Trabajando con las series temporales en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 47): Indicadores estándar de periodo y símbolo múltiples

Contenido

Concepto

En el artículo de hoy, no comenzaremos con una introdución extensa: todos sabemos lo que supone un indicador estándar del paquete del terminal. También sabemos que estos indicadores representan en el gráfico del símbolo/periodo actual los datos calculados precisamente para ese mismo símbolo/periodo.

Hoy, vamos a implementar (concretamente, comenzaremos a implementar) la posibilidad de crear indicadores que muestren en el gráfico del símbolo/periodo actual los datos de todos los indicadores estándar disponibles en el terminal, calculados para los símbolos/periodos indicados.



En el presente artículo, vamos a analizar la creación de los métodos necesarios para crear un indicador de usuario basado en el indicador estándar AC (Accelerator Oscillator). Todos los métodos funcionarán también para otros indicadores estándar (haciéndoles pequeñas mejoras): los crearemos en próximos artículos.

Para crear e identificar los objetos de búfer para trabajar con los datos de los indicadores estándar, añadiremos nuevas propiedades al objeto de búfer:

Identificador de búferes de un indicador múltiples permite identificar y elegir todos los objetos de búfer que pertenezcan al indicador estándar que usa estos búferes. En nuestro caso, tenemos la posibilidad de usar varios indicadores estándar iguales en un indicador personalizado, pero utilizando diferentes parámetros (al crear un indicador personalizado complejo basado en varios indicadores estándar). Este identificador permitirá identificar cada uno de los objetos de búfer usados según su pertenencia a un indicador estándar.

El manejador del indicador que usa el búfer: en cada objeto de búfer utilizado para calcular el indicador estándar, escribiremos un manejador del indicador estándar que trabajará con él desde cualquier objeto de búfer que pertenezca a este indicador.

Tipo de indicador usado por el búfer: aquí vamos a añadir el tipo de indicador de la lista de tipos de indicadores ENUM_INDICATOR. También permitirá identificar y elegir objetos de búfer según su pertenencia al tipo de indicador estándar.



Nombre del indicador usado por el búfer: aquí guardaremos el nombre del indicador estándar utilizado por el objeto búfer para mostrar su descripción.



Aparte de crear una base para trabajar con los datos de los indicadores estándar, mejoraremos ligeramente la clase de objeto "Barra nueva" y las clases de series temporales para monitorear las barras restantes de la historia y enviar el evento "Barras restamtes" al programa.

En caso de perder la conexión, de entrar en el sistema o salir del mismo en el modo reposo (y otros eventos imprevistos que requieran de tiempo para el restablecimiento), tras reanudar el trabajo, veremos que se ha omitido información en la base de datos de la biblioteca: en este tiempo en el que no ha habido conexión con el servidor se han omitido barras de la historia, y estas no han sido incluidas en la base de datos de la biblioteca. Vamos a crear algunos métodos que se encargarán de monitorear el número de barras omitidas y enviar el evento "Barras omitidas" al programa, de forma que el usuario pueda procesar esta situación en su programa.







Mejorando las clases de la biblioteca

En primer lugar, vamos a añadir al archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Datas.mqh los datos necesarios para mostrar mensajes.

Incluimos para ello los identificadores de los nuevos mensajes:

MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_INDEX_NEXT_PLOT, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_ID, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_IND_HANDLE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_IND_TYPE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_TIMEFRAME, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STATUS, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_TYPE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_ACTIVE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_ARROW_CODE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_ARROW_SHIFT, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_DRAW_BEGIN, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_DRAW_TYPE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_SHOW_DATA, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_SHIFT, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_LINE_STYLE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_LINE_WIDTH, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_ARROW_SIZE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_COLOR_NUM, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_COLOR, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_EMPTY_VALUE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_SYMBOL, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_LABEL, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_IND_NAME,

Y los mensajes de texto que se corresponden con los identificadores nuevamente añadidos:

{"Индекс следующего по счёту рисуемого буфера","Index of the next drawable buffer"}, {"Идентификатор буферов индикатора","Indicator Buffer Id"} , {"Хэндл индикатора, использующего буфер","Indicator handle that uses buffer"} , {"Тип индикатора, использующего буфер","Indicator type that uses buffer"} , {"Период данных буфера (таймфрейм)","Buffer data Period (Timeframe)"}, {"Статус буфера","Buffer status"}, {"Тип буфера","Buffer type"}, {"Активен","Active"}, {"Код стрелки","Arrow code"}, {"Смещение стрелок по вертикали","Vertical shift of arrows"}, {"Количество начальных баров без отрисовки и значений в DataWindow","Number of initial bars without drawing and values in DataWindow"}, {"Тип графического построения","Type of graphical construction"}, {"Отображение значений построения в окне DataWindow","Display construction values in DataWindow"}, {"Сдвиг графического построения индикатора по оси времени в барах","Shift of indicator plotting along time axis in bars"}, {"Стиль линии отрисовки","Drawing line style "}, {"Толщина линии отрисовки","Thickness of drawing line"}, {"Размер значка стрелки","Arrow icon size"}, {"Количество цветов","Number of colors"}, {"Цвет отрисовки","Index of buffer containing drawing color "}, {"Пустое значение для построения, для которого нет отрисовки","Empty value for plotting, for which there is no drawing"}, {"Символ буфера","Buffer Symbol "}, {"Имя индикаторной графической серии, отображаемое в окне DataWindow","Name of indicator graphical series to display in DataWindow"}, {"Наименование индикатора, использующего буфер","Name of indicator that uses buffer"} , {"Индикаторный буфер с типом графического построения","Indicator buffer with graphic plot type"}, {"Неправильно указано количество буферов индикатора (#property indicator_buffers )","Number of indicator buffers incorrect (#property indicator_buffers )"}, {"Достигнуто максимально возможное количество индикаторных буферов","Maximum number of indicator buffers reached"},





En el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh, añadimos todo lo necesario para las tareas que implementamos hoy.



En el apartado "Macrosustituciones", cambiamos el nombre de la constante que guarda el valor del número de intentos comerciales por defecto por uno más informativo:

#define DFUN_ERR_LINE ( __FUNCTION__ +( TerminalInfoString ( TERMINAL_LANGUAGE )== "Russian" ? ", Page " : ", Line " )+( string ) __LINE__ + ": " ) #define DFUN ( __FUNCTION__ + ": " ) #define COUNTRY_LANG ( "Russian" ) #define END_TIME ( D'31.12.3000 23:59:59' ) #define TIMER_FREQUENCY ( 16 ) #define TOTAL_TRADE_TRY ( 5 ) #define IND_COLORS_TOTAL ( 64 ) #define IND_BUFFERS_MAX ( 512 )

Antes, la constante tenía la denominación TOTAL_TRY. Dicha denominación no resulta informativa, y dado que posteriormente podría aparecer alguna constante más que indique el número de intentos comerciales, si añadimos a la denominación de la constante la pertenencia a esta o aquella acción (en este caso, "TRADE", la pertenencia a los intentos comerciales), la denominación será más informativa, y no necesitaremos cambiar el nombre de esta constante al añadir nuevas constantes para otros "números de intentos".



Añadimos el nuevo evento a la enumeración de posibles eventos de las series temporales:

enum ENUM_SERIES_EVENT { SERIES_EVENTS_NO_EVENT = SYMBOL_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE, SERIES_EVENTS_NEW_BAR, SERIES_EVENTS_MISSING_BARS, }; #define SERIES_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE ( SERIES_EVENTS_MISSING_BARS + 1 )

Por consiguiente, el código del siguiente evento ahora se basará en la nueva constante.



Ya hemos hablado sobre la adición de nuevas propiedades a los objetos de búfer. Vamos a escribir sus enumeraciones para las propiedades de tipo entero y string del objeto de búfer:

enum ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER { BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT = 0 , BUFFER_PROP_STATUS, BUFFER_PROP_TYPE, BUFFER_PROP_TIMEFRAME, BUFFER_PROP_ACTIVE, BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_TYPE, BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_CODE, BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_SHIFT, BUFFER_PROP_LINE_STYLE, BUFFER_PROP_LINE_WIDTH, BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_BEGIN, BUFFER_PROP_SHOW_DATA, BUFFER_PROP_SHIFT, BUFFER_PROP_COLOR_INDEXES, BUFFER_PROP_COLOR, BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_BASE, BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_BASE, BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_PLOT, BUFFER_PROP_ID, BUFFER_PROP_IND_HANDLE, BUFFER_PROP_IND_TYPE, BUFFER_PROP_NUM_DATAS, BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_COLOR, }; #define BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 23 ) #define BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 2 ) enum ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE { BUFFER_PROP_EMPTY_VALUE = BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL, }; #define BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL ( 1 ) #define BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP ( 0 ) enum ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_STRING { BUFFER_PROP_SYMBOL = (BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL), BUFFER_PROP_LABEL, BUFFER_PROP_IND_NAME, }; #define BUFFER_PROP_STRING_TOTAL ( 3 )

Aumentamos el número total de propiedades de tipo entero de 20 a 23, y de propiedades de tipo string de 2 a 3.



Por consiguiente, ya que hemos añadido nuevas propiedades, también deberemos añadir la posibilidad de clasificar y seleccionar según estas propiedades.

En la enumeración de los posibles criterios de clasificación, añadimos los nuevos tipos de clasificación de los objetos de búfer:

#define FIRST_BUFFER_DBL_PROP (BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_BUFFER_STR_PROP (BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_BUFFER_MODE { SORT_BY_BUFFER_INDEX_PLOT = 0 , SORT_BY_BUFFER_STATUS, SORT_BY_BUFFER_TYPE, SORT_BY_BUFFER_TIMEFRAME, SORT_BY_BUFFER_ACTIVE, SORT_BY_BUFFER_DRAW_TYPE, SORT_BY_BUFFER_ARROW_CODE, SORT_BY_BUFFER_ARROW_SHIFT, SORT_BY_BUFFER_LINE_STYLE, SORT_BY_BUFFER_LINE_WIDTH, SORT_BY_BUFFER_DRAW_BEGIN, SORT_BY_BUFFER_SHOW_DATA, SORT_BY_BUFFER_SHIFT, SORT_BY_BUFFER_COLOR_INDEXES, SORT_BY_BUFFER_COLOR, SORT_BY_BUFFER_INDEX_BASE, SORT_BY_BUFFER_INDEX_NEXT_BASE, SORT_BY_BUFFER_INDEX_NEXT_PLOT, SORT_BY_BUFFER_ID, SORT_BY_BUFFER_IND_HANDLE, SORT_BY_BUFFER_IND_TYPE, SORT_BY_BUFFER_EMPTY_VALUE = FIRST_BUFFER_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_BUFFER_SYMBOL = FIRST_BUFFER_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_BUFFER_LABEL, SORT_BY_BUFFER_IND_NAME, };





Para registrar las barras omitidas, por ejemplo, al perder y restaurar la conexión, vamos a mejorar ligeramente la clase del objeto "Barra nueva" en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\NewBarObj.mqh. Todo lo que necesitamos hacer es añadir el cálculo del número de barras transcurridas entre dos eventos "Barra nueva". Si el valor calculado es superior a 1, significará que se han omitido barras en la historia, o bien que no hay ninguna en el servidor (por ahora, no vamos a analizar esta situación).

