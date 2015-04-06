Spider Man 104

For unbelievable results check my signals at:

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1963007?source=Site+Signals+My#!tab=account

Just Launched! Price $99 for first 50 purchase then 299. The most Unique Ea for Forex Pairs on MT4! I invite you to Test the EA on Low time frames and check how powerful it is in Scalping. Ea Uses Support & Resistance + Moving Averages on large time frames. it is also having low draw down percentage. Testing the Ea on Live Demo Account will Guarantee more accurate results. 

Time frame: 1M - 5M - 15M 

Currency Pair: EURUSD - GBPUSD - AUDUSD - USDCHF - USDNZD- EURJPY - USDCAD

Required Capital: $ 100.00

  • is a fully functional automated system that uses a time-tested strategy for breaking out of important price levels, adapted to modern conditions. This technique has appeared since the inception of financial markets and is still used by many professional traders, as well as hedge funds, as it shows good results for decades. The Expert Advisor uses price action to determine the levels, which is an indisputable advantage in comparison with constantly lagging indicators. 

    • The Expert is fully automated and must be turned on 24 hours a day to work, therefore we recommend using a VPS server, which will ensure uninterrupted round-the-clock work of the Expert.

    2. Safe martingale

    3. Ready settings ( no need for adjustment).

    Recommended products
    Spider Man Gold 108
    Mouhannad Mhd Bassam Shbib
    Experts
    For unbelievable results check my signals at: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1963007?source=Site+Signals+My#!tab=account Just Launched! Price $260 for first 50 purchase then 565. The most Unique Ea for GOLD/USD on MT4! I invite you to Test the EA on Low time frames  5M and check how powerful it is in Scalping. Ea Uses Support & Resistance + Moving Averages on large time frames. it is also having low draw down percentage. Testing the Ea on Live Demo Account will Guarantee more accurate results. 
    Architect
    Tomoyuki Nakazima
    Experts
    Feature No Martingale, grid trading or averaging in this EA. Logic is original,sound and robust. Augmented by machine learning. ProfitFactor is over 7. Perfect EA The Ultimate EA Finally,the EA with real edge has come to MQL5 Market. This EA is easy to use.No Optimization is needed. Your money will increase so fast,I promise you. Currency Pairs This EA works on USDJPY. On strategy tester and live trading,choose symbol "USDJPY". Parameters Parameter name Description LotsMethod There are two
    Keep It Short Simple
    Abdallah Moustafa Hamdy Ahm Abdelrazek
    Experts
    DOWNLOAD the set file for H1 or D1 time frame. Get the Set files other customers you can find in the file bank folder in the Private Customers Chat This expert advisor is designed specifically for trading on EUR/USD and grid strategy. The mathematical grid strategy allows you to optimize trading by opening a new orders to average profits so that a series of orders is closed consistently with a profit. The EA has a mobile trading panel for managing auto-trading functions and the ability to open
    FREE
    Harmonic ABCD Wizard MT4
    Mihail Matkovskij
    Experts
    Automatic/semi-automatic trading robot, working on AB = CD pattern signals. It can work as an indicator. Supports sending signals in notifications, to a mobile device, as well as e-mail. This EA has been ported from the Harmonic ABCD Wizard version for the MetaTrader 5 trading terminal . A more detailed description of the EA can be found here . And also in the blog . Parameters EA Values magic  - magic ID deviation  - deviation Parameters Peak ZigZag minPeakDist  - the minimum distance of the Zi
    Cycle MT4
    Gulom Jumanov
    Experts
    Cycle is a configurable multi-cycle grid Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4. It manages the BUY and SELL sides as two independent baskets, scales lots cycle by cycle, and takes profit on the whole basket rather than on single trades. An optional moving-average trend filter on a separate higher timeframe keeps entries aligned with the dominant direction. MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/181984?source=Site +Profile+Seller Manual:  https://c.mql5.com/6/1012/Cycle_EA_Guide.zip Key features:
    Adeptflow Trader
    Linus Erik Anemyr
    Experts
    One of a kind Ea with the true power of passive income!! Propfirm ready! Single entry trades with small stoploss, no risk of blowing accounts or challenges! Propfirm setfile will be sent after purchase to those who want, this setfile risk 0.2% per trade. Live signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2211138?source=Site+Signals+My LIVE STREAMING AVAILABLE!!! The live streaming is offline during the weekends. To check out our other videos visit out YouTube channel " AdeptFlowTrading " or simp
    Money Pies
    Vladimir Tselishchev
    Experts
