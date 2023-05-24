BotGPT MT5

BotGPT edition 2024 is different from what you have seen so far, it independently adapts to market conditions in real time. In 10 years, it will still be at the cutting edge and will fulfill its role flawlessly, guided by customer suggestions in order to create a perfect system, only 150 traders will be able to use it. Its success rate is exceptional, download the demo version for free and see its results for yourself : Try it ! It's an intraday, it trades at its own pace, programmed for (EURUSD), find its backtest in the images.

-> Please note that backtesting does not take into account real-time network data, so real-time results are theoretically better than backtests.



Why use BotGPT :

The EA combines price action and analysis models with its network to anticipate trading outcomes, providing increased reliability without the need for constant relearning or the fear of sudden downgrades unlike other trading systems. The EA does not use dangerous strategies like grids or martingales. The EA uses a stop loss on each trade for maximum account security. Also, you have the option to add an extra layer of security through its connection to reputable news sources, it monitors and rates major events that may influence the market, to protect your account from the turmoil of current events.

My other products with their advanced technology : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/incepline EA is available for a few more days at the special price of $79, then $149, then $299.

More informations on the : strategy used by BotGPT Robot Installation Guide

Robot's user manual (important)

Blog Post: Understanding Artificial Neural Networks



Functioning :

Delivered ready to use, plan a minimum capital of $200 to aim for the first expected results.

It works in groups of 2 trades, the 1st trade (Trade A) and the 2nd trade (Trade B). It is only opened if (Trade A) does not reach its target, this trade can last several days if necessary.





Available parameters:



Lots in % of risk

Trading Hour

Automated Money Management

Filter news

Take profit settings

Stop loss settings





Features :



Currency/index: EUR/USD

Recommended leverage minimum: 1:100

Monthly profit target: 5 to 15%

Platform: MT5

Recommended deposit: $200 minimum

Account type: ECN/Raw spread. (Backtest carried out with ICMarkets)





Installing the robot:



L'EA is delivered ready to operate with default (standard) settings. You can download the (.set optimum) file available at the bottom of the installation guide page. You can also add me as a friend and ask me for the setting file.

Slide the EA on the M15 (EURUSD) chart. ( He performs an average of 5 to 15 trades per month. )





Strategy to adopt:



It is customary to test the EA on a demo account to check how it works. After on a live account, I advise starting with caution and downloading the file (.set standard) and increasing the risk over time. For example, once your capital has been recovered, you can gradually increase the risk percentage. This is the best strategy to adopt, even if it takes more time. If you are looking to increase your winnings quickly, you also increase the risk of a higher withdrawal. I remain at your service if you need advice.





Important points :



Use this expert only on the symbol EURUSD periods M15.

periods M15. Preferably use a broker with a low spread. For example (ICMarkets).

In any case, please perform a demo backtest before your purchase to verify proper operation. MQL5 and seller do not offer refunds.

Use a VPS for 24/7 operation of the EA

The expert can be updated for improvements, all updates are free.





Please note:



My EAs are not miracle products that can win 100% of the time. They cannot predict the market; their goal is to win more than they lose. Of course, there are no guarantees, and past results cannot guarantee future outcomes. They do not use grid or martingale strategies, so the results may not look like a straight upward line. The key to success in trading is patience.

My advice is:

Backtest the EA before purchasing.

Read the user manual carefully.

Limit your risk.

Before moving to a real account, test the EA on a demo account.





I remain at your service if you need any help.

I hope that my EA will give you full satisfaction.

Happy trading everyone.





Disclaimer: Forex trading and robot use carries a high level of risk and is not suitable for everyone. You could lose part or all of your capital if market conditions change unfavorably. You should only invest money that you can afford to lose, which means losing it will not affect your basic needs or obligations.



















