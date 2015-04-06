Spider Man Gold 108

For unbelievable results check my signals at:

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1963007?source=Site+Signals+My#!tab=account

Just Launched! Price $260 for first 50 purchase then 565. The most Unique Ea for GOLD/USD on MT4! I invite you to Test the EA on Low time frames  5M and check how powerful it is in Scalping. Ea Uses Support & Resistance + Moving Averages on large time frames. it is also having low draw down percentage. Testing the Ea on Live Demo Account will Guarantee more accurate results. 

Time frame:  5M

Required Capital: $ 100.00

  • is a fully functional automated system that uses a time-tested strategy for breaking out of important price levels, adapted to modern conditions. This technique has appeared since the inception of financial markets and is still used by many professional traders, as well as hedge funds, as it shows good results for decades. The Expert Advisor uses price action to determine the levels, which is an indisputable advantage in comparison with constantly lagging indicators. 

    • The Expert is fully automated and must be turned on 24 hours a day to work, therefore we recommend using a VPS server, which will ensure uninterrupted round-the-clock work of the Expert.

    2. Safe martingale

    3. Ready settings ( no need for adjustment).


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