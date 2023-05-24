BotGPT

3.5

BotGPT edition 2024 is different from what you have seen so far, it independently adapts to market conditions in real time. In 10 years, it will still be at the cutting edge and will fulfill its role flawlessly, guided by customer suggestions in order to create a perfect system, only 150 traders will be able to use it.

    It's an intraday, it trades at its own pace, programmed for (EURUSD), find its backtest in the images below.

    -> Please note that backtesting does not take into account real-time network data, so real-time results are theoretically better than backtests.


    Why use BotGPT :

    1. The EA combines price action patterns and analysis with its network to anticipate trading outcomes, ensuring increased reliability without the need for constant relearning or the fear of sudden downgrades unlike other systems.
    2. The EA does not use dangerous strategies like grids or martingales.
    3. The EA uses a stop loss on each trade for maximum account security. 
    4. Also, you have the option to add an extra layer of security through its connection to reputable news sources, it monitors and rates major events that may influence the market, to protect your account from the turmoil of current events.


    My other products with their advanced technology : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/incepline

    EA is available for a few more days at the special price of  $79, then $149, then $299.

    Functioning :

    Delivered ready to use, plan a minimum capital of $250 to aim for the first expected results.

    It works in groups of 2 trades, the 1st trade (Trade A) is launched only to analyze the market, the 2nd trade (Trade B) is launched only if the robot thinks the opportunity is good, this trade is profitable and it can last several days if necessary.


    Available parameters :

    • Lots
    • Trailing Stop
    • Trading Hour
    • Choice of trading days
    • Money management
    • Filters news
    • Take profit settings
    • Stop loss settings
    • Automated protection against market fluctuations


    Features :

    • Currency/index: EUR/USD
    • Minimum leverage: 1:100 (Please check with your broker if this works before purchasing)
    • Monthly profit target: 2 to 15%
    • Platform: MT4
    • Recommended deposit: $250 minimum
    • Account type: ECN/RAW preferably but it can work on a standard account. (Backtest carried out with ICMarkets)


    Installing the robot:

    • The robot is delivered ready to use but you have at your disposal in the robot's user manual .set files to automatically configure the EA in standard mode.
    • Slide the EA on the M15 (EURUSD) chart.  (He performs an average of 5 to 15 trades per month.)


    Robot setting :

    (Trade A)  Standard : risk 0.10 
    (Trade B)  Standard : risk 12  (high risk)


    Strategy to adopt:

     It is advisable to start with caution and increase the lots over time. For example, once your capital has been recovered, you can gradually increase the robot's bets. This is the best strategy to adopt, even if it is longer. If you are looking to increase gains quickly, you also increase the risk of a higher drawdown.


    Important points :

    • Use this expert only on the symbol EURUSD periods M15.
    • Preferably use a broker with a low spread. For example (ICMarkets)
    • No need for setting file for using the EA.
    • Please perform a demo backtest before your purchase to verify proper operation. MQL5 and seller do not offer refunds.
    • Use a VPS for 24/7 operation of the EA
    • The expert can be updated for improvements, all updates are free.


    Please note:

    My EAs are not miracle products that can win 100% of the time. They cannot predict the market; their goal is to win more than they lose. Of course, there are no guarantees, and past results cannot guarantee future outcomes. They do not use grid or martingale strategies, so the results may not look like a straight upward line. The key to success in trading is patience.

    My advice is:

    • Backtest the EA before purchasing.
    • Read the user manual carefully.
    • Limit your risk.
    • Before moving to a real account, test the EA on a demo account.


    I remain at your service if you need any help.

    I hope that my EA will give you full satisfaction.

    Happy trading everyone.


    Disclaimer: Forex trading and robot use carries a high level of risk and is not suitable for everyone. You could lose part or all of your capital if market conditions change unfavorably. You should only invest money that you can afford to lose, which means losing it will not affect your basic needs or obligations.



    Reviews 24
    Markus Bukowski
    457
    Markus Bukowski 2024.04.18 00:29 
     

    The Bot works good and brings profit inhouse. Thank you for your work... I want the Neuro Gold EA please. Have a nice Day!

    Cooney
    20
    Cooney 2024.01.19 03:04 
     

    it is as described exclent ea looking forward to a free ea!!!

    Oliver Muxxller
    331
    Oliver Muxxller 2023.11.07 21:20 
     

    Hello Traders, I have this EA running on a demo and with small lot size on a real account. So far it trade like predicted in the backtester. The free version is also pretty and I can recommend this, too. This BotGPT version has much more settings and after making some money I recommend to buy this. To avoid losses, witch can occure in rare cases, I run a Recovery Bot as a watchdog which hedge the order when the drawdown reach 50% of the max stoploss. It then parcially reduce the lot size but it didn't interfear with the BotGPT.

    I can recommend AW Recovery which you can test here @MQL5 or what I test now is the new version of ForexRecoveryBot 2.2 This version is special because it has a feature called positive grid mode. In strong trending markets like gold it can place counter orders within the recovery grid. This prevent the grid to end up in large drawdowns like martingale does. It also recover much faster. This software you can combine with any trading strategy. You can have a look at forexrecoverybot.com

    At the moment they have discounted prices use SAVE40 as a voucher. The price is $150 for 3 accounts.

    Please use my affiliate link, thank you !!!

    https://forexrecoverybot.com/?aff=20

    Recommended products
    Harvest GOLD
    Sayan Vandenhout
    Experts
    Harvest GOLD USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000
    Blue CARA MT4
    Duc Anh Le
    Experts
    | Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
    H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
    Valeriy Potapov
    Experts
    H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
    Cyclone Intraday MT4
    Mikhail Mitin
    Experts
    How the EA works (simple explanation) Trades on   M5   timeframe Uses   H1 timeframe   to analyze global market context Analyzes   2 or 3 timeframes simultaneously On each timeframe: Checks price position relative to one or two Moving Averages Evaluates MA angle and distance between price and MA Entry logic is based on   trend + volatility conditions , not on random signals The full algorithm is illustrated in the screenshots. Recommended usage Symbol:   EURUSD Timeframe:   M5 Trading
    Vizzion
    Joel Protusada
    Experts
    Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
    Gold Crazy EA MT4
    Nguyen Nghiem Duy
    Experts
    Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
    Gold Coin M5
    Andrey Kozak
    2.33 (9)
    Experts
    Gold Coin M5 is an automated trading robot designed to trade the gold market (XAUUSD) using the M5 period. This robot is designed for traders who want to trade automatically on short-term time intervals (scalping). Peculiarities: Scalping strategy: The robot uses a scalping strategy based on instant entry and exit from positions based on short-term price movements. Optimized for XAUUSD on M5: The XAUUSD Scalper is specifically tuned to trade the XAUUSD pair on the M5 time frame, allowing it to
    HMA Trend Expert
    Alexander Fedosov
    5 (1)
    Experts
    HMA Trend robot for professional traders works with a set of Hull moving averages( HMA ). Advisor Parameters Use Trade Panel  — Use the visual panel to configure and trade robot. Lot  — Lot size for a market entry. Take Profit(points)  — Take Profit for an open order. Stop Loss(points)  — Stol Loss for an open order. Max Spread(0 - disabled)  — Maximum allowable spread at which you can enter the market. 0 - disabled. Magic number  — The magic number of the robot. EA Comment  — Comments of robot.
    Matrix Arrow EA MT4
    Juvenille Emperor Limited
    5 (8)
    Experts
    Matrix Arrow EA MT4 is a unique expert advisor that can trade the Matrix Arrow Indicator's MT4 signals with a trade panel on the chart, manually or 100% automatically.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX), Commodity Channel Index (CCI), Classic Heiken Ashi candles, Moving Average, Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), Relative
    Goal Time
    Mourad Ezzaki
    Experts
    GOAL TIME is an expert advisor based on the notion of time, it studies the change of price according to time, and it finally detects the best time to execute a good order. The EA is based on an indicator that draws a price curve in relation to time, this curve is deduced by an algorithm that analyzes old data. Then, the EA exploits the generated curve and executes the correct order. In case of incorrect choice, the EA has the mission to limit the losses. After a thorough study of this strategy o
    Magic EA MT4
    Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
    3 (1)
    Experts
    Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA wo
    Zigzag Hedging EA
    Samir Arman
    Experts
    he expert works on the Zigzag levels on the previous candle With some digital way to enter the deal On the five minute frame Work on currency pairs only Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD Same settings without changing anything When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit Profit is only seven points Please watch the video Explains how the expert works. Max Spread = 0.3 Bro
    The Arrow Scalper
    Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
    1 (2)
    Experts
    Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
    FREE
    Market Maestro MM4
    Andriy Sydoruk
    Experts
    Market Maestro: Your Ideal Partner for Automated Forex Trading If you're looking for a reliable assistant for trading in the currency market, Market Maestro is exactly what you need. This modern Forex bot is built using the latest technologies and algorithms, allowing it to effectively analyze market data and make informed trading decisions in real-time. Key Features of Market Maestro 1. Multicurrency Capability for Broad Opportunities Market Maestro can work with a wide range of currency pairs,
    BreakOut Grid
    Catalin Zachiu
    Experts
    This expert is a combination between a grid and a scalper and it uses a grid of ten pending orders , five for long and five for short , with a 500 point spacing between them with a 100 point scalp target. It has three working modes , first , the entry by level , the expert starts operation when the price aproaches an important trade level ( a former resistance or support) , second , the entry by time , launches the expert at a specific time (input by user) and the third type is continuous operat
    Correlation Beast EA
    Rodrigo Rethka Goncalves
    Experts
    Correlation Beast V2.05 - Skyrocket Your Forex Trading! Unlock the power of currency correlations with Correlation Beast V2.5 , the ultimate Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4! Designed for traders who crave precision and profitability, this EA leverages advanced correlation strategies to identify high-probability trades. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, this tool is your key to mastering the Forex market! Why Choose Correlation Beast V2.5? Powerful Correlation Trading Trade sma
    Project Infinity
    Sergey Yarmish
    Experts
    The Infinity Expert Advisor is a scalper. When the resistance and support levels are broken, trades are opened in the direction of the price movement. Open positions are managed by several algorithms based on the current market situation (fixed stop loss and take profit, trailing stop, holding positions in case of trend indication, etc.). Requirements for the broker The EA is sensitive to spread, slippages and execution quality. It is strongly recommended not to use the EA for currencies with s
    Expert Grid rsi Pro
    Mykhailo Zakervashevych
    Experts
    General Description Grid RSI Pro v3.1 is an advanced trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that uses a grid strategy with RSI indicator filtering. The EA automatically opens orders at specified levels, creating a grid of orders to capture market fluctuations. Version 3.1 includes enhanced risk management features and improved signal filtering systems. Key Features 1. Trading Strategies RSI Strategy : Position opening when RSI reaches overbought (80) or oversold (20) levels Fixed Points : Posit
    Royal Dutch Skunk
    Sayan Vandenhout
    Experts
    ROYAL DUTCH SKUNK USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 6 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $20000
    Fundamental Robot MT4
    Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
    Experts
    Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
    Dynamic Trader EA MT4
    Jamal El Alama
    Experts
    Elevate your trading experience with   Dynamic Trader EA MT4 , a cutting-edge trading robot designed to optimize your investment strategy. This advanced algorithm harnesses the power of four key indicators:   RSI   ( Relative Strength Index ),   Stochastic Oscillator ,   MACD   ( Moving Average Convergence Divergence ) and   ATR   ( Average True Range ) to make informed and precise trading decisions. ATR is used to dynamically set stop-loss and take-profit levels based on market volatility. IMP
    Adaptive VP Gold
    Nico Parlanti
    Experts
    Adaptive VP Gold is an automated Expert Advisor designed for Gold trading, primarily XAUUSD, using an adaptive market analysis approach. The strategy combines Volume Profile analysis, market regime detection, price action, volatility, momentum and an integrated machine-learning filtering system. The EA identifies different market conditions and adapts its entry logic accordingly. Its trading engine includes separate logic for pullback, breakout and fast-market situations. Main features: Automate
    Exotic Adv
    Ivan Simonika
    Experts
    Exotic Bot   is a multi -cream multifunctional adviser working on any time frame and in any market conditions. The robot’s work is taken as a system of averaging with the non -geometric progression of the construction of a trading grid. Built -in protection systems: special filters, spreading, internal restriction of trading time. Building a trading grid, taking into account important internal levels. The ability to configure trading aggressiveness. Work postponed orders with trailing orders. T
    Cm EA TrailingStopOrders
    Vladimir Khlystov
    Experts
    The algorithm of the adviser's work: When the Expert Advisor is launched at a specified distance from the price (first_step), BuyStop and SellStop orders are placed. Further, depending on which way the price went, one of them becomes market, and the other begins to crawl after the price. When the price rolls back, it also becomes market. If we have reached a set profit in some direction, the order is closed and a creeping pending order of the same direction is placed again. If the profit is no
    Classic Market Surfer EA MT4
    Buti Andy Moeng
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you.   Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g
    Ea Tw79 Macd Grid Scalping
    Tufan Gocmen
    Experts
    This automated trading robot uses the capabilities of the macd indicator to create a grid strategy. The algorithm creates a grid strategy at overbought and oversold levels and in times of high volatility. This makes it susceptible to all price fluctuations. The Close Money input is the total amount of earnings in the cycle. We define it as the total take profit amount in the cycle. It has the ability to open more cycles in short periods. However, you can use the robot in medium-term trading. Rea
    Super Grid Nineth Generation
    Syarif Nur Arief
    Experts
    Super grid nineth (ninth) generation is another grid type EA on this huge forex system population, this EA not using any indicator to avoid any fake signaling to open or closing position orders. This EA will open pending order stop and limit in the first time EA run, then maintain all opened order with unique way to balancing account free margin and make equity growth. This EA have unique system not like anyother grid EA, with correct setup and run on max 3 pairs in one account, this EA capable
    MMM Zig Zag for Low Ballance Accounts
    Andre Tavares
    Experts
    MMM Zig Zag Strategy: The Expert Advisors uses its built-in Zig Zag indicator to determine the prices trends and calculates the signal to decide to open buy or sell positions. It sends an order, closes or moves the Trailing Stop loss position as the indicator works. You can define the time period of each day of the week the EA should not trade (the bad time to trade). Usually the period of day when the impact news are published. General Inputs: Closes orders with any profit of value (currency):
    DAX H1 3stars
    Marek Kupka
    Experts
    This PORTFOLIO of 3 strategies has been developed, tested and traded live on DAX H1 timeframe. Multiple EAs traded together will lead to a BIGGER PROFITS and SMOOTHER EQUITY CURVE. 3 not correlated EAs logics for DAX H1 timeframe merged to a single strategy. Very SIMPLE STRATEGIES with only FEW PARAMETERS. Every trade has his own logic for STOP LOSS. To catch the profits every strategy uses different approach - some has TAKE PROFIT, some uses TIME BASED EXITS or PROFIT TRAILING. EA has been back
    DAX M30 3Eas
    Marek Kupka
    Experts
    This PORTFOLIO of 3 strategies has been developed, tested and traded live on DAX M30 timeframe. Multiple EAs traded together will lead to a BIGGER PROFITS and SMOOTHER EQUITY CURVE. 3 not correlated EAs logics for DAX M30 timeframe merged to a single strategy. Very SIMPLE STRATEGIES with only FEW PARAMETERS.  Every trade has his own logic for STOP LOSS. To catch the profits every strategy uses different approach - some has TAKE PROFIT, some uses TIME BASED EXITS or PROFIT TRAILING. EA has been
    Buyers of this product also purchase
    The Gold Reaper MT4
    Profalgo Limited
    4.62 (34)
    Experts
    PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to e
    Scalping Robot Pro MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.92 (13)
    Experts
    Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
    Quantum King MT4
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (6)
    Experts
    Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
    Xyron Edge MT4
    Ahmad Sidik
    Experts
    Xyron Edge is a Professional breakout Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade market structures by utilizing swing high and swing low levels. The EA places pending orders above resistance areas and below support areas to capture breakout movements while maintaining controlled risk management. --------- EA Setting & Preset :  EA Input Settings Guide Live Performance :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2380162 Live Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385451 --------- Key Features Fully a
    AW Recovery EA
    AW Trading Software Limited
    4.35 (84)
    Experts
    The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
    Bitcoin Scalp Pro
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (4)
    Experts
    NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
    Multi Sniper mq
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    5 (4)
    Experts
    MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with around 90% accuracy for MT4 platform. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time. No grid! No martingale! It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file - Implemented compound interest method and scalping techniques. - System sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volati
    Gold Trade Pro
    Profalgo Limited
    4.61 (23)
    Experts
    LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
    Infinity Trader EA
    Lachezar Krastev
    5 (18)
    Experts
    BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
    Fortune MT4
    Shane Lee
    5 (3)
    Experts
    Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2363526 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortune is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA identifies potential breakout and breakdown zones based on recent market structure, then manages each trade according to the risk percentage set by the user. Every position is opened with predefined Stop Loss and
    Big Forex Players MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.72 (43)
    Experts
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    Pro Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    Experts
    PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
    Fortress MT4
    Shane Lee
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378166 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortress is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA utilizes multiple confirmation algorithms and internal strategies to identify optimal breakout points at key support and resistance levels. Position sizing and trade frequency automatically adjust to the user's
    ToTheMoon MT4
    Daniel Moraes Da Silva
    5 (1)
    Experts
    ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
    Boring Pips MT4
    Thi Thu Ha Hoang
    4.6 (15)
    Experts
    Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
    Vortex Gold MT4
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.93 (43)
    Experts
    Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
    Recovery Manager Pro MT4
    Ianina Nadirova
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
    Neural Cortex
    Olivier Nomblot
    Experts
    NEURON CORTEX The swarm decides. The swarm learns. The swarm knows when to stay out. try the 5M and 15m backtest ; better in real EXEPTIONAL STARTING BID BEFORE THE WORLD FINDS OUT  Most neural EAs sell you one network and call it artificial intelligence. Neuron Cortex runs five independent recurrent networks in parallel — a swarm — and refuses to touch the market unless four of them agree. One net is an opinion. Five nets in agreement is a signal. This is the distilled product of a decade of l
    Forex GOLD Investor
    Lachezar Krastev
    4.39 (51)
    Experts
    BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
    HFT Prop EA
    Manpreet Singh
    4.93 (257)
    Experts
    HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
    XGen Scalper MT4
    Burak Baltaci
    3 (2)
    Experts
    XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
    Market Reversal Alerts EA
    Lee Samson
    4.13 (23)
    Experts
    The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
    Gann Gold EA MT4
    Elif Kaya
    4.75 (4)
    Experts
    - Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is fully worked on exploiting the volatility of the Gold mark
    Luna AI PRO
    Profalgo Limited
    4.67 (3)
    Experts
    Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
    BB Return mt4
    Leonid Arkhipov
    4.89 (18)
    Experts
    BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
    Universal Indicator EA for Your Indicator
    Afsal Meerankutty
    3.82 (22)
    Experts
    Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
    Aurum AI mt4
    Leonid Arkhipov
    4.94 (34)
    Experts
    UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
    Quantum Nexus MT4
    Farell Edson Mazarin
    Experts
    Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
    Smart Funded Hft
    Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
    4.69 (67)
    Experts
    Smart Funded EA is an expert advisor designed to pass the HFT challenges of prop firms that allow its use. If you are interested to use an EA for live accounts or classic porp firms please check Smart Gold Hunter . You can also check Smart Gold Hunter live signal here You can check my blog post about HFT Prop firms before buying a challenge. Do I need to back-test? You do not need to backtest, and demo servers that you backtest will not give the real results since HFT prop firms servers and
    Aura Superstar MT4
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.8 (10)
    Experts
    Aura Superstar  is a fully automated EA designed to trade  currencies during rollover time .  It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic scalping  algorithms. The first multi-currency scalper using deep machine learning mechanism, a multi-level perceptron and an adaptive neuro filter combined with classic indicators. Expert showed stable results since 2003 year. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid, or hedge. Suitable for any good ECN broker.  I
    More from author
    Easy Buy Sell Signal
    Franck Martin
    4.69 (77)
    Indicators
    Easy Buy Sell is a market indicator for opening and closing positions. It becomes easy to track market entries with alerts. It indicates trend reversal points when a price reaches extreme values ​​and the most favorable time to enter the market. it is as effective as a Fibonacci to find a level but it uses different tools such as an algorithm based on ATR indicators and Stochastic Oscillator. You can modify these two parameters as you wish to adapt the settings to the desired period. It cannot
    FREE
    Easy GOLD MT5
    Franck Martin
    3.87 (45)
    Experts
    Easy Gold is the latest addition to the BotGPT family. It is surprising and very powerful. It is ideal for beginners due to its simplicity.  There is absolutely nothing to do, it's 100% automated, simply indicate the percentage of risk you want to take per trade and the EA is ready. Whatever your capital, the EA takes care of everything. Optimized on (XAUUSD).  Unleash all the power with the professional version (AGI Gold) and its connection to the neural network, available in my store. My othe
    FREE
    BotAGI MT5
    Franck Martin
    4.26 (82)
    Experts
    BotAGI is the first next-generation AGI Forex robot. It is a basic version of BotGPT, simplified and without options, it is ideal for beginners. There is absolutely nothing to do, it's 100% automated, simply indicate your risk (in percentage) per trade and the EA is ready. Optimized for the EURUSD pair. Its success rate is exceptional, download it and see the results for yourself ! Is an intraday, he prefers to take his time and not miss his target. It performs an average of 5 to 15 transaction
    FREE
    Easy Buy Sell Signal Alert
    Franck Martin
    4.61 (18)
    Indicators
    Easy Buy Sell is a market indicator for opening and closing positions. It becomes easy to track market entries with alerts. It indicates trend reversal points when a price reaches extreme values ​​and the most favorable time to enter the market. it is as effective as a Fibonacci to find a level but it uses different tools such as an algorithm based on ATR indicators and Stochastic Oscillator. You can modify these two parameters as you wish to adapt the settings to the desired period. It cannot
    BotAGI MT4
    Franck Martin
    4.35 (37)
    Experts
    BotAGI is the first next-generation AGI Forex robot. It is a basic version of BotGPT, simplified and without options, it is ideal for beginners. Its success rate is exceptional, download it and see the results for yourself ! Tested on (EURUSD) , find its   backtest in the video below .  Is an intraday, he prefers to take his time and not miss his target. It performs an average of 5 to 15 transactions per month. Why use BotAGI: The EA is an extremely simplified version of BotGPT,   a basic ver
    FREE
    BotGPT MT5
    Franck Martin
    4.1 (10)
    Experts
    BotGPT edition 2024 is different from what you have seen so far, it independently adapts to market conditions in real time. In 10 years, it will still be at the cutting edge and will fulfill its role flawlessly, guided by customer suggestions in order to create a perfect system, only 150 traders will be able to use it. Its success rate is exceptional, download the demo version for free and see its results for yourself  : Try it ! It's an intraday, it trades at its own pace, programmed for (EURU
    Tron MT5
    Franck Martin
    5 (1)
    Experts
    TRON is the result of several months of development. Featuring an advanced algorithm and a combination of custom indicators, this EA is a blend of profitability, security and simplicity. With its intelligent real-time technology and proven trading strategy for several years now, it offers reliable long-term trading and knows how to adapt to the situations it encounters over time. *** Compatible with Prop Firm ***   (see backtest) Please check your Prop Firm's terms and rules for consistency and
    Filter:
    Sagittarius12
    44
    Sagittarius12 2025.06.13 04:41 
     

    DO NOT spend your money in botGPT or any EA on the market, they all work for a period of time then will stop working, they are all a scam, period!!! I purchased the BotGPT EA for MT4 and 5 a few month ago, all of a sudden the stupid EA started opening wrong trades: Sell trades instead of buy trades and vice versa. I am not mad at the creators of these EA's, they are just trying to make a few bucks because they probably did not succeed in real trading, but you are better off creating your own expert advisors if trading is your passion. Good luck to all!

    Franck Martin
    189978
    Reply from developer Franck Martin 2025.06.13 11:14
    I understand your dissatisfaction and I am truly sorry. Trading is not an exact science and, as everyone says, it is a risky business. There are good times and bad times, unfortunately. Ideally, you should never put all your eggs in one basket; you have to diversify. With patience and diversity, you can move in the right direction.
    Zhalgaskali Ussengaliyev
    791
    Zhalgaskali Ussengaliyev 2024.08.15 10:09 
     

    сливает

    Franck Martin
    189978
    Reply from developer Franck Martin 2024.08.15 10:52
    Hi, you are the person who bought the EA less than 24 hours ago and you are leaving a one star rating without any justification. This is pointless and doesn't help anyone. If you have a problem, I can help you. Contact me via chat if you need help, thank you.
    Markus Bukowski
    457
    Markus Bukowski 2024.04.18 00:29 
     

    The Bot works good and brings profit inhouse. Thank you for your work... I want the Neuro Gold EA please. Have a nice Day!

    Franck Martin
    189978
    Reply from developer Franck Martin 2024.04.18 05:48
    Hello, 🙏 thank you for your purchase and the stars. I will contact you by PM.
    Cooney
    20
    Cooney 2024.01.19 03:04 
     

    it is as described exclent ea looking forward to a free ea!!!

    Oliver Muxxller
    331
    Oliver Muxxller 2023.11.07 21:20 
     

    Hello Traders, I have this EA running on a demo and with small lot size on a real account. So far it trade like predicted in the backtester. The free version is also pretty and I can recommend this, too. This BotGPT version has much more settings and after making some money I recommend to buy this. To avoid losses, witch can occure in rare cases, I run a Recovery Bot as a watchdog which hedge the order when the drawdown reach 50% of the max stoploss. It then parcially reduce the lot size but it didn't interfear with the BotGPT.

    I can recommend AW Recovery which you can test here @MQL5 or what I test now is the new version of ForexRecoveryBot 2.2 This version is special because it has a feature called positive grid mode. In strong trending markets like gold it can place counter orders within the recovery grid. This prevent the grid to end up in large drawdowns like martingale does. It also recover much faster. This software you can combine with any trading strategy. You can have a look at forexrecoverybot.com

    At the moment they have discounted prices use SAVE40 as a voucher. The price is $150 for 3 accounts.

    Please use my affiliate link, thank you !!!

    https://forexrecoverybot.com/?aff=20

    Franck Martin
    189978
    Reply from developer Franck Martin 2023.11.27 09:29
    🙏 Thank you Oliver.
    jacxia81
    20
    jacxia81 2023.09.27 11:25 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Franck Martin
    189978
    Reply from developer Franck Martin 2023.09.27 11:32
    🙏 Thank you
    Mann
    43
    Mann 2023.09.21 08:42 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Franck Martin
    189978
    Reply from developer Franck Martin 2023.09.21 08:46
    Hello Mann, thank you for your purchase. I'm listening to you in mp.
    Aymeric Laporte
    92
    Aymeric Laporte 2023.09.19 00:58 
     

    📢📣🔈🔉🔊Very important advice☢️☢️☢️: Before update 2024 Release No 5.0 , this expert was working well, but now the expert has become stupid and random and will be dangerous to your trading account. I do not recommend this expert at all now. You will lose your money due to the major reversal and Drowdown that occurs in trades, and the expert no longer distinguishes between strong and weak news, I swear that today I lost approximately $450 because of this foolish expert, and the so-called Franck Martin is nothing more than a salesman and distributor who wants to make money from customers in any way.He is a fraud, a swindler, and a thief.👎👎👎👎👎❌❌❌❌❌🚫🚫🚫🚫🚫

    Franck Martin
    189978
    Reply from developer Franck Martin 2024.03.22 09:30
    Trading is not a game, you have to follow the rules dear sir. Everything is indicated on the product sheet and visible in the backtest. Yes in trading you can't win every time or it's a martingale. You suffered a DD, this is part of the game. This is what we observe in the backtest video, there are DDs and also gains. You have to know how to be patient in trading, that's the basis. The proverb is well known: it is the impatient who pay the patient. Please stop your slander and stop smearing my name.
    Geza Lorand Gabor
    148
    Geza Lorand Gabor 2023.09.12 10:01 
     

    working as described.

    Franck Martin
    189978
    Reply from developer Franck Martin 2023.09.12 11:48
    Thanks for the stars
    Jana Mirgusova
    362
    Jana Mirgusova 2023.08.23 22:24 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Franck Martin
    189978
    Reply from developer Franck Martin 2023.08.24 13:08
    Hi Jana, thank you for this nice comment.
    Hoze Mad
    29
    Hoze Mad 2023.08.11 18:45 
     

    Working as described. I purchased it 25 days ago and the account is increasing slowly and safely. it's an amazing bot with a cheap price compared to the result

    Franck Martin
    189978
    Reply from developer Franck Martin 2023.08.11 19:05
    Thank you for your opinion
    Giordan Costa
    1220
    Giordan Costa 2023.07.29 11:41 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Andreas Andrianto
    866
    Andreas Andrianto 2023.06.15 09:21 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Franck Martin
    189978
    Reply from developer Franck Martin 2023.06.15 09:56
    Thank you for your positive and caring comment. I wish you the best for you.
    RedAce45
    49
    RedAce45 2023.06.14 04:46 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Franck Martin
    189978
    Reply from developer Franck Martin 2023.10.12 07:36
    Thank you for your very constructive opinion, the public will appreciate it.
    Marcelo Lopes de Lima
    54
    Marcelo Lopes de Lima 2023.06.13 00:51 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Franck Martin
    189978
    Reply from developer Franck Martin 2023.06.13 10:50
    Hello, yes no problem.
    Takaharu Minagen
    208
    Takaharu Minagen 2023.06.12 10:15 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Franck Martin
    189978
    Reply from developer Franck Martin 2023.06.13 10:51
    It is I who thank you
    mohe1377 Sadoghi
    323
    mohe1377 Sadoghi 2023.06.10 22:36 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Franck Martin
    189978
    Reply from developer Franck Martin 2023.06.11 08:23
    Thank you for your positive feedback. Wish you all the best.
    Jan Stancel
    895
    Jan Stancel 2023.06.10 07:45 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Franck Martin
    189978
    Reply from developer Franck Martin 2023.06.10 08:19
    Thank you for your comment, yes I understand and I'm sorry.
    Now it's paid, maybe there will be a new free version later.
    Artem Belan
    175
    Artem Belan 2023.06.08 16:10 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Franck Martin
    189978
    Reply from developer Franck Martin 2023.10.12 07:41
    Thank you for your comment. You've probably touched some settings. News filters are available but not on the free version, sorry. I remain at your service if you have any questions.
    philippe germain
    2800
    philippe germain 2023.06.06 16:53 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Franck Martin
    189978
    Reply from developer Franck Martin 2023.10.12 07:45
    Thank you for your comment. I suggest you do a backtest and you will see that the rations indicated are never reached, it is simply to leave room for the robot. I remain at your service if you have any questions.
    12
    Reply to review