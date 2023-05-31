Order Block Finder

Multiple indicators in one:

Order Blocks with optional higher timeframe overlay

Watermark

Count down timer

Pivot points

No fancy algorithms but tends to be quite accurate for some symbols to predict bounce, return-to and break-through channels.

It is a retrospective indicator (as they all are) and there to help you with better guesses as to where a movement is going towards.

The last two order blocks are shaded and extends past the current time. Prior order blocks (within your selected timeframe - default 5 days back) just marked as empty rectangles as they may be less important in analysis.

Overlay higher timeframe order blocks will only show last Bullish and last Bearish blocks with a dashed line centred in the initiating move.

Rather look in different timeframes than try going far back in one.

Basic Settings

Number of bars up or down after OB assumption - default of 5 works best

BearColour- Bearish order block colour

BullColour- Bullish order block colour

Number days history to take into account- Default of 5 works fine for lower timeframes

If day limit insufficient, set minimum candles to go back - Switching to a higher timeframe can the override day value with this one

Transparency: 0=invisible, 255 Opaque- Make the shaded order block less obvious

Outlined or filled style in less significant OBs (High DPI screens outlines get lost))

Ignore bars where Open Price the same as Close Price

Overlay

Add additional higher timeframe

Timeframe to overlay

Show depth of overlay zone - Extends vertical bar to show OB zone. Click on overlay text (Supply/Demand) to switch it on or off

Overlay timeframe bearish colour

Overlay timeframe bullish colour

Utility

Unique identifier for cleaning up lost OB when refreshing

Compensate for high definition/DPI screens

Style - Changes refresh button depending on colours

Watermark

Show background watermark

Watermark anchor position

X-Axis offset from the anchor

Y-Axis offset from the amchor

Watermark size

Watermark Font

Watermark Colour





Countdown

Show candle timer/countdown

Colour of countdown

Font size of countdown





Pivot

Pivot, resistance and support line colours

Default timeframe

D1=Last trading day

H24=Past 24 hours

H12-H2=Past n number of hours

Last=based on last completed trading session (Tokyo, London or New York)

NY=based on last completed New York Session

LN=based on last completed New London Session

NY=based on last completed New Tokyo Session