Añadimos a la sección privada las cuatro nuevas variables de miembros de clase para guardar la hora del anterior evento "Barra nueva" para la gestión de tiempo manual y automática, y para guardar el número de segundos y las barras transcurridas entre dos eventos "Barra nueva"



class CNewBarObj : public CBaseObj { private : string m_symbol; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES m_timeframe; datetime m_new_bar_time; datetime m_prev_time; datetime m_new_bar_time_manual; datetime m_prev_time_manual; datetime m_prev_new_bar_time ; datetime m_prev_new_bar_time_manual ; long m_seconds_between ; int m_bars_between ; datetime GetLastBarDate( const datetime time); public :

En la sección pública de la clase, renombramos los métodos para establecer y retornar el marco temporal del objeto (antes se utilizaba "Period", mientras que "Timeframe" se usaba para guardar el marco temporal de una forma más informativa), y añadimos los métodos para retornar los valores de las variables nuevamente declaradas:

public : void SetSymbol( const string symbol) { this .m_symbol=(symbol== NULL || symbol== "" ? :: Symbol () : symbol); } void SetTimeframe ( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe){ this .m_timeframe=(timeframe== PERIOD_CURRENT ? ( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: Period () : timeframe); } void SaveNewBarTime( const datetime time) { this .m_prev_time_manual= this .GetLastBarDate(time); } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .m_symbol; } ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe ( void ) const { return this .m_timeframe; } datetime TimeNewBar( void ) const { return this .m_new_bar_time; } datetime TimePrevNewBar( void ) const { return this .m_prev_new_bar_time; } long SecondsBetweenNewBars( void ) const { return this .m_seconds_between; } int BarsBetweenNewBars( void ) const { return this .m_bars_between; } bool IsNewBar( const datetime time); bool IsNewBarManual( const datetime time); CNewBarObj( void ) : m_symbol(:: Symbol ()), m_timeframe(( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: Period ()), m_prev_time( 0 ),m_new_bar_time( 0 ), m_prev_time_manual( 0 ),m_new_bar_time_manual( 0 ) {} CNewBarObj( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); };

En el constructor paramétrico de la clase, en su lista de inicialización, establecemos los valores de inicialización para el número de segundos y barras,

e inicializamos las demás variables nuevas con cero en el cuerpo de la clase:



CNewBarObj::CNewBarObj( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) : m_symbol(symbol), m_timeframe(timeframe), m_seconds_between( 0 ) , m_bars_between( 0 ) { this .m_prev_new_bar_time= this .m_prev_new_bar_time_manual = this .m_prev_time= this .m_prev_time_manual= this .m_new_bar_time= this .m_new_bar_time_manual= 0 ; }

En el método que retorna la bandera de apertura de una nueva barra al gestionar el tiempo automáticamente, precisamente en la situación en la que se ha formado una barra nueva, guardamos la hora de la anterior nueva barra y calculamos el número de segundos y barras entre los dos eventos "Barra nueva":



bool CNewBarObj::IsNewBar( const datetime time) { datetime tm= this .GetLastBarDate(time); if (tm<= 0 ) return false ; if ( this .m_prev_time+ this .m_new_bar_time== 0 ) { this .m_new_bar_time= this .m_prev_time=tm; return false ; } if ( this .m_prev_time> 0 && this .m_prev_time<tm) { this .m_prev_new_bar_time= this .m_prev_time; this .m_seconds_between=tm-m_prev_time; this .m_bars_between= int ( this .m_seconds_between/:: PeriodSeconds ( this .m_timeframe)); this .m_new_bar_time= this .m_prev_time=tm; return true ; } return false ; }

En el método que retorna la bandera de una nueva barra con el control manual, no resulta necesario calcular estos datos: los datos de las barras restantes siempre se calcularán de manera automática. Pero en nuestro método, guardaremos la hora de la anterior "barra nueva" con el control manual y corregiremos el error de asignación de la hora de la barra nueva (antes se guardaba en la variable para la gestión automática del tiempo):

bool CNewBarObj::IsNewBarManual( const datetime time) { datetime tm= this .GetLastBarDate(time); if (tm<= 0 ) return false ; if ( this .m_prev_time_manual+ this .m_new_bar_time_manual== 0 ) { this .m_new_bar_time_manual= this .m_prev_time_manual=tm; return false ; } if ( this .m_prev_time_manual> 0 && this .m_prev_time_manual<tm) { this .m_prev_new_bar_time_manual= this .m_prev_time_manual; this .m_new_bar_time_manual=tm; return true ; } return false ; }





Con bastante frecuencia, podemos ver en el diario del terminal entradas de la biblioteca sobre las barras del historial de obtención de errores. Esto ocurre así porque la biblioteca revisa todo el historial, incluso los lugares donde no hay datos históricos sobre un símbolo concreto. Sobre este hecho se muestra una entrada, y después se produce el paso a la siguiente barra del historial. Se ha hecho así para que resulte posible depurar los métodos de la biblioteca al trabajar con las series temporales. Pero cuando no sea en absoluto necesario ver los errores en la obtención de los datos históricos, eliminaremos estas entradas. Para ello, necesitaremos añadir a la clase del objeto "Barra", en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\Bar.mqh otro constructor, sin parámetros:

class CBar : public CBaseObj { private : MqlDateTime m_dt_struct; int m_digits; string m_period_description; long m_long_prop[BAR_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[BAR_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[BAR_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; int IndexProp(ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property-BAR_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_BAR_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property-BAR_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-BAR_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; } ENUM_BAR_BODY_TYPE BodyType( void ) const ; double CandleSize( void ) const { return ( this .High()- this .Low()); } double BodySize( void ) const { return ( this .BodyHigh()- this .BodyLow()); } double ShadowUpSize( void ) const { return ( this .High()- this .BodyHigh()); } double ShadowDownSize( void ) const { return ( this .BodyLow()- this .Low()); } double BodyHigh( void ) const { return :: fmax ( this .Close(), this .Open()); } double BodyLow( void ) const { return :: fmin ( this .Close(), this .Open()); } int TimeYear( void ) const { return this .m_dt_struct.year; } int TimeMonth( void ) const { return this .m_dt_struct.mon; } int TimeDayOfWeek( void ) const { return this .m_dt_struct.day_of_week; } int TimeDayOfYear( void ) const { return this .m_dt_struct.day_of_year; } int TimeDay( void ) const { return this .m_dt_struct.day; } int TimeHour( void ) const { return this .m_dt_struct.hour; } int TimeMinute( void ) const { return this .m_dt_struct.min; } public : void SetProperty(ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER property, long value) { this .m_long_prop[property]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value){ this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_BAR_PROP_STRING property, string value){ this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]=value; } long GetProperty(ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .m_long_prop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } string GetProperty(ENUM_BAR_PROP_STRING property) const { return this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_BAR_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } CBar *GetObject( void ) { return & this ;} void SetSymbolPeriod( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time); void SetProperties( const MqlRates &rates); virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; bool IsEqual(CBar* compared_bar) const ; CBar(){;} CBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time, const string source); CBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const MqlRates &rates);

A continuación, al crear la lista de series temporales según los símbolos, utilizaremos precisamente este constructor para crear el nuevo objeto de barra que pertenece a la serie temporal indicada del símbolo. Antes, los constructores paramétricos trataban de tomar de manera autónoma en el historial los datos necesarios del objeto de barra recién creado, y si se daba un error al obtener la historia del constructor, se mostraba una entrada de depuración en el diario. Un constructor simple sin parámetros creará un objeto de barra vacío que deberemos rellenar con datos después de que se haya creado con éxito. Esto tendrá lugar en los métodos de la clase CSeriesDE.

Vamos a echar un vistazo a los cambios que debemos introducir en el listado de esta clase en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\SeriesDE.mqh.



En la sección pública de la clase, añadimos el método que retorna el puntero al objeto de clase "Barra nueva" que pertenece a la serie temporal de esta clase:

class CSeriesDE : public CBaseObj { private : ENUM_TIMEFRAMES m_timeframe; string m_symbol; string m_period_description; datetime m_firstdate; datetime m_lastbar_date; uint m_amount; uint m_required; uint m_bars; bool m_sync; CArrayObj m_list_series; CNewBarObj m_new_bar_obj; void SetServerDate( void ) { this .m_firstdate=( datetime ):: SeriesInfoInteger ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe, SERIES_FIRSTDATE ); this .m_lastbar_date=( datetime ):: SeriesInfoInteger ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe, SERIES_LASTBAR_DATE ); } public : CSeriesDE *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return &m_list_series; } CNewBarObj *GetNewBarObj( void ) { return & this .m_new_bar_obj; }

Como ahora tenemos dos eventos de serie temporal (Barra nueva y Barras omitidas), deberemos mejorar el método de creación y envío de un evento de la serie temporal al gráfico del programa de control. En la declaración del método, escribimos el parámetro de entrada en el que transmitiremos el evento de serie temporal que debemos crear y enviar:

void SendEvent( ENUM_SERIES_EVENT event );

Y mejoramos el propio método ubicado fuera del cuerpo de la clase:

void CSeriesDE::SendEvent( ENUM_SERIES_EVENT event ) { if ( event ==SERIES_EVENTS_NEW_BAR) { int index=CSelect::FindBarMax( this .GetList(),BAR_PROP_TIME); CBar *bar= this .m_list_series.At(index); if (bar== NULL ) return ; :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id_main,SERIES_EVENTS_NEW_BAR,bar.Time(), this .Timeframe(), this . Symbol ()); } else if ( event == SERIES_EVENTS_MISSING_BARS ) { :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id_main,SERIES_EVENTS_MISSING_BARS, this .m_new_bar_obj.BarsBetweenNewBars() , this .Timeframe(), this . Symbol ()); } }

Aquí: dependiendo del valor transmitido al método, creamos el evento necesario y lo enviamos al gráfico del programa de control. Si se crea el evento "Barras omitidas", transmitimos en el valor lparam de la función EventChartCustom() el número de barras omitidas de la historia.



