Trabajando con las series temporales en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 45): Búferes de indicador de periodo múltiple

Concepto

En el artículo anterior, procedimos a crear la clase de colección de los búferes de indicador. Hoy continuaremos desarrollando esta clase y diseñaremos en una metodología para crear búferes de indicador y acceder a sus datos. Mostramos los valores del búfer en el gráfico del símbolo/periodo actual, dependiendo del periodo (marco temporal de datos) establecido en el objeto de búfer. Si hemos asignado al búfer un valor de marco temporal que se corresponde con el gráfico actual, todos los datos de este búfer se mostrarán en el gráfico de la forma correcta: por ejemplo, si el gráfico actual tiene un periodo de datos M15, y el periodo del gráfico del objeto de búfer se ha establecido como H1, los datos de este búfer se mostrarán en cada barra del actual gráfico de M15 cuyo tiempo se encuentre dentro de la barra del gráfico H1. En el presente ejemplo, las cuatro barras del gráfico actual están rellenadas con el mismo valor, que se corresponde con el valor solicitado de la barra con el periodo de gráfico H1.

Estos cambios nos permitirán crear indicadores de múltiples períodos cómodamente. Para ello, solo necesitaremos definir el valor del marco temporal para el objeto de búfer y la biblioteca se encargará del resto. Además, simplificaremos paulatinamente el proceso de creación de los búferes de indicador, dejando solo una línea de código en la que crearemos el objeto de búfer de indicador con las propiedades deseadas.

El acceso a cualquier búfer indicador se implementará a través del número del búfer con un tipo de gráfico determinado.

El concepto detrás del "número de búfer" será el siguiente: si se crea en primer lugar un búfer de flechas, luego un búfer de línea y luego un búfer de flechas nuevamente, los números de los objetos de búfer seguirán su secuencia de creación: cada estilo de dibujado tendrá su propia secuencia de números. En el ejemplo anterior, los números serían: el primer búfer de flechas creado será el número 0, el segundo búfer de flechas será el número 1 y el búfer de línea creado inmediatamente después del primer búfer de flechas será el número 0, porque este es el primero de los búferes de estilo "línea", aunque se haya creado como el segundo ordinalmente.

Vamos a ilustrar este concepto de los números de los objetos de búfer:

Creación del búfer "Flechas" . Su número = 0 , Creación del búfer "Línea" . Su número = 0 , Creación del búfer "Flechas" . Su número = 1 , Creación del búfer "Zigzag" . Su número = 0 , Creación del búfer "Zigzag" . Su número = 1 , Creación del búfer "Flechas" . Su número = 2 , Creación del búfer "Flechas" . Su número = 3 , Creación del búfer "Línea" . Su número = 1 , Creación del búfer "Vela" . Su número = 0 , Creación del búfer "Flechas" . Su número = 4 ,

Mejorando las clases para trabajar con los búferes de indicador en el modo de periodo múltiple

Aparte de acceder al búfer según su número ordinal, podremos acceder al mismo por su nombre de serie gráfica, su serie temporal, su índice en la ventana de datos y su índice en la lista de colección. Asimismo, podemos obtener un objeto de búfer que sea creado y añadido a la lista de colección en último lugar, lo que facilitará el establecimiento de parámetros al objeto de búfer recién creado: creamos un objeto, lo obtenemos y le asignamos las propiedades adicionales.

A partir del build 2430, en MetaTrader 5 se ha aumentado el número de símbolos que pueden encontrarse en la ventana "Observación de mercado". Ahora son 5000, en lugar de los mil que había hasta el build 2430. Para trabajar con la lista de símbolos, vamos a introducir una macrosustitución en el archivo Defines.mqh:

.... #define CLR_DEFAULT ( 0xFF000000 ) #ifdef __MQL5__ #define SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL ( TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_BUILD )< 2430 ? 1000 : 5000 ) #else #define SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL ( 1000 ) #endif #define PENDING_REQUEST_ID_TYPE_ERR ( 1 ) #define PENDING_REQUEST_ID_TYPE_REQ ( 2 ) #define SERIES_DEFAULT_BARS_COUNT ( 1000 ) #define PAUSE_FOR_SYNC_ATTEMPTS ( 16 ) #define ATTEMPTS_FOR_SYNC ( 5 )

En el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\SymbolsCollection.mqh, cambiamos el tamaño reservado para la matriz de símbolos de 1000 al valor de la nueva macrosustitución en el método para establecer la lista de símbolos utilizados:

bool CSymbolsCollection::SetUsedSymbols( const string &symbol_used_array[]) { :: ArrayResize ( this .m_array_symbols, 0 , SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL ); :: ArrayCopy ( this .m_array_symbols,symbol_used_array);

En el método de creación de la lista de símbolos, cambiamos en la condición del ciclo el valor de control de 1000 a la nueva macrosustitución:

bool CSymbolsCollection::CreateSymbolsList( const bool flag) { bool res= true ; int total=:: SymbolsTotal (flag); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total && i<SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL; i++) {

De la misma forma hacemos en el método de registro de todos los símbolos y marcos temporales utilizados en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh, cambiamos de 1000 a la macrosustitución:

void CEngine::WriteSymbolsPeriodsToArrays( void ) { CArrayObj *list_timeseries= this .GetListTimeSeries(); if (list_timeseries== NULL ) return ; int total_timeseries=list_timeseries.Total(); if (total_timeseries== 0 ) return ; if (:: ArrayResize (ArrayUsedSymbols,total_timeseries, SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL )!=total_timeseries || :: ArrayResize (ArrayUsedTimeframes, 21 , 21 )!= 21 ) return ; :: ZeroMemory (ArrayUsedSymbols); :: ZeroMemory (ArrayUsedTimeframes); int num_symbols= 0 ,num_periods= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total_timeseries;i++) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=list_timeseries.At(i); if (timeseries== NULL || this .IsExistSymbol(timeseries. Symbol ())) continue ; num_symbols++; ArrayUsedSymbols[num_symbols- 1 ]=timeseries. Symbol (); CArrayObj *list_series=timeseries.GetListSeries(); if (list_series== NULL ) continue ; int total_series=list_series.Total(); for ( int j= 0 ;j<total_series;j++) { CSeriesDE *series=list_series.At(j); if (series== NULL || this .IsExistTimeframe(series.Timeframe())) continue ; num_periods++; ArrayUsedTimeframes[num_periods- 1 ]=series.Timeframe(); } } :: ArrayResize (ArrayUsedSymbols,num_symbols, SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL ); :: ArrayResize (ArrayUsedTimeframes,num_periods, 21 ); }





En las propiedades del objeto de búfer, tenemos un parámetro que establece el índice de la matriz que será designada por el siguiente búfer de indicador. Resulta muy cómodo que, al crear un búfer y añadirle el número necesario de matrices, podamos asignar en este directamente el índice de la siguiente matriz que será la primera matriz (básica) para el siguiente búfer. En cambio, para el índice del búfer de indicador (construcción gráfica), este valor se usa al asignarle al búfer los valores necesarios mediante las funciones PlotIndexSetDouble(), PlotIndexSetInteger() y PlotIndexSetString(): nosotros no disponemos de la propiedad en los parámetros del objeto de búfer. Para calcular cómodamente el índice de la siguiente construcción gráfica, añadiremos una nueva propiedad a la enumeración de propiedades de tipo entero del objeto de búfer en el archivo Defines.mqh. En este caso, además, renombraremos la propiedad que guarda el índice de la matriz básica del siguiente objeto de búfer:



enum ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER { BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT = 0 , BUFFER_PROP_STATUS, BUFFER_PROP_TYPE, BUFFER_PROP_TIMEFRAME, BUFFER_PROP_ACTIVE, BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_TYPE, BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_CODE, BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_SHIFT, BUFFER_PROP_LINE_STYLE, BUFFER_PROP_LINE_WIDTH, BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_BEGIN, BUFFER_PROP_SHOW_DATA, BUFFER_PROP_SHIFT, BUFFER_PROP_COLOR_INDEXES, BUFFER_PROP_COLOR, BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_BASE, BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_BASE , BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_PLOT , BUFFER_PROP_NUM_DATAS, BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_COLOR, }; #define BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 20 ) #define BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 2 )

Respectivamente, aumentamos el número de propiedades de tipo entero del objeto de búfer de 19 a 20.



Añadimos a la enumeración de posibles criterios de clasificación de los búferes la clasificación según la propiedad añadida y renombramos la constante de clasificación según el índice de la matriz para asignar la siguiente matriz básica del búfer:

#define FIRST_BUFFER_DBL_PROP (BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_BUFFER_STR_PROP (BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_BUFFER_MODE { SORT_BY_BUFFER_INDEX_PLOT = 0 , SORT_BY_BUFFER_STATUS, SORT_BY_BUFFER_TYPE, SORT_BY_BUFFER_TIMEFRAME, SORT_BY_BUFFER_ACTIVE, SORT_BY_BUFFER_DRAW_TYPE, SORT_BY_BUFFER_ARROW_CODE, SORT_BY_BUFFER_ARROW_SHIFT, SORT_BY_BUFFER_LINE_STYLE, SORT_BY_BUFFER_LINE_WIDTH, SORT_BY_BUFFER_DRAW_BEGIN, SORT_BY_BUFFER_SHOW_DATA, SORT_BY_BUFFER_SHIFT, SORT_BY_BUFFER_COLOR_INDEXES, SORT_BY_BUFFER_COLOR, SORT_BY_BUFFER_INDEX_BASE, SORT_BY_BUFFER_INDEX_NEXT_BASE , SORT_BY_BUFFER_INDEX_NEXT_PLOT , SORT_BY_BUFFER_EMPTY_VALUE = FIRST_BUFFER_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_BUFFER_SYMBOL = FIRST_BUFFER_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_BUFFER_LABEL, };

Ahora, al crear cualquier objeto de búfer, anotaremos en los parámetros del búfer actual los índices de la matriz básica y el índice de la siguiente serie gráfica. De esta forma, para saber qué índices anotar en un objeto de búfer nuevamente creado, bastará con recurrir al anterior objeto de búfer, es decir, el último creado, y obtener los valores necesarios.

Esta es la forma mejor y más sencilla de hacerlo, después de todo, podemos asignar a cada búfer de una a cinco matrices, por lo que no necesitaremos recalcular todos los valores de índice necesarios de las matrices para el nuevo búfer de indicador: todo se ha especificado ya directamente en las propiedades del último búfer de objeto creado, y estos valores se recalculan para cada búfer de indicador recién añadido dependiendo del número de matrices que usa.



Ahora, añadimos al archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Datas.mqh el índice del nuevo mensaje para la propiedad del búfer recién creada y renombramos la constante del índice del mensaje sobre la propiedad de la siguiente matriz para el búfer de indicador:

MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_INDEX_BASE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_INDEX_PLOT, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_INDEX_COLOR, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_NUM_DATAS, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_INDEX_NEXT_BASE , MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_INDEX_NEXT_PLOT , MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_TIMEFRAME,

Y añadimos el texto del mensaje que le corresponde al índice nuevamente añadido:

{"Индекс базового буфера данных","Index of Base data buffer"}, {"Порядковый номер рисуемого буфера","Plot buffer sequence number"}, {"Индекс буфера цвета","Color buffer index"}, {"Количество буферов данных","Number of data buffers"}, {"Индекс массива для назначения следующим индикаторным буфером","Array index for assignment as the next indicator buffer"}, {"Индекс следующего по счёту рисуемого буфера","Index of the next drawable buffer"} , {"Период данных буфера (таймфрейм)","Buffer data Period (Timeframe)"},

Como hemos cambiado el nombre de la constante que guarda el índice de la siguiente matriz básica del objeto de búfer, en todos los archivos de las clases de los objetos de búfer (BufferArrow.mqh, BufferBars.mqh, BufferCandles.mqh, BufferFilling.mqh, BufferHistogram.mqh, BufferHistogram2.mqh, BufferLine.mqh, BufferArrow.mqh, BufferSection.mqh, BufferZigZag.mqh) cambiamos las entradas de la línea BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT por BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_BASE, y, ya de paso, mejoramos el método virtual incluido en el diario de descripción breve del objeto de búfer.

