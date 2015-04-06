RSI Grid Pumper

Pro Effect FX is exited to introduce to you the new RSI Grid Pumper EA. Using carefully selected conditions in the market the EA automatically places trades for you in conjunction with the RSI and detects over bought and over sold conditions were the market is likely to reverse.

In conjunction with the highly accurate entries the EA uses a grid system to keep you constantly in profit. As we all know sometimes the market looks like it may reverse soon so we enter only to get stopped out and for the market to reverse in the direction of our trade.

This is were the grid system comes in, using selected points and levels in the market to avoid these situations.

The EA comes with customizable inputs such as various RSI settings, TP levels, Distance between grids and more.




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GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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