Para evitar mensajes innecesarios en el diario acerca de errores de obtención de los datos históricos, deberemos mejorar el método que retorna un objeto de barra según la hora en la serie temporal:

CBar *CSeriesDE::GetBar( const datetime time) { CBar *obj= new CBar(); if (obj== NULL ) return NULL ; obj.SetSymbolPeriod( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe,time); this .m_list_series.Sort(SORT_BY_BAR_TIME); int index= this .m_list_series.Search(obj); delete obj; return this .m_list_series.At(index); }

Dado que ahora tenemos un constructor sin parámetros en la clase CBar, para buscar la barra necesaria utilizaremos la creación de un nuevo objeto de barra con la ayuda de este constructor.

Aquí, simplemente creamos un objeto temporal de barra vacío, y luego asignamos a este objeto el símbolo, el marco temporal y la hora de la barra necesarios.

A continuación, todo es muy sencillo: clasificamos la lista de objetos de barra según el tiempo y buscamos en la lista de objetos de barra el objeto cuyos datos coinciden con los que hemos asignado al objeto temporal de barra que hemos creado.

El método Search() retorna el índice del objeto encontrado en la lista, mientras que el método At() retorna el puntero al objeto según su índice. Si el objeto no ha sido encontrado, el índice tendrá el valor -1, en este caso, además, el método At() retornará el valor NULL.



Los eventos de las barras nuevas, y ahora también los eventos de omisión de barras, los detectaremos en los métodos de actualización de todas las series temporales disponibles de la clase CTimeSeriesDE

en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\TimeSeriesDE.mqh.

Vamos a mejorar los dos métodos de actualización de las series temporales con bloques de código para determinar los eventos "Barras omitidas":

void CTimeSeriesDE::Refresh( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,SDataCalculate &data_calculate) { this .m_is_event= false ; this .m_list_events.Clear(); CSeriesDE *series_obj= this .m_list_series.At( this .IndexTimeframe(timeframe)); if (series_obj== NULL || series_obj.DataTotal()== 0 || !series_obj.IsAvailable()) return ; series_obj.Refresh(data_calculate); datetime time= ( this .m_program== PROGRAM_INDICATOR && series_obj. Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && series_obj.Timeframe()==( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: Period () ? data_calculate.rates.time : series_obj.LastBarDate() ); if (series_obj.IsNewBar(time)) { series_obj.SendEvent( SERIES_EVENTS_NEW_BAR ); this .SetTerminalServerDate(); if ( this .EventAdd(SERIES_EVENTS_NEW_BAR,time,series_obj.Timeframe(),series_obj. Symbol ())) this .m_is_event= true ; int missing=series_obj.GetNewBarObj().BarsBetweenNewBars(); if (missing> 1 ) { series_obj.SendEvent(SERIES_EVENTS_MISSING_BARS); this .EventAdd(SERIES_EVENTS_MISSING_BARS,missing,series_obj.Timeframe(),series_obj. Symbol ()); } } } void CTimeSeriesDE::RefreshAll(SDataCalculate &data_calculate) { bool upd= false ; this .m_is_event= false ; this .m_list_events.Clear(); int total= this .m_list_series.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CSeriesDE *series_obj= this .m_list_series.At(i); if (series_obj== NULL || !series_obj.IsAvailable() || series_obj.DataTotal()== 0 ) continue ; series_obj.Refresh(data_calculate); datetime time= ( this .m_program== PROGRAM_INDICATOR && series_obj. Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && series_obj.Timeframe()==( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: Period () ? data_calculate.rates.time : series_obj.LastBarDate() ); if (series_obj.IsNewBar(time)) { series_obj.SendEvent( SERIES_EVENTS_NEW_BAR ); upd= true ; if ( this .EventAdd(SERIES_EVENTS_NEW_BAR,time,series_obj.Timeframe(),series_obj. Symbol ())) this .m_is_event= true ; int missing=series_obj.GetNewBarObj().BarsBetweenNewBars(); if (missing> 1 ) { series_obj.SendEvent(SERIES_EVENTS_MISSING_BARS); this .EventAdd(SERIES_EVENTS_MISSING_BARS,missing,series_obj.Timeframe(),series_obj. Symbol ()); } } } if (upd) this .SetTerminalServerDate(); }

Aquí: en el momento en que se determina el evento "Barra nueva", llamamos al método de creación de un nuevo evento de la serie temporal (hemos creado dicho método antes), al que transmitimos el evento "Barra nueva"; a continuación, si tenemos barras omitidas, también creamos este evento.



Ahora, añadimos a la clase de colección de los objetos de todas las series temporales CTimeSeriesCollection (en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\TimeSeriesCollection.mqh, en su sección pública) la declaración del método de nueva creación de todas las series temporales:

bool CreateSeries( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int rates_total= 0 , const uint required= 0 ); bool ReCreateSeries( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int rates_total= 0 , const uint required= 0 ); bool ReCreateSeriesAll( const int rates_total= 0 , const uint required= 0 );

Lo implementamos fuera del cuerpo de la clase:

bool CTimeSeriesCollection::ReCreateSeriesAll( const int rates_total= 0 , const uint required= 0 ) { int total= this .m_list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .m_list.At(i); if (timeseries== NULL ) continue ; CArrayObj *list=timeseries.GetListSeries(); if (list== NULL ) continue ; int total_series=list.Total(); for ( int j= 0 ;j<total_series;j++) { CSeriesDE *series=list.At(j); if (series== NULL ) continue ; if (!series.SyncData(required,rates_total)) return false ; if (series.Create(required)== 0 ) return false ; } } return true ; }

El método simplemente crea de nuevo todas las series temporales disponibles en la colección. Hasta ahora, dicho método no se utilizaba en ninguna parte, pero podría ser útil en el futuro si necesitamos recrear las colecciones existentes de series temporales. Por ejemplo, podríamos necesitarlo al definir la omisión de un gran número de barras cuando el programa usa muchos símbolos/periodos en su trabajo. En esta situación, resulta más fácil recrear todas las series temporales de la colección llamando a un método, que definir el número de barras omitidas en cada serie temporal y recrear cada una aparte. Además, esto ocurrirá solo cuando se reanude la conexión con el servidor o en una nueva barra.



Ya hemos ejecutado todas las etapas preparatorias; también hemos mejorado el trabajo con las serires temporales y las barras. Ha llegado el momento de crear los métodos encargados de trabajar con los indicadores estándar.







Métodos de trabajo con los indicadores estándar

En primer lugar, mejoraremos la clase del objeto de búfer abstracto en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\Buffer.mqh.

En la sección pública de la clase, añadimos los métodos para establecer y retornar las cuatro nuevas propiedades del objeto de búfer:

virtual void SetArrowCode( const uchar code) { return ; } virtual void SetArrowShift( const int shift) { return ; } void SetSymbol( const string symbol) { this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_SYMBOL,symbol); } void SetTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_TIMEFRAME,timeframe); } void SetActive( const bool flag) { this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_ACTIVE,flag); } void SetDrawType( const ENUM_DRAW_TYPE draw_type); void SetDrawBegin( const int value); void SetShowData( const bool flag); void SetShift( const int shift); void SetStyle( const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style); void SetWidth( const int width); void SetColorNumbers( const int number); void SetColor( const color colour); void SetColor( const color colour, const uchar index); void SetColors( const color &array_colors[]); void SetEmptyValue( const double value); virtual void SetLabel( const string label); void SetID( const int id) { this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_ID,id); } void SetIndicatorHandle( const int handle) { this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_HANDLE,handle); } void SetIndicatorType( const ENUM_INDICATOR type) { this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_TYPE,type); } void SetIndicatorName( const string name) { this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_NAME,name); } int IndexPlot( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT); } int IndexBase( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_BASE); } int IndexColor( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_COLOR); } int IndexNextBaseBuffer( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_BASE); } int IndexNextPlotBuffer( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_PLOT); } ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe( void ) const { return ( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_TIMEFRAME); } ENUM_BUFFER_STATUS Status( void ) const { return (ENUM_BUFFER_STATUS) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_STATUS); } ENUM_BUFFER_TYPE TypeBuffer( void ) const { return (ENUM_BUFFER_TYPE) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_TYPE); } bool IsActive( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_ACTIVE); } uchar ArrowCode( void ) const { return ( uchar ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_CODE); } int ArrowShift( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_SHIFT); } int DrawBegin( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_BEGIN); } ENUM_DRAW_TYPE DrawType( void ) const { return ( ENUM_DRAW_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_TYPE); } bool IsShowData( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_SHOW_DATA); } int Shift( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_SHIFT); } ENUM_LINE_STYLE LineStyle( void ) const { return ( ENUM_LINE_STYLE ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_LINE_STYLE); } int LineWidth( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_LINE_WIDTH); } int ColorsTotal( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_COLOR_INDEXES); } color Color( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_COLOR); } int BuffersTotal( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_NUM_DATAS); } double EmptyValue( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_EMPTY_VALUE); } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_SYMBOL); } string Label( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_LABEL); } int ID( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_ID); } int IndicatorHandle( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_HANDLE); } ENUM_INDICATOR IndicatorType( void ) const { return ( ENUM_INDICATOR ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_TYPE); } string IndicatorName( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_NAME); } int IndicatorBarsCalculated( void ) const { return :: BarsCalculated (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_IND_HANDLE));}

En el constructor de la clase, asignamos los valores por defecto a las nuevas propiedades:

CBuffer::CBuffer(ENUM_BUFFER_STATUS buffer_status, ENUM_BUFFER_TYPE buffer_type, const uint index_plot, const uint index_base_array, const int num_datas, const uchar total_arrays, const int width, const string label) { this .m_type=COLLECTION_BUFFERS_ID; this .m_act_state_trigger= true ; this .m_total_arrays=total_arrays; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_STATUS] = buffer_status; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_TYPE] = buffer_type; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_ID] = WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_IND_HANDLE] = INVALID_HANDLE ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_IND_TYPE] = WRONG_VALUE ; ENUM_DRAW_TYPE type= ( ! this .TypeBuffer() || ! this .Status() ? DRAW_NONE : this .Status()==BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING ? DRAW_FILLING : ENUM_DRAW_TYPE ( this .Status()+ 8 ) ); this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_TYPE] = type; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_TIMEFRAME] = PERIOD_CURRENT ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_ACTIVE] = true ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_CODE] = 0x9F ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_SHIFT] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_BEGIN] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_SHOW_DATA] = (buffer_type>BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE ? true : false ); this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_SHIFT] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_LINE_STYLE] = STYLE_SOLID ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_LINE_WIDTH] = width; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_COLOR_INDEXES] = ( this .Status()>BUFFER_STATUS_NONE ? ( this .Status()!=BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING ? 1 : 2 ) : 0 ); this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_COLOR] = clrRed ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_NUM_DATAS] = num_datas; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT] = index_plot; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_BASE] = index_base_array; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_COLOR] = this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_BASE)+ ( this .TypeBuffer()!=BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE ? this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_NUM_DATAS) : 0 ); this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_BASE] = index_base_array+ this .m_total_arrays; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_PLOT] = ( this .TypeBuffer()>BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE ? index_plot+ 1 : index_plot); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(BUFFER_PROP_EMPTY_VALUE)] = ( this .TypeBuffer()>BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE ? EMPTY_VALUE : 0 ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(BUFFER_PROP_SYMBOL)] = :: Symbol (); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(BUFFER_PROP_LABEL)] = ( this .TypeBuffer()>BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE ? label : NULL ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(BUFFER_PROP_IND_NAME)] = NULL ;

Dichos valores para estas nuevas propiedades pertenecerán a los objetos de búfer que no trabajen con los indicadores estándar. Si creamos un objeto de búfer que pertenezca a un indicador estándar, en el momento de su creación, estos parámetros serán rellenados por la biblioteca, lo cual vamos a hacer a continuación.

En el método que retorna la descripción de una propiedad de tipo entero del búfer, añadimos la muestra de las descripciones para las nuevas propiedades de tipo entero:

string CBuffer::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_INDEX_PLOT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_STATUS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STATUS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetStatusDescription() ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_TYPE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetTypeBufferDescription() ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_TIMEFRAME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_TIMEFRAME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetTimeframeDescription() ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_ACTIVE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_ACTIVE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetActiveDescription() ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_DRAW_TYPE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetDrawTypeDescription() ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_CODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_ARROW_CODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_SHIFT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_ARROW_SHIFT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_LINE_STYLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_LINE_STYLE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetLineStyleDescription() ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_LINE_WIDTH ? ( this .Status()==BUFFER_STATUS_ARROW ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_ARROW_SIZE) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_LINE_WIDTH))+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_BEGIN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_DRAW_BEGIN)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_SHOW_DATA ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_SHOW_DATA)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetShowDataDescription() ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_SHIFT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_SHIFT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_COLOR_INDEXES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_COLOR_NUM)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_COLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_INDEX_COLOR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_BASE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_INDEX_BASE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_BASE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_INDEX_NEXT_BASE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_PLOT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_INDEX_NEXT_PLOT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_ID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_IND_HANDLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_IND_HANDLE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_IND_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_IND_TYPE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_NUM_DATAS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_NUM_DATAS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_COLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_COLOR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetColorsDescription() ) : "" ); }

En el método que retorna la descripción de una propiedad de tipo string del búfer, añadimos la muestra de las descripciones para la nueva propiedad de tipo string:



string CBuffer::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_STRING property) { return ( property==BUFFER_PROP_SYMBOL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_SYMBOL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this . Symbol () ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_LABEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_LABEL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .Label()== NULL || this .Label()== "" ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET) : "\"" + this .Label()+ "\"" ) ) : property==BUFFER_PROP_IND_NAME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_IND_NAME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .IndicatorName()== NULL || this .IndicatorName()== "" ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET) : "\"" + this .IndicatorName()+ "\"" ) ) : "" ); }

Introducimos las correcciones en los métodos que establecen un valor vacío y el nombre de la serie gráfica. Antes, estos valores no se calculaban para el búfer de cálculo. Vamos a hacer que para el búfer de cálculo solo se establezcan los valores en las propiedades del objeto de búfer,

y para el búfer de dibujado, tanto en las propiedades del objeto, como en las propiedades del propio búfer:

void CBuffer::SetEmptyValue( const double value) { this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_EMPTY_VALUE,value); if ( this .TypeBuffer()!=BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE) :: PlotIndexSetDouble (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE ,value); } void CBuffer::SetLabel( const string label) { this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_LABEL,label); if ( this .TypeBuffer()!=BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE) :: PlotIndexSetString (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_LABEL ,label); }

En los métodos que retornan los valores según el índice de la serie temporal, añadimos el control de un valor del índice inferior a cero:

double CBuffer::GetDataBufferValue( const uint buffer_index, const int series_index) const { int correct_buff_index= this .GetCorrectIndexBuffer(buffer_index); int data_total= this .GetDataTotal(correct_buff_index); if (data_total== 0 || series_index< 0 ) return this .EmptyValue(); int data_index=(( int )series_index<data_total ? ( int )series_index : data_total- 1 ); return this .DataBuffer[correct_buff_index].Array[data_index]; } int CBuffer::GetColorBufferValueIndex( const int series_index) const { int data_total= this .GetDataTotal( 0 ); if (data_total== 0 || series_index< 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int data_index=(( int )series_index<data_total ? ( int )series_index : data_total- 1 ); return ( this .ColorsTotal()== 1 ? 0 : ( int ) this .ColorBufferArray[data_index]); } color CBuffer::GetColorBufferValueColor( const int series_index) const { int data_total= this .GetDataTotal( 0 ); if (data_total== 0 || series_index< 0 ) return clrNONE ; int color_index= this .GetColorBufferValueIndex(series_index); return (color_index> WRONG_VALUE ? ( color ) this .ArrayColors[color_index] : clrNONE ); }

De esta forma, si transmitimos al método un índice incorrecto, simplemente se ejecutará la salida del método retornando un valor "vacío" propio para cada uno de los métodos.

Ahora, vamos a mejorar la clase del objeto de búfer de cálculo en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\BufferCalculate.mqh.



Los métodos que retornan la bandera de soporte de una propiedad de tipo entero o string por parte de un búfer, siempre retornaban false, es decir, el búfer de cálculo no ofrecía soporte a las propiedades de este tipo. Vamos a hacer que ofrezca soporte a cada una de estas propiedades. Así, añadimos en el método que retorna la bandera de soporte de propiedades de tipo entero por parte de un objeto las nuevas propiedades de tipo entero para que el objeto de búfer de cálculo soporte estas:



bool CBufferCalculate::SupportProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER property) { if ( property==BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT || property==BUFFER_PROP_STATUS || property==BUFFER_PROP_TYPE || property==BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_BASE || property==BUFFER_PROP_ID || property==BUFFER_PROP_IND_HANDLE || property==BUFFER_PROP_IND_TYPE || property==BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_BASE ) return true ; return false ; } bool CBufferCalculate::SupportProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } bool CBufferCalculate::SupportProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; }

Que el objeto de búfer de cálculo soporte todas las propiedades de tipo real y string es una solución rápida y temporal para crear métodos de trabajo con los búferes que funcionen con los indicadores estándar; más tarde, eliminaremos algunos de ellos de la lista de propiedades admitidas.

Organizaremos todo el trabajo con los búferes de indicador para los indicadores estándar en la clase de colección de los búferes de indicador CBuffersCollection

en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\BuffersCollection.mqh.

Hoy, implementaremos la creación y acompañamiento de los búferes de indicador de símbolo periodo múltiples del indicador estándar AC (Accelerator Oscillator). En los próximos artículos, y utilizando ya como base la funcionalidad comprobada, añadiremos la posibilidad de crear y trabajar con otros indicadores estándar.

Todos los objetos de búfer que trabajan con indicadores estándar obtendrán necesariamente un identificador al crearse; gracias a este identificador, podremos encontrar los búferes necesarios y trabajar con ellos.

En la sección pública de la clase, declaramos el método que retorna la lista de objetos de búfer que tienen este identificador:

class CBuffersCollection : public CObject { private : CListObj m_list; CTimeSeriesCollection *m_timeseries; int GetIndexLastPlot( void ); int GetIndexNextPlot( void ); int GetIndexNextBase( void ); bool CreateBuffer(ENUM_BUFFER_STATUS status); int GetBarsData(CBuffer *buffer, const int series_index, int &index_bar_period); public : CBuffersCollection *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list; } CArrayObj *GetListBuffersWithID( void );

Lo implementamos fuera del cuerpo de la clase:

CArrayObj *CBuffersCollection::GetListBuffersWithID( void ) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty( this .GetList(),BUFFER_PROP_ID, WRONG_VALUE , NO_EQUAL ); return list; }

Aquí, todo resulta muy sencillo: con la ayuda de la clase CSelect, obtenemos la lista de objetos de búfer en los que el valor del identificador no es igual a -1, y retornamos el puntero a la lista obtenida.



Si obtenemos la lista con éxito, esta contendrá todos los objetos de búfer que tienen un identificador distinto del valor -1. Esto significará que la lista contendrá todos los objetos de búfer creados para trabajar con los indicadores estándar. En este caso, además, podrá tratarse tanto de búferes de dibujado, como de cualquier tipo de búfer del indicador estándar.

Para buscar los objetos de búfer pertenecientes a un indicador específico, deberemos filtrar de forma adicional esta lista según el tipo de indicador estándar, el identificador y el tipo de búfer.

