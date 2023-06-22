BotAGI MT5

BotAGI is the first next-generation AGI Forex robot. It is a basic version of BotGPT, simplified and without options, it is ideal for beginners. There is absolutely nothing to do, it's 100% automated, simply indicate your risk (in percentage) per trade and the EA is ready. Optimized for the EURUSD pair.

Its success rate is exceptional, download it and see the results for yourself !

Is an intraday, he prefers to take his time and not miss his target. It performs an average of 5 to 15 transactions per month.





Why use BotAGI:

