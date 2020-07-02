Trabajando con las series temporales en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 38): Colección de series temporales - Actualización en tiempo real y acceso a los datos desde el programa

Contenido

Concepto

En los anteriores artículos dedicados a la creación de series temporales de cualquier periodo del gráfico de cualquier símbolo, creamos una clase de colección de series temporales completa de todos los símbolos utilizados en el programa y aprendimos a rellenar las series temporales con datos históricos para la búsqueda rápida y la clasificación de estos datos.

Disponiendo de este instrumento, podremos en lo sucesivo buscar y comparar diferentes combinaciones de datos de precio en la historia. Pero también tenemos que pensar en la actualización de los datos que debemos realizar en cada nuevo tick para cada símbolo utilizado.

En principio, y como variante más simple, podemos actualizar todas las series temporales en el manejador de milisegundos OnTimer() del programa, y esto funcionará. Pero aquí surgen la pregunta: ¿es siempre necesario actualizar los datos de alguna serie temporal exactamente según el contador del temporizador? Y es que los datos cambian en el programa cuando llega un nuevo tick, y no es completamente correcto actualizar los datos independientemente de si ha llegado este nuevo tick o aún no lo ha hecho: resultaría irracional desde el punto de vista del rendimiento.

Si en el símbolo actual siempre podemos estar al tanto de la llegada de un nuevo tick en los manejadores OnTick() del experto o en OnCalculate() del indicador para comprender si "ha habido un nuevo tick", en cualquier otro símbolo que deba ser monitoreado por el programa iniciado en otro símbolo que no sea este, deberemos monitorear los eventos necesarios en el experto o el indicador.

La variante más sencilla de todas las posibles capaces de satisfacer las necesidades de la biblioteca teniendo en cuenta su estado actual, es la simple comparación de la hora del tick pasado con la hora del actual: si la hora del tick pasado se distingue de la hora del actual, consideraremos que ha llegado un nuevo tick en el símbolo monitoreado por el programa, pero que no es "propio" para el programa, es decir, que este programa no está iniciado en el gráfico de este símbolo.

Antes de comenzar a crear la clase "Nuevo tick" y la implementación de la actualización en tiempo real de todas las series temporales utilizadas en el programa, vamos a retocar las clases ya creadas.



Mejorando las clases de las series temporales

En primer lugar, como ya venimos haciendo, añadimos al archivo Datas.mqh el índice del nuevo mensaje de la biblioteca:

MSG_LIB_TEXT_TS_TEXT_FIRST_SET_SYMBOL, MSG_LIB_TEXT_TS_TEXT_IS_NOT_USE , MSG_LIB_TEXT_TS_TEXT_UNKNOWN_TIMEFRAME,

y el texto del mensaje que se corresponde con el índice nuevamente añadido:

{ "Сначала нужно установить символ при помощи SetSymbol()" , "First you need to set Symbol using SetSymbol()" }, { "Таймсерия не используется. Нужно установить флаг использования при помощи SetAvailable()" , "Timeseries not used. Need to set usage flag using SetAvailable()" } , { "Неизвестный таймфрейм" , "Unknown timeframe" },

La clase de objeto básico de todos los objetos de la biblioteca CBaseObj se compone de dos variables:

class CBaseObj : public CObject { protected : ENUM_LOG_LEVEL m_log_level; ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE m_program; bool m_first_start; bool m_use_sound; bool m_available; int m_global_error; long m_chart_id_main; long m_chart_id; string m_name; string m_folder_name; string m_sound_name; int m_type; public :

La variable m_chart_id_main guarda el identificador del gráfico del programa de control: se trata del gráfico del símbolo en el que se ha iniciado el programa. El gráfico deberá enviar a esta biblioteca todos los eventos que se registran en las colecciones y objetos de la biblioteca.

La variable m_chart_id, por su parte, sirve para guardar el identificador del gráfico con el que de alguna forma se relaciona el objeto que es heredero de la clase CBaseObj. Por el momento, esta propiedad no se utiliza en ninguna parte, pero la necesitaremos en el futuro.

No obstante, dado que hemos añadido la variable m_chart_id_main un poco más tarde que la variable m_chart_id, todos los mensajes se envían al identificador del gráfico registrado en la variable m_chart_id. Esta discordancia ha sido corregida: ahora, todos los identificadores del gáfico actual se registran en la variable m_chart_id_main, como debía ser. Además, se han realizado correcciones en todas las clases en las que existe el envío de mensajes desde la biblioteca al gráfico del programa de control; todas las entradas del texto "m_chart_id" han sido sustituidas por "m_chart_id_main".

Estos cambios han sido introducidos en todas las clases de eventos de la carpeta \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Events\, así como en los archivos de las clases de las colecciones AccountsCollection.mqh, EventsCollection.mqh y SymbolsCollection.mqh.

Para ahorrar especio en el artículo, no vamos a describir estos cambios aquí: el lector podrá analizarlos en los archivos adjuntos al artículo.



Para poder mostrar los datos de la barra indicada de la colección de series temporales, vamos a añadir la descripción textual de los parámetros de la barra de la clase CBar

en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\Bar.mqh.

