Fractals2
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
The standard Fractals Bill Williams indicator with the ability to specify the number of candles for formation.
The indicator works on all charts and timeframes.
Settings:
- candles - the number of candles to the left and right on the basis of which the fractal is built (in the classic indicator this value is always 2)
Contact:
If you have any questions or need assistance, please contact me via direct message.
Author:
Fertikov Serhii, More of my indicators, advisors, scripts are available in the seller's profile.