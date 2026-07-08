Gold Pro 3 – Professional Price Action Automated EA for XAUUSD



Gold Pro 3 is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) meticulously engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. By leveraging advanced Price Action logic, this system identifies high-probability trade setups based on market structure, trends, and key support/resistance levels, effectively filtering out market noise.





Designed for serious traders who value consistency over high-risk gambling, Gold Pro 3 prioritizes strict risk management to ensure sustainable growth while protecting your capital.





Why Choose Gold Pro 3?

Pure Price Action Logic.

Fully Automated Intelligence.

Robust Risk Management.

Designed for XAUUSD.





Technical Specifications:

Trading Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold).

Timeframe: M5 (Best performance).

Account Type: ECN account recommended for tight spreads and fast execution.

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5).

Setup: Fully automated (Plug & Play).





Important Note for Traders:

You should run this robot on the 5-minute timeframe XAUUSD!

Risk Disclaimer: Forex trading involves significant risk. We strongly recommend testing the EA on a Demo account to familiarize yourself with its performance before trading with real capital.

Support: Transparency is key. If you have any questions or require assistance with settings, please contact me via MQL5 private message. I am committed to providing prompt support to all users.





Backtest result:

Gold pro 3 EA was backtested on ICMarkets XAUUSD M5 timeframe with 1:100 leverage and $1000 account on data from January 2, 2026 to May 31, 2026. The main parameters were: Risk per trade 2%, Risk-to-Reward Ratio 1.0, and a 50-candle lookback.

The backtest report shows that the data quality is 100%. Out of 99 trades, the result was a profit of $9329.38 and a loss of $-5647.08, resulting in a total net profit of $3682.3. For more information, see the provided graphs and report screenshots.

The backtest results, which were analyzed using Monte Carlo simulations, show that the average profit of Gold pro 3 EA is $7396, and the probability of account loss is 0.0439 or 4.39%.





FAQ Section: