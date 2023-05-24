JagzFX Gap Indicator
The JagzFX Gap Indicator acts as your vigilant companion, scanning the market with precision and alerting you to the presence of gaps as soon as a new candle is formed.
- Set your desired gap size, and the indicator will highlight both filled and unfilled gaps, on any symbol and on any timeframe.
- By analysing the presence of unfilled gaps, you gain valuable insights into market behaviour, allowing for more informed trading decisions.
- Combine JagzFX Gap Indicator with JagzFX OnePin to create a market-scanner and instantly find gaps across all the forex pairs or other assets that that you trade.
Unleash the power of gaps ... now!
