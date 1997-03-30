Group5 Neuro MT4

Starting price - $200. Every week the price will change depending on the results of trading on a real account.

The Group5 robot is a representative of neural network automatic trading systems.

Outdated techniques for creating trading algorithms, when the authors manually searched for and fixed patterns of price behavior in the Forex market, are gradually becoming the past, and now this process is becoming increasingly automated. The trading robot itself finds patterns in price behavior, evaluates their stability and the possibilities for further use.

The Group5 Expert Advisor is based on the ANOPR (Associative Network of Pattern Recognition) adaptive architecture, based on five technical indicators: Bollinger Bands, WPR, RSI, Stohastic Oscillator and Ichimoku Kinko Hyo, each of which has its own "depth" of application. This architecture allowed us to create a full-fledged neural network with adequate use of computer resources.

The neural network automatically undergoes relearning every day, without user participation. This allows it to remain relevant even in a rapidly changing market environment.

NO risky strategies are used. The robot can open only one position at the same time, and it's protected by the StopLoss and DD parameters.


Telegram: https://t.me/realforexrobots

Monitoring of trading on a real account

Version for MetaTrader 5



Broker and trading account

Broker - any. But, of course, the lower the spreads, the greater the profit.

Minimum recommended deposit - $100.

Account type - any. The trading strategy complies with the FIFO rule.



Currency pairs, timeframe, terminal

Basic recommended symbols - AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY.

Basic recommended timeframe - H1.

These recommendations are not final. Due to the flexibility of the architecture and a sufficient number of simple parameters of the Group5 Expert Advisor, there are many possibilities for using it on other currency pairs and timeframes. To do this, the user can run optimization at his own discretion.

Terminal - MetaTrader 4.



Parameters

  • AutoLot -if "true", the EA chooses lot size for trading by itself, depending on the account balance.
  • Lots - lot size, set by a user, if AutoLot="false".
  • Risk - part of the deposit in percent, used for automatic calculation of the lot.
  • DD - the maximum drawdown as a percentage of account balance, at which all positions of the EA on current currency pair will be closed.
  • TakeProfit - TakeProfit value in points.
  • StopLoss - StopLoss value in points.
  • TrailingStop - TrailingStop value in points.
  • MaxSpread - maximal value of spread for the EA to open positions.
  • EAidentifier - identifier of the EA, which allows it to distinguish its positions from the positions of other EAs.
  • CommentOfOrders - comment to positions. Can take any value on a user choice.
  • EndOfMonthStop - if "true", the EA will not open positions at the end of a calendar month.
  • MatchPercent - the minimum required percentage of "associations" in the training sample to open a position.
  • Bands - if "true", the EA will use in learning the Bollinger Bands indicator.
  • WPR - if "true", the EA will use in learning the WPR indicator.
  • RSI - if "true", the EA will use in learning the RSI indicator.
  • Stoch - if "true", the EA will use in learning the Stochastic Oscillator indicator.
  • Ichimoku - if "true", the EA will use in learning the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator.
  • Depth1 - 1st level of "depth" of learning of the neural network.
  • Depth2 - 2nd level of "depth" of learning of the neural network.
  • Depth3 - 3rd level of "depth" of learning of the neural network.
  • Depth4 - 4th level of "depth" of learning of the neural network.

    • Set-files for the base recommended currency pairs can be found in the comments.

    Default parameters are for EURUSD.