Vamos a añadir a la sección pública de la clase las declaraciones de los métodos para crear objetos de búfer para trabajar con los indicadores estándar:



bool CreateArrow( void ) { return this .CreateBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_ARROW); } bool CreateLine( void ) { return this .CreateBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_LINE); } bool CreateSection( void ) { return this .CreateBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_SECTION); } bool CreateHistogram( void ) { return this .CreateBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_HISTOGRAM); } bool CreateHistogram2( void ) { return this .CreateBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_HISTOGRAM2); } bool CreateZigZag( void ) { return this .CreateBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_ZIGZAG); } bool CreateFilling( void ) { return this .CreateBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING); } bool CreateBars( void ) { return this .CreateBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_BARS); } bool CreateCandles( void ) { return this .CreateBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_CANDLES); } bool CreateCalculate( void ) { return this .CreateBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_NONE); } int CreateAC( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int id= WRONG_VALUE ); int CreateAD( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume, const int id= WRONG_VALUE ); int CreateADX( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int adx_period, const int id= WRONG_VALUE ); int CreateADXWilder( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int adx_period, const int id= WRONG_VALUE ); int CreateAlligator( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int jaw_period, const int jaw_shift, const int teeth_period, const int teeth_shift, const int lips_period, const int lips_shift, const ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price, const int id= WRONG_VALUE ); int CreateAMA( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ama_period, const int fast_ma_period, const int slow_ma_period, const int ama_shift, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price, const int id= WRONG_VALUE ); int CreateAO( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int id= WRONG_VALUE ); int CreateATR( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period, const int id= WRONG_VALUE ); int CreateBearsPower( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period, const int id= WRONG_VALUE ); int CreateBands( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int bands_period, const int bands_shift, const double deviation, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price, const int id= WRONG_VALUE ); int CreateBullsPower( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period, const int id= WRONG_VALUE ); int CreateCCI( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price, const int id= WRONG_VALUE ); int CreateChaikin( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int fast_ma_period, const int slow_ma_period, const ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method, const ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume, const int id= WRONG_VALUE ); int CreateDEMA( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period, const int ma_shift, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price, const int id= WRONG_VALUE ); int CreateDeMarker( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period, const int id= WRONG_VALUE ); int CreateEnvelopes( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period, const int ma_shift, const ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price, const double deviation, const int id= WRONG_VALUE ); int CreateForce( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period, const ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method, const ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume, const int id= WRONG_VALUE ); int CreateFractals( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int id= WRONG_VALUE ); int CreateFrAMA( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period, const int ma_shift, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price, const int id= WRONG_VALUE ); int CreateGator( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int jaw_period, const int jaw_shift, const int teeth_period, const int teeth_shift, const int lips_period, const int lips_shift, const ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price, const int id= WRONG_VALUE ); int CreateIchimoku( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int tenkan_sen, const int kijun_sen, const int senkou_span_b, const int id= WRONG_VALUE ); int CreateBWMFI( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume, const int id= WRONG_VALUE ); int CreateMomentum( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int mom_period, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price, const int id= WRONG_VALUE ); int CreateMFI( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period, const ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume, const int id= WRONG_VALUE ); int CreateMA( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period, const int ma_shift, const ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price, const int id= WRONG_VALUE ); int CreateOsMA( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int fast_ema_period, const int slow_ema_period, const int signal_period, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price, const int id= WRONG_VALUE ); int CreateMACD( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int fast_ema_period, const int slow_ema_period, const int signal_period, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price, const int id= WRONG_VALUE ); int CreateOBV( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume, const int id= WRONG_VALUE ); int CreateSAR( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const double step, const double maximum, const int id= WRONG_VALUE ); int CreateRSI( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price, const int id= WRONG_VALUE ); int CreateRVI( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period, const int id= WRONG_VALUE ); int CreateStdDev( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period, const int ma_shift, const ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price, const int id= WRONG_VALUE ); int CreateStochastic( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int Kperiod, const int Dperiod, const int slowing, const ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method, const ENUM_STO_PRICE price_field, const int id= WRONG_VALUE ); int CreateTEMA( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period, const int ma_shift, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price, const int id= WRONG_VALUE ); int CreateTriX( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price, const int id= WRONG_VALUE ); int CreateWPR( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int calc_period, const int id= WRONG_VALUE ); int CreateVIDYA( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int cmo_period, const int ema_period, const int ma_shift, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price, const int id= WRONG_VALUE ); int CreateVolumes( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume, const int id= WRONG_VALUE );

Para trabajar con cada tipo concreto de indicador estándar, utilizaremos nuestro propio método para crear el indicador correspondiente y los objetos de búfer que necesita.

Como ejemplo, hoy trabajaremos con el indicador AC. Implementamos fuera del cuerpo de la clase el método para crear el indicador AC y sus búferes:

int CBuffersCollection::CreateAC( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int id= WRONG_VALUE ) { int handle=:: iAC (symbol,timeframe); int identifier=(id== WRONG_VALUE ? IND_AC : id); if (handle!= INVALID_HANDLE ) { this .CreateHistogram(); CBuffer *buff= this .GetLastCreateBuffer(); buff.SetSymbol(symbol); buff.SetTimeframe(timeframe); buff.SetID(identifier); buff.SetIndicatorHandle(handle); buff.SetIndicatorType( IND_AC ); buff.SetShowData( true ); buff.SetLabel( "AC(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ")" ); buff.SetIndicatorName( "Accelerator Oscillator" ); this .CreateCalculate(); buff= this .GetLastCreateBuffer(); buff.SetSymbol(symbol); buff.SetTimeframe(timeframe); buff.SetID(identifier); buff.SetIndicatorHandle(handle); buff.SetIndicatorType( IND_AC ); buff.SetEmptyValue( EMPTY_VALUE ); buff.SetLabel( "AC(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ")" ); buff.SetIndicatorName( "Accelerator Oscillator" ); } return handle; }

Como podemos ver, todo es bastante sencillo. Si hemos transmitido el valor -1 como identificador, el identificador será igual al valor de la constante del tipo del indentificador estándar. Al crear el indicador con éxito (su manejador no es igual a INVALID_HANDLE), creamos un objeto de búfer con el tipo de dibujado "Histograma de la línea cero", y con ayuda del método GetLastCreateBuffer(), que retorna un puntero al último búfer creado (veremos el método un poco más tarde), obtenemos el puntero al objeto de búfer del histograma y le asignamos los parámetros que necesita para identificarlo como búfer para dibujar los datos del indicador estándar AC.

A continuación, vamos a hacer lo mismo para el búfer de cálculo. En el búfer de cálculo, registraremos los datos del indicador AC obtenidos al acceder a su manejador. En nuestro caso, el manejador del indicador está registrado en las propiedades del objeto de búfer, tanto del búfer de dibujado, como del búfer de cálculo, es decir, podemos obtener cualquiera de estos objetos de búfer y acceder al indicador según el manejador registrado en estos objetos, y trabajar después con el indicador.



Vamos a añadir la implementación del método para crear el indicador AD con los objetos de búfer que necesita, simplemente para ver las diferencias en la implementación de los métodos para los indicadores estándar de distinto tipo:

int CBuffersCollection::CreateAD( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume, const int id= WRONG_VALUE ) { int handle=:: iAD (symbol,timeframe,applied_volume); int identifier=(id== WRONG_VALUE ? IND_AD : id); if (handle!= INVALID_HANDLE ) { this .CreateLine(); CBuffer *buff= this .GetLastCreateBuffer(); buff.SetSymbol(symbol); buff.SetTimeframe(timeframe); buff.SetID(identifier); buff.SetIndicatorHandle(handle); buff.SetIndicatorType( IND_AD ); buff.SetShowData( true ); buff.SetLabel( "AD(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ")" ); buff.SetIndicatorName( "Accumulation/Distribution" ); this .CreateCalculate(); buff= this .GetLastCreateBuffer(); buff.SetSymbol(symbol); buff.SetTimeframe(timeframe); buff.SetID(identifier); buff.SetIndicatorHandle(handle); buff.SetIndicatorType( IND_AD ); buff.SetEmptyValue( EMPTY_VALUE ); buff.SetLabel( "AD(" +symbol+ "," +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ")" ); buff.SetIndicatorName( "Accumulation/Distribution" ); } return handle; }

Las diferencias son pequeñas: se relacionan con el tipo de búfer de dibujado, el tipo de indicador estándar, la denominación de la serie gráfica y el nombre del indicador. Otros tipos de indicadores estándar tendrán (si fuera necesario) un número diferente de objetos de búfer de dibujado y de calculado para trabajar con el indicador estándar.



Justo después de declarar los métodos para crear los indicadores estándar, añadimos las declaraciones de los demás métodos necesarios:

int PreparingDataBufferStdInd( const ENUM_INDICATOR std_ind, const int id, const int total_copy); void ClearDataBufferStdInd( const ENUM_INDICATOR std_ind, const int id, const int series_index); bool SetDataBufferStdInd( const ENUM_INDICATOR std_ind, const int id, const int series_index, const datetime series_time, const char color_index= WRONG_VALUE ); CBuffer *GetBufferByLabel( const string plot_label); CBuffer *GetBufferByTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); CBuffer *GetBufferByPlot( const int plot_index); CBuffer *GetBufferByListIndex( const int index_list); CBuffer *GetLastCreateBuffer( void ); CArrayObj *GetListBufferByID( const int id); CArrayObj *GetListBufferByIndType( const ENUM_INDICATOR indicator_type); CArrayObj *GetListBufferByTypeID( const ENUM_INDICATOR indicator_type, const int id);

Todos los métodos declarados se describen en los comentarios. Vamos a analizar su implementación fuera del cuerpo de la clase.

Método que retorna el último objeto de búfer creado:

CBuffer *CBuffersCollection::GetLastCreateBuffer( void ) { return this .m_list.At( this .m_list.Total()- 1 ); }

El método simplemente retorna un puntero al objeto de búfer que se encuentra en último lugar en la lista de objetos de búfer.



Método que retorna la lista de objetos de búfer según su identificador:

CArrayObj *CBuffersCollection::GetListBufferByID( const int id ) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty( this .GetList(), BUFFER_PROP_ID, id , EQUAL ); return list; }

Obtenemos una lista con los objetos de búfer cuyas propiedades incluyen un identificador igual al valor transmitido al método.

El puntero a la lista obtenida lo retornaremos desde el método.



Método que retorna la lista de objetos de búfer según el tipo del indicador estándar:

CArrayObj *CBuffersCollection::GetListBufferByIndType( const ENUM_INDICATOR indicator_type ) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty( this .GetList(), BUFFER_PROP_IND_TYPE , indicator_type , EQUAL ); return list; }

Obtenemos una lista con los objetos de búfer cuyas propiedades incluyen un tipo de indicador estándar igual al valor transmitido al método.

El puntero a la lista obtenida lo retornaremos desde el método.



Método que retorna la lista de objetos de búfer según el tipo del indicador estándar y el identificador:

CArrayObj *CBuffersCollection::GetListBufferByTypeID( const ENUM_INDICATOR indicator_type , const int id ) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListBufferByIndType(indicator_type); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list,BUFFER_PROP_ID,id,EQUAL); return list; }

Primero, obtenemos la lista de objetos de búfer cuyas propiedades incluyen el tipo de indicador estándar indicado, después, filtramos la lista obtenida según los objetos de búfer cuyas propiedades incluyen el identificador indicado.

El puntero a la lista obtenida como resultado lo retornaremos desde el método.



