ),engine.BuffersPropertyBuffersTotal()); engine.BuffersPrintShort(); int digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (InpUsedSymbols, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); switch (InpIndType) { case IND_AD : case IND_CHAIKIN : case IND_OBV : case IND_VOLUMES : digits= 0 ; break ; case IND_AO : case IND_BEARS : case IND_BULLS : case IND_FORCE : case IND_STDDEV : case IND_AMA : case IND_DEMA : case IND_FRAMA : case IND_MA : case IND_TEMA : case IND_VIDYA : case IND_BANDS : case IND_ENVELOPES : case IND_MACD : digits+= 1 ; break ; case IND_AC : case IND_OSMA : digits+= 2 ; break ; case IND_MOMENTUM : digits= 2 ; break ; case IND_CCI : IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_LEVELS , 2 ); IndicatorSetDouble ( INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE , 0 , 100 ); IndicatorSetDouble ( INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE , 1 ,- 100 ); digits= 2 ; break ; case IND_DEMARKER : IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_LEVELS , 2 ); IndicatorSetDouble ( INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE , 0 , 0.7 ); IndicatorSetDouble ( INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE , 1 , 0.3 ); digits= 3 ; break ; case IND_MFI : IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_LEVELS , 2 ); IndicatorSetDouble ( INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE , 0 , 80 ); IndicatorSetDouble ( INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE , 1 , 20 ); break ; case IND_RSI : IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_LEVELS , 3 ); IndicatorSetDouble ( INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE , 0 , 70 ); IndicatorSetDouble ( INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE , 1 , 50 ); IndicatorSetDouble ( INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE , 2 , 30 ); digits= 2 ; break ; case IND_STOCHASTIC : IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_LEVELS , 2 ); IndicatorSetDouble ( INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE , 0 , 80 ); IndicatorSetDouble ( INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE , 1 , 20 ); digits= 2 ; break ; case IND_WPR : IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_LEVELS , 2 ); IndicatorSetDouble ( INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE , 0 ,- 80 ); IndicatorSetDouble ( INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE , 1 ,- 20 ); digits= 2 ; break ; case IND_ATR : break ; case IND_SAR : break ; case IND_TRIX : break ; default : IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_LEVELS , 0 ); break ; } string label=engine.BufferGetIndicatorShortNameByTypeID(InpIndType, 1 ); IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_SHORTNAME ,label); IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_DIGITS ,digits); CArrayObj *list=engine.GetListBuffers(); int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CBuffer *buff=list.At(i); if (buff== NULL ) continue ; buff. Print (); } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Podrá ver el código completo del indicador en los archivos adjuntos al artículo.

Compilamos el indicador y lo iniciamos en el gráfico EURUSD H1, pero antes de eso, establecemos el símbolo EURUSD y timeframe 4 Hours en los ajustes del indicador. De esta manera, los indicadores estándar del gráfico H4 seleccionados en los ajustes van a visualizarse en el gráfico H1:





Ahora, vamos a crear el indicador que muestra los indicadores estándar en la ventana principal del gráfico del símbolo.

Guardamos el indicador del artículo anterior en la carpeta nueva \MQL5\Indicators\TestDoEasy\Part49\ con el nombre TestDoEasyPart49_2.mq5.

Su manejador OnInit() será el siguiente:

