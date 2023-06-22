BotAGI MT5
- Experts
-
Franck MartinProfessional trader for several years, specializing in automatic trading.
Do not hesitate to contact me, ask me as a friend on MQL5.
- Version: 4.40
- Updated: 13 August 2024
BotAGI is the first next-generation AGI Forex robot. It is a basic version of BotGPT, simplified and without options, it is ideal for beginners. There is absolutely nothing to do, it's 100% automated, simply indicate your risk (in percentage) per trade and the EA is ready. Optimized for the EURUSD pair.
Its success rate is exceptional, download it and see the results for yourself !
Is an intraday, he prefers to take his time and not miss his target. It performs an average of 5 to 15 transactions per month.
Why use BotAGI:
- The EA is an extremely simplified version of BotGPT, a basic version without options, no time wasted in usage.
- The EA doesn't employ risky strategies, grids, or martingales.
- The EA employs a stop loss on each transaction to secure all trades for maximum account safety.
- It's free and backtested over several years.
-> Don't hesitate to ask me for my best EA or advice.My other products with their advanced technology : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/incepline
See the model of strategy used
Functioning :
Delivered ready to use, plan a minimum capital of $200 to aim for the first expected results.
It works in groups of 2 trades, the 1st trade (Trade A) and the 2nd trade (Trade B). It is only opened if (Trade A) does not reach its target, this trade can last several days if necessary.
Available parameters:
- Lots in % of risk
To get the version with options and neural network connection, try BotGPT, much more powerful than BotAGI, available in my store.
Features :
- Currency/index: EUR/USD
- Minimum leverage: 1:100
- Monthly profit target: 5 to 15%
- Platform: MT5
- Recommended deposit: $200 minimum
- Account type: ECN/Raw spread. (Backtest carried out with ICMarkets)
Installing the robot :
- The robot is delivered ready to use, no need for a setting file.
- Slide the EA on the M15 (EURUSD) chart.
Important points :
- Use this expert only on the symbol EURUSD periods M15.
- Preferably use a broker with a low spread. (ICMarkets)
- The default settings are great, so you don't need a setting file.
- Use a VPS for 24/7 operation of the EA
- Expert can be updated for improvements, all updates are free.
- Before moving to a real account, test the EA on a demo account.
If you have any other questions about the installation, I would be happy to answer them.
I hope that my EA will give you full satisfaction.
Happy trading everyone.
Disclaimer: Forex trading and robot use carries a high level of risk and is not suitable for everyone. You could lose part or all of your capital if market conditions change unfavorably. You should only invest money that you can afford to lose, which means losing it will not affect your basic needs or obligations.
If you set it up according to the instructions, it really works great on the demo version. But what will happen in reality, where there are floating spreads and commissions. Time will tell.