Método que retorna la lista de objetos de búfer que pertenecen a algún indicador estándar:



CArrayObj *CBuffersCollection::GetListBuffersWithID( void ) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty( this .GetList(), BUFFER_PROP_ID , WRONG_VALUE , NO_EQUAL ); return list; }

A continuación, obtenemos de la lista de colección de objetos de búfer la lista de objetos cuya propiedad "identificador" no es igual a -1.

El puntero a la lista obtenida lo retornaremos desde el método.



El siguiente eslabón entre el programa y la biblioteca es la clase del objeto principal de la biblioteca CEngine.

Introducimos todas las mejoras necesarias en el archivo de la clase \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh.



Luego, añadimos a la sección pública de la clase el metodo para recrear todas las series temporales:

bool SeriesReCreate( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int rates_total= 0 , const uint required= 0 ) { return this .m_time_series.ReCreateSeries(symbol,timeframe,rates_total,required); } bool SeriesReCreateAll( const int rates_total= 0 , const uint required= 0 ) { return this .m_time_series.ReCreateSeriesAll(rates_total,required); }

El método simplemente retorna el resultado del funcionamiento del método homónimo de la colección de series temporales que hemos añadido más arriba.

Ahora, añadimos a la sección de la clase el método que retorna el número de barras de la serie temporal indicada:

CSeriesDE *SeriesGetSeriesEmpty( void ) { return this .m_time_series.GetSeriesEmpty(); } CSeriesDE *SeriesGetSeriesIncompleted( void ) { return this .m_time_series.GetSeriesIncompleted(); } int SeriesGetBarsTotal( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe);

Vamos a implementar este método fuera del cuerpo de la clase:

int CEngine::SeriesGetBarsTotal( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series= this .SeriesGetSeries(symbol,timeframe); if (series== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; return ( int )series. Bars (); }

Obtenemos la serie temporal indicada de la clase de colección de las series temporales y retornamos el número de barras de la serie temporal.







Antes, teníamos el método que retorna el último búfer creado:

CBuffer *GetBufferByLabel( const string plot_label) { return this .m_buffers.GetBufferByLabel(plot_label); } CBuffer *GetBufferByTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { return this .m_buffers.GetBufferByTimeframe(timeframe);} CBuffer *GetBufferByPlot( const int plot_index) { return this .m_buffers.GetBufferByPlot(plot_index); } CBuffer *GetBufferByListIndex( const int index_list) { return this .m_buffers.GetBufferByListIndex(index_list);} CBuffer *GetLastBuffer( void );

y su implementación:

CBuffer *CEngine::GetLastBuffer( void ) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListBuffers(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; return list.At(list.Total()- 1 ); }

Eliminamos la implementación del método del listado de la clase, y cambiamos su declaración por el nuevo método:

CBuffer *GetBufferByLabel( const string plot_label) { return this .m_buffers.GetBufferByLabel(plot_label); } CBuffer *GetBufferByTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { return this .m_buffers.GetBufferByTimeframe(timeframe);} CBuffer *GetBufferByPlot( const int plot_index) { return this .m_buffers.GetBufferByPlot(plot_index); } CBuffer *GetBufferByListIndex( const int index_list) { return this .m_buffers.GetBufferByListIndex(index_list);} CBuffer *GetLastCreateBuffer( void ) { return this .m_buffers.GetLastCreateBuffer(); }

El método retorna el resultado del funcionamiento del método homónimo de la clase de colección de búferes que hemos escrito anteriormente.

En la sección pública de la clase, declaramos el método para crear el indicador estándar AC y los búferes para su funcionamiento:

bool BufferCreateArrow( void ) { return this .m_buffers.CreateArrow(); } bool BufferCreateLine( void ) { return this .m_buffers.CreateLine(); } bool BufferCreateSection( void ) { return this .m_buffers.CreateSection(); } bool BufferCreateHistogram( void ) { return this .m_buffers.CreateHistogram(); } bool BufferCreateHistogram2( void ) { return this .m_buffers.CreateHistogram2(); } bool BufferCreateZigZag( void ) { return this .m_buffers.CreateZigZag(); } bool BufferCreateFilling( void ) { return this .m_buffers.CreateFilling(); } bool BufferCreateBars( void ) { return this .m_buffers.CreateBars(); } bool BufferCreateCandles( void ) { return this .m_buffers.CreateCandles(); } bool BufferCreateCalculate( void ) { return this .m_buffers.CreateCalculate(); } bool BufferCreateAC( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int id) { return ( this .m_buffers.CreateAC(symbol,timeframe,id)!= INVALID_HANDLE ); }

El método retorna el resultado del funcionamiento del método homónimo para crear el indicador AC de la clase de colección de búferes que hemos escrito anteriormente. Los métodos para crear los otros indicadores estándar los añadiremos en próximos artículos.

Implementación del método encargado de preparar los datos del búfer de cálculo para un indicador estándar (por el momento, solo para AC):

int CBuffersCollection::PreparingDataBufferStdInd( const ENUM_INDICATOR std_ind, const int id, const int total_copy ) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListBufferByTypeID(std_ind,id); list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list,BUFFER_PROP_TYPE,BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE,EQUAL); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) return 0 ; CBufferCalculate *buffer= NULL ; int copies= WRONG_VALUE ; switch (( int )std_ind) { case IND_AC : buffer=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return 0 ; copies=buffer.FillAsSeries(buffer.IndicatorHandle(), 0 , 0 , total_copy ); return copies; case IND_AD : break ; case IND_ADX : break ; case IND_ADXW : break ; case IND_ALLIGATOR : break ; case IND_AMA : break ; case IND_AO : break ; case IND_ATR : break ; case IND_BANDS : break ; case IND_BEARS : break ; case IND_BULLS : break ; case IND_BWMFI : break ; case IND_CCI : break ; case IND_CHAIKIN : break ; case IND_DEMA : break ; case IND_DEMARKER : break ; case IND_ENVELOPES : break ; case IND_FORCE : break ; case IND_FRACTALS : break ; case IND_FRAMA : break ; case IND_GATOR : break ; case IND_ICHIMOKU : break ; case IND_MA : break ; case IND_MACD : break ; case IND_MFI : break ; case IND_MOMENTUM : break ; case IND_OBV : break ; case IND_OSMA : break ; case IND_RSI : break ; case IND_RVI : break ; case IND_SAR : break ; case IND_STDDEV : break ; case IND_STOCHASTIC : break ; case IND_TEMA : break ; case IND_TRIX : break ; case IND_VIDYA : break ; case IND_VOLUMES : break ; case IND_WPR : break ; default : break ; } return 0 ; }

Obtenemos la lista de objetos de búfer según el tipo de indicador e identificador,

dejamos en la lista obtenida solo los búferes de indicador,

obtenemos el primer búfer de cálculo (y el único para AC) de la lista,

rellenamos el búfer de cálculo con la cantidad indicada de datos y

retornamos la cantidad de datos copiados con éxito desde el manejador del indicador al búfer de cálculo.



Implementación del método encargado de limpiar los datos del búfer de cálculo para un indicador estándar (por el momento, solo para AC) según el índice indicado:



void CBuffersCollection::ClearDataBufferStdInd( const ENUM_INDICATOR std_ind, const int id, const int series_index) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListBufferByID(id); if (list== NULL ) return ; list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list,BUFFER_PROP_TYPE,BUFFER_TYPE_DATA,EQUAL); if (list.Total()== 0 ) return ; CBuffer *buffer= NULL ; switch (( int )std_ind) { case IND_AC : buffer=list.At( 0 ); if (buffer== NULL ) return ; buffer.SetBufferValue( 0 ,series_index,buffer.EmptyValue()); break ; case IND_AD : break ; case IND_ADX : break ; case IND_ADXW : break ; case IND_ALLIGATOR : break ; case IND_AMA : break ; case IND_AO : break ; case IND_ATR : break ; case IND_BANDS : break ; case IND_BEARS : break ; case IND_BULLS : break ; case IND_BWMFI : break ; case IND_CCI : break ; case IND_CHAIKIN : break ; case IND_DEMA : break ; case IND_DEMARKER : break ; case IND_ENVELOPES : break ; case IND_FORCE : break ; case IND_FRACTALS : break ; case IND_FRAMA : break ; case IND_GATOR : break ; case IND_ICHIMOKU : break ; case IND_MA : break ; case IND_MACD : break ; case IND_MFI : break ; case IND_MOMENTUM : break ; case IND_OBV : break ; case IND_OSMA : break ; case IND_RSI : break ; case IND_RVI : break ; case IND_SAR : break ; case IND_STDDEV : break ; case IND_STOCHASTIC : break ; case IND_TEMA : break ; case IND_TRIX : break ; case IND_VIDYA : break ; case IND_VOLUMES : break ; case IND_WPR : break ; default : break ; } }

El funcionamiento del método es prácticamente igual que en la preparación de los datos. Salvo que, en lugar de copiar los datos del manejador del indicador al búfer calculado, aquí se establece un valor vacío, indicado para el objeto de búfer en el índice especificado en el búfer dibujado.



