BotGPT MT5

4.1

BotGPT edition 2024 is different from what you have seen so far, it independently adapts to market conditions in real time. In 10 years, it will still be at the cutting edge and will fulfill its role flawlessly, guided by customer suggestions in order to create a perfect system, only 150 traders will be able to use it.

    Its success rate is exceptional, download the demo version for free and see its results for yourself : Try it !

    It's an intraday, it trades at its own pace, programmed for (EURUSD), find its backtest in the images.

    -> Please note that backtesting does not take into account real-time network data, so real-time results are theoretically better than backtests.


    Why use BotGPT :

    1. The EA combines price action and analysis models with its network to anticipate trading outcomes, providing increased reliability without the need for constant relearning or the fear of sudden downgrades unlike other trading systems.
    2. The EA does not use dangerous strategies like grids or martingales.
    3. The EA uses a stop loss on each trade for maximum account security. 
    4. Also, you have the option to add an extra layer of security through its connection to reputable news sources, it monitors and rates major events that may influence the market, to protect your account from the turmoil of current events.


    My other products with their advanced technology : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/incepline

    EA is available for a few more days at the special price of  $79, then $149, then $299.


    More informations on the : strategy used by BotGPT

    Robot Installation Guide

    Robot's user manual (important)

    Functioning : 

    Delivered ready to use, plan a minimum capital of $200 to aim for the first expected results.

    It works in groups of 2 trades, the 1st trade (Trade A) and the 2nd trade (Trade B). It is only opened if (Trade A) does not reach its target, this trade can last several days if necessary.


    Available parameters:

    • Lots in % of risk
    • Trading Hour
    • Automated Money Management
    • Filter news
    • Take profit settings
    • Stop loss settings


    Features :

    • Currency/index: EUR/USD
    • Recommended leverage minimum: 1:100
    • Monthly profit target: 5 to 15%
    • Platform: MT5
    • Recommended deposit: $200 minimum
    • Account type: ECN/Raw spread. (Backtest carried out with ICMarkets)


    Installing the robot:

    • L'EA is delivered ready to operate with default (standard) settings. You can download the (.set optimum) file available at the bottom of the installation guide page. You can also add me as a friend and ask me for the setting file.
    • Slide the EA on the M15 (EURUSD) chart. (He performs an average of 5 to 15 trades per month.)


    Strategy to adopt:

     It is customary to test the EA on a demo account to check how it works. After on a live account, I advise starting with caution and downloading the file (.set standard) and increasing the risk over time. For example, once your capital has been recovered, you can gradually increase the risk percentage. This is the best strategy to adopt, even if it takes more time. If you are looking to increase your winnings quickly, you also increase the risk of a higher withdrawal. I remain at your service if you need advice.


    Important points :

    • Use this expert only on the symbol EURUSD periods M15.
    • Preferably use a broker with a low spread. For example (ICMarkets).
    • In any case, please perform a demo backtest before your purchase to verify proper operation. MQL5 and seller do not offer refunds.
    • Use a VPS for 24/7 operation of the EA
    • The expert can be updated for improvements, all updates are free.


    Please note:

    My EAs are not miracle products that can win 100% of the time. They cannot predict the market; their goal is to win more than they lose. Of course, there are no guarantees, and past results cannot guarantee future outcomes. They do not use grid or martingale strategies, so the results may not look like a straight upward line. The key to success in trading is patience.

    My advice is:

    • Backtest the EA before purchasing.
    • Read the user manual carefully.
    • Limit your risk.
    • Before moving to a real account, test the EA on a demo account.

    I remain at your service if you need any help.

    I hope that my EA will give you full satisfaction.

    Happy trading everyone.


    Disclaimer: Forex trading and robot use carries a high level of risk and is not suitable for everyone. You could lose part or all of your capital if market conditions change unfavorably. You should only invest money that you can afford to lose, which means losing it will not affect your basic needs or obligations.






    Reviews 25
    xorixori
    41
    xorixori 2025.09.09 10:10 
     

    Hi, I've been testing BotAGI with good returns, and now just purchased BotGPT that has started to trade smoothly at EURUSD M15. Satisfied so far, congrats to the developer.

    Petros Paplomatas
    273
    Petros Paplomatas 2024.07.06 15:08 
     

    A very good bot. If you are patient, you will earn back many times the money you spent to buy it! Good Job Frank !

    Andy Karsai
    147
    Andy Karsai 2024.06.21 18:01 
     

    It's a genius EA. An absolute winner. Developer is fast with help as well. Thank you!

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    xorixori
    41
    xorixori 2025.09.09 10:10 
     

    Hi, I've been testing BotAGI with good returns, and now just purchased BotGPT that has started to trade smoothly at EURUSD M15. Satisfied so far, congrats to the developer.