    Money Pies. Общие сведения: Что бы начать торговать, большой депозит не требуется. Идеально подходит для быстрого подъёма депозита. Работает на  мультивалютной торговле. Иммунитет к длительной задержке и величине спреда. Принцип работы: После запуска на графике запоминает уровень открытия первого ордера. Выше уровня открытия первого ордера, выставляет сеть ордеров на Sell. Ниже уровня открытия первого ордера, выставляет сеть ордеров на Buy. Если общая прибыль ордеров на покупку и на пр
    AI Swing MT4
    Reza Aghajanpour
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Introduction : AI Swing EA is a fully automated trader with Fixed SL and high win rate. It will be 200$, it is now just 49$. No Martingale, No Grid Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in group. The next generation OpenAI model quickly gained significant attention with its broad range of capabilities and versatility, We used its expertise in assisting prediction prices in formulating and applying improved trading strategies. Our AI core is capable of extracting data insights from
    Angry predator
    Jose Daniel Stromberg Martinez
    Experts
    Opening price: $49 (6 of 10 copies left) Get your copy before price goes up! Next price: $99 Angry Predator  is a proffessional made EA with a lot of money management options, such as martingale and autolots . Its a trend based expert with standard indicators that are put together. Monitoring:    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/829058   (just started) All settings are pre-defined for indicators, See screenshots for money management settings. Be careful with martingale setting if you do not
    Star Bot Uni4
    Maryna Shulzhenko
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Professional robot Star Boticum, which implements a trading strategy with different indicators and at different time intervals. It goes through the whole history and many currency pairs with a single setting. Unique trading system! You can work on any hourly period, any currency pair and on the server of any broker. It is recommended to work on liquid forex pairs, with a low spread. The smaller the commission and spread, the greater the profit. You can start using it with 10000$ and 0.01 lot. T
    Beast EA
    Vaclav Sulc
    Experts
    One of the best EAs on MQL For backtests you can use this SET How to install The EA must be connected to only one M15 chart (for example: NZDCAD M15) Easy to set up: _base_  - You can leave the default setting Symbols: AUDCAD,NZDCAD,AUDNZD - multicurrency set from one chart M15 First Trade: Long and Short - sets Long/Short positions Emergency closing at BE - Close all positions on BE Orders Comment - comment at trade Magic Number - Magic Number Virtual TP - sets the virtual TP New Year Trad
    Group5 Neuro MT4
    Evgeniy Machok
    Experts
    Starting price - $200. Every week the price will change depending on the results of trading on a real account. The Group5 robot is a representative of neural network automatic trading systems. Outdated techniques for creating trading algorithms, when the authors manually searched for and fixed patterns of price behavior in the Forex market, are gradually becoming the past, and now this process is becoming increasingly automated. The trading robot itself finds patterns in price behavior, evaluat
    Golden Pickaxe
    Valeriia Mishchenko
    4.67 (6)
    Experts
    EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
    Candlestick Patterns Trade Custom
    Denis Luchinkin
    Experts
    Candlestick Patterns Trade Custom is an Expert Advisor for trading candlestick patterns. The considerable advantages of the EA It allows the user to configure the signal of each pattern, it is recommended to configure the EA in accordance with the analysis results of the Candlestick Patterns Analytics indicator; It does not use Martingale; Contains the integrated Candlestick Patterns Custom indicator. Description of Input Parameters Each candlestick pattern has a drop-down menu with the option
    RaptorF4
    Andriy Sydoruk
    2.6 (5)
    Experts
    The Expert Advisor system works with ticks. Works with a deposit of $100! The elementary unit of analysis for an internal algorithm is a tick. Classical scalping trading method. The robot works well on any historic period with any currency pair. The key value is spread, with default settings can work with the spread up to 10. If the spread is greater than 10, you should use other parameter values. Testing was performed with the spread up to 10 on all ticks. Testing using open prices makes no sen
    Daytrade Pro Algo
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (5)
    Experts
    Launch Promo: Limited number of copies available at current price Final price: 990$ NEW: get 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade accounts) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Set Files Welcome to DayTrade Pro Algo!  After years of studying the markets and programming different strategies, I have found an algorithm that has everything a good trading system needs: It is broker independent It is spread independent
