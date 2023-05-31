Order Block Finder

4.78

Multiple indicators in one:

  • Order Blocks with optional higher timeframe overlay
  • Watermark
  • Count down timer
  • Pivot points

No fancy algorithms but tends to be quite accurate for some symbols to predict bounce, return-to and break-through channels.

It is a retrospective indicator (as they all are) and there to help you with better guesses as to where a movement is going towards.

The last two order blocks are shaded and extends past the current time. Prior order blocks (within your selected timeframe - default 5 days back) just marked as empty rectangles as they may be less important in analysis.

Overlay higher timeframe order blocks will only show last Bullish and last Bearish blocks with a dashed line centred in the initiating move.

Rather look in different timeframes than try going far back in one.

Basic Settings

Number of bars up or down after OB assumption - default of 5 works best

BearColour- Bearish order block colour

BullColour- Bullish order block colour

Number days history to take into account- Default of 5 works fine for lower timeframes

If day limit insufficient, set minimum candles to go back - Switching to a higher timeframe can the override day value with this one

Transparency: 0=invisible, 255 Opaque- Make the shaded order block less obvious

Outlined or filled style in less significant OBs (High DPI screens outlines get lost))

Ignore bars where Open Price the same as Close Price

Overlay

Add additional higher timeframe

Timeframe to overlay

Show depth of overlay zone - Extends vertical bar to show OB zone. Click on overlay text (Supply/Demand) to switch it on or off

Overlay timeframe bearish colour

Overlay timeframe bullish colour

Utility

Unique identifier for cleaning up lost OB when refreshing

Compensate for high definition/DPI screens

Style - Changes refresh button depending on colours

Watermark

Show background watermark

Watermark anchor position

X-Axis offset from the anchor

Y-Axis offset from the amchor

Watermark size

Watermark Font

Watermark Colour


Countdown

Show candle timer/countdown

Colour of countdown

Font size of countdown


Pivot

Pivot, resistance and support line colours

Default timeframe

D1=Last trading day
H24=Past 24 hours
H12-H2=Past n number of hours
Last=based on last completed trading session (Tokyo, London or New York)
NY=based on last completed New York Session
LN=based on last completed New London Session
NY=based on last completed New Tokyo Session


Reviews 20
Rethabile Machokoloane
96
Rethabile Machokoloane 2026.03.10 01:37 
 

This is the best ORDER BLOCK INDICATOR I KNOW....your last recent update on the Order Block Finder made it impossible to use the indicator with order analysis tool like trend line or fibonacci, the moment you change the time frame they all disappear PLEASE CHECK AND FIX THIS IT WILL BE HIGHLY APPRECIATED The previous version before version 3.7 that was updated 2026.02.02 work PERFECTLY pls i don't mind a copy of that I have sent you multiple PRIVATE MESSAGES WITH NO REPLY

EB83Br72
1155
EB83Br72 2026.02.14 23:10 
 

Muito bom, obrigado.

JulieSherridan
14
JulieSherridan 2025.12.03 03:50 
 

Quite helpful indicator

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Indicators
FX Trend NG: The Next Generation Multi-Market Trend Intelligence Overview FX Trend NG is a professional multi-timeframe trend and market monitoring tool designed to give you a complete structural overview of the market in seconds. Instead of switching between dozens of charts, you instantly see which symbols are trending, where momentum is fading, and where strong alignment exists across timeframes. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max, your 1-on-1 AI tradi
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Rethabile Machokoloane
96
Rethabile Machokoloane 2026.03.10 01:37 
 

This is the best ORDER BLOCK INDICATOR I KNOW....your last recent update on the Order Block Finder made it impossible to use the indicator with order analysis tool like trend line or fibonacci, the moment you change the time frame they all disappear PLEASE CHECK AND FIX THIS IT WILL BE HIGHLY APPRECIATED The previous version before version 3.7 that was updated 2026.02.02 work PERFECTLY pls i don't mind a copy of that I have sent you multiple PRIVATE MESSAGES WITH NO REPLY

Anton Christiaan Lombard
25006
Reply from developer Anton Christiaan Lombard 2026.03.10 06:12
Hi Rethabile
Unfortunately I cannot replicate your problem. I have 3 trend lines running at the same time as OBKNOB. What you could try is to change the parameter "Unique identifier for cleaning up lost OB when refreshing" to something random and see if that makes a difference
Mikey MGR
28
Mikey MGR 2026.03.07 20:48 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

EB83Br72
1155
EB83Br72 2026.02.14 23:10 
 

Muito bom, obrigado.

JulieSherridan
14
JulieSherridan 2025.12.03 03:50 
 

Quite helpful indicator

LiquidFlame
66
LiquidFlame 2025.07.31 08:33 
 

Excellent indicator! It does what it is designed to do perfectly! ... One small note - when the indicator is deleted from the chart the plotted pivots points remain on the chart, so maybe they should be added to OnDeinit().

Anton Christiaan Lombard
25006
Reply from developer Anton Christiaan Lombard 2025.08.01 09:13
Txs Liquidflame - quite right about the pivot lines - clean forgot to get rid of them - will update. Comments made me look at another problem when changing timeframes. The system was very slow in refreshing the screen. Hopefully fixed in 3.2 now
Benjamin Afedzie
4092
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.07.04 20:54 
 

best indicator

Ruben Alday
229
Ruben Alday 2025.06.06 18:19 
 

Good. thanks

gnanos123
942
gnanos123 2024.12.15 13:07 
 

OK Indicator

Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski
2407
Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski 2024.10.17 11:31 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Stephen Davies
2078
Stephen Davies 2023.10.08 16:00 
 

So far , best OB finder Ive found for MT5 paid or not. Will update should I find any issues, however at this point its being added to my toolkit.

If it was possible, a MTF verification option would make this dynamite! (eg. 1hr + 4hr overlapping OB)

By MTF i mean Mulitple TimeFrame. Im jnsure if its possible to do so with MQL5, but being able to overlay orderblocks from multiple timeframes on a single chart would be incredible and quite unique.

Anton Christiaan Lombard
25006
Reply from developer Anton Christiaan Lombard 2023.10.09 16:54
Thanks Stephen. Just explain what you mean by MTF and how do you see that being visualised? - Cheers
Paulus Thenya Mbwale
62
Paulus Thenya Mbwale 2023.09.26 14:31 
 

It is good tool

Wilya
24
Wilya 2023.09.15 04:36 
 

excelente

Ray Dhoro
38
Ray Dhoro 2023.09.12 23:12 
 

Excellent indicator waiting for more updates

Evgeny Belyaev
92449
Evgeny Belyaev 2023.09.11 19:25 
 

Simple and great!

ezeamama33
24
ezeamama33 2023.08.11 14:50 
 

I love it it’s helps me

Mustafa Nail Sertoglu
1122
Mustafa Nail Sertoglu 2023.07.26 10:19 
 

THX for sharing free, learning process is continue ( to use this indi. within my trading strategy),

Gianny Alexander Lugo Sanchez
916
Gianny Alexander Lugo Sanchez 2023.06.07 14:05 
 

Thanks for this indicator, very useful.

Truta Petru Lucian
443
Truta Petru Lucian 2023.06.06 20:00 
 

excellent indicator

Quantum Trader
3029
Quantum Trader 2023.06.02 09:09 
 

clean job thanks

Findolin
2670
Findolin 2023.06.01 22:49 
 

Very good indicator. Thank you very much!

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