    Sagittarius12
    44
    Sagittarius12 2025.06.13 04:39 
     

    DO NOT spend your money in botGPT or any EA on the market, they all work for a period of time then will stop working, they are all a scam, period!!! I purchased the BotGPT EA for MT4 and 5 a few month ago, all of a sudden the stupid EA started opening wrong trades: Sell trades instead of buy trades and vice versa. I am not mad at the creators of these EA's, they are just trying to make a few bucks because they probably did not succeed in real trading, but you are better off creating your own expert advisors if trading is your passion. Good luck to all!

    Franck Martin
    189978
    Reply from developer Franck Martin 2025.06.13 11:13
    I understand your dissatisfaction and I am truly sorry. Trading is not an exact science and, as everyone says, it is a risky business. There are good times and bad times, unfortunately. Ideally, you should never put all your eggs in one basket; you have to diversify. With patience and diversity, you can move in the right direction.
    Petros Paplomatas
    273
    Petros Paplomatas 2024.07.06 15:08 
     

    A very good bot. If you are patient, you will earn back many times the money you spent to buy it! Good Job Frank !

    Franck Martin
    189978
    Reply from developer Franck Martin 2024.07.06 20:09
    Hello, 🙏 thank you very much for your encouragement.
    Andy Karsai
    147
    Andy Karsai 2024.06.21 18:01 
     

    It's a genius EA. An absolute winner. Developer is fast with help as well. Thank you!

    cameron125
    89
    cameron125 2024.05.24 18:58 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Franck Martin
    189978
    Reply from developer Franck Martin 2024.05.25 07:01
    Hi Cameron, 🙏 Thanks for the 5 stars
    Eric Reitsma
    80
    Eric Reitsma 2024.04.11 16:21 
     

    Frank is a nice guy but the EA does not do much like another one his EA's. Also his advice is downward risky Robot setting: Trade A : lot 0.01 (Not adjustable) Trade B : Adjusting the lots for $500 of capital Trade B : Caution: 0.10 = Secure strategy for the long term. Trade B : Default : 0.15 = Standard strategy. Trade B : Max profits : 0.20 = Aggressive strategy to be used preferably once the capital has been recovered. You can't be serious if you adjust this to equity size. Those lot sizes will surely kill your account, even with high leverage. According to him clients want big profits but this is a surefire way to emptying an account. Also was dumb enough to copy one of his strategies (based on this BOT) on Roboforex. It costed me 5% in less than an hour and he already took down the random acting bot. I don't trust his bots anymore. If they trade it's with a (small) loss and although losses are part of trading the backtests also show you run a big risk of a DD that would be not so easy to recover from when it happens when you just start trading any of his bots. Still Frank is a likeable person but I won't recommend using any of his bots and if you do. Do not use his advise for lot sizes

    20240412 The signal was 100% proportional. I still have the screenshot. I only want to remind everybody your lotsize advise is way above risky.

    Franck Martin
    189978
    Reply from developer Franck Martin 2024.06.21 15:56
    Thank you, Eric, for your comment. And once again, at the risk of repeating myself, everything is indicated on the product sheet. Simply backtest to see how the EA works. It's always easy to blame others, but one must take responsibility for their actions. Yes, there are risks in trading, and one shouldn't act recklessly. Yes, you lost money (5%), and I'm truly sorry, but when you followed that signal, it was indicated in the description to copy it proportionally at 50%, which would have already limited your loss by half. And the signal you followed is from an EA in testing; it's not for sale in my store. I kindly ask you not to mix everything up. Lastly, I remind you that trading is based on the long term; we win and we lose, it's at the end that we tally the results, not in a few days. Yes, people like to win big and fast, but real trading isn't like that.
    nanohits
    180
    nanohits 2024.04.04 10:09 
     

    I have used this EA and I ran into several issues. I use FPMarkets and they use a symbol and most EA's have a setting to correct the symbols, however when I did a chat, his answer was do some backtests to get the right symbols. I mean it is not my job to get the correct symbols by doing backtests. This is something that is done in set files and most EA's have a setting to correct these issues. I am not one into doing a lot of backtests simply because some of the results dont match live results but his answer is always get your answers from backtests. I just wanted an EA that would work with some set files which there are tons at a cheaper price and that does quite well and I use more than 15 EA's which have no issues. This is the only one I have run into. The first one is I used FXTM and the EA would not even trade with it and later was told it may not work with this broker. His solution is always backtests and that I dont know how to use EA's even though I have over 15 of them in various accounts that are working well. He keeps telling me not blackmail him which I am not. I am just posting my honest review here so others know what to expect.

    Franck Martin
    189978
    Reply from developer Franck Martin 2024.04.20 08:34
    Thank you for your honest opinion. I will give you my honest response. So if I understand correctly, I should reprogram the EA to accept the symbols of your broker? And why are you comparing my EA to others? Developers work as they wish. I have discussed with you for dozens of messages to advise you on prop firms and others. I have spent a lot of time with you, and this is the thanks I get. I have nothing to hide, it is stated in the product description to check the proper functioning of the EA before purchase. This is an advantage offered by MQL5. Finally, you say you don't want to do a backtest and it's my fault if you don't know if the EA works. BotGPT is a fantastic EA at a minimum price, but yes, it may not be compatible with certain brokers, which is why it is useful to do a backtest, which is also the basic rule to understand the functioning of an EA and optimize it, as BotGPT can still have better results if it is well optimized. I take this opportunity to add that it will soon be compatible with the majority of brokers and its price will be much higher, obviously. I help people every day to use my EAs and they are happy. I am always at the service of my users but I cannot reprogram an EA like that on demand. PS (edit 04/20/2024) : The update has been made, compatibility issues with the main brokers are resolved.
    ycLIM
    198
    ycLIM 2024.02.26 02:48 
     

    I do not trust much on DEMO & Back test results, as most of the time, the results is very misleading. However, after placing the demo EA (with some feature missing) into Real Live trading account, showing good results, I decided and purchased this EA. I had placed EA to Real live trading account since week #6. Results is good. Trade done for week 6, 7, 8, total 110 (77 Win vs 33 Loss trade) Total profit 54.75. Thanks.

    Franck Martin
    189978
    Reply from developer Franck Martin 2024.02.26 08:42
    Hello, 🙏 thank you for this positive review. I wish you the best for the future. I remain at your disposal by chat.
    pipraider
    308
    pipraider 2024.02.07 20:30 
     

    I'm using BotGPT on my Darwinex real account and the results are very good and in line with the backtests shown by the author.

    From 6 October 2023 to today BotGPT has made thirty Trade Bs, all winning.

    The backtests for the year 2023 show the presence of some loss-making trades which have not occurred in real trading since 6 October 2023. I will update the review in a few months.

    Franck Martin
    189978
    Reply from developer Franck Martin 2024.02.08 04:52
    🙏 Thank you
    gaetano69
    85
    gaetano69 2023.11.02 02:55 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Franck Martin
    189978
    Reply from developer Franck Martin 2023.11.26 09:54
    Hello, thank you for your purchase. I can now be reached again by PM on MQL5. Send me a private message to receive your EA offer. I remain at your disposal.
    Seito Shizuka
    541
    Seito Shizuka 2023.09.15 12:33 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Franck Martin
    189978
    Reply from developer Franck Martin 2023.09.15 14:16
    🙏 Thank you Masato for the nice review
    Dimitar Kurtev
    256
    Dimitar Kurtev 2023.09.13 11:52 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Franck Martin
    189978
    Reply from developer Franck Martin 2023.09.13 13:34
    🙏 It is I who thank you.
    mampfred
    239
    mampfred 2023.08.31 13:18 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Franck Martin
    189978
    Reply from developer Franck Martin 2023.08.31 13:21
    🙏 Thank you
    Gusbo75
    314
    Gusbo75 2023.08.29 01:40 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Franck Martin
    189978
    Reply from developer Franck Martin 2023.08.29 06:30
    🙏 Thanks for the 5 stars
    hochland
    82
    hochland 2023.08.26 08:51 
     

    BotGPT is excellent, I have done a demo test and is now running on my main account. Frank is so good, and can help with the smallest thing. It’s a solid buy

    Franck Martin
    189978
    Reply from developer Franck Martin 2023.08.26 08:52
    Thank you Hochland
    Florian Patrick Buteux
    505
    Florian Patrick Buteux 2023.08.24 20:40 
     

    Seems simple, we choose the right graphic and go.

    Franck Martin
    189978
    Reply from developer Franck Martin 2023.08.24 21:14
    Thanks for the 5 stars
    LifeBehindMatter LBM
    117
    LifeBehindMatter LBM 2023.08.06 13:19 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Franck Martin
    189978
    Reply from developer Franck Martin 2023.08.07 08:38
    Thank you
    Giordan Costa
    1220
    Giordan Costa 2023.07.29 11:42 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Franck Martin
    189978
    Reply from developer Franck Martin 2023.07.30 08:19
    Thank you so much
    Jhonatan Rodrigo Reyes Ortega
    1975
    Jhonatan Rodrigo Reyes Ortega 2023.07.06 20:49 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Franck Martin
    189978
    Reply from developer Franck Martin 2023.07.07 07:17
    at your service
    Vladimir Gazinskii
    730
    Vladimir Gazinskii 2023.06.29 10:18 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Franck Martin
    189978
    Reply from developer Franck Martin 2023.07.07 07:17
    Thank you so much
    12
    Reply to review