En el bloque de código con la descripción de las propiedades del objeto, declaramos el método para crear la descripción textual de los parámetros de la barra:

string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_BAR_PROP_STRING property); string BodyTypeDescription( void ) const ; void Print ( const bool full_prop= false ); virtual void PrintShort( void ); virtual string Header( void ); string ParameterDescription( void ); };

Implementamos fuera del cuerpo de la clase el método para crear la descripción textual de los parámetros de la barra, y cambiamos la implementación del método que muestra en el diario la descripción breve de la barra:

string CBar::ParameterDescription( void ) { int dg=( this .m_digits> 0 ? this .m_digits : 1 ); return ( :: TimeToString ( this .Time(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS )+ ", " + "O: " +:: DoubleToString ( this .Open(),dg)+ ", " + "H: " +:: DoubleToString ( this .High(),dg)+ ", " + "L: " +:: DoubleToString ( this .Low(),dg)+ ", " + "C: " +:: DoubleToString ( this .Close(),dg)+ ", " + "V: " +( string ) this .VolumeTick()+ ", " + ( this .VolumeReal()> 0 ? "R: " +( string ) this .VolumeReal()+ ", " : "" )+ this .BodyTypeDescription() ); } void CBar::PrintShort( void ) { :: Print ( this .Header() , ": " , this .ParameterDescription() ); }

Aquí, simplemente hemos sacado del método que muestra en el diario los parámetros de la barra el código de construcción de la descripción textual de los parámtros, ubicándolo en el nuevo método encargado de retornar el mensaje de texto creado. Al mostrar en el diario los parámetros de la barra, mostramos un mensaje complejo, que consta de la denominación breve del objeto de barra y sus parámetros, cuya descripción textual ahora se crea en el nuevo método ParameterDescription().



Para actualizar los datos de las series temporales "ajenas" (que no son aquellas en las que está iniciado el programa), hemos decidido crear la clase "Nuevo tick" y actualizar los datos de estos símbolos solo al darse el evento "Nuevo tick" para cada símbolo utilizado en el programa.



La clase "Nuevo tick" y la actualización de datos

Creamos en el directorio de la biblioteca \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\ la nueva carpeta Ticks\, y en ella, el nuevo archivo NewTickObj.mqh de la clase CNewTickObj heredada de la clase del objeto básico de todos los objetos de la biblioteca CBaseObj, cuyo archivo está incluido en el archivo de la clase; luego, lo rellenamos de inmediato con los datos necesarios:

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/es/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\..\Objects\BaseObj.mqh" class CNewTickObj : public CBaseObj { private : MqlTick m_tick; MqlTick m_tick_prev; string m_symbol; bool m_new_tick; public : void SetSymbol( const string symbol) { this .m_symbol=symbol; } bool IsNewTick( void ); void Refresh( void ) { this .m_new_tick= this .IsNewTick(); } CNewTickObj( void ){;} CNewTickObj( const string symbol); };

En la variable m_tick, guardaremos los datos de precio del último tick recibido.

En la variable m_tick_prev, guardaremos los datos de precio del tick anterior.

En la variable m_symbol, guardaremos el símbolo cuyo nuevo tick vamos a monitorear.

La bandera de nuevo tick en la variable m_new_tick se usará en lo sucesivo.

En estos momentos (para las actualidades necesidades de la biblioteca), determinaremos el evento "Nuevo tick" en el símbolo con la ayuda del método IsNewTick():

bool CNewTickObj::IsNewTick( void ) { if (!:: SymbolInfoTick ( this .m_symbol, this .m_tick)) return false ; if ( this .m_first_start) { this .m_tick_prev= this .m_tick; this .m_first_start= false ; return false ; } if ( this .m_tick.time_msc!= this .m_tick_prev.time_msc) { this .m_tick_prev= this .m_tick; return true ; } return false ; }

Para la clase, se han determinado dos constructores:

el constructor por defecto, sin parámetros: sirve para determinar el "Nuevo tick" dentro de otra clase. En este caso, deberemos asignar necesariamente (con la ayuda del método de la clase SetSymbol()) el símbolo al objeto de la clase CNewTickObj para el que se van a detrminar los eventos "Nuevo tick".

un constructor paramétrico: sirve para crear un objeto de clase con la ayuda del operador new. En este caso, al crear un objeto, podemos indicar directamente el simbolo para el que se crea este objeto.



CNewTickObj::CNewTickObj( const string symbol) : m_symbol(symbol) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_tick); :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_tick_prev); if (:: SymbolInfoTick ( this .m_symbol, this .m_tick)) { this .m_tick_prev= this .m_tick; this .m_first_start= false ; } }

Aquí tenemos la clase completa del objeto de nuevo tick. La idea es simple: obtenemos los precios en la estructura del tick y comparamos la hora del tick que ha llegado con la hora del tick pasado.

Si las horas no son iguales, significará que ha llegado un nuevo tick.

En los asesores, los ticks pueden omitirse, pero esto aquí no importa. Lo que importa es que, de esta forma, podemos monitorear en el temporizador el hecho de la llegada de un nuevo tick en un símbolo "ajeno", para actualizar los datos solo en el momento de llegada de un nuevo tick, y no constantemente según el temporizador.

En los indicadores donde se monitorean todos los ticks, y los ticks pueden llegar por paquetes para el símbolo en el que está iniciado el indicador, la actualización de los datos de la serie temporal actual debe tener lugar en el manejador OnCalculate(), mientras que en el temporizador se monitorean los nuevos ticks solo para los símbolos "ajenos" (y los eventos de nuevo tick para un símbolo "ajeno" en OnOnCalculate() no se pueden obtener): por eso, también en los indicadores, nos bastará con monitorear solo la diferencia de la hora del tick nuevo y el pasado para los símbolos "ajenos", con objeto de actualizar a tiempo los datos de estas series temporales.



Lo haremos así para que el objeto de serie temporal CSeries pueda enviar al programa de control su evento de "Nueva barra": esto nos dará la oportunidad de obtener en el programa estos eventos de cualquier serie temporal, y también reaccionar a los mismos.

Añadimos al final del listado del archivo Defines.mqh una nueva enumeración con los posibles eventos del objeto de serie temporal:

enum ENUM_SERIES_EVENT { SERIES_EVENTS_NO_EVENT = SYMBOL_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE, SERIES_EVENTS_NEW_BAR, }; #define SERIES_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE (SERIES_EVENTS_NEW_BAR+ 1 )

Por el momento, aquí solo tenemos dos estados para los eventos de serie temporal: "No hay eventos" y el evento "Nueva barra". Necesitamos las constantes de esta enumeración para ejecutar la búsqueda por las propiedades establecidas del objeto de barra en la lista de colección de barras (en la serie temporal CSeries).



