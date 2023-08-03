Resistance Support Lines Pro

The indicator calculates fractal lines, which are technically psychological support/resistance lines.

In fact, these are the highs and lows of the price over a period of time.

The indicator works on all charts and timeframes.

Settings:

  • Fractal Candels - number of candles from which a fractal is built. Calculates the maximum/minimum at which a psychological price can be set.
  • Rigth Candels - number of candles based on which false fractals are filtered to the right of it
  • Left Candels - number of candles on the basis of which false fractals are filtered to the left of it
  • Candels Limit - number of last candles on the basis of which the indicator works. The default setting is optimal. If you need more lines for a longer period, increase this value.
  • Identity Lines - is the minimum distance between two lines of the same type. This coefficient reduces the number of lines that are close in price
  • ... advanced colour settings and display styles on the graph


If the previously formed line is broken by the price, it is cut off and stays on the chart for some more time, then these segments are deleted from the chart. For the indicator buffer this line ceases to exist.

Use in experts and other scripts:

This version of the indicator comes with indicator buffers and can be used in your EAs for automated trading.

In total there are 6 buffers in the indicator (3 for resistances and 3 for supports): 0,2,4 - indexes of resistance line buffers; 1,3,5 - indexes of support line buffers, where 0 is the nearest resistance line, and 4 is the far line.



Contact:

If you have any questions or need assistance, please contact me via direct message.

Author: 

Fertikov Serhii, More of my indicators, advisors, scripts are available in the seller's profile.

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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Talal N Z Aljarusha
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SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
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Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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Daniel Stein
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Indicators
FX Trend NG: The Next Generation Multi-Market Trend Intelligence Overview FX Trend NG is a professional multi-timeframe trend and market monitoring tool designed to give you a complete structural overview of the market in seconds. Instead of switching between dozens of charts, you instantly see which symbols are trending, where momentum is fading, and where strong alignment exists across timeframes. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max, your 1-on-1 AI tradi
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
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Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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Serhii Fertikov
4.47 (15)
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The indicator calculates fractal lines, which are technically psychological support/resistance lines. In fact, these are the highs and lows of the price over a period of time. The indicator works on all charts and timeframes. This free version of the Resistance Support Lines Pro indicator comes as is! Settings: These settings cannot be changed in this version Fractal Candels = 5 - number of candles from which a fractal is built. Calculates the maximum/minimum at which a psychological price can b
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Serhii Fertikov
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The standard Fractals Bill Williams indicator with the ability to specify the number of candles for formation. The indicator works on all charts and timeframes. Settings: candles - the number of candles to the left and right on the basis of which the fractal is built (in the classic indicator this value is always 2) Contact: If you have any questions or need assistance, please contact me via direct message. Author:   Fertikov Serhii, More of my indicators, advisors, scripts are available in t
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Resistance Support Lines EA PRO
Serhii Fertikov
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Expert Advisor for trading on resistance / support levels built on my level indicator Resistance Support Lines Pro Features: Often the price does not reach the indicator line or on the contrary goes beyond it for several points and returns (in case we are looking for breakout trades), to solve this problem you can set the signal zone in points from the indicator line The size of the signal zone is set in the "TradeSignalPoint" parameter, in points from the indicator line. In addition to simple p
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Serhii Fertikov
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A news trading expert using deferred multi-directional stop orders. Prior to the release of significant news, the advisor places pending BuyStop and SellStop orders, closing the opposite one in case either is triggered by the market. The expert is integrated with an mql5 calendar for a year, allowing you to customize the advisor's parameters for any event from the calendar and test it on historical data. Features: Before starting the testing, attach the expert to the trading chart (The expert wi
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