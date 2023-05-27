How to setup Phoenix MT5 Telegram Notifier
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How to setup Phoenix MT5 Telegram Notifier

27 May 2023, 17:54
Petar Krastev
Petar Krastev
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Phoenix MT5 Telegram Notifier
How to setup guide

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/99181


1.Telegram Bot Token
  • Chat with BotFather to create Bot and get API Token of Bot. If you had Bot, skip the step.
  • Open the channel/group Info, then Manage, Add Administrators, type the bot username, and click Save
  • Send any message to the channel/group like "hi"

2.Telegram Chat Id
  • Chat with bot @userinfobot , then forward message on your channel to bot @userinfobot , the bot will reply your channel ID.
    OR
    visit https://api.telegram.org/bot{bot token here}/getUpdates and get the channel/group id from there

3. MetaTrader5
  • Allow WebRequest and add 'https://api.telegram.org' URL in "Tools" → "Options" → "Expert Advisors".
  • Attach 'Phoenix MT5 Telegram Notifier' to any chart.



#Phoenix MT5 Telegram Notifier