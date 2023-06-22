BotAGI MT5

4.26

BotAGI is the first next-generation AGI Forex robot. It is a basic version of BotGPT, simplified and without options, it is ideal for beginners. There is absolutely nothing to do, it's 100% automated, simply indicate your risk (in percentage) per trade and the EA is ready. Optimized for the EURUSD pair.

Its success rate is exceptional, download it and see the results for yourself !

Is an intraday, he prefers to take his time and not miss his target. It performs an average of 5 to 15 transactions per month.


Why use BotAGI:

  1. The EA is an extremely simplified version of BotGPT, a basic version without options, no time wasted in usage.
  2. The EA doesn't employ risky strategies, grids, or martingales.
  3. The EA employs a stop loss on each transaction to secure all trades for maximum account safety.
  4. It's free and backtested over several years.


-> Don't hesitate to ask me for my best EA or advice.

My other products with their advanced technology : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/incepline


See the model of strategy used

Robot Installation Guide


Functioning : 

Delivered ready to use, plan a minimum capital of $200 to aim for the first expected results.

It works in groups of 2 trades, the 1st trade (Trade A) and the 2nd trade (Trade B). It is only opened if (Trade A) does not reach its target, this trade can last several days if necessary.


Available parameters:

Lots in % of risk


To get the version with options and neural network connection, try BotGPT, much more powerful than BotAGI, available in my store.


Features :

  • Currency/index: EUR/USD
  • Minimum leverage: 1:100
  • Monthly profit target: 5 to 15%
  • Platform: MT5
  • Recommended deposit: $200 minimum
  • Account type: ECN/Raw spread. (Backtest carried out with ICMarkets)


Installing the robot :

  • The robot is delivered ready to use, no need for a setting file.
  • Slide the EA on the M15 (EURUSD) chart.


Important points :

  • Use this expert only on the symbol EURUSD periods M15.
  • Preferably use a broker with a low spread. (ICMarkets)
  • The default settings are great, so you don't need a setting file.
  • Use a VPS for 24/7 operation of the EA
  • Expert can be updated for improvements, all updates are free.
  • Before moving to a real account, test the EA on a demo account.


If you have any other questions about the installation, I would be happy to answer them.

I hope that my EA will give you full satisfaction.

Happy trading everyone.


Disclaimer: Forex trading and robot use carries a high level of risk and is not suitable for everyone. You could lose part or all of your capital if market conditions change unfavorably. You should only invest money that you can afford to lose, which means losing it will not affect your basic needs or obligations.





Reviews 115
Mikhail Petrov
329
Mikhail Petrov 2025.08.02 21:33 
 

If you set it up according to the instructions, it really works great on the demo version. But what will happen in reality, where there are floating spreads and commissions. Time will tell.

Benjamin Afedzie
4090
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.06.11 15:42 
 

works for me

Javier Villalva
19
Javier Villalva 2025.05.12 22:19 
 

Hi I hope you're doing well. First of all, thank you for your work on the – I’ve been testing it and I’m really interested in its logic and performance. I wanted to kindly ask if it would be possible to access the editable file(s) or source code, or perhaps a customizable version of the bot, in order to adjust some parameters and integrate it into a specific trading strategy for a prop firm challenge. If there's a separate version available for advanced users or if there's any way to unlock certain parts for configuration, I’d be very grateful. Of course, I fully respect your intellectual property and I’m only looking to personalize the bot for my own use. Looking forward to your response, and again, thank you for your great work. Best regards, Javier Villalva

franjavill@hotmail.com

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Geoff Greaves
86
Geoff Greaves 2025.09.21 21:14 
 

I've been using this for a few weeks, first on one, then two, now with three different brokers, and it has amazed me - better than most EAs at any price. I've now bought the $79 version if only as a thank you as this has made that much many times over but I expect it will prove to be a wise purchase in its own right.

Franck Martin
189914
Reply from developer Franck Martin 2025.09.25 07:05
Thank you Geoff 🙏
Mikhail Petrov
329
Mikhail Petrov 2025.08.02 21:33 
 

If you set it up according to the instructions, it really works great on the demo version. But what will happen in reality, where there are floating spreads and commissions. Time will tell.

Franck Martin
189914
Reply from developer Franck Martin 2025.08.04 19:22
Thank you for the stars.
In trading, you have to know how to remain cautious and be patient!
Benjamin Afedzie
4090
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.06.11 15:42 
 

works for me

Franck Martin
189914
Reply from developer Franck Martin 2025.06.12 09:01
🙏 Thank you Benjamin for the stars !
[Deleted] 2025.05.22 03:09 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Franck Martin
189914
Reply from developer Franck Martin 2025.05.24 12:11
🙏 Thank you
Jas Kad
162
Jas Kad 2025.05.15 13:21 
 

Dear Develepoer the EA is not working properly on the best broker ICMarket MT5; the Balance always go desending; if you make the Risk % 0.01 for both or A Risk 7% and B stg which have the Problem 0.01; but in General the bot is V.good Speed in opening the positions; only the result are Loss; also I can't optimize it by adjusting options because the setting is hidden; please check and update it for us to recheck, because it is accurate in opening the position. Waiting.... thank you

Javier Villalva
19
Javier Villalva 2025.05.12 22:19 
 

Hi I hope you're doing well. First of all, thank you for your work on the – I’ve been testing it and I’m really interested in its logic and performance. I wanted to kindly ask if it would be possible to access the editable file(s) or source code, or perhaps a customizable version of the bot, in order to adjust some parameters and integrate it into a specific trading strategy for a prop firm challenge. If there's a separate version available for advanced users or if there's any way to unlock certain parts for configuration, I’d be very grateful. Of course, I fully respect your intellectual property and I’m only looking to personalize the bot for my own use. Looking forward to your response, and again, thank you for your great work. Best regards, Javier Villalva

franjavill@hotmail.com

[Deleted] 2025.04.11 01:42 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Franck Martin
189914
Reply from developer Franck Martin 2025.04.11 19:49
🙏 Thank you
[Deleted] 2025.03.29 05:01 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Timo Brutscher
54
Timo Brutscher 2025.03.23 17:19 
 

Actual backtest EUR/USD just halfing my Account in one year. The picture looks like a unidentyfied zigzag

Franck Martin
189914
Reply from developer Franck Martin 2025.03.24 08:57
Hello, thank you for your feedback. I'm sorry to hear this bad news. Is it possible that you're experiencing a bad cycle or that your broker is charging excessive fees or high spreads? What is it please? You can contact me privately if you need help?
Sagittarius12
44
Sagittarius12 2025.03.18 17:13 
 

Backtest numbers look great but when you use this EA on real accounts is a different story; I have the paid versions for MT4 and MT5,many times the EA would open buy trades at resistance and sell orders at support, I have to close the trades manually sometimes. EA coud be improved for better entries.........Please use with caution!!!

Franck Martin
189914
Reply from developer Franck Martin 2025.03.24 08:54
Hello, thank you for your feedback. The EA cannot win 100% of its trades; there is no martingale, this is normal. But in principle, you should not stop a trade even if it is losing; it very often happens that a losing trade at the start ends up winning. Moreover, on backtests, trades are left until the end even if they are losing.
Tri Yasin Satrio Adji Pranoto
168
Tri Yasin Satrio Adji Pranoto 2025.02.01 13:52 
 

good ea

Franck Martin
189914
Reply from developer Franck Martin 2025.02.02 08:13
🙏 thank you Mikky
Andreas K
28
Andreas K 2025.01.21 18:11 
 

Cant recommend this EA! I tested it on multiple Pairs and it will always make massive drawdowns. I tested EURUSD (as recommended from creator), GBPUSD, NZDUSD, AUDUSD on a 15min Timeframe (also as recommended). Broker is Libertex which already has good spreads / commissions and the leverage was 1:100 with a account size of 2000€ and the standard setfile.

[Deleted] 2025.01.21 04:44 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Franck Martin
189914
Reply from developer Franck Martin 2025.01.21 08:22
Hi Andrew, thank you very much for the stars.
Sean Ho Xin Wan
18
Sean Ho Xin Wan 2024.12.10 22:35 
 

I don't know how to use it. is that just drag it on the m1 of the EURUSD only?

Stanley Ogada
18
Stanley Ogada 2024.11.28 03:20 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Damir Sayfetdinov
21
Damir Sayfetdinov 2024.11.25 20:53 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Franck Martin
189914
Reply from developer Franck Martin 2024.11.25 21:55
🙏 thank you Damir
bogdanovruslan
85
bogdanovruslan 2024.11.07 17:23 
 

Works good

Kud
26
Kud 2024.10.18 13:28 
 

Terrible results recently.

ramzi shatila
61
ramzi shatila 2024.09.25 19:35 
 

👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻

Franck Martin
189914
Reply from developer Franck Martin 2024.09.25 19:58
🙏 thank you Ramzi
Daniil Tikhonov
415
Daniil Tikhonov 2024.09.16 22:29 
 

During the current USD crisis, I am testing several robots, and this one has performed the worst, bringing a 10% loss of capital instead of a profit.

Franck Martin
189914
Reply from developer Franck Martin 2024.09.16 23:25
Hi Daniel ,Thank you for your feedback, yes the bot can have losses over a period, they are rare but there are some. What matters is the result in the long term. You have to be patient and give it a chance. I remain at your service.
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