    Yetti ea
    Andrey Kozak
    Experts
    Run the robot on GBPUSD, H1 timeframe, minimum balance of $500 or more, ECN account type, leverage 1:100. The larger the balance, the smaller the drawdown will be. This robot analyzes the market using two indicators: ATR and Momentum. With the help of these two indicators, the robot finds points for opening trades. After the robot has opened trades, it starts to analyze them constantly. When the trade reaches the desired profit or loss, the robot closes it. Recommendations for trading: ECN acc
    Alfascal
    Vladislav Filippov
    1 (1)
    Experts
    For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) Alfascal is a new model of a fully automated trading neuro-system, working on short timeframes. This system, which is based on a specialized neural network, is able to provide continuous training, transform the chaotic realities of the market into a specific system that can improve the quality of open transactions and absorb most
    TradeButterfly
    Evgeniy Zhdan
    Experts
    The MT4 trading advisor calculates the formed Gartley Butterfly shapes and makes a decision at the start of trading. "Butterfly Gartley" - one of the figures of graphical analysis, popularized by technical analyst Larry Pesavento, taken from the author's publication "Profit in the stock market", published in the mid-thirties. To date, there are 12 basic "Gartley patterns" - graphic figures with the construction, based on the application of Fibonacci levels and ratios. The algorithm of trackin
    Golden Trader
    Nissar Ahmed
    Experts
    1. EA Description (GOLDEN TRADER) The GOLDEN TRADER EA v6.3 is an automated trading robot designed to execute a fully hedged trading strategy—opening simultaneous Buy and Sell orders of equal lot size on the same symbol. The core philosophy is to lock in a fixed risk per trade (via a user-defined risk percentage) while aiming for a consistent 1:2 Risk-to-Reward ratio (Stop Loss 300 pips / Take Profit 600 pips by default). It features robust money management (fixed or dynamic lot sizing), real-t
    Altajer scalping
    Abrahym Altajr
    Experts
    HELLO ·          NO martingal     NO grid             use stop loss  ·        This expert advisor only works on the GBP/USD    EUR/GBP    EUR/AUD   EUR/USD   GBP/CAD pair ·        Please do not change the settings  Each currency pair has its own settings as in the comments ·          Try the EA first on a demo account and then use it on a real account ·        The broker you work with should offer a minimum spread of 20 ·        Minimum deposit $100 for 0.01 lots  TF 5M ·        We may develop t
    ScalpingLegends
    Jesus Alberto Tomas Martinez
    Experts
    This s peacial discount will the end in 25.12.2023 !  or for 2 next buyers, Price will increase to 299$ after sale off the end. https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/107985 This EA is trade GBPUSD, EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPCHF, GBPAUD, and most curency pairs, It is an excellent scalping trading system developed and researched with great care, using intelligent algorithms combined with in-depth candlestick indicators. with careful study of market information before choosing waves to trade with the be
    EAs Holder
    Dimitri Nepomniachtchi
    Experts
    EA's HOLDER - Manage multiple trading robots under full control EA's HOLDER is an advanced system for traders that helps to effectively manage multiple trading robots (EA). With the program, you can distribute your robots across separate virtual accounts and customize each one with individual risks and trading parameters. The price is temporarily reduced. This is an expensive technical assistant that has gone through many versions, ideas, time and money. In my personal use as a moderator of lim
    Local Trade Copier Multi Account for MT4
    Antonio Franco
    Experts
    Local Trade Copier Multi-Account Copy your trades to every account on the same PC, in real time Managing more than one account, a personal one plus a couple of funded accounts, means repeating every trade by hand and hoping the timing lines up. Built for traders who run several accounts with FTMO , The Funded Trader , MyFundedFX and FundedNext side by side. Local Trade Copier Multi-Account mirrors the trades of one Master account to one or many Slave accounts on the same computer, with the
    Close all trades with push of a button
    ʿMrw Alsyd Mhmd Ywsf Alqrydy
    Experts
    CloseAllOrders Protected EA One-Click Trade Manager with License Protection & Account-Currency P/L Targets Overview This Expert Advisor provides three chart buttons to instantly close all trades, winning trades, or losing trades with a single click. You can also set a total floating profit or loss target in your account’s base currency; the EA will automatically close all positions when the target is reached and then disable itself until you enter a new limit. A built-in license check ensures
    Morning Luck Plus
