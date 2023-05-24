JagzFX Gap Indicator

The JagzFX Gap Indicator acts as your vigilant companion, scanning the market with precision and alerting you to the presence of gaps as soon as a new candle is formed.

  • Set your desired gap size, and the indicator will highlight both filled and unfilled gaps, on any symbol and on any timeframe. 
  • By analysing the presence of unfilled gaps, you gain valuable insights into market behaviour, allowing for more informed trading decisions.
  • Combine JagzFX Gap Indicator with JagzFX OnePin to create a market-scanner and instantly find gaps across all the forex pairs or other assets that that you trade.

Unleash the power of gaps ... now!

Elijah Montefalco
185
Elijah Montefalco 2024.05.31 03:41 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

JAGZFX LTD
1184
Risposta dello sviluppatore Robert Andrew Jagger 2024.07.25 21:23
Thank you for the feedback. I am pleased to hear you have found this useful.
Rispondi alla recensione