Fractals2

The standard Fractals Bill Williams indicator with the ability to specify the number of candles for formation.

The indicator works on all charts and timeframes.


Settings:

  • candles - the number of candles to the left and right on the basis of which the fractal is built (in the classic indicator this value is always 2)



Contact:

If you have any questions or need assistance, please contact me via direct message.

Author: 

Fertikov Serhii, More of my indicators, advisors, scripts are available in the seller's profile.

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FX Trend NG: The Next Generation Multi-Market Trend Intelligence Overview FX Trend NG is a professional multi-timeframe trend and market monitoring tool designed to give you a complete structural overview of the market in seconds. Instead of switching between dozens of charts, you instantly see which symbols are trending, where momentum is fading, and where strong alignment exists across timeframes. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max, your 1-on-1 AI tradi
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Resistance Support Lines
Serhii Fertikov
4.47 (15)
Indicators
The indicator calculates fractal lines, which are technically psychological support/resistance lines. In fact, these are the highs and lows of the price over a period of time. The indicator works on all charts and timeframes. This free version of the Resistance Support Lines Pro indicator comes as is! Settings: These settings cannot be changed in this version Fractal Candels = 5 - number of candles from which a fractal is built. Calculates the maximum/minimum at which a psychological price can b
FREE
Resistance Support Lines Pro
Serhii Fertikov
Indicators
The indicator calculates fractal lines, which are technically psychological support/resistance lines. In fact, these are the highs and lows of the price over a period of time. The indicator works on all charts and timeframes. Settings: Fractal Candels - number of candles from which a fractal is built. Calculates the maximum/minimum at which a psychological price can be set. Rigth Candels - number of candles based on which false fractals are filtered to the right of it Left Candels - number of ca
Resistance Support Lines EA PRO
Serhii Fertikov
Experts
Expert Advisor for trading on resistance / support levels built on my level indicator Resistance Support Lines Pro Features: Often the price does not reach the indicator line or on the contrary goes beyond it for several points and returns (in case we are looking for breakout trades), to solve this problem you can set the signal zone in points from the indicator line The size of the signal zone is set in the "TradeSignalPoint" parameter, in points from the indicator line. In addition to simple p
Opposite Orders
Serhii Fertikov
Experts
A news trading expert using deferred multi-directional stop orders. Prior to the release of significant news, the advisor places pending BuyStop and SellStop orders, closing the opposite one in case either is triggered by the market. The expert is integrated with an mql5 calendar for a year, allowing you to customize the advisor's parameters for any event from the calendar and test it on historical data. Features: Before starting the testing, attach the expert to the trading chart (The expert wi
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