Dado que los objetos de las series temporales se actualizarán en el temporizador de la biblioteca, vamos a añadir al listado del archivo Defines.mqh los parámetros del temporizador de actualización de la colección de objetos de series temporales y el identidicador de la lista de colección de series temporales:

#define COLLECTION_REQ_PAUSE ( 300 ) #define COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_STEP ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_ID ( 5 ) #define COLLECTION_TS_PAUSE ( 32 ) #define COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_STEP ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_ID ( 6 ) #define COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID ( 0x777A ) #define COLLECTION_MARKET_ID ( 0x777B ) #define COLLECTION_EVENTS_ID ( 0x777C ) #define COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID ( 0x777D ) #define COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID ( 0x777E ) #define COLLECTION_SERIES_ID ( 0x777F )

Ya vimos los parámetros del temporizador de las colecciones al crear el objeto básico de la biblioteca CEngine, y la designación de los identificadores de las colecciones al reorganizar la estructura de la biblioteca: si hemos olvidado algo, podremos regresar y repasar el material ya analizado.

Vamos a asignar de inmediato al objeto de barra el identificador de la colección de series temporales, dado que el objeto de serie temporal es una lista que contiene los punteros a los objetos de barra que pertenecen a esta lista.

Abrimos de nuevo el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\Bar.mqh e introducimos la indicación del tipo de objeto en ambos constructores:

CBar::CBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index) { this .m_type=COLLECTION_SERIES_ID; MqlRates rates_array[ 1 ]; this .SetSymbolPeriod(symbol,timeframe,index); :: ResetLastError (); if (:: CopyRates (symbol,timeframe,index, 1 ,rates_array)< 1 || !:: TimeToStruct (rates_array[ 0 ].time, this .m_dt_struct)) { int err_code=:: GetLastError (); :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_FAILED_GET_BAR_DATA), ". " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), " " ,CMessage::Text(err_code), " " ,CMessage::Retcode(err_code)); MqlRates err={ 0 }; rates_array[ 0 ]=err; } this .SetProperties(rates_array[ 0 ]); } CBar::CBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index, const MqlRates &rates) { this .m_type=COLLECTION_SERIES_ID; this .SetSymbolPeriod(symbol,timeframe,index); :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: TimeToStruct (rates.time, this .m_dt_struct)) { int err_code=:: GetLastError (); :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_FAILED_GET_BAR_DATA), ". " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), " " ,CMessage::Text(err_code), " " ,CMessage::Retcode(err_code)); MqlRates err={ 0 }; this .SetProperties(err); return ; } this .SetProperties(rates); }





Ahora, mejoramos la clase del objeto de serie temporal CSeries ubicado en la dirección \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\Series.mqh.

En la sección pública de la clase, declaramos el nuevo método de envío del evento al gráfico del programa de control:

int Create( const uint required= 0 ); void Refresh( const datetime time= 0 , const double open= 0 , const double high= 0 , const double low= 0 , const double close= 0 , const long tick_volume= 0 , const long volume= 0 , const int spread= 0 ); void SendEvent( void ); string Header( void ); void Print ( void ); void PrintShort( void ); CSeries( void ); CSeries( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint required= 0 ); };

Al final del listado de la clase, implementamos el método declarado:

void CSeries::SendEvent( void ) { :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id_main , SERIES_EVENTS_NEW_BAR , this .Time( 0 ) , this .Timeframe() , this . Symbol () ); }

Aquí, creamos y enviamos al gráfico del programa de control un evento que consta de:

el identificador del gráfico receptor del evento,

el identificador del evento (Nueva barra),

como parámetro long del evento, enviamos la hora de apertura de la nueva barra,

como parámetro double del evento, enviamos el marco temporal del gráfico en el que ha sucedido el evento, y

como parámetro string, enviamos el nombre del símbolo en cuya serie temporal ha tenido lugar el evento.

Añadimos al método de sincronización de la serie temporal la comprobación del uso de esta serie temporal en el programa :

bool CSeries::SyncData( const uint required, const uint rates_total) { if (! this .m_available) { :: Print (DFUN, this .m_symbol, " " ,TimeframeDescription( this .m_timeframe), ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TS_TEXT_IS_NOT_USE)); return false ; }

Es decir, si para la serie temporal no se ha establecido la bandera para su uso en el programa, tampoco tiene sentido sincronizarla. No obstante, podría suceder que la serie temporal fuera necesaria, pero hubiéramos olvidado poner en algún lugar de nuestro programa la bandera de su uso: por eso, en el diario se mostraría un mensaje informando de que la serie temporal no se usa.

Vamos a añadir una comprobación exactamente igual en el método de creación de la serie temporal:

int CSeries::Create( const uint required= 0 ) { if (! this .m_available) { :: Print (DFUN, this .m_symbol, " " ,TimeframeDescription( this .m_timeframe), ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TS_TEXT_IS_NOT_USE)); return 0 ; }

Asimismo, hemos rediseñado en la clase el método que retorna un objeto de barra según el índice de la serie temporal. Antes, el método era así:

CBar *CSeries::GetBarBySeriesIndex( const uint index) { CArrayObj *list = this .GetList(BAR_PROP_INDEX,index); return (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ? NULL : list.At( 0 )); }

Es decir, se creaba una nueva lista que contenía una copia de la barra buscada, y esta copia se retornaba. Esto es suficiente para obtener simplemente los datos de la barra solicitada, pero, si debemos modificar las propiedades de la barra, no lo conseguiremos: se cambiarán las propiedades de la copia de la barra, y no las del objeto original.

Dado que necesitamos implementar la actualización en tiempo real de la barra actual cuando llega un nuevo tick, hemos rediseñado el método de tal forma que retorne el puntero al objeto de barra original que se encuentra en la lista de colección de barras, y no la barra de la copia de esta lista:

CBar *CSeries::GetBarBySeriesIndex( const uint index ) { CBar *tmp= new CBar ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe , index ); if (tmp== NULL ) return NULL ; this .m_list_series.Sort(SORT_BY_BAR_INDEX); int idx= this .m_list_series.Search(tmp); delete tmp; CBar *bar= this .m_list_series.At(idx); return (bar!= NULL ? bar : NULL ); }

Aquí, creamos un objeto de barra temporal con el símbolo y el periodo del gráfico del objeto de serie temporal actual y el índice de barra transmitido al método. Precisamente necesitamos el índice de la barra en la serie temporal del gráfico para buscar en la lista de serie temporal el mismo objeto clasficado según el índice de las barras. Como resultado de la búsqueda de la barra con ese índice de serie temporal, obtenemos su índice en la lista, consiguiendo posteriormente según dicho índice el puntero al objeto de barra en la lista y retornando el puntero a este objeto.

Ahora, el método retornará el puntero al objeto de barra original en la lista de serie temporal, y podremos modificarlo al actualizar los datos en tiempo real.



Ahora, vamos a mejorar la clase del objeto de serie temporal CTimeSeries para monitorear los nuevos ticks y actualizar los datos al determinarse dicho evento. El objeto de clase supone un conjunto de series temporales con todos los periodos del gráfico de un mismo símbolo utilizados en el programa. Y esto significa que este objeto es el lugar ideal para el objeto de la clase "Nuevo tick", dado que la obtención de un nuevo tick del símbolo de objeto de series temporales CTimeSeries iniciará el proceso de actualización de los datos de los objetos de series temporales CSeries de todos los periodos que pertenezcan a este objeto.



Incluimos en el archivo de clase del objeto de series temporales el archivo de clase del objeto "Nuevo tick", y definimos en la sección privada de la clase el objeto de clase "Nuevo tick".

Asimismo, añadimos a la sección pública de la clase el método que retorna la bandera de nuevo tick en el símbolo del actual objeto de series temporales:



#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/es/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "Series.mqh" #include "..\Ticks\NewTickObj.mqh" class CTimeSeries : public CBaseObj { private : string m_symbol; CNewTickObj m_new_tick; CArrayObj m_list_series; datetime m_server_firstdate; datetime m_terminal_firstdate; char IndexTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) const { return IndexEnumTimeframe(timeframe)- 1 ; } ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeframeByIndex( const uchar index) const { return TimeframeByEnumIndex( uchar (index+ 1 )); } void SetTerminalServerDate( void ) { this .m_server_firstdate=( datetime ):: SeriesInfoInteger ( this .m_symbol,:: Period (), SERIES_SERVER_FIRSTDATE ); this .m_terminal_firstdate=( datetime ):: SeriesInfoInteger ( this .m_symbol,:: Period (), SERIES_TERMINAL_FIRSTDATE ); } public : CTimeSeries *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } CArrayObj *GetListSeries( void ) { return & this .m_list_series; } CSeries *GetSeries( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { return this .m_list_series.At( this .IndexTimeframe(timeframe)); } CSeries *GetSeriesByIndex( const uchar index) { return this .m_list_series.At(index); } void SetSymbol( const string symbol) { this .m_symbol=(symbol== NULL || symbol== "" ? :: Symbol () : symbol); } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .m_symbol; } bool SetRequiredUsedData( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint required= 0 , const int rates_total= 0 ); bool SetRequiredAllUsedData( const uint required= 0 , const int rates_total= 0 ); bool SyncData( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint required= 0 , const int rates_total= 0 ); bool SyncAllData( const uint required= 0 , const int rates_total= 0 ); datetime ServerFirstDate( void ) const { return this .m_server_firstdate; } datetime TerminalFirstDate( void ) const { return this .m_terminal_firstdate; } bool IsNewTick( void ) { return this .m_new_tick.IsNewTick(); } bool Create( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint required= 0 ); bool CreateAll( const uint required= 0 ); void Refresh( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time= 0 , const double open= 0 , const double high= 0 , const double low= 0 , const double close= 0 , const long tick_volume= 0 , const long volume= 0 , const int spread= 0 ); void RefreshAll( const datetime time= 0 , const double open= 0 , const double high= 0 , const double low= 0 , const double close= 0 , const long tick_volume= 0 , const long volume= 0 , const int spread= 0 ); virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; void Print ( const bool created= true ); void PrintShort( const bool created= true ); CTimeSeries( void ){;} CTimeSeries( const string symbol); };

El método IsNewTick() retorna el resultado de la solicitud de los datos sobre el nuevo tick desde el objeto "Nuevo tick" m_new_tick.

Por consiguiente, para que el objeto de clase "Nuevo tick" comprenda sobre qué símbolo retornar los datos, en el constructor de la clase, deberemos asignar el símbolo al objeto de la clase "Nuevo tick" y de inmediato actualizar los datos para leer los precios del tick actual:



CTimeSeries::CTimeSeries( const string symbol) : m_symbol(symbol) { this .m_list_series.Clear(); this .m_list_series.Sort(); for ( int i= 0 ;i< 21 ;i++) { ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe= this .TimeframeByIndex(( uchar )i); CSeries *series_obj= new CSeries( this .m_symbol,timeframe); this .m_list_series.Add(series_obj); } this .SetTerminalServerDate(); this .m_new_tick.SetSymbol( this .m_symbol); this .m_new_tick.Refresh(); }