Vamos a analizar los cambios de este método usando como ejemplo la clase CBufferArrow en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\BufferArrow.mqh:



void CBufferArrow::PrintShort( void ) { :: Print ( CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_BUFFER), "(P" ,( string ) this .IndexPlot(), "/B" ,( string ) this .IndexBase(), "/C" ,( string ) this .IndexColor(), "): " , this .GetStatusDescription( true ), " " , this . Symbol (), " " ,TimeframeDescription( this .Timeframe()) ); }

El texto del mensaje se compone de forma que sea más informativo. Por ejemplo, para la clase del búfer de flechas, su descripción breve, mostrada con este método y con los cambios introducidos, tendrá el aspecto siguiente:

Buffer(P0/B0/C1): Drawing with arrows EURUSD H1

Aquí:

"P" significa "Plot": el número de la construcción gráfica,

"B" significa "Base": el índice de la matriz básica asignado como primero a este búfer (todas las demás matrices de este búfer van en orden ascendente de índice, partiendo del índice de la matriz básica),

"C" significa "Color": el índice de la matriz de color asignado a este búfer.



De esta forma, si creamos todos los objetos de búfer posibles y mostramos sus descripciones breves en el diario, veremos las siguientes entradas en el mismo:

Buffer(P0/B0/C1): Drawing with arrows EURUSD H1 Buffer(P1/B2/C3): EURUSD H1 line Buffer(P2/B4/C5): EURUSD H1 sections Buffer(P3/B6/C7): Histogram from the zero line EURUSD H1 Buffer(P4/B8/C10): Histogram on two indicator buffers EURUSD H1 Buffer(P5/B11/C13): EURUSD H1 zigzag Buffer(P6/B14/C16): Color filling between two levels EURUSD H1 Buffer(P7/B16/C20): Display as EURUSD H1 bars Buffer(P8/B21/C25): Display as EURUSD H1 candles Buffer[P8/B26/C27]: Calculated buffer

Así queda mucho más claro, ya que resulta posible ver a qué búfer de indicador se asignan las matrices con qué índices (B y C), y también qué índices de las series gráficas se asignan a este búfer (P).

Asimismo, podemos ver que el índice de la serie gráfica asignado al búfer calculado (que implementaremos hoy) es exactamente igual que el búfer anterior. En realidad, el búfer calculado no tiene series gráficas ni matriz de búfer de color, y, ahora mismo, aquí se muestra la información sobre la depuración: en P8 y C27 se muestran qué índices de la serie gráfica y la matriz de búfer de color deberá tener el siguiente búfer creado después del calculado.

Después de finalizar el trabajo de creación de los búferes de indicador, cambiamos esta información, por ejemplo a PN, CN o PX, CX, lo que indicará que el búfer de cálculo no tiene serie gráfica ni matriz de búfer de color, o podemos eliminar por completo estas designaciones, dejando solo B, el índice de la matriz asignada al búfer.



Ya tenemos los objetos herederos del objeto de búfer abstracto básico encargados de precisar el tipo de búfer de indicador creado según su tipo de dibujado. Sin embargo, nos falta otro objeto de búfer, el de cálculo, que servirá para ejecutar aquellos cálculos en el indicador que requieran una matriz, pero sin dibujado en el gráfico. Esta matriz también es un búfer de indicador, cuya distribución corre a cargo de un subsistema del terminal al mismo nivel con las matrices de búfer de indicador dibujadas.

Vamos a crear un objeto heredero de este tipo con el nombre de clase CBufferCalculate. En la carpeta \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\, creamos el nuevo archivo BufferCalculate.mqh y lo rellenamos directamente con el contenido necesario:

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "Buffer.mqh" class CBufferCalculate : public CBuffer { private : public : CBufferCalculate( const uint index_plot, const uint index_array) : CBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_NONE,BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE,index_plot,index_array, 1 , 0 , "Calculate" ) {} virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_STRING property); virtual void PrintShort( void ); void SetData( const uint series_index, const double value) { this .SetBufferValue( 0 ,series_index,value); } double GetData( const uint series_index) const { return this .GetDataBufferValue( 0 ,series_index); } }; bool CBufferCalculate::SupportProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER property) { if ( property==BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT || property==BUFFER_PROP_STATUS || property==BUFFER_PROP_TYPE || property==BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_BASE || property==BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_BASE ) return true ; return false ; } bool CBufferCalculate::SupportProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return false ; } bool CBufferCalculate::SupportProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_STRING property) { return false ; } void CBufferCalculate::PrintShort( void ) { :: Print ( CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_BUFFER), "[P" ,( string ) this .IndexPlot(), "/B" ,( string ) this .IndexBase(), "/C" ,( string ) this .IndexColor(), "]: " , this .GetTypeBufferDescription() ); }

Ya analizamos la composición y el principio de funcionamiento de las clases herederas del búfer abstracto básico en el artículo 43. Aquí, la composición y el principio de funcionamiento no se distiguen de los anteriormente descritos.



Ahora que ya tenemos el conjunto completo de clases herederas del objeto de búfer básico (CBuffer), mejoraremos también este.



A veces, resulta necesario llevar a cabo algunas acciones una sola vez con el búfer de indicador según una solicitud o condición. Por ejemplo, limpiar o actualizar los datos del búfer pulsando un botón. Para ello, introduciremos una bandera que indique que la acción necesaria todavía no se ha realizado.

En la sección privada de la clase, declaramos la variable de miembro de clase para guardar dicha bandera, mientras que en la sección pública declaramos dos métodos, uno para establecer y otro para obtener el valor de esta variable:

class CBuffer : public CBaseObj { private : long m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[BUFFER_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; bool m_act_state_trigger; int IndexProp(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property-BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property-BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; } void SetDrawType( void ); int GetCorrectIndexBuffer( const uint buffer_index) const ; protected : struct SDataBuffer { double Array[]; }; SDataBuffer DataBuffer[]; double ColorBufferArray[]; int ArrayColors[]; public : void SetProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ) { this .m_long_prop[property]= value ; } void SetProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ) { this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]= value ; } void SetProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_STRING property, string value ) { this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]= value ; } long GetProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .m_long_prop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } string GetProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_STRING property) const { return this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_STRING property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_BUFFER_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; bool IsEqual(CBuffer* compared_obj) const ; void SetName( const string name) { this .m_name=name; } void SetActStateFlag( const bool flag) { this .m_act_state_trigger=flag; } bool GetActStateFlag( void ) const { return this .m_act_state_trigger; } CBuffer( void ){;}

Si nosotros, por ejemplo, al pulsar un botón, desactivamos la representación del búfer, deberemos establecer de forma adicional a la eliminación de todos los datos de la matriz el estilo de dibujado de este búfer como DRAW_NONE. Para ello, introducimos en la sección pública de la clase un método adicional que asigna el tipo de dibujado al objeto de búfer:



public : void Print ( const bool full_prop= false ); virtual void PrintShort( void ) {;} virtual void SetArrowCode( const uchar code) { return ; } virtual void SetArrowShift( const int shift) { return ; } void SetSymbol( const string symbol) { this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_SYMBOL,symbol); } void SetTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_TIMEFRAME,timeframe); } void SetActive( const bool flag) { this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_ACTIVE,flag); } void SetDrawType( const ENUM_DRAW_TYPE draw_type); void SetDrawBegin( const int value); void SetShowData( const bool flag); void SetShift( const int shift); void SetStyle( const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style); void SetWidth( const int width); void SetColorNumbers( const int number); void SetColor( const color colour); void SetColor( const color colour, const uchar index); void SetColors( const color &array_colors[]); void SetEmptyValue( const double value); virtual void SetLabel( const string label);

Lo implementamos fuera del cuerpo de la clase:

void CBuffer::SetDrawType( const ENUM_DRAW_TYPE draw_type) { if ( this .TypeBuffer()==BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE) return ; this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_TYPE,draw_type); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_DRAW_TYPE ,draw_type); }

Aquí: si el tipo de búfer es "de cálculo", entonces no tendrá dibujado, por lo que salimos del método.

Establecemos en la propiedad del objeto el tipo de dibujado transmitido al método y asignamos dicho estilo al búfer.

Como hemos sustituido la constante BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT por BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_BASE, también renombraremos el método correspondiente IndexNextBuffer() como IndexNextBaseBuffer(), añadiendo después otro método que retorne el índice del siguiente búfer de dibujado:

int IndexPlot( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT); } int IndexBase( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_BASE); } int IndexColor( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_COLOR); } int IndexNextBaseBuffer( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty( BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_BASE ); } int IndexNextPlotBuffer( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty( BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_PLOT ); } ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe( void ) const { return ( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_TIMEFRAME); }

En último lugar, añadimos al final del cuerpo de la clase cuatro métodos, dos métodos para inicializar las matrices del objeto y dos métodos para su rellenado:

virtual int GetDataTotal( const uint buffer_index= 0 ) const ; double GetDataBufferValue( const uint buffer_index, const uint series_index) const ; int GetColorBufferValueIndex( const uint series_index) const ; color GetColorBufferValueColor( const uint series_index) const ; void SetBufferValue( const uint buffer_index, const uint series_index, const double value); void SetBufferColorIndex( const uint series_index, const uchar color_index); void InitializeAll( const double value, const uchar color_index); void InitializeAll( void ); void ClearData( const int series_index); void FillAsSeries( const int buffer_index,CSeriesDE *series, const ENUM_SORT_BAR_MODE property); void FillAsSeries( const int buffer_index, const double &array[]); };

En esencia, son dos métodos sobrecargados que adoptan diferentes conjuntos de parámetros para situaciones distintas.

El método paramétrico de inicialización de todos los búferes del objeto adopta como parámetros el valor con el que serán inicializadas todas las matrices del objeto de búfer designadas por los búferes de indicador, y el valor del índice de color con el que se inicializará la matriz designada por el búfer de color en el objeto de búfer.

El método sin parámetros de entrada inicializa todas las matrices del objeto de búfer con un valor establecido como "vacío" en las propiedades del objeto de búfer, mientras que inicializa la matriz de color con un cero, el primero de los colores asignados al objeto de búfer (o el único, si solo hay un color).



Vamos a implementar estos métodos fuera del cuerpo de la clase:

void CBuffer:: InitializeAll ( const double value, const uchar color_index) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_NUM_DATAS);i++) :: ArrayInitialize ( this .DataBuffer[i].Array,value); if ( this .Status()!=BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING && this .TypeBuffer()!=BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE) :: ArrayInitialize ( this .ColorBufferArray,(color_index> this .ColorsTotal()- 1 ? 0 : color_index)); } void CBuffer:: InitializeAll ( void ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_NUM_DATAS);i++) :: ArrayInitialize ( this .DataBuffer[i].Array, this .EmptyValue()); if ( this .Status()!=BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING && this .TypeBuffer()!=BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE) :: ArrayInitialize ( this .ColorBufferArray, 0 ); }

Primero, en un ciclo por el número de matrices del objeto de búfer designados por los búferes de indicador, inicializamos cada siguiente matriz con el valor transmitido al método en el primer método, y con el valor establecido para el búfer, en el segundo. A continuación, con la condición de que este objeto de búfer no sea un búfer con el estilo de dibujado "Rellenado de color entre dos niveles", y de que el objeto de búfer no sea búfer de cálculo (estos búferes no tienen búfer de color), inicializamos la matriz de color con el valor transmitido al método en el primer método, y cero, en el segundo.

void CBuffer:: FillAsSeries ( const int buffer_index,CSeriesDE *series, const ENUM_SORT_BAR_MODE property) { if (series== NULL || property>FIRST_BAR_STR_PROP- 1 ) return ; CArrayObj *list=series.GetList(); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) return ; int total=list.Total(); int n= 0 ; for ( int i=total- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE && !:: IsStopped ();i--) { CBar *bar=list.At(i); double value= (bar== NULL ? this .EmptyValue() : property<FIRST_BAR_DBL_PROP ? bar.GetProperty((ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER)property) : property<FIRST_BAR_STR_PROP ? bar.GetProperty((ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE)property) : this .EmptyValue() ); n=total- 1 -i; this .SetBufferValue(buffer_index,n,value); } } void CBuffer:: FillAsSeries ( const int buffer_index, const double &array[]) { int total=:: ArraySize (array); if (total== 0 ) return ; int n= 0 ; for ( int i=total- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE && !:: IsStopped ();i--) { n=total- 1 -i; this .SetBufferValue(buffer_index,n,array[i]); } }

Estos dos métodos han sido detalladamente comentados en el listado del código. Luego transmitimos al primer método el puntero al objeto de serie temporal cuyos datos debe rellenar el búfer de indicador; asimismo, transmitimos al segundo método la matriz double cuyos datos debe rellenar el búfer de indicador.

Introducimos las correcciones en el constructor cerrado de la clase:

CBuffer::CBuffer(ENUM_BUFFER_STATUS buffer_status, ENUM_BUFFER_TYPE buffer_type, const uint index_plot, const uint index_base_array, const int num_datas, const int width, const string label) { this .m_type=COLLECTION_BUFFERS_ID; this .m_act_state_trigger= true ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_STATUS] = buffer_status; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_TYPE] = buffer_type; ENUM_DRAW_TYPE type= ( ! this .TypeBuffer() || ! this .Status() ? DRAW_NONE : this .Status()==BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING ? DRAW_FILLING : ENUM_DRAW_TYPE ( this .Status()+ 8 ) ); this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_TYPE] = type; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_TIMEFRAME] = PERIOD_CURRENT ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_ACTIVE] = true ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_CODE] = 0x9F ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_SHIFT] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_BEGIN] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_SHOW_DATA] = (buffer_type>BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE ? true : false ); this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_SHIFT] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_LINE_STYLE] = STYLE_SOLID ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_LINE_WIDTH] = width; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_COLOR_INDEXES] = ( this .Status()>BUFFER_STATUS_NONE ? ( this .Status()!=BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING ? 1 : 2 ) : 0 ); this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_COLOR] = clrRed ; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_NUM_DATAS] = num_datas; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT] = index_plot; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_BASE] = index_base_array; this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_COLOR] = this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_BASE)+ this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_NUM_DATAS); this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_BASE] = this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_COLOR)+ ( this .Status()==BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING || this .TypeBuffer()==BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE ? 0 : 1 ); this .m_long_prop[BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_PLOT] = ( this .TypeBuffer()>BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE ? index_plot+ 1 : index_plot); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(BUFFER_PROP_EMPTY_VALUE)] = ( this .TypeBuffer()>BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE ? EMPTY_VALUE : 0 ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(BUFFER_PROP_SYMBOL)] = :: Symbol (); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(BUFFER_PROP_LABEL)] = ( this .TypeBuffer()>BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE ? label : NULL ); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .DataBuffer,( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_NUM_DATAS))== WRONG_VALUE ) :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_DRAWING_ARRAY_RESIZE), ". " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), ": " ,( string ):: GetLastError ()); if ( this .TypeBuffer()>BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE) if (:: ArrayResize ( this .ArrayColors,( int ) this .ColorsTotal())== WRONG_VALUE ) :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_COLORS_ARRAY_RESIZE), ". " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), ": " ,( string ):: GetLastError ()); if ( this .Status()==BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING) { this .SetColor( clrBlue , 0 ); this .SetColor( clrRed , 1 ); } int total=:: ArraySize (DataBuffer); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { int index=( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_BASE)+i; :: SetIndexBuffer (index, this .DataBuffer[i].Array,( this .TypeBuffer()==BUFFER_TYPE_DATA ? INDICATOR_DATA : INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS )); :: ArraySetAsSeries ( this .DataBuffer[i].Array, true ); } if ( this .Status()!=BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING && this .TypeBuffer()!=BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE) { :: SetIndexBuffer (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_COLOR), this .ColorBufferArray, INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX ); :: ArraySetAsSeries ( this .ColorBufferArray, true ); } if ( this .TypeBuffer()==BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE) return ; :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_DRAW_TYPE ,( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_TYPE)); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_ARROW ,( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_CODE)); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT ,( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_ARROW_SHIFT)); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN ,( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_BEGIN)); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_SHOW_DATA ,( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_SHOW_DATA)); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_SHIFT ,( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_SHIFT)); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_LINE_STYLE ,( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_LINE_STYLE)); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,( ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_LINE_WIDTH)); this .SetColor(( color ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_COLOR)); :: PlotIndexSetDouble (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_EMPTY_VALUE)); :: PlotIndexSetString (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_LABEL , this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_LABEL)); }

Los cambios se relacionan con la asignación del valor true a la variable m_act_state_trigger, lo que significa que la acción con el búfer ya ha sido realizada al crear este (en nuestro caso, por ejemplo, al pulsar el botón, comprobaremos si "se ha realizado la acción necesaria con el objeto de búfer", y si no ha sido así, esta deberá realizarse. La bandera establecida no nos dejaría realizar una acción falsa si la bandera hubiera sido reseteada inicialmente).

Los otros cambios que hemos introducido se relacionan con el hecho de que ahora tengamos un búfer de cálculo que, por una parte, no contiene una matriz de color y, por otra, necesita que definamos sus propiedades de serie gráfica. De acuerdo con ello, al calcular los índices de las matrices, ahora se considera el tipo de búfer del objeto (y si se trata de un búfer de cálculo, se harán los ajustes correspondientes en este cálculo), y antes de asignar los valores de la serie gráfica a los búferes de indicador, comprobaremos el tipo de objeto de búfer (con la particularidad de que si se trata de un búfer de cálculo, saldremos del método, ya que este búfer no tiene series gráficas).



Para los métodos de establecimiento de las propiedades de la serie gráfica del objeto de búfer, introduciremos la comprobación del tipo de búfer, y si el búfer es de cálculo, saldremos del método:

void CBuffer::SetDrawBegin( const int value ) { if ( this .TypeBuffer()==BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE) return ; this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_DRAW_BEGIN, value ); ::PlotIndexSetInteger(( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT),PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN, value ); } void CBuffer::SetColorNumbers( const int number) { if (number>IND_COLORS_TOTAL || this .TypeBuffer()==BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE ) return ; int n=( this .Status()!=BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING ? number : 2 ); this .SetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_COLOR_INDEXES,n); :: ArrayResize ( this .ArrayColors,n); :: PlotIndexSetInteger (( int ) this .GetProperty(BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT), PLOT_COLOR_INDEXES ,n); }

Estas comprobaciones han sido introducidas en todos los métodos que no son necesarios para el búfer de cálculo: no vamos a analizarlos aquí.

A veces, al calcular el índice de la barra a la que debemos asignar un valor para el búfer de indicador, el valor calculado resulta inferior a cero. Esto sucede al calcular el índice de la barra en el gráfico actual, al mostrar en este los datos de un periodo del gráfico que no es igual al actual. Para no introducir comprobaciones adicionales sobre la corrección del índice calculado al realizar los cálculos, resulta más sencillo (en los métodos encargados de registrar los valores en las matrices según el índice establecido) comprobar si el índice transmitido tiene un valor inferior a cero, y luego salir del método en esta situación:

void CBuffer::SetBufferValue( const uint buffer_index, const uint series_index, const double value) { if ( this .GetDataTotal(buffer_index)== 0 ) return ; int correct_buff_index= this .GetCorrectIndexBuffer(buffer_index); int data_total= this .GetDataTotal(buffer_index); int data_index=(( int )series_index<data_total ? ( int )series_index : data_total- 1 ); if (data_index< 0 ) return ; this .DataBuffer[correct_buff_index].Array[data_index]=value; } void CBuffer::SetBufferColorIndex( const uint series_index, const uchar color_index) { if ( this .GetDataTotal( 0 )== 0 || color_index> this .ColorsTotal()- 1 || this .Status()==BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING || this .Status()==BUFFER_STATUS_NONE) return ; int data_total= this .GetDataTotal( 0 ); int data_index=(( int )series_index<data_total ? ( int )series_index : data_total- 1 ); if (:: ArraySize ( this .ColorBufferArray)== 0 ) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_INVALID_PROPERTY_BUFF)); if (data_index< 0 ) return ; this .ColorBufferArray[data_index]=color_index; }

En el listado de la clase, también se han realizado algunas mejoras y cambios de tipo externo que no tiene especial sentido describir aquí, dado que estos no influyen en el rendimiento del código: todos los cambios efectuados se muestran en los archivos adjuntos al final del artículo.



Ahora, vamos a completar la clase de colección de búferes de indicador CBuffersCollection en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\BuffersCollection.mqh.

Como ahora vamos a implementar la posibilidad de trabajar con periodos del gráfico distintos al actual, la clase-concepto deberá tener acceso a la clase de colección de series temporales. De la clase de series temporales obtendremos todas las series temporales necesarias para calcular la construcción de los búferes de indicador en el gráfico actual según los datos de los gráficos de otros periodos.

Para que la clase de colección de búferes tenga acceso a la clase de colección de series temporales, actuaremos de una forma muy simple: vamos a transmitir a la colección de búferes de indicador el puntero a la colección de series temporales. Precisamente según este puntero, podremos seleccionar de la clase los datos y métodos que necesitemos para su obtención.



Exactamente de la misma forma hemos modificado la denominación de la constante en todos los archivos de clases de los objetos de búfer; aquí ya se han sustituido todas las entradas de la línea "BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT" por la nueva constante BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_PLOT, mientras que el acceso al método IndexNextBuffer() ha sido sustituido por su versión renombrada IndexNextBaseBuffer().

Vamos a incluir en el archivo de clase de la colección de búferes de indicador el archivo de clase y el archivo de clase de la colección de series temporales, definiendo a continuación la variable privada de miembro de clase para guardar el puntero al objeto de clase de colección de series temporales:

#include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\BufferArrow.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\BufferLine.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\BufferSection.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\BufferHistogram.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\BufferHistogram2.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\BufferZigZag.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\BufferFilling.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\BufferBars.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\BufferCandles.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\BufferCalculate.mqh" #include "TimeSeriesCollection.mqh" class CBuffersCollection : public CObject { private : CListObj m_list; CTimeSeriesCollection *m_timeseries;