    Pavel Predein
    Experts
    Fully automatic trading system .This robot implements 3 strategies:morning flat breakout, channel breakout at a specified interval, and night scalper .Supported GBPUSD H1 pair .All trades have a visible stop loss and take profit .The EA has flexible settings and you can perform optimization yourself, including on other financial instruments.The robot has been successfully tested over a 10-year history with 99.9% simulation quality.Each of the strategies can be excluded if necessary . Important!
    Dragon Cloud EA
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    Experts
    • Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works. • If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help. • After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a   FREE EA   as a gift. Dragon Cloud EA – Advanced Ichimoku Cloud Trading System Note: This EA is not optimized and is designed for traders who want to fine-tune it for their own strategies. It provides a strong foundation based on the Ichimoku Kinko H
    JumpLump
    Olga Zhdanova
    Experts
    A great addition to your lucrative portfolio of expert advisors. The strategy is based on an algorithm for breaking through the built levels for a certain period of time. The EA has a fixed StopLoss, which allows you to keep the minimum drawdown. Tested on all ticks using the Tick Data Suite , with the closest possible real trading conditions, watch the video. Price for the first 10 buyers $ 75 (I beg you to post your reports in the comments) Recommendations: Good ECN broker with low spread.
    Hfx61 Starter
    PT Hastinapura Makmur Sejahtera
    Experts
    HFX 6.1 Starter ( Untuk Bahasa Indo, Scroll kebawah (Untuk Download Surat Pernyataan Konsumen Indonesia (Wajib), Klik disini ) Surat-surat (Keduanya) yg sudah di TTD+Meterai 10rb, kirim ke marketing atau ke hastinapurafx001@gmail.com English Language :  This Expert Advisor can try to scan all possible early trend of markets in all timeframe , However its good enough to put on M15 TimeFrame, Some of oscillators built in indicators are used to predict where market price will go, if early trend
    Buyers of this product also purchase
    The Gold Reaper MT4
    Profalgo Limited
    4.62 (34)
    Experts
    PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to e
    Scalping Robot Pro MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.92 (13)
    Experts
    Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
    Quantum King MT4
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (6)
    Experts
    Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
    Xyron Edge MT4
    Ahmad Sidik
    Experts
    Xyron Edge is a Professional breakout Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade market structures by utilizing swing high and swing low levels. The EA places pending orders above resistance areas and below support areas to capture breakout movements while maintaining controlled risk management. --------- EA Setting & Preset :  EA Input Settings Guide Live Performance :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2380162 Live Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385451 --------- Key Features Fully a
    AW Recovery EA
    AW Trading Software Limited
    4.35 (84)
    Experts
    The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
    Bitcoin Scalp Pro
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (4)
    Experts
    NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
    Multi Sniper mq
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    5 (4)
    Experts
    MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with around 90% accuracy for MT4 platform. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time. No grid! No martingale! It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file - Implemented compound interest method and scalping techniques. - System sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volati
    Gold Trade Pro
    Profalgo Limited
    4.61 (23)
    Experts
    LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
    Infinity Trader EA
    Lachezar Krastev
    5 (18)
    Experts
    BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
    Fortune MT4
    Shane Lee
    5 (3)
    Experts
    Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2363526 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortune is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA identifies potential breakout and breakdown zones based on recent market structure, then manages each trade according to the risk percentage set by the user. Every position is opened with predefined Stop Loss and
    Big Forex Players MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.72 (43)
    Experts
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    Pro Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    Experts
    PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
    Fortress MT4
    Shane Lee
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378166 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortress is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA utilizes multiple confirmation algorithms and internal strategies to identify optimal breakout points at key support and resistance levels. Position sizing and trade frequency automatically adjust to the user's
    ToTheMoon MT4
    Daniel Moraes Da Silva
    5 (1)
    Experts
    ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
    Boring Pips MT4
    Thi Thu Ha Hoang
    4.6 (15)
    Experts
    Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
    Vortex Gold MT4
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.93 (43)
    Experts
    Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
    Recovery Manager Pro MT4
    Ianina Nadirova
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
    Neural Cortex
    Olivier Nomblot
    Experts
    NEURON CORTEX The swarm decides. The swarm learns. The swarm knows when to stay out. try the 5M and 15m backtest ; better in real EXEPTIONAL STARTING BID BEFORE THE WORLD FINDS OUT  Most neural EAs sell you one network and call it artificial intelligence. Neuron Cortex runs five independent recurrent networks in parallel — a swarm — and refuses to touch the market unless four of them agree. One net is an opinion. Five nets in agreement is a signal. This is the distilled product of a decade of l
    Forex GOLD Investor
    Lachezar Krastev
    4.39 (51)
    Experts
    BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
    HFT Prop EA
    Manpreet Singh
    4.93 (257)
    Experts
    HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
    XGen Scalper MT4
    Burak Baltaci
    3 (2)
    Experts
    XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
    Market Reversal Alerts EA
    Lee Samson
    4.13 (23)
    Experts
    The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
    Luna AI PRO
    Profalgo Limited
    4.67 (3)
    Experts
    Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
    BB Return mt4
    Leonid Arkhipov
    4.89 (18)
    Experts
    BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
    Universal Indicator EA for Your Indicator
    Afsal Meerankutty
    3.82 (22)
    Experts
    Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
    Aurum AI mt4
    Leonid Arkhipov
    4.94 (34)
    Experts
    UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
    Quantum Nexus MT4
    Farell Edson Mazarin
    Experts
    Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
    Smart Funded Hft
    Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
    4.69 (67)
    Experts
    Smart Funded EA is an expert advisor designed to pass the HFT challenges of prop firms that allow its use. If you are interested to use an EA for live accounts or classic porp firms please check Smart Gold Hunter . You can also check Smart Gold Hunter live signal here You can check my blog post about HFT Prop firms before buying a challenge. Do I need to back-test? You do not need to backtest, and demo servers that you backtest will not give the real results since HFT prop firms servers and
    Aura Superstar MT4
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.8 (10)
    Experts
    Aura Superstar  is a fully automated EA designed to trade  currencies during rollover time .  It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic scalping  algorithms. The first multi-currency scalper using deep machine learning mechanism, a multi-level perceptron and an adaptive neuro filter combined with classic indicators. Expert showed stable results since 2003 year. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid, or hedge. Suitable for any good ECN broker.  I
    Gann HiLo System MT4
    Pol Lazaro Porta
    Experts
    GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
    More from author
    One Minute CHF Scalper
    Mouhannad Mhd Bassam Shbib
    Experts
    For unbelievable results check my signals at: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1963007?source=Site+Signals+My#!tab=account For 3 Days only This EA is for free to down load so please give your comments and ratings. Forex Robot MT4 - D103 Scalper EA designed for scalping CHF pairs on the 5 Minute Time frame. I would like to invite you to test our system on 5 Min Time Frame for the following pairs: NZDCHF - AUDCHF - CADCHF - USDCHF. System also works great on: CADJPY - NZDJPY. All settings are ready
    Spider Man Gold 108
    Mouhannad Mhd Bassam Shbib
    Experts
    For unbelievable results check my signals at: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1963007?source=Site+Signals+My#!tab=account Just Launched! Price $260 for first 50 purchase then 565. The most Unique Ea for GOLD/USD on MT4! I invite you to Test the EA on Low time frames  5M and check how powerful it is in Scalping. Ea Uses Support & Resistance + Moving Averages on large time frames. it is also having low draw down percentage. Testing the Ea on Live Demo Account will Guarantee more accurate results. 
    Filter:
    No reviews
    Reply to review