En los métodos que retornan la bandera de sincronización de los datos, comprobamos ahora la bandera de uso de la serie temporal, y si la bandera está quitada, la serie temporal no se usará en el programa, por lo que no deberemos procesarla:

bool CTimeSeries::SyncData( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint required= 0 , const int rates_total= 0 ) { if ( this .m_symbol== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TS_TEXT_FIRST_SET_SYMBOL)); return false ; } CSeries *series_obj= this .m_list_series.At( this .IndexTimeframe(timeframe)); if (series_obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TS_FAILED_GET_SERIES_OBJ), this .m_symbol, " " ,TimeframeDescription(timeframe)); return false ; } if (!series_obj.IsAvailable()) return false ; return series_obj.SyncData(required,rates_total); } bool CTimeSeries::SyncAllData( const uint required= 0 , const int rates_total= 0 ) { if ( this .m_symbol== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TS_TEXT_FIRST_SET_SYMBOL)); return false ; } bool res= true ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< 21 ;i++) { CSeries *series_obj= this .m_list_series.At(i); if (series_obj== NULL || !series_obj.IsAvailable() ) continue ; res &=series_obj.SyncData(required,rates_total); } return res; }

En los mismos métodos de creación de la serie temporal, estableceremos forzosamente la bandera de uso de la serie temporal, ya que si la creamos, significará que tenemos intención de usarla:

bool CTimeSeries::Create( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint required= 0 ) { CSeries *series_obj= this .m_list_series.At( this .IndexTimeframe(timeframe)); if (series_obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TS_FAILED_GET_SERIES_OBJ), this .m_symbol, " " ,TimeframeDescription(timeframe)); return false ; } if (series_obj.RequiredUsedData()== 0 ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TEXT_FIRS_SET_AMOUNT_DATA)); return false ; } series_obj.SetAvailable( true ); return (series_obj.Create(required)> 0 ); } bool CTimeSeries::CreateAll( const uint required= 0 ) { bool res= true ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< 21 ;i++) { CSeries *series_obj= this .m_list_series.At(i); if (series_obj== NULL || series_obj.RequiredUsedData()== 0 ) continue ; series_obj.SetAvailable( true ); res &=(series_obj.Create(required)> 0 ); } return res; }

En los métodos de actualización de la serie temporal, en el caso de que se detecte en esta el evento "Nueva barra", añadimos el envío de un mensaje sobre el evento al gráfico del programa de control con la ayuda del método SendEvent() del objeto de serie temporal CSeries que hemos analizado anteriormente:

void CTimeSeries::Refresh( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time= 0 , const double open= 0 , const double high= 0 , const double low= 0 , const double close= 0 , const long tick_volume= 0 , const long volume= 0 , const int spread= 0 ) { CSeries *series_obj= this .m_list_series.At( this .IndexTimeframe(timeframe)); if (series_obj== NULL || series_obj.DataTotal()== 0 ) return ; series_obj.Refresh(time,open,high,low,close,tick_volume,volume,spread); if (series_obj.IsNewBar(time)) { series_obj.SendEvent(); this .SetTerminalServerDate(); } } void CTimeSeries::RefreshAll( const datetime time= 0 , const double open= 0 , const double high= 0 , const double low= 0 , const double close= 0 , const long tick_volume= 0 , const long volume= 0 , const int spread= 0 ) { bool upd= false ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< 21 ;i++) { CSeries *series_obj= this .m_list_series.At(i); if (series_obj== NULL || series_obj.DataTotal()== 0 ) continue ; series_obj.Refresh(time,open,high,low,close,tick_volume,volume,spread); if (series_obj.IsNewBar(time)) { series_obj.SendEvent(); upd &= true ; } } if (upd) this .SetTerminalServerDate(); }





Vamos a mejorar la clase de colección de series temporales CTimeSeriesCollection en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\TimeSeriesCollection.mqh.

Tenemos que convertir el tipo de la lista de colección de series temporales en el tipo de la clase CListObj.

Para ello, incluimos el archivo de la clase CListObj y cambiamos el tipo de la lista de colección de CArrayObj a CListObj:

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/es/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Series\TimeSeries.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\Symbol.mqh" class CTimeSeriesCollection : public CObject { private : CListObj m_list; int IndexTimeSeries( const string symbol); public :

En la sección pública de la clase, declaramos el método para retornar la barra indicada de la serie temporal según el índice de la serie temporal del gráfico, así como el método que retorna la bandera de apertura de una nueva barra de la serie temporal indicada y el método para actualizar las series temporales que no pertenezcan al símbolo actual:



bool SyncData( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint required= 0 , const int rates_total= 0 ); bool SyncData( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint required= 0 , const int rates_total= 0 ); bool SyncData( const string symbol, const uint required= 0 , const int rates_total= 0 ); bool SyncData( const uint required= 0 , const int rates_total= 0 ); CBar *GetBar ( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index, const bool from_series= true ); bool IsNewBar ( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time= 0 ); void RefreshOther( void ); void Print ( const bool created= true ); void PrintShort( const bool created= true ); CTimeSeriesCollection(); };

En el constructor de la clase, asignamos el identificador de la colección de series temporales a la lista de objetos de series temporales:

CTimeSeriesCollection::CTimeSeriesCollection() { this .m_list.Clear(); this .m_list.Sort(); this .m_list.Type(COLLECTION_SERIES_ID); }

Implementación de los métodos para retornar un objeto de barra según el índice de la serie temporal y el evento de nueva barra de la lista de la serie temporal indicada:



CBar *CTimeSeriesCollection::GetBar ( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index, const bool from_series= true ) { int idx= this .IndexTimeSeries(symbol); if (idx== WRONG_VALUE ) return NULL ; CTimeSeries *timeseries= this .m_list.At(idx); if (timeseries== NULL ) return NULL ; CSeries *series=timeseries.GetSeries(timeframe); if (series== NULL ) return NULL ; return (from_series ? series.GetBarBySeriesIndex(index) : series.GetBarByListIndex(index)); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsNewBar ( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time= 0 ) { int index= this .IndexTimeSeries(symbol); if (index== WRONG_VALUE ) return false ; CTimeSeries *timeseries= this .m_list.At(index); if (timeseries== NULL ) return false ; CSeries *series=timeseries.GetSeries(timeframe); if (series== NULL ) return false ; return series.IsNewBar(time); }

Implementación del método para actualizar todas las series temporales, excepto la serie temporal del símbolo actual:

void CTimeSeriesCollection::RefreshOther( void ) { int total= this .m_list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CTimeSeries *timeseries= this .m_list.At(i); if (timeseries== NULL ) continue ; if (timeseries. Symbol ()==:: Symbol () || !timeseries.IsNewTick() ) continue ; timeseries.RefreshAll(); } }

En un ciclo por la lista con todos los obejtos de series temporales, obtenemos el siguiente objeto de series temporales, y si el símbolo del objeto es igual al símbolo del gráfico en el que está iniciado el programa, omitiremos este objeto de series temporales.

