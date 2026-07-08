Gold pro 3

Gold Pro 3 – Professional Price Action Automated EA for XAUUSD

Gold Pro 3 is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) meticulously engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. By leveraging advanced Price Action logic, this system identifies high-probability trade setups based on market structure, trends, and key support/resistance levels, effectively filtering out market noise.


Designed for serious traders who value consistency over high-risk gambling, Gold Pro 3 prioritizes strict risk management to ensure sustainable growth while protecting your capital.


Why Choose Gold Pro 3?

  • Pure Price Action Logic.
  • Fully Automated Intelligence.
  • Robust Risk Management.
  • Designed for XAUUSD.


Technical Specifications:

  • Trading Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold).
  • Timeframe: M5 (Best performance).
  • Account Type: ECN account recommended for tight spreads and fast execution.
  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5).
  • Setup: Fully automated (Plug & Play).


Important Note for Traders:

  • You should run this robot on the 5-minute timeframe XAUUSD!
  • Risk Disclaimer: Forex trading involves significant risk. We strongly recommend testing the EA on a Demo account to familiarize yourself with its performance before trading with real capital.
  • Support: Transparency is key. If you have any questions or require assistance with settings, please contact me via MQL5 private message. I am committed to providing prompt support to all users.


Backtest result:

  • Gold pro 3 EA was backtested on ICMarkets XAUUSD M5 timeframe with 1:100 leverage and $1000 account on data from January 2, 2026 to May 31, 2026. The main parameters were: Risk per trade 2%, Risk-to-Reward Ratio 1.0, and a 50-candle lookback.
  • The backtest report shows that the data quality is 100%. Out of 99 trades, the result was a profit of $9329.38 and a loss of $-5647.08, resulting in a total net profit of $3682.3. For more information, see the provided graphs and report screenshots.
  • The backtest results, which were analyzed using Monte Carlo simulations, show that the average profit of Gold pro 3 EA is $7396, and the probability of account loss is 0.0439 or 4.39%.


FAQ Section: 

Q: Is a VPS required?

A: Yes, as this is a fully automated system, it is highly recommended to run Gold Pro 3 on a 24/7 VPS to ensure uninterrupted trade execution.


Q: What is the recommended balance?

A: While it can run on smaller accounts, we recommend starting with at least $1000 for optimal risk management settings.

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You can only do xuausd signal ： https : // www.mql5.com/en/signals/1548193?source=Site +Signals+Page Time : 1 minute Fixed stop loss : 100 + point Fixed profit : 20 + points Suitable for all markets A minimum deposit of $ 300 is recommended One order at a time , no additional positions , not Martin , high - frequency trading Based on only specific algorithm model . The success rate is about 99 % Only ECN accounts . 600 - 100 orders a month . makert ： any ， good https://youtu.be/qEL3GB
Project 758
Konstantin Sinitsin
Experts
Greetings, fellow traders. EA Project 758 was created by a team of traders and programmers with 15 years of experience. EA Project 758 has been developed and refined over a period of 6 years. Through this process, we have achieved excellent results. The EA algorithm is proprietary and has no analogues. It incorporates universal and complex systems such as IR, developed personally by us. We designed a proprietary EA that embodies the behavior model of termites. These tiny insects are known for th
Trend Ryder MT5
Anas Abba
Experts
### Unlock the Power of Profitable Trading with Our Cutting-Edge Trend Following EA! Are you tired of watching the market move without you? Frustrated by missed opportunities and inconsistent results? It's time to revolutionize your trading strategy with the **Ultimate Trend Following EA** – your key to consistent profits and stress-free trading! #### Why Choose Our Trend Following EA? **1. Proven Profitability:**   Our EA leverages time-tested trend following strategies that have consistent
SentimentExpert
Lhoussaine Ait Ben Mouh
Experts
Easy to Use: SentimentExpert Designed for traders of all levels, our EA comes with user-friendly settings and comprehensive documentation. Set it up in minutes and let it work tirelessly to grow your trading account. Consistent Performance: Backed by rigorous testing and optimization, the Enhanced Trading EA delivers reliable and consistent results. It’s like having a professional trader working around the clock, analyzing markets, and executing trades on your behalf. Take Your Trading to the Ne
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