Implementación del método de rellenado del búfer de dibujado en el gráfico actual con los datos de un indicador estándar de cualquier símbolo/marco temporal (por ahora solo para AC)



bool CBuffersCollection::SetDataBufferStdInd( const ENUM_INDICATOR ind_type, const int id, const int series_index, const datetime series_time, const char color_index= WRONG_VALUE ) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListBufferByTypeID(ind_type,id); if (list== NULL ) return false ; CArrayObj *list_data=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list,BUFFER_PROP_TYPE,BUFFER_TYPE_DATA,EQUAL); list_data=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_data,BUFFER_PROP_IND_TYPE,ind_type,EQUAL); CArrayObj *list_calc=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list,BUFFER_PROP_TYPE,BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE,EQUAL); list_calc=CSelect::ByBufferProperty(list_calc,BUFFER_PROP_IND_TYPE,ind_type,EQUAL); if (list_data.Total()== 0 || list_calc.Total()== 0 ) return false ; CBuffer *buffer_data= NULL ; CBuffer *buffer_calc= NULL ; int index_period= 0 ; int series_index_start= 0 ; int num_bars= 1 ,index= 0 ; datetime time_period= 0 ; double value0= EMPTY_VALUE , value1= EMPTY_VALUE ; switch (( int )ind_type) { case IND_AC : buffer_data=list_data.At( 0 ); buffer_calc=list_calc.At( 0 ); if (buffer_calc== NULL || buffer_data== NULL || buffer_calc.GetDataTotal( 0 )== 0 ) return false ; index_period=:: iBarShift (buffer_calc. Symbol (),buffer_calc.Timeframe(),series_time, true ); if (index_period== WRONG_VALUE || index_period>buffer_calc.GetDataTotal()- 1 ) return false ; value0=buffer_calc.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,index_period); if (buffer_calc. Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && buffer_calc.Timeframe()==:: Period ()) { series_index_start=series_index; num_bars= 1 ; } else { time_period=:: iTime (buffer_calc. Symbol (),buffer_calc.Timeframe(),index_period); if (time_period== 0 ) return false ; series_index_start=:: iBarShift (:: Symbol (),:: Period (),time_period, true ); if (series_index_start== WRONG_VALUE ) return false ; num_bars=:: PeriodSeconds (buffer_calc.Timeframe())/:: PeriodSeconds ( PERIOD_CURRENT ); if (num_bars== 0 ) num_bars= 1 ; } value1=(series_index_start+num_bars>buffer_data.GetDataTotal()- 1 ? value0 : buffer_data.GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,series_index_start+num_bars)); for ( int i= 0 ;i<num_bars;i++) { index=series_index_start-i; buffer_data.SetBufferValue( 0 ,index,value0); buffer_data.SetBufferColorIndex(index, uchar (value0>value1 ? 0 : value0<value1 ? 1 : 2 )); } break ; case IND_AD : break ; case IND_ADX : break ; case IND_ADXW : break ; case IND_ALLIGATOR : break ; case IND_AMA : break ; case IND_AO : break ; case IND_ATR : break ; case IND_BANDS : break ; case IND_BEARS : break ; case IND_BULLS : break ; case IND_BWMFI : break ; case IND_CCI : break ; case IND_CHAIKIN : break ; case IND_DEMA : break ; case IND_DEMARKER : break ; case IND_ENVELOPES : break ; case IND_FORCE : break ; case IND_FRACTALS : break ; case IND_FRAMA : break ; case IND_GATOR : break ; case IND_ICHIMOKU : break ; case IND_MA : break ; case IND_MACD : break ; case IND_MFI : break ; case IND_MOMENTUM : break ; case IND_OBV : break ; case IND_OSMA : break ; case IND_RSI : break ; case IND_RVI : break ; case IND_SAR : break ; case IND_STDDEV : break ; case IND_STOCHASTIC : break ; case IND_TEMA : break ; case IND_TRIX : break ; case IND_VIDYA : break ; case IND_VOLUMES : break ; case IND_WPR : break ; default : break ; } return true ; }

En los comentarios se describe la lógica completa del método en el cálculo de los datos para AC: esperamos que el lector la comprenda sin dificultades.







Al final del cuerpo de la clase, declaramos los dos métodos para procesar los eventos de la biblioteca:



public : uint SetCompositeMagicNumber( ushort magic_id, const uchar group_id1= 0 , const uchar group_id2= 0 , const uchar pending_req_id= 0 ); void OnDoEasyEvent( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam); void EventsHandling( void ); };

Antes, para procesar los eventos de la biblioteca en nuestros programas, utilizábamos funciones con el mismo nombre que los métodos recién declarados. Y transferíamos estas funciones de un programa a otro sin ningún cambio. Esto nos impulsa a pensar que estos manejadores se pueden transferir a la biblioteca, obteniendo simplemente en el programa las banderas de los eventos sucedidos (la obtención de las banderas, así como las propias banderas de los eventos y la posibilidad de procesar eventos en nuestros programas, las implementaremos más tarde).



Ya hemos transferido estas funciones del indicador de prueba al listado de la clase CEngine, convirtiéndolas en la implementación de los métodos declarados anteriormente:

void CEngine::OnDoEasyEvent( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { int idx=id-CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM; ushort msc= this .EventMSC(lparam); ushort reason= this .EventReason(lparam); ushort source= this .EventSource(lparam); long time=::TimeCurrent()* 1000 +msc; if (source==COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID) { CSymbol *symbol= this .GetSymbolObjByName(sparam); if (symbol==NULL) return ; int digits=(idx<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ? 0 : symbol.Digits()); string id_descr=(idx<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ? symbol.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER)idx) : symbol.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE)idx)); string value =::DoubleToString(dparam,digits); if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_INC) { ::Print(DFUN,symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source, value ,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_DEC) { ::Print(DFUN,symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source, value ,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_MORE_THEN) { ::Print(DFUN,symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source, value ,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_LESS_THEN) { ::Print(DFUN,symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source, value ,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_EQUALS) { ::Print(DFUN,symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source, value ,id_descr,digits)); } } else if (source==COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID) { CAccount *account= this .GetAccountCurrent(); if (account==NULL) return ; int digits= int (idx<ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ? 0 : account.CurrencyDigits()); string id_descr=(idx<ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ? account.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER)idx) : account.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE)idx)); string value =::DoubleToString(dparam,digits); if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_INC) { ::Print(DFUN,account.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source, value ,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_DEC) { ::Print(DFUN,account.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source, value ,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_MORE_THEN) { ::Print(DFUN,account.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source, value ,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_LESS_THEN) { ::Print(DFUN,account.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source, value ,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_EQUALS) { ::Print(DFUN,account.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source, value ,id_descr,digits)); } } else if (idx>MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_NO_EVENT && idx<SYMBOL_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { string descr= this .GetMWEventDescription((ENUM_MW_EVENT)idx); string name=(idx==MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_SORT ? "" : ": " +sparam); Print(TimeMSCtoString(lparam), " " ,descr,name); } else if (idx>SERIES_EVENTS_NO_EVENT && idx<SERIES_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { if (idx==SERIES_EVENTS_NEW_BAR) { ::Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Новый бар на " , "New Bar on " ),sparam, " " ,TimeframeDescription((ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)dparam), ": " ,TimeToString(lparam)); CArrayObj *list= this .m_buffers.GetListBuffersWithID(); if (list!=NULL) { int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CBuffer *buff=list.At(i); if (buff==NULL) continue ; string symbol=sparam; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe=(ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)dparam; if (buff.TypeBuffer()==BUFFER_TYPE_DATA || buff.IndicatorType()==WRONG_VALUE) continue ; if (buff.Symbol()==symbol && buff.Timeframe()==timeframe ) { CSeriesDE *series= this .SeriesGetSeries(symbol,timeframe); if (series==NULL) continue ; int count=::fmin(buff.GetDataTotal(),buff.IndicatorBarsCalculated()); this .m_buffers.PreparingDataBufferStdInd(buff.IndicatorType(),buff.ID(),count); } } } } if (idx==SERIES_EVENTS_MISSING_BARS) { ::Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Пропущены бары на " , "Missed bars on " ),sparam, " " ,TimeframeDescription((ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)dparam), ": " ,( string )lparam); } } else if (idx>TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT && idx<TRADE_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListAllOrdersEvents(); if (list==NULL) return ; int shift=( this .IsTester() ? ( int )lparam : 0 ); CEvent * event =list.At(list.Total()- 1 -shift); if ( event ==NULL) return ; if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CREDIT) { ::Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CHARGE) { ::Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION) { ::Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BONUS) { ::Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION) { ::Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY) { ::Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY) { ::Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY) { ::Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY) { ::Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_INTEREST) { ::Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_BUY_CANCELLED) { ::Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_SELL_CANCELLED) { ::Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_DIVIDENT) { ::Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_DIVIDENT_FRANKED) { ::Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_TAX) { ::Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_REFILL) { ::Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL) { ::Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_PLASED) { ::Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_REMOVED) { ::Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED) { ::Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED_PARTIAL) { ::Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED) { ::Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED_PARTIAL) { ::Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED) { ::Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_POS) { ::Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_SL) { ::Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_TP) { ::Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET) { ::Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING) { ::Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL) { ::Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL) { ::Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET) { ::Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL) { ::Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING) { ::Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL) { ::Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL) { ::Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_POS) { ::Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_SL) { ::Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_TP) { ::Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_TRIGGERED_STOP_LIMIT_ORDER) { ::Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE) { ::Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_SL) { ::Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_TP) { ::Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_SL_TP) { ::Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_SL_TP) { ::Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_SL) { ::Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_TP) { ::Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_SL_TP) { ::Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_SL) { ::Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_TP) { ::Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } } } void CEngine::EventsHandling( void ) { if ( this .IsTradeEvent()) { int total= this .GetTradeEventsTotal(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CEventBaseObj * event = this .GetTradeEventByIndex(i); if ( event ==NULL) continue ; long lparam=i; double dparam= event .DParam(); string sparam= event .SParam(); this .OnDoEasyEvent(CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM+ event .ID(),lparam,dparam,sparam); } } if ( this .IsAccountsEvent()) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListAccountEvents(); if (list!=NULL) { int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CEventBaseObj * event =list.At(i); if ( event ==NULL) continue ; long lparam= event .LParam(); double dparam= event .DParam(); string sparam= event .SParam(); this .OnDoEasyEvent(CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM+ event .ID(),lparam,dparam,sparam); } } } if ( this .IsSymbolsEvent()) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListSymbolsEvents(); if (list!=NULL) { int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CEventBaseObj * event =list.At(i); if ( event ==NULL) continue ; long lparam= event .LParam(); double dparam= event .DParam(); string sparam= event .SParam(); this .OnDoEasyEvent(CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM+ event .ID(),lparam,dparam,sparam); } } } if ( this .IsSeriesEvent()) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListSeriesEvents(); if (list!=NULL) { int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CEventBaseObj * event =list.At(i); if ( event ==NULL) continue ; long lparam= event .LParam(); double dparam= event .DParam(); string sparam= event .SParam(); this .OnDoEasyEvent(CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM+ event .ID(),lparam,dparam,sparam); } } } }

Ya analizamos anteriormente el funcionamiento de estas funciones (que ahora son métodos de la clase CEngine), en los artículos iniciales de la descripción de la biblioteca, al crear los asesores de prueba. Por el listado de los métodos, podemos ver que mostramos (casi) cada evento con un mensaje en el diario. Por consiguiente, podemos crear una lista de banderas de eventos en el ámbito global y establecer las banderas necesarias. En nuestros propios programas, será muy sencillo hacer manejadores de cada una de las banderas ponderadas. Cosa que haremos en lo sucesivo.



De esta forma, nos evitamos escribir estos manejadores en cada uno de nuestros programas.