int OnInit () { InpUsedTFs=TimeframeDescription(InpPeriod); OnInitDoEasy(); prefix=engine.Name()+ "_" ; int num_bars=NumberBarsInTimeframe(InpPeriod); min_bars=(num_bars> 2 ? num_bars : 2 ); if (IsPresentObectByPrefix(prefix)) ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); engine.PlaySoundByDescription(SND_OK); engine.Pause( 600 ); engine.PlaySoundByDescription(SND_NEWS); bool success= false ; switch (InpIndType) { case IND_AMA : success=engine.BufferCreateAMA(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod, 9 , 2 , 30 , 0 , PRICE_CLOSE , 1 ); break ; case IND_DEMA : success=engine.BufferCreateDEMA(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod, 14 , 0 , PRICE_CLOSE , 1 ); break ; case IND_FRAMA : success=engine.BufferCreateFrAMA(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod, 14 , 0 , PRICE_CLOSE , 1 ); break ; case IND_MA : success=engine.BufferCreateMA(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod, 10 , 0 , MODE_SMA , PRICE_CLOSE , 1 ); break ; case IND_SAR : success=engine.BufferCreateSAR(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod, 0.02 , 0.2 , 1 ); break ; case IND_TEMA : success=engine.BufferCreateTEMA(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod, 14 , 0 , PRICE_CLOSE , 1 ); break ; case IND_VIDYA : success=engine.BufferCreateVIDYA(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod, 9 , 12 , 0 , PRICE_CLOSE , 1 ); break ; case IND_BANDS : success=engine.BufferCreateBands(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod, 20 , 0 , 2.0 , PRICE_CLOSE , 1 ); break ; case IND_ENVELOPES : success=engine.BufferCreateEnvelopes(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod, 14 , 0 , MODE_SMA , PRICE_CLOSE , 0.1 , 1 ); break ; case IND_FRACTALS : success=engine.BufferCreateFractals(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod, 1 ); break ; default : break ; } if (!success) { Print (TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Индикатор не создан" , "Error. Indicator not created" )); return INIT_FAILED ; } if (engine.BuffersPropertyPlotsTotal()!= indicator_plots ) Alert (TextByLanguage( "Внимание! Значение \"indicator_plots\" должно быть " , "Attention! Value of \"indicator_plots\" should be " ),engine.BuffersPropertyPlotsTotal()); if (engine.BuffersPropertyBuffersTotal()!= indicator_buffers ) Alert (TextByLanguage( "Внимание! Значение \"indicator_buffers\" должно быть " , "Attention! Value of \"indicator_buffers\" should be " ),engine.BuffersPropertyBuffersTotal()); engine.BuffersPrintShort(); int digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (InpUsedSymbols, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); switch (InpIndType) { case IND_AD : case IND_CHAIKIN : case IND_OBV : case IND_VOLUMES : digits= 0 ; break ; case IND_AO : case IND_BEARS : case IND_BULLS : case IND_FORCE : case IND_STDDEV : case IND_AMA : case IND_DEMA : case IND_FRAMA : case IND_MA : case IND_TEMA : case IND_VIDYA : case IND_BANDS : case IND_ENVELOPES : case IND_MACD : digits+= 1 ; break ; case IND_AC : case IND_OSMA : digits+= 2 ; break ; case IND_MOMENTUM : digits= 2 ; break ; case IND_CCI : IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_LEVELS , 2 ); IndicatorSetDouble ( INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE , 0 , 100 ); IndicatorSetDouble ( INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE , 1 ,- 100 ); digits= 2 ; break ; case IND_DEMARKER : IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_LEVELS , 2 ); IndicatorSetDouble ( INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE , 0 , 0.7 ); IndicatorSetDouble ( INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE , 1 , 0.3 ); digits= 3 ; break ; case IND_MFI : IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_LEVELS , 2 ); IndicatorSetDouble ( INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE , 0 , 80 ); IndicatorSetDouble ( INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE , 1 , 20 ); break ; case IND_RSI : IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_LEVELS , 3 ); IndicatorSetDouble ( INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE , 0 , 70 ); IndicatorSetDouble ( INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE , 1 , 50 ); IndicatorSetDouble ( INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE , 2 , 30 ); digits= 2 ; break ; case IND_STOCHASTIC : IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_LEVELS , 2 ); IndicatorSetDouble ( INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE , 0 , 80 ); IndicatorSetDouble ( INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE , 1 , 20 ); digits= 2 ; break ; case IND_WPR : IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_LEVELS , 2 ); IndicatorSetDouble ( INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE , 0 ,- 80 ); IndicatorSetDouble ( INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE , 1 ,- 20 ); digits= 2 ; break ; case IND_ATR : break ; case IND_SAR : break ; case IND_TRIX : break ; default : IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_LEVELS , 0 ); break ; } string label=engine.BufferGetIndicatorShortNameByTypeID(InpIndType, 1 ); IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_SHORTNAME ,label); IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_DIGITS ,digits); CArrayObj *list=engine.GetListBuffers(); int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CBuffer *buff=list.At(i); if (buff== NULL ) continue ; buff. Print (); } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Podrá ver el código completo del indicador en los archivos adjuntos al artículo.

Compilamos el indicador y lo iniciamos en el gráfico EURUSD H1, pero antes de eso, establecemos el símbolo EURUSD y timeframe 4 Hours en los ajustes del indicador. De esta manera, los indicadores estándar del gráfico H4 seleccionados en los ajustes van a visualizarse en el gráfico H1:









