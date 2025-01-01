DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Indicadores personalizadosPlotIndexSetInteger 

PlotIndexSetInteger

Establece el valor de la propiedad correspondiente de línea correspondiente del indicador. La propiedad del indicador tiene que ser del tipo int, char, bool o color. Existen 2 variantes de la función.

Llamada con especificación del identificador de la propiedad.

bool  PlotIndexSetInteger(
   int  plot_index,        // índice del estilo gráfico
   int  prop_id,           // identificador de la propiedad
   int  prop_value         // valor que se establece
   );

Llamada con especificación del identificador y modificador de la propiedad.

bool  PlotIndexSetInteger(
   int  plot_index,        // índice del estilo gráfico
   int  prop_id,           // identificador de la propiedad
   int  prop_modifier,     // modificador de la propiedad
   int  prop_value         // valor que se establece
   )

Parámetros

plot_index

[in]  Índice de la representación gráfica

prop_id

[in]  Identificador de la propiedad del indicador. Su valor puede ser uno de los valores de la enumeración ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER.

prop_modifier

[in]  Modificador de la propiedad especificada. Sólo las propiedades de los índices de colores requieren un modificador.

prop_value

[in]  Valor de la propiedad.

Valor devuelto

En caso de éxito devuelve true, de lo contrario devuelve false.

Ejemplo: indicador que dibuja la línea de tres colores. El esquema de colores se cambia cada 5 ticks.

colorline

 

#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 2
#property indicator_plots   1
//---- plot ColorLine
#property indicator_label1  "ColorLine"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_COLOR_LINE
#property indicator_color1  clrRed,clrGreen,clrBlue
#property indicator_style1  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1  3
//--- indicator buffers
double         ColorLineBuffer[];
double         ColorBuffer[];
int            MA_handle;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnInit()
  {
//--- indicator buffers mapping
   SetIndexBuffer(0,ColorLineBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,ColorBuffer,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);
//--- get MA handle
   MA_handle=iMA(Symbol(),0,10,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE);
//---
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| get color index                                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int getIndexOfColor(int i)
  {
   int j=i%300;
   if(j<100) return(0);// first index
   if(j<200) return(1);// second index
   return(2); // third index
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
//---
   static int ticks=0,modified=0;
   int limit;
//--- first calculation or number of bars was changed
   if(prev_calculated==0)
     {
      //--- copy values of MA into indicator buffer ColorLineBuffer
      int copied=CopyBuffer(MA_handle,0,0,rates_total,ColorLineBuffer);
      if(copied<=0) return(0);// copying failed - throw away
      //--- now set line color for every bar
      for(int i=0;i<rates_total;i++)
         ColorBuffer[i]=getIndexOfColor(i);
     }
   else
     {
      //--- copy values of MA into indicator buffer ColorLineBuffer
      int copied=CopyBuffer(MA_handle,0,0,rates_total,ColorLineBuffer);
      if(copied<=0) return(0);
 
      ticks++;// ticks counting
      if(ticks>=5)//it's time to change color scheme
        {
         ticks=0; // reset counter
         modified++; // counter of color changes
         if(modified>=3)modified=0;// reset counter 
         ResetLastError();
         switch(modified)
           {
            case 0:// first color scheme
               PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,0,clrRed);
               PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,1,clrBlue);
               PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,2,clrGreen);
               Print("Color scheme "+modified);
               break;
            case 1:// second color scheme
               PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,0,clrYellow);
               PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,1,clrPink);
               PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,2,clrLightSlateGray);
               Print("Color scheme "+modified);
               break;
            default:// third color scheme
               PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,0,clrLightGoldenrod);
               PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,1,clrOrchid);
               PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,2,clrLimeGreen);
               Print("Color scheme "+modified);
           }
        }
      else
        {
         //--- set start position
         limit=prev_calculated-1;
         //--- now we set line color for every bar
         for(int i=limit;i<rates_total;i++)
            ColorBuffer[i]=getIndexOfColor(i);
        }
     }
//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+