Como hemos añadido muchos métodos diferentes (que en su mayoría ejecutan funciones idénticas para diferentes objetos de búfer), para no describir cada método (tanto más que son descritos en los comentarios), vamos a declarar todos los nuevos métodos en el cuerpo de la clase, y ya después, de forma selectiva, analizaremos su construcción y principios de funcionamiento:

class CBuffersCollection : public CObject { private : CListObj m_list; CTimeSeriesCollection *m_timeseries; int GetIndexLastPlot( void ); int GetIndexNextPlot( void ); int GetIndexNextBase( void ); bool CreateBuffer(ENUM_BUFFER_STATUS status); int GetBarsData(CBuffer *buffer, const int series_index, int &index_bar_period); public : CBuffersCollection *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list; } int PropertyPlotsTotal( void ); int PropertyBuffersTotal( void ); bool CreateArrow( void ) { return this .CreateBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_ARROW); } bool CreateLine( void ) { return this .CreateBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_LINE); } bool CreateSection( void ) { return this .CreateBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_SECTION); } bool CreateHistogram( void ) { return this .CreateBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_HISTOGRAM); } bool CreateHistogram2( void ) { return this .CreateBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_HISTOGRAM2); } bool CreateZigZag( void ) { return this .CreateBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_ZIGZAG); } bool CreateFilling( void ) { return this .CreateBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING); } bool CreateBars( void ) { return this .CreateBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_BARS); } bool CreateCandles( void ) { return this .CreateBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_CANDLES); } bool CreateCalculate( void ) { return this .CreateBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_NONE); } CBuffer *GetBufferByLabel( const string plot_label); CBuffer *GetBufferByTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); CBuffer *GetBufferByPlot( const int plot_index); CBuffer *GetBufferByListIndex( const int index_list); CBufferArrow *GetBufferArrow( const int number); CBufferLine *GetBufferLine( const int number); CBufferSection *GetBufferSection( const int number); CBufferHistogram *GetBufferHistogram( const int number); CBufferHistogram2 *GetBufferHistogram2( const int number); CBufferZigZag *GetBufferZigZag( const int number); CBufferFilling *GetBufferFilling( const int number); CBufferBars *GetBufferBars( const int number); CBufferCandles *GetBufferCandles( const int number); CBufferCalculate *GetBufferCalculate( const int number); void InitializePlots( const double value, const uchar color_index); void InitializePlots( void ); void InitializeCalculates( const double value); void InitializeCalculates( void ); void SetColors( const color &array_colors[]); void SetBufferArrowValue( const int number, const int series_index, const double value, const uchar color_index, bool as_current= false ); void SetBufferLineValue( const int number, const int series_index, const double value, const uchar color_index, bool as_current= false ); void SetBufferSectionValue( const int number, const int series_index, const double value, const uchar color_index, bool as_current= false ); void SetBufferHistogramValue( const int number, const int series_index, const double value, const uchar color_index, bool as_current= false ); void SetBufferHistogram2Value( const int number, const int series_index, const double value1, const double value2, const uchar color_index, bool as_current= false ); void SetBufferZigZagValue( const int number, const int series_index, const double value1, const double value2, const uchar color_index, bool as_current= false ); void SetBufferFillingValue( const int number, const int series_index, const double value1, const double value2, bool as_current= false ); void SetBufferBarsValue( const int number, const int series_index, const double open, const double high, const double low, const double close, const uchar color_index, bool as_current= false ); void SetBufferCandlesValue( const int number, const int series_index, const double open, const double high, const double low, const double close, const uchar color_index, bool as_current= false ); void SetBufferCalculateValue( const int number, const int series_index, const double value); void SetBufferArrowColorIndex( const int number, const int series_index, const uchar color_index); void SetBufferLineColorIndex( const int number, const int series_index, const uchar color_index); void SetBufferSectionColorIndex( const int number, const int series_index, const uchar color_index); void SetBufferHistogramColorIndex( const int number, const int series_index, const uchar color_index); void SetBufferHistogram2ColorIndex( const int number, const int series_index, const uchar color_index); void SetBufferZigZagColorIndex( const int number, const int series_index, const uchar color_index); void SetBufferFillingColorIndex( const int number, const int series_index, const uchar color_index); void SetBufferBarsColorIndex( const int number, const int series_index, const uchar color_index); void SetBufferCandlesColorIndex( const int number, const int series_index, const uchar color_index); void Clear( const int buffer_list_index, const int series_index); void ClearBufferArrow( const int number, const int series_index); void ClearBufferLine( const int number, const int series_index); void ClearBufferSection( const int number, const int series_index); void ClearBufferHistogram( const int number, const int series_index); void ClearBufferHistogram2( const int number, const int series_index); void ClearBufferZigZag( const int number, const int series_index); void ClearBufferFilling( const int number, const int series_index); void ClearBufferBars( const int number, const int series_index); void ClearBufferCandles( const int number, const int series_index); CBuffersCollection(); void OnInit (CTimeSeriesCollection *timeseries) { this .m_timeseries=timeseries; } };

Bien. Vamos a analizar el cometido de los nuevamente añadidos. Debajo de la descripción con la misión de los métodos, analizaremos su implementación, que, al igual que la mayoría de los métodos de las clases de las bibliotecas, se ha sacado del cuerpo de la clase.



GetIndexLastPlot() retorna el índice de la serie gráfica del último objeto de búfer creado:

int CBuffersCollection::GetIndexLastPlot( void ) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetList(); if (list== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index=CSelect::FindBufferMax(list,BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_PLOT); if (index== WRONG_VALUE ) return 0 ; CBuffer *buffer= this .m_list.At(index); if (buffer== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; return buffer.IndexPlot(); }

El método es bastante específico, y ha sido diseñado en mayor medida para el método de creación de un nuevo búfer, ya que el valor retornado por él está vinculado al tamaño de la lista de búferes (si la lista está vacía, se retornará cero, si no, -1). No obstante, si en lo sucesivo necesitamos este método para otras tareas, podremos modificarlo ligeramente. Si no lo necesitamos más que para una aplicación hoy, haremos el método privado.



El método privado GetBarsData() sirve para obtener los datos de otros métodos que no son propios del objeto de búfer de series temporales; asimismo, retorna el número de barras del marco temporal actual que entran en una barra del periodo del gráfico del objeto de búfer:

int CBuffersCollection::GetBarsData(CBuffer *buffer, const int series_index, int &index_bar_period) { CSeriesDE *series_current= this .m_timeseries.GetSeries(buffer. Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ); CSeriesDE *series_period= this .m_timeseries.GetSeries(buffer. Symbol (),buffer.Timeframe()); if (series_current== NULL || series_period== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; CBar *bar_current=series_current.GetBar(series_index); if (bar_current== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; CBar *bar_period=m_timeseries.GetBarSeriesFirstFromSeriesSecond( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,bar_current.Time(), NULL ,series_period.Timeframe()); if (bar_period== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; index_bar_period=bar_period.Index( PERIOD_CURRENT ); int num_bars=:: PeriodSeconds (bar_period.Timeframe())/:: PeriodSeconds (bar_current.Timeframe()); return (num_bars> 0 ? num_bars : 1 ); }

Este método se usará ampliamente para calcular las barras del gráfico actual en las que se deba registrar el valor del búfer de indicador con los datos de un periodo del gráfico que se distinga del marco temporal actual.



Los métodos PropertyPlotsTotal() y PropertyBuffersTotal() son los métodos renombrados (para conseguir denominaciones más comprensibles) PlotsTotal() y BuffersTotal(), que retornan los valores correctos para indicar estos como propiedades del programa de indicador en #property indicator_plots y #property indicator_buffers, respectivamente.

El método PropertyBuffersTotal() solo ha sido renombrado, y en este también se han sustituido las denominaciones de las constantes por las renombradas (BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT por BUFFER_PROP_INDEX_NEXT_BASE).

El método PropertyPlotsTotal() ha sido nuevamente reescrito, debido a la aparición de un nuevo búfer (de cálculo), y ahora los datos se deben tomar de una forma distinta a la utilizada anteriormente:



int CBuffersCollection::PropertyPlotsTotal( void ) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty( this .GetList(),BUFFER_PROP_TYPE,BUFFER_TYPE_DATA,EQUAL); return (list!= NULL ? list.Total() : WRONG_VALUE ); }

Obtenemos la lista de los objetos de búfer recién dibujados y retornamos su tamaño. Si la lista está vacía, retornamos -1.



CreateCalculate() sirve para crear un objeto de búfer de cálculo (no dibujado).

El método ha sido implementado en el cuerpo de la clase, y retorna el resultado del funcionamiento del método para crear un nuevo búfer, que ya vimos en el artículo anterior, al que se transmite el estado del búfer de cálculo:

bool CreateCalculate( void ) { return this .CreateBuffer(BUFFER_STATUS_NONE); }

El método GetBufferByLabel() retorna el puntero a un objeto de búfer según su nombre de serie gráfica:

CBuffer *CBuffersCollection::GetBufferByLabel( const string plot_label) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty( this .GetList(),BUFFER_PROP_LABEL,plot_label,EQUAL); return (list!= NULL && list.Total()> 0 ? list.At(list.Total()- 1 ) : NULL ); }

Obtenemos una lista de objetos de búfer cuya propiedad "Nombre de la serie gráfica" se corresponde con el valor transmitido al método, y retornamos el puntero al último objeto de la lista. Si la lista está vacía, retornamos NULL. Si tenemos varios objetos de búfer creados con el mismo nombre de serie gráfica, el método retornará el último objeto de búfer creado con ese nombre.



El método GetBufferByTimeframe() retorna el puntero a un objeto de búfer según el valor del marco temporal que se le ha asignado:

CBuffer *CBuffersCollection::GetBufferByTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty( this .GetList(),BUFFER_PROP_TIMEFRAME,timeframe,EQUAL); return (list!= NULL && list.Total()> 0 ? list.At(list.Total()- 1 ) : NULL ); }

Obtenemos una lista de objetos de búfer cuya propiedad "Marco temporal" se corresponde con el valor transmitido al método, y retornamos el puntero al último objeto de la lista. Si la lista está vacía, retornamos NULL. Si tenemos varios objetos de búfer creados con el mismo marco temporal, el método retornará el último objeto de búfer creado con ese periodo del gráfico.

El método GetBufferByListIndex() retorna el puntero a un objeto de búfer según su índice en la lista de colección:

CBuffer *CBuffersCollection::GetBufferByListIndex( const int index_list) { return this .m_list.At(index_list); }

Simplemente retornamos el puntero al último objeto en la lista de colección de búferes. Si la lista está vacía, el método At() retornará NULL.



El método GetBufferCalculate() retorna el puntero a un objeto de búfer según su número ordinal (en orden de creación de los búferes de cálculo):

CBufferCalculate *CBuffersCollection::GetBufferCalculate( const int number) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty( this .GetList(),BUFFER_PROP_TYPE,BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE,EQUAL); return (list!= NULL && list.Total()> 0 ? list.At(number) : NULL ); }

Obtenemos de la lista de colección de objetos de búfer solo aquellos búferes cuyo tipo sea "Búfer de cálculo", y retornamos de la lista obtenida el puntero al objeto según el índice transmitido al método. Si la lista obtenida está vacía, o el índice del objeto necesario transmitido al método se sale de los límites de la lista obtenida, el método At() retornará NULL.



Los métodos InitializePlots() sobrecargados sirven para inicializar todos los búferes de dibujado en la colección:

void CBuffersCollection::InitializePlots( const double value, const uchar color_index) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty( this .GetList(),BUFFER_PROP_TYPE,BUFFER_TYPE_DATA,EQUAL); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) return ; int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CBuffer *buff=list.At(i); if (buff== NULL ) continue ; buff.InitializeAll(value,color_index); } }

El método inicializa todos los búferes de dibujado de la colección con el valor de búfer y el valor de índice de color transmitidos en los parámetros.



En primer lugar, se seleccionan en la lista solo los búferes de dibujado; a continuación, en un ciclo por la lista obtenida, obtenemos el siguiente objeto de búfer e inicializamos todas sus matrices con la ayuda del método de la clase del objeto de búfer InitializeAll(), transfiriendo a él los valores de entrada del método.

void CBuffersCollection::InitializePlots( void ) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty( this .GetList(),BUFFER_PROP_TYPE,BUFFER_TYPE_DATA,EQUAL); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) return ; int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CBuffer *buff=list.At(i); if (buff== NULL ) continue ; buff.InitializeAll(); } }

El método inicializa todos los búferes de dibujado de la colección con el valor del búfer establecido para cada objeto de búfer y un valor del índice de color igual a cero.



En primer lugar, se seleccionan en la lista solo los búferes de dibujado; a continuación, en un ciclo por la lista obtenida, obtenemos el siguiente objeto de búfer e inicializamos todas sus matrices con la ayuda del método de la clase del objeto de búfer InitializeAll() sin parámetros.