Tanto a este método como a los métodos de actualización de las series temporales presentados más abajo, les hemos añadido la comprobación de la bandera de nuevo tick: si no hay un tick nuevo, omitiremos la serie temporal y no actualizaremos sus datos:

void CTimeSeriesCollection::Refresh( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time= 0 , const double open= 0 , const double high= 0 , const double low= 0 , const double close= 0 , const long tick_volume= 0 , const long volume= 0 , const int spread= 0 ) { int index= this .IndexTimeSeries(symbol); if (index== WRONG_VALUE ) return ; CTimeSeries *timeseries= this .m_list.At(index); if (timeseries== NULL ) return ; if (!timeseries.IsNewTick()) return ; timeseries.Refresh(timeframe,time,open,high,low,close,tick_volume,volume,spread); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::Refresh( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time= 0 , const double open= 0 , const double high= 0 , const double low= 0 , const double close= 0 , const long tick_volume= 0 , const long volume= 0 , const int spread= 0 ) { int total= this .m_list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CTimeSeries *timeseries= this .m_list.At(i); if (timeseries== NULL ) continue ; if (!timeseries.IsNewTick()) continue ; timeseries.Refresh(timeframe,time,open,high,low,close,tick_volume,volume,spread); } } void CTimeSeriesCollection::Refresh( const string symbol, const datetime time= 0 , const double open= 0 , const double high= 0 , const double low= 0 , const double close= 0 , const long tick_volume= 0 , const long volume= 0 , const int spread= 0 ) { int index= this .IndexTimeSeries(symbol); if (index== WRONG_VALUE ) return ; CTimeSeries *timeseries= this .m_list.At(index); if (timeseries== NULL ) return ; if (!timeseries.IsNewTick()) return ; timeseries.RefreshAll(time,open,high,low,close,tick_volume,volume,spread); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::Refresh( const datetime time= 0 , const double open= 0 , const double high= 0 , const double low= 0 , const double close= 0 , const long tick_volume= 0 , const long volume= 0 , const int spread= 0 ) { int total= this .m_list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CTimeSeries *timeseries= this .m_list.At(i); if (timeseries== NULL ) continue ; if (!timeseries.IsNewTick()) continue ; timeseries.RefreshAll(time,open,high,low,close,tick_volume,volume,spread); } }





En la etapa final, debemos introducir las mejoras necesarias en el archivo de la clase del objeto principal de la biblioteca CEngine.



Abrimos el archivo de la clase en la dirección \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh.

En la sección privada de la clase, declaramos la variable para guardar el tipo del programa que funciona usando como base la biblioteca:

class CEngine { private : CHistoryCollection m_history; CMarketCollection m_market; CEventsCollection m_events; CAccountsCollection m_accounts; CSymbolsCollection m_symbols; CTimeSeriesCollection m_series; CResourceCollection m_resource; CTradingControl m_trading; CArrayObj m_list_counters; int m_global_error; bool m_first_start; bool m_is_hedge; bool m_is_tester; bool m_is_market_trade_event; bool m_is_history_trade_event; bool m_is_account_event; bool m_is_symbol_event; ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_last_trade_event; int m_last_account_event; int m_last_symbol_event; ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE m_program;

En la sección pública de la clase, declaramos el método para procesar los eventos de los expertos NewTick:

void OnTimer ( void ); void OnTick ( void );

También en la sección pública, declaramos el método que retorna el objeto de barra de la serie temporal indicada del símbolo indicado según el índice de la serie temporal del gráfico,

y el método que retorna la bandera de apertura de una nueva barra de la serie temporal indicada del símbolo indicado:



bool SeriesCreate( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint required= 0 ) { return this .m_series.CreateSeries(symbol,timeframe,required); } bool SeriesCreate( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint required= 0 ) { return this .m_series.CreateSeries(timeframe,required); } bool SeriesCreate( const string symbol, const uint required= 0 ) { return this .m_series.CreateSeries(symbol,required); } bool SeriesCreate( const uint required= 0 ) { return this .m_series.CreateSeries(required); } CBar *SeriesGetBar ( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index, const bool from_series= true ) { return this .m_series.GetBar(symbol,timeframe,index,from_series); } bool SeriesIsNewBar ( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time= 0 ) { return this .m_series.IsNewBar(symbol,timeframe,time); }

Y en la misma sección de la clase, declaramos los métodos que retornan las propiedades estándar de las barras para el símbolo indicado, la serie temporal y su posición en la serie temporal del gráfico (índice de la barra):



double SeriesOpen( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index); double SeriesHigh( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index); double SeriesLow( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index); double SeriesClose( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index); datetime SeriesTime( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index); long SeriesTickVolume( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index); long SeriesRealVolume( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index); int SeriesSpread( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index);

En el constructor de la clase, establecemos el tipo de programa ejecutado y creamos el contador del temporizador de la colección de series temporales:



CEngine::CEngine() : m_first_start( true ), m_last_trade_event(TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT), m_last_account_event( WRONG_VALUE ), m_last_symbol_event( WRONG_VALUE ), m_global_error( ERR_SUCCESS ) { this .m_is_hedge= #ifdef __MQL4__ true #else bool (:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE )== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ) #endif; this .m_is_tester=:: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER ); this .m_program=( ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE ):: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_PROGRAM_TYPE ); this .m_list_counters.Sort(); this .m_list_counters.Clear(); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_ORD_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_ACC_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID1,COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_STEP1,COLLECTION_SYM_PAUSE1); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID2,COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_STEP2,COLLECTION_SYM_PAUSE2); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_REQ_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_TS_PAUSE); :: ResetLastError (); #ifdef __MQL5__ if (!:: EventSetMillisecondTimer (TIMER_FREQUENCY)) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_TIMER),( string ):: GetLastError ()); this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); } #else if (! this .IsTester() && !:: EventSetMillisecondTimer (TIMER_FREQUENCY)) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_TIMER),( string ):: GetLastError ()); this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); } #endif }

En el manejador OnTimer() de la biblioteca, añadimos el trabajo con el temporizador de la colección de series temporales (hemos quitado el código sobrante):

void CEngine:: OnTimer ( void ) { index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_ID); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { CTimerCounter* counter= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (counter!= NULL ) { if (! this .IsTester()) { if (counter.IsTimeDone()) this .m_series.RefreshOther(); } else this .m_series.RefreshOther(); } } }

Ya analizamos el trabajo con los contadores de los temporizadores de las series temporales al crear el objeto principal de la biblioteca CEngine; en cuanto a lo demás, todo está descrito en los comentarios al código.

Una observación: en el temporizador se procesan solo aquellas series temporales cuyo símbolo no coincide con el símbolo del gráfico en el que está iniciado el programa.

Dado que aquí — en el temporizador — actualizamos las series temporales al registrar los eventos "Nuevo tick" para los símbolos "no propios", vamos a detectar precisamente estos eventos en el temporizador.

Y para actualizar las series temporales del símbolo actual, hemos creado el método OnTick(), que iniciaremos desde el manejador OnTick() del experto:

void CEngine:: OnTick ( void ) { if ( this .m_program!= PROGRAM_EXPERT ) return ; this .SeriesRefresh( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ); }

Implementación de los métodos de obtención de las propiedades básicas de la barra indicada de la serie temporal indicada:

double CEngine::SeriesOpen( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index) { CBar *bar= this .m_series.GetBar(symbol,timeframe,index); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.Open() : 0 ); } double CEngine::SeriesHigh( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index) { CBar *bar= this .m_series.GetBar(symbol,timeframe,index); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.High() : 0 ); } double CEngine::SeriesLow( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index) { CBar *bar= this .m_series.GetBar(symbol,timeframe,index); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.Low() : 0 ); } double CEngine::SeriesClose( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index) { CBar *bar= this .m_series.GetBar(symbol,timeframe,index); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.Close() : 0 ); } datetime CEngine::SeriesTime( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index) { CBar *bar= this .m_series.GetBar(symbol,timeframe,index); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.Time() : 0 ); } long CEngine::SeriesTickVolume( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index) { CBar *bar= this .m_series.GetBar(symbol,timeframe,index); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.VolumeTick() : WRONG_VALUE ); } long CEngine::SeriesRealVolume( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index) { CBar *bar= this .m_series.GetBar(symbol,timeframe,index); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.VolumeReal() : WRONG_VALUE ); } int CEngine::SeriesSpread( const string symbol , const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe , const int index ) { CBar *bar= this .m_series.GetBar( symbol , timeframe , index ); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.Spread() : INT_MIN ); }

Aquí, todo es muy simple: obtenemos el objeto de barra según el símbolo y el marco temporal de la serie temporal a partir del índice establecido de la serie temporal del gráfico (0 — barra actual), y retornamos después la propiedad correspondiente de la barra.



Estas son todas las mejoras que necesitábamos hoy para implementar la actualización automática de los datos de precio de las series temporales que se usan en el programa, enviar los eventos al gráfico del programa de control y obtener los datos de las series temporales creadas en el programa.



Simulación

Vamos a comprobar el funcionamiento de la siguiente manera:

creamos tres series temporales para los marcos temporales actuales de los tres símbolos, obtenemos el objeto de la barra cero (clase CBar) desde el objeto de colección de series temporales (CTimeSeriesCollection) y mostramos en el comentario del gráfico los datos de esta barra con la ayuda de sus métodos encargados de retornar la denominación corta del objeto de barra + la descripción de los parámetros del objeto de barra. Con la segunda línea del comentario, mostramos los datos de la barra cero en un formato similar, pero creando estos con la ayuda de los métodos del objeto principal de la biblioteca CEngine que retornan los datos de la barra indicada del símbolo indicado del marco temporal indicado.

Estos datos deberán actualizarse en tiempo real en el simulador y en el gráfico en el que está iniciado el asesor.

Asimismo, vamos a implementar el procesamiento de la obtención de los eventos de los objetos de la clase CSeries encargados de enviar los eventos "Nueva barra" al gráfico del programa de control, observando que se obtengan correctamente estos eventos en el programa iniciado en el gráfico del símbolo.



Para la simulación, vamos a tomar el asesor del artículo anterior y guardarlo en la nueva carpeta

\MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part38\ con el nuevo nombre TestDoEasyPart38.mq5.

Cambiamos el manejador OnTick() del asesor de esta forma:

void OnTick () { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { engine. OnTimer (); PressButtonsControl(); EventsHandling(); } engine. OnTick (); if (trailing_on) { TrailingPositions(); TrailingOrders(); } CBar *bar=engine.SeriesGetBar( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , 0 ); if (bar== NULL ) return ; string parameters= (TextByLanguage( "Бар \"" , "Bar \"" )+ Symbol ()+ "\" " +TimeframeDescription(( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) Period ())+ "[0]: " + TimeToString (bar.Time(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS )+ ", O: " + DoubleToString (engine.SeriesOpen( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , 0 ), Digits ())+ ", H: " + DoubleToString (engine.SeriesHigh( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , 0 ), Digits ())+ ", L: " + DoubleToString (engine.SeriesLow( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , 0 ), Digits ())+ ", C: " + DoubleToString (engine.SeriesClose( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , 0 ), Digits ())+ ", V: " +( string )engine.SeriesTickVolume( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , 0 )+ ", Real: " +( string )engine.SeriesRealVolume( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , 0 )+ ", Spread: " +( string )engine.SeriesSpread( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , 0 ) ); Comment ( bar.Header(), ": " ,bar.ParameterDescription() , "

" , parameters ); }

Aquí, todo es muy simple: este bloque de código supone la plantilla estándar usada al trabajar con la biblioteca DoEasy. En la implementación de hoy, hemos añadido la llamada del manejador del evento NewTick procesada por la biblioteca en cada tick. Dicho manejador se usará para actualizar las series temporales creadas. Todas las series temporales ausentes (declaradas, pero no creadas por los métodos Create()), son omitidas, es decir, no son actualizadas por la biblioteca. La llamada de este método desde el manejador OnTick() para los asesores, será obligatoria en lo sucesivo para actualizar los datos de la serie temporal actual.

A continuación, obtenemos el objeto de barra de la serie temporal del símbolo y periodo actuales, creamos la línea de descripción de los datos de la barra obtenida y mostrammos en los comentarios dos líneas:

la primera de ellas se muestra con la ayuda de los métodos del objeto de barra,

la segunda, es una línea compuesta por los datos obtenidos con la ayuda de los métodos del objeto principal de la biblioteca que retornan los datos de la barra solicitada.



En la función de inicialización de la biblioteca OnInitDoEasy(), hemos cambiado un poco el bloque de código para crear las series temporales de todos los símbolos utilizados:

#ifdef __MQL5__ if (InpModeUsedTFs!=TIMEFRAMES_MODE_CURRENT) ArrayPrint (array_used_periods); #endif CArrayObj *list_timeseries=engine.GetListTimeSeries(); if (list_timeseries!= NULL ) { int total=list_timeseries.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CTimeSeries *timeseries=list_timeseries.At(i); int total_periods= ArraySize (array_used_periods); for ( int j= 0 ;j<total_periods;j++) { ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe=TimeframeByDescription(array_used_periods[j]); timeseries.SyncData(timeframe); timeseries.Create(timeframe); } } } engine.GetTimeSeriesCollection().PrintShort( true );

Aquí, obtenemos la lista con todas las series temporales y, en un ciclo por la lista de series temporales, obtenemos el siguiente objeto de serie temporal según el índice del ciclo. A continuación, en un ciclo por el número de marcos temporales utilizados, creamos el objeto de serie temporal necesario, realizando preliminarmente la sincronización de los datos de la serie temporal y los datos históricos.



En la función de procesamiento de eventos de la biblioteca OnDoEasyEvent(), añadimos un bloque de código para procesar los eventos de las series temporales (hemos quitado el código sobrante):

void OnDoEasyEvent( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { int idx=id- CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ; ushort msc=engine.EventMSC(lparam); ushort reason=engine.EventReason(lparam); ushort source=engine.EventSource(lparam); long time= TimeCurrent ()* 1000 +msc; else if (idx>SERIES_EVENTS_NO_EVENT && idx<SERIES_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { if (idx==SERIES_EVENTS_NEW_BAR) { Print (TextByLanguage( "Новый бар на " , "New Bar on " ),sparam, " " ,TimeframeDescription(( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES )dparam), ": " , TimeToString (lparam)); } } }

Aquí, si el identificador del evento obtenido se encuentra dentro de los identificadores de los eventos de las series temporales, y si se trata del evento "Nueva barra", mostramos un mensaje sobre el evento en el diario del terminal.



Compilamos el asesor y establecemos en sus parámetros:



en Mode of used symbols list , el uso de la lista de símbolos indicada,

, el uso de la lista de símbolos indicada, en la lista List of used symbols (comma - separator) , dejamos solo tres símbolos, uno de los cuales será EURUSD, y

, dejamos solo tres símbolos, uno de los cuales será EURUSD, y en Mode of used timeframes list, seleccionamos el trabajo solo con el marco temporal actual, por ejemplo:





Iniciamos el asesor en el gráfico. Transcurrido cierto tiempo, en el diario se muestran los mensajes sobre el evento "Nueva barra" en los símbolos utilizados para el gráfico de símbolos actual:

New bar on EURUSD M5: 2020.03 . 11 12 : 55 New bar on EURAUD M5: 2020.03 . 11 12 : 55 New bar on AUDUSD M5: 2020.03 . 11 12 : 55 New bar on EURUSD M5: 2020.03 . 11 13 : 00 New bar on AUDUSD M5: 2020.03 . 11 13 : 00 New bar on EURAUD M5: 2020.03 . 11 13 : 00

Iniciamos el asesor en el modo visual del simulador en el gráfico de uno de los símbolos seleccionados en los ajustes, por ejemplo en EURUSD, y miramos cómo cambian los datos de la barra cero en los comentarios del gráfico:





Como podemos ver, ambas líneas, cuyos datos han sido recibidos de forma distinta, tienen valores idénticos para las propiedades obtenidas de la barra cero, y se actualizan en tiempo real en cada tick.



¿Qué es lo próximo?

En el próximo artículo, corregiremos algunos errores de la versión actual de la biblioteca, que detectamos una vez finalizado el artículo, y también continuaremos desarrollando el concepto de trabajo con las series temporales, preparando la biblioteca para funcionar dentro de indicadores.



Más abajo se adjuntan todos los archivos de la versión actual de la biblioteca y los archivos del asesor de prueba. Puede descargarlo todo y ponerlo a prueba por sí mismo.

Si tiene preguntas, observaciones o sugerencias, podrá concretarlas en los comentarios al artículo.

Volver al contenido

Artículos de esta serie:

Trabajando con las series temporales en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 35): El objeto "Barra" y la lista de serie temporal del símbolo

Trabajando con las series temporales en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 36): El objeto de series temporales de todos los periodos utilizados del símbolo

Trabajando con las series temporales en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 37): Colección de series temporales - Base de datos de series temporales según el símbolo y el periodo

