Uncover hidden Swap Fees
- Indicators
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- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 22 April 2021
Sometimes swaps are hidden for certain financial instruments , hence incurring unprecedented costs over night. The need to uncover hidden swap costs is vital for profitable trading. With that being said, this expert indicator helps the trader to uncover the hidden swap costs.
Features
- chart objects with text
- short and long trade swap
- plug and play
Advantages
- uncover hidden swaps
- plug and play, no other configurations are needed to use it.
- usable on all charts and symbols
- swaps can be easily seen on chart objects