Los métodos InitializeCalculates() sobrecargados sirven para inicializar todos los búferes de cálculo en la colección:

void CBuffersCollection::InitializeCalculates( const double value ) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty( this .GetList(),BUFFER_PROP_TYPE,BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE,EQUAL); if (list==NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) return ; int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CBuffer *buff=list.At(i); if (buff==NULL) continue ; buff.InitializeAll( value , 0 ); } }

El método inicializa todos los búferes de cálculo de la colección con el valor de búfer transmitido en los parámetros.



En primer lugar, se seleccionan en la lista solo los búferes de cálculo; a continuación, en un ciclo por la lista obtenida, obtenemos el siguiente objeto de búfer e inicializamos su matriz con la ayuda del método de la clase del objeto de búfer InitializeAll(), transfiriendo a él el valor de entrada del método.

void CBuffersCollection::InitializeCalculates( void ) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty( this .GetList(),BUFFER_PROP_TYPE,BUFFER_TYPE_CALCULATE,EQUAL); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) return ; int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CBuffer *buff=list.At(i); if (buff== NULL ) continue ; buff.InitializeAll(); } }

El método inicializa todos los búferes de cálculo de la colección con el valor de inicialización de búfer establecido para él.



En primer lugar, se seleccionan en la lista solo los búferes de cálculo; a continuación, en un ciclo por la lista obtenida, obtenemos el siguiente objeto de búfer e inicializamos su matriz con la ayuda del método de la clase del objeto de búfer InitializeAll() sin parámetros.

El método SetColors() asigna a todos los búferes de dibujado de la colección los valores de color de la matriz de colores.



void CBuffersCollection::SetColors( const color &array_colors[]) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByBufferProperty( this .GetList(),BUFFER_PROP_TYPE,BUFFER_TYPE_DATA,EQUAL); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) return ; int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CBuffer *buff=list.At(i); if (buff== NULL ) continue ; buff.SetColors(array_colors); } }

El método asigna a todos los búferes de dibujado de la colección los valores de color transmitidos en los parámetros de la matriz.



En primer lugar, se seleccionan en la lista solo los búferes de dibujado; a continuación, en un ciclo por la lista obtenida, obtenemos el siguiente objeto de búfer y establecemos para él el conjunto de colores con la ayuda del método de la clase del objeto de búfer SetColors(), transfiriendo a él la matriz transmitida en los parámetros de entrada del método.

El método Clear() limpia los datos del búfer según su índice en la lista de colección en la barra indicada de la serie temporal:

void CBuffersCollection::Clear( const int buffer_list_index, const int series_index) { CBuffer *buff= this .GetBufferByListIndex(buffer_list_index); if (buff== NULL ) return ; buff.ClearData(series_index); }

En primer lugar, obtenemos el puntero al objeto de búfer según su índice en la lista utilizando el método GetBufferByListIndex(), que hemos analizado anteriormente. A continuación, con la ayuda del método del objeto de búfer ClearData() obtenido, limpiamos todas sus matrices.

Para poder calcular los datos necesarios de los índices de las barras, al dibujar las líneas de los búferes de indicador en el gráfico actual (utilizando en este caso los datos de otros marcos temporales), necesitaremos transmitir a la clase de colección de los búferes el puntero a la lista de colección de todas las series temporales utilizadas que se encuentren en la clase de colección de las series temporales.

Resulta más sencillo hacer esto durante la inicialización del programa, cuando ya se hayan creado todos los objetos de las clases de la biblioteca.

El método de clase OnInit() asigna a la variable m_timeseries el puntero (transmitido previamente a él) a la clase de colección de las series temporales:

void OnInit (CTimeSeriesCollection *timeseries) { this .m_timeseries=timeseries; }

A continuación, llamaremos a este método en la función de inicialización de la biblioteca en los programas. Ya lo tenemos todo listo para ello hace mucho, por lo que solo tenemos que añadir un poco más abajo la llamada a este método en el método necesario de la clase CEngine.

En la clase, ya hemos añadido los métodos encargados de establecer los valores mediante los búferes de indicador (flechas, líneas, etcétera), para establecer el índice de color para estos búferes y limpiar todas las matrices de estos búferes. En total, hemos añadido 28 métodos. No vamos a analizar cada uno por separado aquí: todos los métodos ya se encuentran en los archivos adjuntos al final del artículo, y son totalmente idénticos unos a otros en cuanto a su lógica. La única diferencia reside en el número de matrices en los búferes de diferente tipo. Por eso, aquí solo analizaremos los métodos para el búfer de flechas.

Método que asigna al búfer de flechas un valor según el índice de la serie temporal:

void CBuffersCollection::SetBufferArrowValue( const int number , const int series_index , const double value , const uchar color_index , bool as_current= false ) { CBufferArrow *buff= this .GetBufferArrow(number); if (buff==NULL) return ; if (as_current) { buff.SetBufferValue( 0 ,series_index, value ); return ; } int index_bar_period=series_index; int num_bars= this .GetBarsData(buff,series_index,index_bar_period); if (num_bars==WRONG_VALUE) return ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<num_bars;i++) { int index=index_bar_period-i; if (index< 0 ) break ; buff.SetBufferValue( 0 ,index, value ); buff.SetBufferColorIndex(index,color_index); } }

La lógica del método se describe en los comentarios al código. Vamos a aclarar algunos puntos.

Al método se transmite el número del objeto del búfer de flechas. El número indica el número ordinal de todos los búferes de flechas creados. El primer búfer de flechas que hemos creado en nuestro programa tendrá el número 0. El segundo, el número 1, el tercero, el número 2, etcétera. No demos confundir los números de los objetos de búfer con los índices de los objetos de búfer en la lista de colección. Los índices de los búferes nuevamente añadidos siempre van en orden ascendente, y no dependen del tipo de objeto de búfer. Los número de los objetos de búfer, en nuestro caso, dependen del tipo de búfer. Ya analizamos este concepto al inicio del artículo.



Al método se transmite el índice de la barra de la serie temporal al que debemos añadir el valor que también se transmite como siguiente parámetro, el índice de color con el que se coloreará la línea del búfer de indicador según el índice establecido de la serie temporal, así como el parámetro adicional "como para la serie temporal actual".

Los métodos están construidos de tal forma que si un objeto de búfer tiene un valor de propiedad "marco temporal" distinto al periodo del gráfico actual, entonces, independientemente de qué índice de la serie temporal se haya transmitido al método, la línea del indicador se dibujará en el gráfico actual teniendo en cuenta los datos del marco temporal del objeto de búfer. Es decir, el método representará correctamente los datos de otros periodos del gráfico en el actual. Esto con la condición de que la bandera as_current tenga el valor false (por defecto). Si establecemos esta bandera como true, el método trabajará solo con los datos del marco temporal actual, independientemente de si el objeto de búfer tiene establecido otro periodo del gráfico en sus propiedades.



Método que asigna al objeto de búfer de flechas según su número ordinal, el índice de color en la matriz de búfer de color:

void CBuffersCollection::SetBufferArrowColorIndex( const int number , const int series_index , const uchar color_index ) { CBufferArrow *buff= this .GetBufferArrow(number); if (buff== NULL ) return ; buff.SetBufferColorIndex(series_index,color_index); }

Aquí, todo es muy sencillo: obtenemos el objeto de búfer de flechas según su número y establecemos en el índice de serie temporal transmitido el índice de color indicado.



Método que limpia los datos según el índice de la serie temporal para el búfer de flechas según su número:

void CBuffersCollection::ClearBufferArrow( const int number , const int series_index ) { CBufferArrow *buff= this .GetBufferArrow(number); if (buff== NULL ) return ; buff.SetBufferValue( 0 ,series_index, buff.EmptyValue() ); }

Aquí: obtenemos el objeto de búfer de flechas según su número y establecemos en el índice de serie temporal transmitido un valor "vacío" establecido para el objeto de búfer.

Todos los demás métodos para trabajar con otros tipos de objetos de búfer no tienen diferencias esenciales respecto a los analizados anteriormente, salvo el número de matrices y el tipo del objeto de búfer. El lector podrá estudiarlos por su propia cuenta.



Esto es todo por hoy en cuanto a la clase de colección de los objetos de búfer.

Podrá ver el listado completo con todos los cambios en los archivos adjuntos al artículo.

Ahora, vamos a completar y corregir la clase del objeto principal de la biblioteca CEngine en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh. Actuaremos de la misma forma que al analizar las mejoras de la clase de colección de los búferes: primero veremos las adiciones introducidas y los cambios en el cuerpo de la clase, y después estudiaremos cada uno de los métodos.

No vamos a mostrar el listado completo del cuerpo de la clase porque es bastante voluminoso, solo representaremos los lugares con cambios y adiciones:

class CEngine { private : public : ENUM_BAR_BODY_TYPE SeriesBarType( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index); ENUM_BAR_BODY_TYPE SeriesBarType( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time); bool SeriesCopyToBufferAsSeries( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property, double &array[], const double empty= EMPTY_VALUE ) { return this .m_time_series.CopyToBufferAsSeries(symbol,timeframe,property,array,empty);} CBuffersCollection *GetBuffersCollection( void ) { return & this .m_buffers; } CArrayObj *GetListBuffers( void ) { return this .m_buffers.GetList(); } CBuffer *GetBufferByLabel( const string plot_label) { return this .m_buffers.GetBufferByLabel(plot_label); } CBuffer *GetBufferByTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { return this .m_buffers.GetBufferByTimeframe(timeframe);} CBuffer *GetBufferByPlot( const int plot_index) { return this .m_buffers.GetBufferByPlot(plot_index); } CBuffer *GetBufferByListIndex( const int index_list) { return this .m_buffers.GetBufferByListIndex(index_list);} CBuffer *GetLastBuffer( void ); CBufferArrow *GetBufferArrow( const int number) { return this .m_buffers.GetBufferArrow(number); } CBufferLine *GetBufferLine( const int number) { return this .m_buffers.GetBufferLine(number); } CBufferSection *GetBufferSection( const int number) { return this .m_buffers.GetBufferSection(number); } CBufferHistogram *GetBufferHistogram( const int number) { return this .m_buffers.GetBufferHistogram(number); } CBufferHistogram2 *GetBufferHistogram2( const int number) { return this .m_buffers.GetBufferHistogram2(number); } CBufferZigZag *GetBufferZigZag( const int number) { return this .m_buffers.GetBufferZigZag(number); } CBufferFilling *GetBufferFilling( const int number) { return this .m_buffers.GetBufferFilling(number); } CBufferBars *GetBufferBars( const int number) { return this .m_buffers.GetBufferBars(number); } CBufferCandles *GetBufferCandles( const int number) { return this .m_buffers.GetBufferCandles(number); } CBufferCalculate *GetBufferCalculate( const int number) { return this .m_buffers.GetBufferCalculate(number); } int BuffersPropertyPlotsTotal( void ) { return this .m_buffers.PropertyPlotsTotal(); } int BuffersPropertyBuffersTotal( void ) { return this .m_buffers.PropertyBuffersTotal(); } bool BufferCreateArrow( void ) { return this .m_buffers.CreateArrow(); } bool BufferCreateLine( void ) { return this .m_buffers.CreateLine(); } bool BufferCreateSection( void ) { return this .m_buffers.CreateSection(); } bool BufferCreateHistogram( void ) { return this .m_buffers.CreateHistogram(); } bool BufferCreateHistogram2( void ) { return this .m_buffers.CreateHistogram2(); } bool BufferCreateZigZag( void ) { return this .m_buffers.CreateZigZag(); } bool BufferCreateFilling( void ) { return this .m_buffers.CreateFilling(); } bool BufferCreateBars( void ) { return this .m_buffers.CreateBars(); } bool BufferCreateCandles( void ) { return this .m_buffers.CreateCandles(); } bool BufferCreateCalculate( void ) { return this .m_buffers.CreateCalculate(); } void BuffersInitPlots( const double value, const uchar color_index) { this .m_buffers.InitializePlots(value,color_index); } void BuffersInitPlots( void ) { this .m_buffers.InitializePlots(); } void BuffersInitCalculates( const double value) { this .m_buffers.InitializeCalculates(value); } void BuffersInitCalculates( void ) { this .m_buffers.InitializeCalculates(); } double BufferDataArrow( const int number, const int series_index); double BufferDataLine( const int number, const int series_index); double BufferDataSection( const int number, const int series_index); double BufferDataHistogram( const int number, const int series_index); double BufferDataHistogram20( const int number, const int series_index); double BufferDataHistogram21( const int number, const int series_index); double BufferDataZigZag0( const int number, const int series_index); double BufferDataZigZag1( const int number, const int series_index); double BufferDataFilling0( const int number, const int series_index); double BufferDataFilling1( const int number, const int series_index); double BufferDataBarsOpen( const int number, const int series_index); double BufferDataBarsHigh( const int number, const int series_index); double BufferDataBarsLow( const int number, const int series_index); double BufferDataBarsClose( const int number, const int series_index); double BufferDataCandlesOpen( const int number, const int series_index); double BufferDataCandlesHigh( const int number, const int series_index); double BufferDataCandlesLow( const int number, const int series_index); double BufferDataCandlesClose( const int number, const int series_index); void BufferSetDataArrow( const int number, const int series_index, const double value, const uchar color_index, bool as_current= false ); void BufferSetDataLine( const int number, const int series_index, const double value, const uchar color_index, bool as_current= false ); void BufferSetDataSection( const int number, const int series_index, const double value, const uchar color_index, bool as_current= false ); void BufferSetDataHistogram( const int number, const int series_index, const double value, const uchar color_index, bool as_current= false ); void BufferSetDataCalculate( const int number, const int series_index, const double value); void BufferSetDataHistogram20( const int number, const int series_index, const double value); void BufferSetDataHistogram21( const int number, const int series_index, const double value); void BufferSetDataHistogram2( const int number, const int series_index, const double value0, const double value1, const uchar color_index, bool as_current= false ); void BufferSetDataZigZag0( const int number, const int series_index, const double value); void BufferSetDataZigZag1( const int number, const int series_index, const double value); void BufferSetDataZigZag( const int number, const int series_index, const double value0, const double value1, const uchar color_index, bool as_current= false ); void BufferSetDataFilling0( const int number, const int series_index, const double value); void BufferSetDataFilling1( const int number, const int series_index, const double value); void BufferSetDataFilling( const int number, const int series_index, const double value0, const double value1, bool as_current= false ); void BufferSetDataBarsOpen( const int number, const int series_index, const double value); void BufferSetDataBarsHigh( const int number, const int series_index, const double value); void BufferSetDataBarsLow( const int number, const int series_index, const double value); void BufferSetDataBarsClose( const int number, const int series_index, const double value); void BufferSetDataBars( const int number, const int series_index, const double open, const double high, const double low, const double close, const uchar color_index, bool as_current= false ); void BufferSetDataCandlesOpen( const int number, const int series_index, const double value); void BufferSetDataCandlesHigh( const int number, const int series_index, const double value); void BufferSetDataCandlesLow( const int number, const int series_index, const double value); void BufferSetDataCandlesClose( const int number, const int series_index, const double value); void BufferSetDataCandles( const int number, const int series_index, const double open, const double high, const double low, const double close, const uchar color_index, bool as_current= false ); color BufferArrowColor( const int number, const int series_index); color BufferLineColor( const int number, const int series_index); color BufferSectionColor( const int number, const int series_index); color BufferHistogramColor( const int number, const int series_index); color BufferHistogram2Color( const int number, const int series_index); color BufferZigZagColor( const int number, const int series_index); color BufferFillingColor( const int number, const int series_index); color BufferBarsColor( const int number, const int series_index); color BufferCandlesColor( const int number, const int series_index); int BufferArrowColorIndex( const int number, const int series_index); int BufferLineColorIndex( const int number, const int series_index); int BufferSectionColorIndex( const int number, const int series_index); int BufferHistogramColorIndex( const int number, const int series_index); int BufferHistogram2ColorIndex( const int number, const int series_index); int BufferZigZagColorIndex( const int number, const int series_index); int BufferFillingColorIndex( const int number, const int series_index); int BufferBarsColorIndex( const int number, const int series_index); int BufferCandlesColorIndex( const int number, const int series_index); void BuffersSetColors( const color &array_colors[]) { this .m_buffers.SetColors(array_colors); } void BufferArrowSetColorIndex( const int number, const int series_index, const uchar color_index) { this .m_buffers.SetBufferArrowColorIndex(number,series_index,color_index); } void BufferLineSetColorIndex( const int number, const int series_index, const uchar color_index) { this .m_buffers.SetBufferLineColorIndex(number,series_index,color_index); } void BufferSectionSetColorIndex( const int number, const int series_index, const uchar color_index) { this .m_buffers.SetBufferSectionColorIndex(number,series_index,color_index); } void BufferHistogramSetColorIndex( const int number, const int series_index, const uchar color_index) { this .m_buffers.SetBufferHistogramColorIndex(number,series_index,color_index); } void BufferHistogram2SetColorIndex( const int number, const int series_index, const uchar color_index) { this .m_buffers.SetBufferHistogram2ColorIndex(number,series_index,color_index); } void BufferZigZagSetColorIndex( const int number, const int series_index, const uchar color_index) { this .m_buffers.SetBufferZigZagColorIndex(number,series_index,color_index); } void BufferFillingSetColorIndex( const int number, const int series_index, const uchar color_index) { this .m_buffers.SetBufferFillingColorIndex(number,series_index,color_index); } void BufferBarsSetColorIndex( const int number, const int series_index, const uchar color_index) { this .m_buffers.SetBufferBarsColorIndex(number,series_index,color_index); } void BufferCandlesSetColorIndex( const int number, const int series_index, const uchar color_index) { this .m_buffers.SetBufferCandlesColorIndex(number,series_index,color_index); } void BufferClear( const int buffer_list_index, const int series_index) { this .m_buffers.Clear(buffer_list_index,series_index); } void BufferArrowClear( const int number, const int series_index) { this .m_buffers.ClearBufferArrow(number,series_index); } void BufferLineClear( const int number, const int series_index) { this .m_buffers.ClearBufferLine(number,series_index); } void BufferSectionClear( const int number, const int series_index) { this .m_buffers.ClearBufferSection(number,series_index); } void BufferHistogramClear( const int number, const int series_index) { this .m_buffers.ClearBufferHistogram(number,series_index); } void BufferHistogram2Clear( const int number, const int series_index) { this .m_buffers.ClearBufferHistogram2(number,series_index);} void BufferZigZagClear( const int number, const int series_index) { this .m_buffers.ClearBufferZigZag(number,series_index); } void BufferFillingClear( const int number, const int series_index) { this .m_buffers.ClearBufferFilling(number,series_index); } void BufferBarsClear( const int number, const int series_index) { this .m_buffers.ClearBufferBars(number,series_index); } void BufferCandlesClear( const int number, const int series_index) { this .m_buffers.ClearBufferCandles(number,series_index); } void BuffersPrintShort( void ); void TradingSetCorrectTypeFilling( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type= ORDER_FILLING_FOK , const string symbol_name= NULL ); void TradingSetTypeFilling( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type= ORDER_FILLING_FOK , const string symbol_name= NULL ); void TradingSetCorrectTypeExpiration( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type= ORDER_TIME_GTC , const string symbol_name= NULL ); void TradingSetTypeExpiration( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type= ORDER_TIME_GTC , const string symbol_name= NULL ); void TradingSetMagic( const uint magic, const string symbol_name= NULL ); void TradingSetComment( const string comment, const string symbol_name= NULL ); void TradingSetDeviation( const ulong deviation, const string symbol_name= NULL ); void TradingSetVolume( const double volume= 0 , const string symbol_name= NULL ); void TradingSetExpiration( const datetime expiration= 0 , const string symbol_name= NULL ); void TradingSetAsyncMode( const bool async_mode= false , const string symbol_name= NULL ); void TradingSetLogLevel( const ENUM_LOG_LEVEL log_level=LOG_LEVEL_ERROR_MSG, const string symbol_name= NULL ); void TradingSetTotalTry( const uchar attempts) { this .m_trading.SetTotalTry(attempts); } ENUM_LOG_LEVEL TradingGetLogLevel( const string symbol_name) { return this .m_trading.GetTradeObjLogLevel(symbol_name); } void SetSoundsStandart( const string symbol= NULL ) { this .m_trading.SetSoundsStandart(symbol); } void SetUseSounds( const bool flag) { this .m_trading.SetUseSounds(flag); } void SetSound( const ENUM_MODE_SET_SOUND mode, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE action, const string sound, const string symbol= NULL ) { this .m_trading.SetSound(mode,action,sound,symbol); } bool PlaySoundByDescription( const string sound_description); void CollectionOnInit( void ) { this .m_trading. OnInit ( this .GetAccountCurrent(),m_symbols.GetObject(),m_market.GetObject(),m_history.GetObject(),m_events.GetObject()); this .m_buffers. OnInit ( this .m_time_series.GetObject()); }

El método sobrecargado SeriesBarType() retorna el tipo de la barra indicada en el símbolo y el periodo del gráfico indicados

según el índice establecido de la serie temporal correspondiente:



ENUM_BAR_BODY_TYPE CEngine::SeriesBarType( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index) { CBar *bar= this .m_time_series.GetBar(symbol,timeframe,index); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.TypeBody() : (ENUM_BAR_BODY_TYPE) WRONG_VALUE ); }

Obtenemos el objeto de barra necesario de la colección de series temporales según el índice establecido de la serie temporal, y luego retornamos su tipo (alcista/bajista/cero/con cuerpo cero). Si ocurre un error al obtener la barra, se retornará -1.



según el tiempo:

ENUM_BAR_BODY_TYPE CEngine::SeriesBarType( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time) { CBar *bar= this .m_time_series.GetBar(symbol,timeframe,time); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.TypeBody() : (ENUM_BAR_BODY_TYPE) WRONG_VALUE ); }

Obtenemos el objeto de barra necesario de la colección de series temporales según el tiempo establecido, y luego retornamos su tipo (alcista/bajista/cero/con cuerpo cero). Si ocurre un error al obtener la barra, se retornará -1.

Resulta cómodo utilizar los métodos en los indicadores para determinar el color de la barra necesaria (o las barras necesarias, al dibujar los datos de otras series temporales).

El método GetBufferByLabel() retorna el puntero a un objeto de búfer según su denominación de serie gráfica:

CBuffer *GetBufferByLabel( const string plot_label) { return this .m_buffers.GetBufferByLabel(plot_label); }

Retorna el resultado del funcionamiento del método homónimo de la clase de colección de búferes que hemos analizado anteriormente.

El método GetBufferByTimeframe() retorna el puntero a un objeto de búfer según su propiedad "marco temporal":

CBuffer *GetBufferByTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { return this .m_buffers.GetBufferByTimeframe(timeframe);}

Retorna el resultado del funcionamiento del método homónimo de la clase de colección de búferes que hemos analizado anteriormente.

El método GetBufferByListIndex() retorna el puntero a un objeto de búfer según su índice en la lista de colección de objetos de búfer de la clase de colección de búferes:

CBuffer *GetBufferByListIndex( const int index_list) { return this .m_buffers.GetBufferByListIndex(index_list);}

Retorna el resultado del funcionamiento del método homónimo de la clase de colección de búferes que hemos analizado anteriormente.

El método GetLastBuffer() retorna el puntero al objeto de búfer creado en último lugar:

CBuffer *CEngine::GetLastBuffer( void ) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListBuffers(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; return list.At(list.Total()- 1 ); }

Obtenemos el puntero a la lista de colección de búferes y retornamos de la lista el último objeto de búfer.

El método GetBufferCalculate() retorna el resultado del funcionamiento del método homónimo de la clase de colección de búferes que hemos analizado anteriormente.

CBufferCalculate *GetBufferCalculate( const int number) { return this .m_buffers.GetBufferCalculate(number); }

Los métodos BuffersPropertyPlotsTotal() y BuffersPropertyBuffersTotal() han sido renombrados a partir de los anteriormente nombrados BufferPlotsTotal() y BuffersTotal(), respectivamente, y retornan los resultados del funcionamiento de los métodos PropertyPlotsTotal() y PropertyBuffersTotal() de la clase de colección de búferes que hemos analizado anteriormente:

int BuffersPropertyPlotsTotal( void ) { return this .m_buffers.PropertyPlotsTotal(); } int BuffersPropertyBuffersTotal( void ) { return this .m_buffers.PropertyBuffersTotal(); }

El método BufferCreateCalculate() retorna el resultado del funcionamiento del método CreateCalculate() de la clase de colección de búferes que hemos analizado con anterioridad:

bool BufferCreateCalculate( void ) { return this .m_buffers.CreateCalculate(); }

Respecto al método de creación del búfer de cálculo, nos gustaría matizar que, en estos momentos, existe una limitación para su uso: todos los búferes de cálculo se deben crear después de crear todos los búferes de dibujado necesarios. Si creamos un búfer de cálculo entre varios dibujados, esto perturbará la secuencia de establecimiento de matrices para los búferes de indicador, y ninguno de los búferes de indicador dibujados creados después del búfer de cálculo se representarán. Por el momento, no hemos podido establecer el motivo de este comportamiento, pero encontrar y corregir este punto consta entre nuestras próximas tareas.



El método sobrecargado BuffersInitPlots() inicializa todos los búferes de dibujado con la ayuda del método InitializePlots() de la clase de colección de búferes que hemos analizado anteriormente:

void BuffersInitPlots( const double value , const uchar color_index) { this .m_buffers.InitializePlots( value ,color_index); } void BuffersInitPlots( void ) { this .m_buffers.InitializePlots(); }

El método sobrecargado BuffersInitCalculates() inicializa todos los búferes de cálculo con la ayuda del método InitializeCalculates() de la clase de colección de búferes que hemos analizado anteriormente:

void BuffersInitCalculates( const double value ) { this .m_buffers.InitializeCalculates( value ); } void BuffersInitCalculates( void ) { this .m_buffers.InitializeCalculates(); }

El método sobrecargado BufferSetDataCalculate() establece los datos para el búfer de cálculo con la ayuda del método SetBufferCalculateValue() de la clase de colección de objetos de búfer que hemos analizado anteriormente:



void CEngine::BufferSetDataCalculate( const int number, const int series_index, const double value ) { this .m_buffers.SetBufferCalculateValue(number,series_index, value ); }

Los métodos BufferSetDataArrow(), BufferSetDataLine(), BufferSetDataSection(), BufferSetDataHistogram(), BufferSetDataHistogram2(), BufferSetDataZigZag(), BufferSetDataFilling(), BufferSetDataBars() y BufferSetDataCandles() han sido modificados, y establecen los datos de los búferes correspondientes con la ayuda de los métodos de clase de la colección de los objetos de búfer que hemos analizado anteriormente:

void CEngine::BufferSetDataArrow( const int number, const int series_index, const double value , const uchar color_index, bool as_current= false ) { this .m_buffers.SetBufferArrowValue(number,series_index, value ,color_index,as_current); } void CEngine::BufferSetDataLine( const int number, const int series_index, const double value , const uchar color_index, bool as_current= false ) { this .m_buffers.SetBufferLineValue(number,series_index, value ,color_index,as_current); } void CEngine::BufferSetDataSection( const int number, const int series_index, const double value , const uchar color_index, bool as_current= false ) { this .m_buffers.SetBufferSectionValue(number,series_index, value ,color_index,as_current); } void CEngine::BufferSetDataHistogram( const int number, const int series_index, const double value , const uchar color_index, bool as_current= false ) { this .m_buffers.SetBufferHistogramValue(number,series_index, value ,color_index,as_current); }

...

void CEngine::BufferSetDataHistogram2( const int number, const int series_index, const double value1, const double value2, const uchar color_index, bool as_current= false ) { this .m_buffers.SetBufferHistogram2Value(number,series_index,value1,value2,color_index,as_current); }

...

void CEngine::BufferSetDataZigZag( const int number, const int series_index, const double value1, const double value2, const uchar color_index, bool as_current= false ) { this .m_buffers.SetBufferZigZagValue(number,series_index,value1,value2,color_index,as_current); }

...

void CEngine::BufferSetDataFilling( const int number, const int series_index, const double value1, const double value2, bool as_current= false ) { this .m_buffers.SetBufferFillingValue(number,series_index,value1,value2,as_current); }

...

void CEngine::BufferSetDataBars( const int number, const int series_index, const double open, const double high, const double low, const double close, const uchar color_index, bool as_current= false ) { CBufferBars *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferBars(number); if (buff== NULL ) return ; this .m_buffers.SetBufferBarsValue(number,series_index,open,high,low,close,color_index,as_current); }

...

void CEngine::BufferSetDataCandles( const int number, const int series_index, const double open, const double high, const double low, const double close, const uchar color_index, bool as_current= false ) { CBufferCandles *buff= this .m_buffers.GetBufferCandles(number); if (buff== NULL ) return ; this .m_buffers.SetBufferCandlesValue(number,series_index,open,high,low,close,color_index,as_current); }

Tdos estos métodos son periodo múltiple, y permiten en solo una llamada mostrar correctamente en el búfer de indicador los datos solicitados de otros periodos en el gráfico actual.



Los métodos BufferArrowColor(), BufferLineColor(), BufferSectionColor(), BufferHistogramColor(), BufferHistogram2Color(), BufferZigZagColor(), BufferFillingColor(), BufferBarsColor(), BufferCandlesColor(),

BufferArrowColorIndex(), BufferLineColorIndex(), BufferSectionColorIndex(), BufferHistogramColorIndex(), BufferHistogram2ColorIndex(), BufferZigZagColorIndex(), BufferFillingColorIndex(), BufferBarsColorIndex() y BufferCandlesColorIndex() han sido simplemente renombrados para reproducirlos en el programa con mayor comodidad.



Por ejemplo, el método BufferArrowColor() antes se llamaba BufferColorArrow(), lo cual podía provocar confusión al definir su cometido: por lo menos, "color del búfer de flechas" sí que confundía al autor. Ahora, todos estos métodos primero describen el tipo del búfer, y luego, lo que ellos retornan, cosa que se antoja más visual y correcta.

El método BuffersSetColors() establece para todos los búferes de indicador de la colección los valores de color de la matriz de colores transmitida con la ayuda del método SetColors() de la clase de colección de objetos de búfer que hemos analizado anteriormente:

void BuffersSetColors( const color &array_colors[]) { this .m_buffers.SetColors(array_colors); }

Los métodos de establecimiento del índice de color para objetos de búfer concretos ahora ha sido rediseñado, y llaman a los métodos correspondientes de la clase de colección de los objetos de búfer que hemos analizado anteriormente:



void BufferArrowSetColorIndex( const int number, const int series_index, const uchar color_index) { this .m_buffers. SetBufferArrowColorIndex (number,series_index,color_index); } void BufferLineSetColorIndex( const int number, const int series_index, const uchar color_index) { this .m_buffers. SetBufferLineColorIndex (number,series_index,color_index); } void BufferSectionSetColorIndex( const int number, const int series_index, const uchar color_index) { this .m_buffers. SetBufferSectionColorIndex (number,series_index,color_index); } void BufferHistogramSetColorIndex( const int number, const int series_index, const uchar color_index) { this .m_buffers. SetBufferHistogramColorIndex (number,series_index,color_index); } void BufferHistogram2SetColorIndex( const int number, const int series_index, const uchar color_index) { this .m_buffers. SetBufferHistogram2ColorIndex (number,series_index,color_index); } void BufferZigZagSetColorIndex( const int number, const int series_index, const uchar color_index) { this .m_buffers. SetBufferZigZagColorIndex (number,series_index,color_index); } void BufferFillingSetColorIndex( const int number, const int series_index, const uchar color_index) { this .m_buffers. SetBufferFillingColorIndex (number,series_index,color_index); } void BufferBarsSetColorIndex( const int number, const int series_index, const uchar color_index) { this .m_buffers. SetBufferBarsColorIndex (number,series_index,color_index); } void BufferCandlesSetColorIndex( const int number, const int series_index, const uchar color_index) { this .m_buffers. SetBufferCandlesColorIndex (number,series_index,color_index); }

El método Clear() limpia los datos del búfer según su índice en la lista en la barra indicada de la serie temporal con la ayuda de la llamada del método Clear() de la clase de colección de los objetos de búfer:

void BufferClear( const int buffer_list_index, const int series_index) { this .m_buffers.Clear(buffer_list_index,series_index); }

Los métodos para limpiar objetos de búfer concretos limpian los datos de todas las matrices del búfer indicado con la ayuda de los métodos correspondientes de la clase de colección de los objetos de búfer que hemos analizado más arriba:

void BufferArrowClear( const int number, const int series_index) { this .m_buffers. ClearBufferArrow (number,series_index); } void BufferLineClear( const int number, const int series_index) { this .m_buffers. ClearBufferLine (number,series_index); } void BufferSectionClear( const int number, const int series_index) { this .m_buffers. ClearBufferSection (number,series_index); } void BufferHistogramClear( const int number, const int series_index) { this .m_buffers. ClearBufferHistogram (number,series_index); } void BufferHistogram2Clear( const int number, const int series_index) { this .m_buffers. ClearBufferHistogram2 (number,series_index);} void BufferZigZagClear( const int number, const int series_index) { this .m_buffers. ClearBufferZigZag (number,series_index); } void BufferFillingClear( const int number, const int series_index) { this .m_buffers. ClearBufferFilling (number,series_index); } void BufferBarsClear( const int number, const int series_index) { this .m_buffers. ClearBufferBars (number,series_index); } void BufferCandlesClear( const int number, const int series_index) { this .m_buffers. ClearBufferCandles (number,series_index); }

El método BuffersPrintShort() muestra la descripción breve de todos los búferes de indicador creados en el programa, que se guardan en la colección de objetos de búfer:

void CEngine::BuffersPrintShort( void ) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListBuffers(); if (list== NULL ) return ; int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CBuffer *buff=list.At(i); if (buff== NULL ) continue ; buff.PrintShort(); } }

La lógica del método ha sido descrita en los comentarios al código, y es sencilla: en un ciclo por la lista de todos los objetos de búfer de la colección, obtenemos el siguiente búfer y mostramos en el diario su descripción breve con la ayuda del método PrintShort() de la clase de objeto de búfer.

Antes hemos mencionado que debemos transmitir a la clase de colección de los objetos de búfer el puntero al objeto de la clase de colección de las series temporales.

Ya tenemos el método CollectionOnInit(); llamándolo podemos transmitir a la biblioteca todas las colecciones necesarias, y solo nos quedará añadirle la transmisión del puntero necesario, lo que precisamente haremos mediante la llamada del método OnInit() de la clase de colección de los objetos de búfer, que hemos visto anteriormente:

void CollectionOnInit( void ) { this .m_trading. OnInit ( this .GetAccountCurrent(),m_symbols.GetObject(),m_market.GetObject(),m_history.GetObject(),m_events.GetObject()); this .m_buffers. OnInit ( this .m_time_series.GetObject()); }

Este método se llama en OnInit() de los programas que funcionan usando como base la biblioteca.

Para ser más exactos, en OnInit() se llama a la función de inicialización de la biblioteca OnInitDoEasy(), en la que, junto con otras acciones de configuración, se ha añadido también la llamada de este método.



Con esto, damos por finalizada la mejora de las clases de la biblioteca por hoy.

