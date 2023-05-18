Resistance Support Lines

4.47

The indicator calculates fractal lines, which are technically psychological support/resistance lines.

In fact, these are the highs and lows of the price over a period of time.

The indicator works on all charts and timeframes.

This free version of the Resistance Support Lines Pro indicator comes as is!

Settings:

These settings cannot be changed in this version
  • Fractal Candels = 5 - number of candles from which a fractal is built. Calculates the maximum/minimum at which a psychological price can be set.
  • Rigth Candels = 1 - number of candles based on which false fractals are filtered to the right of it
  • Left Candels = 3 - number of candles on the basis of which false fractals are filtered to the left of it
  • Candels Limit = 400 - number of last candles on the basis of which the indicator works.
  • Identity Lines = 2 - is the minimum distance between two lines of the same type. This coefficient reduces the number of lines that are close in price


If the previously formed line is broken by the price, it is cut off and stays on the chart for some more time, then these segments are deleted from the chart. For the indicator buffer this line ceases to exist.

Use in experts and other scripts:

This version of the indicator is supplied without indicator buffers. For automated trading, use version Resistance Support Lines Pro.



Contact:

If you have any questions or need assistance, please contact me via direct message.

Author: 

Fertikov Serhii, More of my indicators, advisors, scripts are available in the seller's profile.

Reviews 15
Silver Trader
421
Silver Trader 2026.03.24 11:41 
 

BEST

stanislav3691
47
stanislav3691 2025.02.04 13:02 
 

Good indicator

Irusel
794
Irusel 2024.10.29 20:58 
 

Отличный индикатор

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SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (6)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
FX Trend MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (6)
Indicators
FX Trend NG: The Next Generation Multi-Market Trend Intelligence Overview FX Trend NG is a professional multi-timeframe trend and market monitoring tool designed to give you a complete structural overview of the market in seconds. Instead of switching between dozens of charts, you instantly see which symbols are trending, where momentum is fading, and where strong alignment exists across timeframes. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max, your 1-on-1 AI tradi
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Fractals2
Serhii Fertikov
Indicators
The standard Fractals Bill Williams indicator with the ability to specify the number of candles for formation. The indicator works on all charts and timeframes. Settings: candles - the number of candles to the left and right on the basis of which the fractal is built (in the classic indicator this value is always 2) Contact: If you have any questions or need assistance, please contact me via direct message. Author:   Fertikov Serhii, More of my indicators, advisors, scripts are available in t
FREE
Resistance Support Lines Pro
Serhii Fertikov
Indicators
The indicator calculates fractal lines, which are technically psychological support/resistance lines. In fact, these are the highs and lows of the price over a period of time. The indicator works on all charts and timeframes. Settings: Fractal Candels - number of candles from which a fractal is built. Calculates the maximum/minimum at which a psychological price can be set. Rigth Candels - number of candles based on which false fractals are filtered to the right of it Left Candels - number of ca
Resistance Support Lines EA PRO
Serhii Fertikov
Experts
Expert Advisor for trading on resistance / support levels built on my level indicator Resistance Support Lines Pro Features: Often the price does not reach the indicator line or on the contrary goes beyond it for several points and returns (in case we are looking for breakout trades), to solve this problem you can set the signal zone in points from the indicator line The size of the signal zone is set in the "TradeSignalPoint" parameter, in points from the indicator line. In addition to simple p
Opposite Orders
Serhii Fertikov
Experts
A news trading expert using deferred multi-directional stop orders. Prior to the release of significant news, the advisor places pending BuyStop and SellStop orders, closing the opposite one in case either is triggered by the market. The expert is integrated with an mql5 calendar for a year, allowing you to customize the advisor's parameters for any event from the calendar and test it on historical data. Features: Before starting the testing, attach the expert to the trading chart (The expert wi
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Silver Trader
421
Silver Trader 2026.03.24 11:41 
 

BEST

stanislav3691
47
stanislav3691 2025.02.04 13:02 
 

Good indicator

Irusel
794
Irusel 2024.10.29 20:58 
 

Отличный индикатор

Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski
2407
Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski 2024.10.04 16:42 
 

very good

Umka301980
14
Umka301980 2024.09.09 13:51 
 

Very good indicator

Clemildes Horta
287
Clemildes Horta 2024.08.15 23:58 
 

Muito bom! Excelente!

Dariush Maher
28
Dariush Maher 2024.06.19 09:56 
 

It is really helpful

Seth Tetteh
2730
Seth Tetteh 2024.04.24 12:46 
 

good

gnanos123
942
gnanos123 2024.03.13 14:06 
 

Helpful Indicator

vakuchi
126
vakuchi 2023.11.03 15:15 
 

Very good indicator. It's a great tool that I'm using in almost all my charts Thanks so much for sharing !

Pavel048
331
Pavel048 2023.09.26 01:32 
 

Слишком чувствительный и дает кучу ложных сигналов, которые потом удаляет, как будто ничего не было. Не рекомендую.

slimshadyt Ok
348
slimshadyt Ok 2023.06.13 06:18 
 

Awesome i really like, thanks

Aziz Ahmad
174
Aziz Ahmad 2023.06.02 16:03 
 

Hello Serhii, your indicator is very good, I would only ask you to change the Resistance line from dark blue which is difficult to visualize to light blue, I have tried several times to change and save it, but when I load it, it keeps the dark color, a hug

Serhii Fertikov
18863
Reply from developer Serhii Fertikov 2023.06.14 09:22
Hello.
This Indicator looks perfect on the "Black on White" color scheme.
If you want to use other default settings, then try the "chart template" function in the terminal.
Thanks for the feedback.
Detleff Böhmer
3262
Detleff Böhmer 2023.06.01 09:49 
 

Guter Indikator

Bishal Yogi
60
Bishal Yogi 2023.05.29 00:28 
 

Works great

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