The Binary Tend Follower indicator has been designed especially for Binary options trading. The best time frame to use the indicator on is a 1M chart with 1Min expiry's as soon as the signal candle closes.

There is no need to over complicate your trading as all the thinking has been done for you. The indicator was designed as simple as possible to take out all the subjectivity of trying to follow a complicated strategy, and allowing the trader to focus on extremely simple entry's. 

Buy: When the indicator plots an up arrow and the candle closes.

Sell: When the indicator plots a down arrow and the candle closes.

Its that simple !

The Binary Trend Follower indicator has been programed to give you signals when there is a pullback in the market and price is about to turn and continue in the direction of the trend. The indicator plots simple Buy and Sell arrows on the chart with audible alerts to signal you when the pullback is exhausted, and will continue in the trend direction. This is all done using various Moving averages and looking for price reversal patterns.

The indicator is not random, it is based on a highly accurate and profitable strategy that produces an accuracy of 70% to 80%. Having this said you shouldn't be risking more than 10% of your account balance per trade.

90% of traders fail in there trading because they are over complicating the way they trade, and not staying disciplined in what they are doing. This is causing them to waist endless hours and days trying new strategy's and different ways of trading causing them to be stuck in a loop of consistently blowing account after account.

The most important thing to remember when trading any strategy or indicator is that you need consistency, patience, discipline and proper money management . Stop wasting your time trying different strategy's and confusing your self, try out the Binary Trend Follower and stick to the simple rules given here.

Rather focus on good money management and consistency while the binary trend follower gives you the signals to trade.