Vamos a poner a prueba la creación de un indicador multiperiodo.



Simulación

Para la simulación, vamos a tomar el indicador de prueba del artículo anterior y guardarlo en la nueva carpeta \MQL5\Indicators\TestDoEasy\Part45\

con el nombre TestDoEasyPart45.mq5.

Lo haremos así: el indicador tendrá en sus ajustes el marco temporal con el que deberá trabajar, y añadiremos ahí mismo la selección de los tipos de dibujado; los búferes que se dibujen en el gráfico dependerán de los tipos de dibujado elegidos.



Cambiaremos la línea del indicador del artículo anterior

ENUM_TIMEFRAMES_MODE InpModeUsedTFs = TIMEFRAMES_MODE_CURRENT;

por una nueva:

ENUM_TIMEFRAMES_MODE InpModeUsedTFs = TIMEFRAMES_MODE_LIST ;

Aquí, hemos cambiado el trabajo del indicador con el marco temporal actual por el trabajo con una lista de marcos temporales. Ahora, el indicador esperará la lista de marcos temporales para trabajar; dicha lista se encontrará en la matriz de almacenamiento establecida para ello.

A continuación, añadimos a los ajustes la variable de entrada en la que se establecerá el marco temporal necesario para trabajar (por defecto, el actual), y después, este marco temporal seleccionado será registrado en la matriz en el manejador OnInit(). De esta forma, mostraremos al indicador el periodo necesario del gráfico del que deberá tomar los datos a representar en el actual.

sinput ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpPeriod = PERIOD_CURRENT ; int OnInit () { InpUsedTFs=TimeframeDescription(InpPeriod);

Después de registrar el marco temporal en la matriz, la biblioteca utilizará este valor para crear las series temporales necesarias.

A continuación, solo tenemos que crear los búferes con todos los tipos de dibujado y establecer para ellos las banderas de representación en la ventana de datos dependiendo de los ajustes correspondientes de los parámetros de entrada, y también establecer para ellos el marco temporal indicado en los ajustes:

engine.BufferCreateArrow(); engine.BufferCreateLine(); engine.BufferCreateSection(); engine.BufferCreateHistogram(); engine.BufferCreateHistogram2(); engine.BufferCreateZigZag(); engine.BufferCreateFilling(); engine.BufferCreateBars(); engine.BufferCreateCandles(); engine.BufferCreateCalculate(); if (engine.BuffersPropertyPlotsTotal()!= indicator_plots ) Alert (TextByLanguage( "Внимание! Значение \"indicator_plots\" должно быть " , "Attention! Value of \"indicator_plots\" should be " ),engine.BuffersPropertyPlotsTotal()); if (engine.BuffersPropertyBuffersTotal()!= indicator_buffers ) Alert (TextByLanguage( "Внимание! Значение \"indicator_buffers\" должно быть " , "Attention! Value of \"indicator_buffers\" should be " ),engine.BuffersPropertyBuffersTotal()); color array_colors[]={ clrDodgerBlue , clrRed , clrGray }; engine.BuffersSetColors(array_colors); CBuffer *buff_zz=engine.GetBufferByPlot( 5 ); if (buff_zz!= NULL ) { buff_zz.SetWidth( 2 ); } for ( int i= 0 ;i<engine.GetListBuffers().Total();i++) { CBuffer *buff=engine.GetListBuffers().At(i); if (buff== NULL ) continue ; buff.SetShowData(IsUse(buff.Status())); buff.SetTimeframe(InpPeriod); }

Como siempre vamos a utilizar en los indicadores la misma dirección de indexación que en las series temporales (esto está relacionado con la organización del guardado de las series temporales en la biblioteca), crearemos otra función para transmitir todas las matrices de datos de OnCalculate() a la biblioteca. Antes se encargaba de esto la función CopyData(), en la que se asignaba a las matrices la bandera "como en la serie temporal", y después se retornaba su estado pasado:

void CopyData( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { bool as_series_time= ArrayGetAsSeries (time); if (!as_series_time) ArraySetAsSeries (time, true ); bool as_series_open= ArrayGetAsSeries (open); if (!as_series_open) ArraySetAsSeries (open, true ); bool as_series_high= ArrayGetAsSeries (high); if (!as_series_high) ArraySetAsSeries (high, true ); bool as_series_low= ArrayGetAsSeries (low); if (!as_series_low) ArraySetAsSeries (low, true ); bool as_series_close= ArrayGetAsSeries (close); if (!as_series_close) ArraySetAsSeries (close, true ); bool as_series_tick_volume= ArrayGetAsSeries (tick_volume); if (!as_series_tick_volume) ArraySetAsSeries (tick_volume, true ); bool as_series_volume= ArrayGetAsSeries (volume); if (!as_series_volume) ArraySetAsSeries (volume, true ); bool as_series_spread= ArrayGetAsSeries (spread); if (!as_series_spread) ArraySetAsSeries (spread, true ); rates_data.rates_total=rates_total; rates_data.prev_calculated=prev_calculated; rates_data.rates.time=time[ 0 ]; rates_data.rates.open=open[ 0 ]; rates_data.rates.high=high[ 0 ]; rates_data.rates.low=low[ 0 ]; rates_data.rates.close=close[ 0 ]; rates_data.rates.tick_volume=tick_volume[ 0 ]; rates_data.rates.real_volume=( #ifdef __MQL5__ volume[ 0 ] #else 0 #endif); rates_data.rates.spread=( #ifdef __MQL5__ spread[ 0 ] #else 0 #endif); if (!as_series_time) ArraySetAsSeries (time, false ); if (!as_series_open) ArraySetAsSeries (open, false ); if (!as_series_high) ArraySetAsSeries (high, false ); if (!as_series_low) ArraySetAsSeries (low, false ); if (!as_series_close) ArraySetAsSeries (close, false ); if (!as_series_tick_volume) ArraySetAsSeries (tick_volume, false ); if (!as_series_volume) ArraySetAsSeries (volume, false ); if (!as_series_spread) ArraySetAsSeries (spread, false ); }

A continuación, nosotros "girábamos" de nuevo estas matrices para que trabajaran correctamente con las series temporales de la biblioteca en OnCalculate():

ArraySetAsSeries (open, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (high, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (low, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (close, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (time, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (tick_volume, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (volume, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (spread, true );

Para no realizar un trabajo innecesario, en el archivo de funciones de servicio de la biblioteca, crearemos otra función más, en la cual las matrices transmitidas a esta obtendrán la misma dirección de indexación que en la serie temporal. Abrimos el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\DELib.mqh y le añadimos la nueva función:

void CopyDataAsSeries( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { ArraySetAsSeries (time, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (open, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (high, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (low, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (close, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (tick_volume, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (volume, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (spread, true ); rates_data.rates_total=rates_total; rates_data.prev_calculated=prev_calculated; rates_data.rates.time=time[ 0 ]; rates_data.rates.open=open[ 0 ]; rates_data.rates.high=high[ 0 ]; rates_data.rates.low=low[ 0 ]; rates_data.rates.close=close[ 0 ]; rates_data.rates.tick_volume=tick_volume[ 0 ]; rates_data.rates.real_volume=( #ifdef __MQL5__ volume[ 0 ] #else 0 #endif); rates_data.rates.spread=( #ifdef __MQL5__ spread[ 0 ] #else 0 #endif); }

Esta función hace lo mismo que la anterior, pero no retorna a las matrices su indexación inicial. Ahora, en lugar de llamar a la función CopyData() desde el indicador, llamaremos a la nueva: CopyDataAsSeries(), lo que nos evitará establecer de nuevo para las matrices la indexación necesaria:

int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { CopyDataAsSeries(rates_total,prev_calculated,time,open,high,low,close,tick_volume,volume,spread); if (rates_total<min_bars || Point ()== 0 ) return 0 ; if (engine. 0 ) return 0 ; if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { engine. OnTimer (rates_data); EventsHandling(); } int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; if (limit> 1 ) { limit=rates_total- 1 ; engine.BuffersInitPlots(); engine.BuffersInitCalculates(); } CBar *bar= NULL ; uchar color_index= 0 ; for ( int i=limit; i> WRONG_VALUE && ! IsStopped (); i--) { engine.BufferArrowClear( 0 , 0 ); engine.BufferLineClear( 0 , 0 ); engine.BufferSectionClear( 0 , 0 ); engine.BufferHistogramClear( 0 , 0 ); engine.BufferHistogram2Clear( 0 , 0 ); engine.BufferZigZagClear( 0 , 0 ); engine.BufferFillingClear( 0 , 0 ); engine.BufferBarsClear( 0 , 0 ); engine.BufferCandlesClear( 0 , 0 ); bar=engine.SeriesGetBar( NULL ,InpPeriod,time[i]); if (bar== NULL ) continue ; color_index=(bar.TypeBody()==BAR_BODY_TYPE_BULLISH ? 0 : bar.TypeBody()==BAR_BODY_TYPE_BEARISH ? 1 : 2 ); if (IsUse(BUFFER_STATUS_ARROW)) engine.BufferSetDataArrow( 0 ,i,bar.Close(),color_index); if (IsUse(BUFFER_STATUS_LINE)) engine.BufferSetDataLine( 0 ,i,bar.Open(),color_index); if (IsUse(BUFFER_STATUS_SECTION)) engine.BufferSetDataSection( 0 ,i,bar.Close(),color_index); if (IsUse(BUFFER_STATUS_HISTOGRAM)) engine.BufferSetDataHistogram( 0 ,i,open[i],color_index); if (IsUse(BUFFER_STATUS_HISTOGRAM2)) engine.BufferSetDataHistogram2( 0 ,i,bar.Open(),bar.Close(),color_index); if (IsUse(BUFFER_STATUS_ZIGZAG)) { double value1=bar.Low(); double value2=value1; if (color_index== 1 ) { value1=value2=bar.High(); } engine.BufferSetDataZigZag( 0 ,i,value1,value2,color_index); } if (IsUse(BUFFER_STATUS_FILLING)) { double value1=bar.High(); double value2=bar.Low(); if (color_index== 1 ) { value1=bar.Low(); value2=bar.High(); } engine.BufferSetDataFilling( 0 ,i,value1,value2,color_index); } if (IsUse(BUFFER_STATUS_BARS)) engine.BufferSetDataBars( 0 ,i,bar.Open(),bar.High(),bar.Low(),bar.Close(),color_index); if (IsUse(BUFFER_STATUS_CANDLES)) engine.BufferSetDataCandles( 0 ,i,bar.Open(),bar.High(),bar.Low(),bar.Close(),color_index); } return (rates_total); }

Las demás acciones y la lógica del manejador OnCalculate() se describen con detalle en los comentarios al código. Podemos ver lo fácil que resulta ahora trabajar con el indicador multiperiodo, pues ya no necesitamos calcular nada por nosotros mismos, solo tenemos que añadir los datos al búfer, y la biblioteca calculará dónde introducirlos y cómo representarlos:









¿Qué es lo próximo?

En el próximo artículo, continuaremos desarrollando la clase de colección de los búferes de indicador, y también organizaremos el funcionamiento de los indicadores en el modo de símbolo múltiple.



Más abajo se adjuntan todos los archivos de la versión actual de la biblioteca y los archivos del asesor de prueba. Puede descargarlo todo y ponerlo a prueba por sí mismo.

Si tiene preguntas, observaciones o sugerencias, podrá concretarlas en los comentarios al artículo.

Querríamos recordar al lector que en este artículo hemos creado un indicador de prueba en MQL5 para MetaTrader 5.

Los archivos adjuntos han sido diseñados solo para MetaTrader 5, y en MetaTrader 4, la biblioteca en su versión actual no ha sido puesta a prueba.

Después de crear todas las colecciones de los búferes de los indicadores y poner estas a prueba, trataremos también de implementar algunas cosas en MetaTrader 4.