En la clase, tenemos el manejador del evento calculate, que se llama desde el indicado. Si el valor retornado por el manejador es igual a cero, esto significará que no todas la series temporales utilizadas en el indicador han sido construidas. En este caso, además, el indicador debe salir de OnCalculate() con un código de retorno de 0, lo que significará que debemos esperar el siguiente tick e indicar que no se han calculado los datos.

Como estamos añadiendo trabajo con los indicadores estándar, deberemos verificar de la misma forma que se ha calculado el indicador creado.

Para saber la cantidad de datos calculados, podemos usar la función BarsCalculated(), que retorna la cantidad de datos ya calculada por el indicador. Si los datos aún no se han calculado, la función retornará -1.

Vamos a escribir el método que procesa el evento calculate para comprobar si todos los indicadores estándar creados en la colección de búferes se han calculado correctamente:

int CEngine:: OnCalculate (SDataCalculate &data_calculate, const uint required= 0 ) { if ( this .m_program!= PROGRAM_INDICATOR ) return 0 ; if (! this .SeriesSync(data_calculate,required)) return 0 ; if (! this .IsTester()) this .SeriesRefresh( NULL ,data_calculate); int res=( this .SeriesGetSeriesEmpty()== NULL ? data_calculate.rates_total : 0 ); CArrayObj *list=m_buffers.GetListBuffersWithID(); if (list!= NULL ) { int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CBuffer *buff=list.At(i); if (buff== NULL || buff.TypeBuffer()==BUFFER_TYPE_DATA || buff.IndicatorHandle()== INVALID_HANDLE ) continue ; if (buff.IndicatorBarsCalculated()== WRONG_VALUE ) return 0 ; } } return res; }

La lógica de procesamiento de los indicadores creados se describe en el listado del método.

Por hoy, el último detalle a pulir dentro de las mejoras de la biblioteca será la adición del periodo del gráfico actual a la lista de marcos temporales utilizados.

En el archivo de funciones de servicio de la biblioteca E:\MetaQuotes\MetaTrader 5\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\DELib.mqh, tenemos una función que prepara la lista de marcos temporales utilizados. Y si en los ajustes del programa no se ha indicado el periodo del gráfico actual, la biblioteca no creará su serie temporal. Y para trabajar, necesitamos constantemente conocer esta.

Añadimos a la función CreateUsedTimeframesArray() un bloque de código para introducir el periodo del gráfico actual en la lista de marcos temporales utilizados:

bool CreateUsedTimeframesArray( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES_MODE mode_used_periods, string defined_used_periods, string &used_periods_array[]) { if (mode_used_periods==TIMEFRAMES_MODE_CURRENT) { ArrayResize (used_periods_array, 1 , 21 ); used_periods_array[ 0 ]=TimeframeDescription(( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) Period ()); return true ; } else if (mode_used_periods==TIMEFRAMES_MODE_LIST) { string separator=INPUT_SEPARATOR; int n=StringParamsPrepare(defined_used_periods,separator,used_periods_array); if (n< 1 ) { int err_code= GetLastError (); string err= (n== 0 ? DFUN_ERR_LINE+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_EMPTY_PERIODS_STRING)+TimeframeDescription(( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) Period ()) : DFUN_ERR_LINE+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_PREPARING_PERIODS_ARRAY)+( string )err_code+ ": " +CMessage::Text(err_code) ); Print (err); ArrayResize (used_periods_array, 1 , 21 ); used_periods_array[ 0 ]=TimeframeDescription(( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) Period ()); return false ; } } else { ArrayResize (used_periods_array, 21 , 21 ); for ( int i= 0 ;i< 21 ;i++) used_periods_array[i]=TimeframeDescription(TimeframeByEnumIndex( uchar (i+ 1 ))); } bool f= false ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< ArraySize (used_periods_array);i++) { if (used_periods_array[i]==TimeframeDescription(( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) Period ())) { f= true ; break ; } } if (!f) { ArrayResize (used_periods_array, ArraySize (used_periods_array)+ 1 ); used_periods_array[ ArraySize (used_periods_array)- 1 ]=TimeframeDescription(( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) Period ()); } return true ; }

Con esto, damos por finalizadas las mejoras de las clases de la biblioteca.

Vamos a poner a prueba la creación del indicador estándar de símbolo y periodo múltiples Accelerator Oscillator.



Prueba

Para la prueba, tomaremos el indicador del artículo anterior

y lo guardaremos en la carpeta \MQL5\Indicators\TestDoEasy\Part47\ con el nuevo nombre TestDoEasyPart47.mq5.



En los ajustes del indicador creado, establecemos qué símbolo y marco temporal se van a utilizar para calcular el indicador estándar AcceleratorOscillator. Estos datos serán representados por nuestro indicador en el subventana del gráfico actual.



El encabezado del indicador será el siguiente:

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 3 #property indicator_plots 1 sinput string InpUsedSymbols = "GBPUSD" ; sinput ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpPeriod = PERIOD_M30 ; sinput bool InpUseSounds = true ; ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE InpModeUsedSymbols= SYMBOLS_MODE_DEFINES; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES_MODE InpModeUsedTFs = TIMEFRAMES_MODE_LIST; string InpUsedTFs; CEngine engine; string prefix; int min_bars; int used_symbols_mode; string array_used_symbols[]; string array_used_periods[];

Indicamos en los ajustes solo el símbolo y el periodo del gráfico de este símbolo según los cuales se calculará el indicador AC.



En el manejador OnInit(), creamos el indicador estándar AC con los parámetros indicados en los parámetros de entrada del indicador,

un identificador igual a 1, y los búferes para trabajar con él:

int OnInit () { InpUsedTFs=TimeframeDescription(InpPeriod); OnInitDoEasy(); prefix=engine.Name()+ "_" ; int num_bars=NumberBarsInTimeframe(InpPeriod); min_bars=(num_bars> 2 ? num_bars : 2 ); if (IsPresentObectByPrefix(prefix)) ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); engine.PlaySoundByDescription(SND_OK); engine.Pause( 600 ); engine.PlaySoundByDescription(SND_NEWS); engine.BufferCreateAC(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod, 1 ); if (engine.BuffersPropertyPlotsTotal()!= indicator_plots ) Alert (TextByLanguage( "Внимание! Значение \"indicator_plots\" должно быть " , "Attention! Value of \"indicator_plots\" should be " ),engine.BuffersPropertyPlotsTotal()); if (engine.BuffersPropertyBuffersTotal()!= indicator_buffers ) Alert (TextByLanguage( "Внимание! Значение \"indicator_buffers\" должно быть " , "Attention! Value of \"indicator_buffers\" should be " ),engine.BuffersPropertyBuffersTotal()); color array_colors[]={ clrGreen , clrRed , clrGray }; engine.BuffersSetColors(array_colors); engine.BuffersPrintShort(); IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_SHORTNAME , "AC(" +InpUsedSymbols+ "," +TimeframeDescription(InpPeriod)+ ")" ); IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_DIGITS ,( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (InpUsedSymbols, SYMBOL_DIGITS )+ 2 ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

En OnCalculate(), primero preparamos los datos del búfer de cálculo del indicador AC, y después, en el ciclo principal del indicador, rellenamos los datos del búfer de dibujado en el gráfico actual con los datos del búfer de cálculo del indicador AC:

CopyDataAsSeries(rates_total,prev_calculated,time,open,high,low,close,tick_volume,volume,spread); if (rates_total<min_bars || Point ()== 0 ) return 0 ; if (engine. 0 ) return 0 ; if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { engine. OnTimer (rates_data); engine.EventsHandling(); } int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; if (limit> 1 ) { limit=rates_total- 1 ; engine.BuffersInitPlots(); engine.BuffersInitCalculates(); } int bars_total=engine.SeriesGetBarsTotal(InpUsedSymbols,InpPeriod); int total_copy=(limit<min_bars ? min_bars : fmin (limit,bars_total)); CArrayObj *list=engine.GetBuffersCollection().GetListBuffersWithID(); if (list!= NULL ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CBuffer *buff=list.At(i); if (buff== NULL || buff.TypeBuffer()==BUFFER_TYPE_DATA || buff.IndicatorType()== WRONG_VALUE ) continue ; CSeriesDE *series=engine.SeriesGetSeries(buff. Symbol (),buff.Timeframe()); if (series== NULL ) return 0 ; ulong used_data=series.AvailableUsedData(); int copied=engine.GetBuffersCollection().PreparingDataBufferStdInd( IND_AC , 1 ,( int )used_data); if (copied<( int )used_data) return 0 ; } } CBar *bar= NULL ; uchar color_index= 0 ; for ( int i=limit; i> WRONG_VALUE && ! IsStopped (); i--) { engine.GetBuffersCollection().SetDataBufferStdInd( IND_AC , 1 ,i,time[i]); } return (rates_total); }

Esto es todo lo que tenemos que hacer para calcular y representar el indicador estándar AC en el gráfico actual, calculando dicho indicador con cualquier símbolo/marco temporal.



En el próximo artículo, mejoraremos el bloque con la preparación de los datos del indicador estándar (en la presente implementación no resulta óptimo, solo lo hemos hecho para comprobar el concepto), y también lo trasladaremos a la biblioteca.

Podrá ver el código completo del indicador en los archivos adjuntos al artículo.

Vamos a compilar el indicador e iniciarlo en el gráfico EURUSD, M1, estableciendo previamente en los ajustes del indicador el símbolo GBPUSD y el marco temporal M5, lo cual indica que en el gráfico de minutos actual EURUSD se representarán los datos del indicador AC calculado en el símbolo GBPUSD con un marco temporal M5:

A modo de comparación, abriremos a su lado un gráfico GBPUSD, M5 con el indicador estándar AC en el mismo.



¿Qué es lo próximo?

En el próximo artículo, continuaremos creando indicadores estándar de periodo y símbolo múltiples.



Más abajo se adjuntan todos los archivos de la versión actual de la biblioteca y los archivos del asesor de prueba. Puede descargarlo todo y ponerlo a prueba por sí mismo.

Si tiene preguntas, observaciones o sugerencias, podrá concretarlas en los comentarios al artículo.

Querríamos recordar al lector que en este artículo hemos creado un indicador de prueba en MQL5 para MetaTrader 5.

Los archivos adjuntos han sido diseñados solo para MetaTrader 5, y en MetaTrader 4, la biblioteca en su versión actual no ha sido puesta a prueba.

Después de crear la funcionalidad necesaria para trabajar con los búferes de indicador y poner estos a prueba, trataremos también de implementar algunas cosas de MQL5 en MetaTrader 4.

Volver al contenido

Artículos de esta serie: