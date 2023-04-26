The standard Fractals Bill Williams indicator with the ability to specify the number of candles for formation.

The indicator works on all charts and timeframes.





Settings:

candles - the number of candles to the left and right on the basis of which the fractal is built (in the classic indicator this value is always 2)









Contact:

If you have any questions or need assistance, please contact me via direct message.

Author:

Fertikov Serhii, More of my indicators, advisors, scripts are available in the seller's profile.