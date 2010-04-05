Spider Man 104

For unbelievable results check my signals at:

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1963007?source=Site+Signals+My#!tab=account

Just Launched! Price $99 for first 50 purchase then 299. The most Unique Ea for Forex Pairs on MT4! I invite you to Test the EA on Low time frames and check how powerful it is in Scalping. Ea Uses Support & Resistance + Moving Averages on large time frames. it is also having low draw down percentage. Testing the Ea on Live Demo Account will Guarantee more accurate results. 

Time frame: 1M - 5M - 15M 

Currency Pair: EURUSD - GBPUSD - AUDUSD - USDCHF - USDNZD- EURJPY - USDCAD

Required Capital: $ 100.00

  • is a fully functional automated system that uses a time-tested strategy for breaking out of important price levels, adapted to modern conditions. This technique has appeared since the inception of financial markets and is still used by many professional traders, as well as hedge funds, as it shows good results for decades. The Expert Advisor uses price action to determine the levels, which is an indisputable advantage in comparison with constantly lagging indicators. 

    • The Expert is fully automated and must be turned on 24 hours a day to work, therefore we recommend using a VPS server, which will ensure uninterrupted round-the-clock work of the Expert.

    2. Safe martingale

    3. Ready settings ( no need for adjustment).

    Önerilen ürünler
    Spider Man Gold 108
    Mouhannad Mhd Bassam Shbib
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    For unbelievable results check my signals at: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1963007?source=Site+Signals+My#!tab=account Just Launched! Price $260 for first 50 purchase then 565. The most Unique Ea for GOLD/USD on MT4! I invite you to Test the EA on Low time frames  5M and check how powerful it is in Scalping. Ea Uses Support & Resistance + Moving Averages on large time frames. it is also having low draw down percentage. Testing the Ea on Live Demo Account will Guarantee more accurate results. 
    Architect
    Tomoyuki Nakazima
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Feature No Martingale, grid trading or averaging in this EA. Logic is original,sound and robust. Augmented by machine learning. ProfitFactor is over 7. Perfect EA The Ultimate EA Finally,the EA with real edge has come to MQL5 Market. This EA is easy to use.No Optimization is needed. Your money will increase so fast,I promise you. Currency Pairs This EA works on USDJPY. On strategy tester and live trading,choose symbol "USDJPY". Parameters Parameter name Description LotsMethod There are two
    Harmonic ABCD Wizard MT4
    Mihail Matkovskij
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Automatic/semi-automatic trading robot, working on AB = CD pattern signals. It can work as an indicator. Supports sending signals in notifications, to a mobile device, as well as e-mail. This EA has been ported from the Harmonic ABCD Wizard version for the MetaTrader 5 trading terminal . A more detailed description of the EA can be found here . And also in the blog . Parameters EA Values magic  - magic ID deviation  - deviation Parameters Peak ZigZag minPeakDist  - the minimum distance of the Zi
    Adeptflow Trader
    Linus Erik Anemyr
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Adeptflow Trader Gold EA ile Ticaretinizi Yükseltin. Adeptflow Trader Gold EA, algoritmik ticaret teknolojisinin zirvesini simgeleyen bir Uzman Danışman ile ticarette yeni bir sofistikasyon boyutunu keşfedin. Adeptflow, sadece bir araç olmanın ötesinde, finans piyasalarının karmaşıklıkları arasında sizi hassasiyetle yönlendirmek için tasarlanmış ticaret inovasyonunda bir atılımı temsil eder. Ana Özellikler: - Piyasa Analizi Uzmanlığı: İleri analitik metodolojileri kullanarak, Adeptflow piyasa
    Money Pies
    Vladimir Tselishchev
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Money Pies. Общие сведения: Что бы начать торговать, большой депозит не требуется. Идеально подходит для быстрого подъёма депозита. Работает на  мультивалютной торговле. Иммунитет к длительной задержке и величине спреда. Принцип работы: После запуска на графике запоминает уровень открытия первого ордера. Выше уровня открытия первого ордера, выставляет сеть ордеров на Sell. Ниже уровня открытия первого ордера, выставляет сеть ордеров на Buy. Если общая прибыль ордеров на покупку и на пр
    AI Swing MT4
    Reza Aghajanpour
    5 (1)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Introduction : AI Swing EA is a fully automated trader with Fixed SL and high win rate. It will be 200$, it is now just 49$. No Martingale, No Grid Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in group. The next generation OpenAI model quickly gained significant attention with its broad range of capabilities and versatility, We used its expertise in assisting prediction prices in formulating and applying improved trading strategies. Our AI core is capable of extracting data insights from
    Angry predator
    Jose Daniel Stromberg Martinez
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Opening price: $49 (6 of 10 copies left) Get your copy before price goes up! Next price: $99 Angry Predator  is a proffessional made EA with a lot of money management options, such as martingale and autolots . Its a trend based expert with standard indicators that are put together. Monitoring:    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/829058   (just started) All settings are pre-defined for indicators, See screenshots for money management settings. Be careful with martingale setting if you do not
    Star Bot Uni4
    Maryna Shulzhenko
    5 (1)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Professional robot Star Boticum, which implements a trading strategy with different indicators and at different time intervals. It goes through the whole history and many currency pairs with a single setting. Unique trading system! You can work on any hourly period, any currency pair and on the server of any broker. It is recommended to work on liquid forex pairs, with a low spread. The smaller the commission and spread, the greater the profit. You can start using it with 10000$ and 0.01 lot. T
    Beast EA
    Vaclav Sulc
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    One of the best EAs on MQL For backtests you can use this SET How to install The EA must be connected to only one M15 chart (for example: NZDCAD M15) Easy to set up: _base_  - You can leave the default setting Symbols: AUDCAD,NZDCAD,AUDNZD - multicurrency set from one chart M15 First Trade: Long and Short - sets Long/Short positions Emergency closing at BE - Close all positions on BE Orders Comment - comment at trade Magic Number - Magic Number Virtual TP - sets the virtual TP New Year Trad
    Golden Shield
    Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    The Golden Shield is not just a trading robot, it is a comprehensive solution for those who seek a stable income in the Forex market while minimizing risks. This robot, developed specifically for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform, combines advanced market analysis algorithms and strict money management rules, providing reliable and profitable trading in automatic mode. The Foundation of Security: Risk Management The heart of the Golden Shield is its advanced risk management. The robot does not s
    Group5 Neuro MT4
    Evgeniy Machok
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Starting price - $200. Every week the price will change depending on the results of trading on a real account. The Group5 robot is a representative of neural network automatic trading systems. Outdated techniques for creating trading algorithms, when the authors manually searched for and fixed patterns of price behavior in the Forex market, are gradually becoming the past, and now this process is becoming increasingly automated. The trading robot itself finds patterns in price behavior, evaluat
    Candlestick Patterns Trade Custom
    Denis Luchinkin
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Candlestick Patterns Trade Custom is an Expert Advisor for trading candlestick patterns. The considerable advantages of the EA It allows the user to configure the signal of each pattern, it is recommended to configure the EA in accordance with the analysis results of the Candlestick Patterns Analytics indicator; It does not use Martingale; Contains the integrated Candlestick Patterns Custom indicator. Description of Input Parameters Each candlestick pattern has a drop-down menu with the option
    Onrex IV Premium
    Lee Teik Hong
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Expert Advisor The Onrex IV Premium uses intraday breakout with RSI levels to execute trade. Positions are opened in accordance with the chosen risk and capital management regime: lot size corresponding to account balance and fixed lot. It's a trading tool that be used to enhance your manual trading skill and Auto-Trading Expert Advisor also. Don't worry if your trades goes in the wrong direction, ONREX IV will take over and try to manage and control your risk management. ONREX IV offers a tra
    RaptorF4
    Andriy Sydoruk
    2.6 (5)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    The Expert Advisor system works with ticks. Works with a deposit of $100! The elementary unit of analysis for an internal algorithm is a tick. Classical scalping trading method. The robot works well on any historic period with any currency pair. The key value is spread, with default settings can work with the spread up to 10. If the spread is greater than 10, you should use other parameter values. Testing was performed with the spread up to 10 on all ticks. Testing using open prices makes no sen
    Daytrade Pro Algo
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (5)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Lansman Promosyonu: Mevcut fiyattan sınırlı sayıda kopya mevcuttur Son fiyat: 990$ YENİ: 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın!   (2 ticaret hesabı için) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Set Files DayTrade Pro Algo'ya hoş geldiniz!   Yıllarca piyasaları inceledikten ve farklı stratejiler programladıktan sonra, iyi bir ticaret sisteminin ihtiyaç duyduğu her şeye sahip bir algoritma buldum: Broker bağımsızdır Bağımsız y
    Alfascal
    Vladislav Filippov
    1 (1)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) Alfascal is a new model of a fully automated trading neuro-system, working on short timeframes. This system, which is based on a specialized neural network, is able to provide continuous training, transform the chaotic realities of the market into a specific system that can improve the quality of open transactions and absorb most
    TradeButterfly
    Evgeniy Zhdan
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    The MT4 trading advisor calculates the formed Gartley Butterfly shapes and makes a decision at the start of trading. "Butterfly Gartley" - one of the figures of graphical analysis, popularized by technical analyst Larry Pesavento, taken from the author's publication "Profit in the stock market", published in the mid-thirties. To date, there are 12 basic "Gartley patterns" - graphic figures with the construction, based on the application of Fibonacci levels and ratios. The algorithm of trackin
    Altajer scalping
    Abrahym Altajr
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    HELLO ·          NO martingal     NO grid             use stop loss  ·        This expert advisor only works on the GBP/USD    EUR/GBP    EUR/AUD   EUR/USD   GBP/CAD pair ·        Please do not change the settings  Each currency pair has its own settings as in the comments ·          Try the EA first on a demo account and then use it on a real account ·        The broker you work with should offer a minimum spread of 20 ·        Minimum deposit $100 for 0.01 lots  TF 5M ·        We may develop t
    ScalpingLegends
    Jesus Alberto Tomas Martinez
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    This s peacial discount will the end in 25.12.2023 !  or for 2 next buyers, Price will increase to 299$ after sale off the end. https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/107985 This EA is trade GBPUSD, EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPCHF, GBPAUD, and most curency pairs, It is an excellent scalping trading system developed and researched with great care, using intelligent algorithms combined with in-depth candlestick indicators. with careful study of market information before choosing waves to trade with the be
    EAs Holder
    Dimitri Nepomniachtchi
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    EA's HOLDER - Birden fazla ticaret robotunu tam kontrol altında yönetin EA'nın HOLDER'ı, yatırımcılara yönelik, birden fazla ticaret robotunu (EA) etkili bir şekilde yönetmelerine yardımcı olan gelişmiş bir sistemdir. Programla robotlarınızı ayrı sanal hesaplara dağıtabilir ve her biri için ayrı riskleri ve ticaret parametrelerini yapılandırabilirsiniz. EA'nın HOLDER'ı nasıl çalışır? EA'nın HOLDER'ı, çok sayıda ticaret robotuna sahip olan veya bunları satın almak isteyen yatırımcıların temel s
    Bitcoin Smart EA
    Vasiliy Strukov
    5 (11)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Bitcoin Smart EA, benzersiz MAFilling Trend göstergesiyle çalışır. Çok basit ama etkili bir stratejidir ve benzersiz ve esnek ayarları bu EA'yı son derece çok yönlü hale getirir ve işlemleriniz için en iyi sonuçları yaratmanıza yardımcı olur. Kripto paralarda ve ayrıca m15 veya m30 zaman diliminde herhangi bir para birimi ve altın üzerinde çok iyi çalışır. Gerçek zamanlı sonuçlar burada   görüntülenebilir. Kişisel bonus almak için satın alma işleminden hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Ayarla
    Close all trades with push of a button
    ʿMrw Alsyd Mhmd Ywsf Alqrydy
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    CloseAllOrders Protected EA One-Click Trade Manager with License Protection & Account-Currency P/L Targets Overview This Expert Advisor provides three chart buttons to instantly close all trades, winning trades, or losing trades with a single click. You can also set a total floating profit or loss target in your account’s base currency; the EA will automatically close all positions when the target is reached and then disable itself until you enter a new limit. A built-in license check ensures
    Morning Luck Plus
    Pavel Predein
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Fully automatic trading system .This robot implements 3 strategies:morning flat breakout, channel breakout at a specified interval, and night scalper .Supported GBPUSD H1 pair .All trades have a visible stop loss and take profit .The EA has flexible settings and you can perform optimization yourself, including on other financial instruments.The robot has been successfully tested over a 10-year history with 99.9% simulation quality.Each of the strategies can be excluded if necessary . Important!
    JumpLump
    Olga Zhdanova
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    A great addition to your lucrative portfolio of expert advisors. The strategy is based on an algorithm for breaking through the built levels for a certain period of time. The EA has a fixed StopLoss, which allows you to keep the minimum drawdown. Tested on all ticks using the Tick Data Suite , with the closest possible real trading conditions, watch the video. Price for the first 10 buyers $ 75 (I beg you to post your reports in the comments) Recommendations: Good ECN broker with low spread.
    Hfx61 Starter
    PT Hastinapura Makmur Sejahtera
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    HFX 6.1 Başlatıcı Bu Uzman Danışman, tüm zaman dilimlerinde piyasaların olası tüm erken eğilimlerini taramaya çalışabilir, ancak EA'yı M15 TimeFrame'e koymak için yeterince iyidir, Göstergelerde yerleşik bazı osilatörler, piyasa fiyatının nereye gideceğini tahmin etmek için kullanılır, erken trend başarısız olursa, EA kontrollü sipariş mesafesi ile düz lot hedge kullanacak, EA parametrelerinin altında:     Trade_Set_AUTO, Varsayılan ## OTOMATİK İşlem Ayarı ##, aşağıdaki parametre için Ortala
    TwoBreak88
    Tiara Isgi Putrigita
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    I Just try this EA in pair GBPJPY with Time Frame D1 and finding the best perform. you can research again, with your favorite pair and the other time frame. I just test with Control Point not Every Tick in Strategy Tester, because I just want to find the best perform and to know the survival this EA. I test this EA in Broker Maxrich-Group this EA use candlestick pattern, so other broker maybe other result. and then this EA use two Stop Orders with Expiration. I will explain fitur in this EA: 1.
    EA Cyclone
    Renat Garaev
    4.63 (8)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    EA Cyclone, benzersiz bir ticaret algoritmasına sahip bir Uzman Danışmandır. EA, Fraktal seviyeleri kullanarak ters bölgeleri belirler. Talimatları almak ve özel bir telgraf sohbetine erişmek için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Bu robotu geliştirirken, her ticaret için makul bir giriş noktası sağlayan popüler Fraktal ticaret stratejisi otomatikleştirildi. Robotun daha hassas ayarlanması için dünya çapında üne sahip bir yatırım fonundan deneyimli tüccarlar dahil edildi. A
    Day Breakout MT4
    Vadim Zotov
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Trading on the breakout of daily volatility, taking into account the specifics of real accounts. No risky strategies. All trades are protected by a stop loss. You can work with a minimum initial deposit of $10.  There is a version of this robot for the MT5 platform Day Breakout MT5 Strategy. The robot monitors the market situation when, after the onset of a new day, the level of the high or low of the previous day is broken. Experience shows that in this case, as a rule, there is a significan
    Spider Invest
    Jose Manuel Perez Molina
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Spider Invest EA Scalper and Hedging This EA database contains forecasts for the following categories: World Financial Organizations, Banks, Websites, Rating Agencies.            This Ea is developed for trading Currencies and XAUUSD * Recommendable Timeframe: 5M. * Recommendable: RSIMAXFXCORE90, RSIMINFXCORE20. * It uses Scalping and Hedging. * Default setting is a good setting for Broker accept to trade 0.01 lot for Indices and Currencies * Minimum deposit required is 200 USD. * Minimum rec
    HyBridBot
    Che Jeib Che Said
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    HyBridBot https://www.mql5.com/en/users/earobotkk/seller#products HyBridBot trades at trending market utilizing money management which includes percentage of risked money, reward to risk ratio,stop loss and take profit. It applies our hybrid strategy with capital protection should the market not going in our favor. INPUTS TRADE COMMENT: user trade comment. Magic No: trade unique number for this robot. Time Frame: default is H1. Percent Trade Risk (%): percentage of account balance or free marg
    Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
    AI Forex Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (4)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
    Goldex AI
    Mateo Perez Perez
    4.37 (27)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Goldex AI: Bugünün başarısı yarının meyvesi olacak SINIRLI SÜRE IÇIN SÜPER INDIRIM! FİYAT ARTMADAN ÖNCE SON 2 KOPYA 299 USD. Canlı Sinyal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Yüksek riskli set Kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyaları: Satın aldıktan sonra kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyalarını almak için benimle iletişime geçin. Fiyat: Başlangıç fiyatı 899$'dır ve her on satıştan sonra 199$ artacaktır. Mevcut kopya sayısı: 2 Goldex AI - Sinir ağları, trend ve fiyat hareketi ile gelişmiş ticaret robotu. Goldex
    Aura Black Edition
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.62 (21)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Aura Black Edition, yalnızca ALTIN ​​ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir EA'dır. Uzmanlar, 2011-2020 döneminde XAUUSD'de istikrarlı sonuçlar gösterdi. Hiçbir tehlikeli para yönetimi yöntemi kullanılmadı, martingale yok, grid veya scalp yok. Herhangi bir broker koşulu için uygundur. Çok katmanlı bir algılayıcı ile eğitilen EA Sinir Ağı (MLP), ileri beslemeli yapay sinir ağı (ANN) sınıfıdır. MLP terimi belirsiz bir şekilde kullanılır, bazen gevşek bir şekilde herhangi bir ileri b
    Vortex Gold MT4
    Stanislav Tomilov
    5 (6)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Vortex - geleceğe yatırımınız Vortex Gold EA uzman Danışmanı, Metatrader platformunda altın ticareti (XAU / USD) için özel olarak yapılmıştır. Tescilli göstergeler ve gizli yazarın algoritmaları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, altın piyasasındaki karlı hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret stratejisi kullanır. Stratejisinin temel bileşenleri, ideal giriş ve çıkış noktalarını doğru bir şekilde işaret etmek için birlikte çalışan CCI ve Parabolik Gösterge gibi klasik gösterge
    XG Gold Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.41 (37)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
    Quantum Emperor MT4
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.85 (170)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  veya Quantum King ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun
    The Gold Reaper MT4
    Profalgo Limited
    4.58 (31)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) PROMO BAŞLAT: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişke
    GOLD Dahab MT4
    Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
    5 (1)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
    AW Recovery EA
    AW Trading Software Limited
    4.39 (84)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Expert Advisor, kârsız pozisyonları kurtarmak için tasarlanmış bir sistemdir.   Yazarın algoritması kaybeden bir pozisyonu kilitler, onu birçok ayrı parçaya böler ve her birini ayrı ayrı kapatır. Kolay kurulum, düşüş durumunda gecikmeli başlatma, kilitleme, diğer Uzman Danışmanları devre dışı bırakma, trend filtreleme ile ortalama alma ve kaybedilen bir pozisyonun kısmi kapanması tek bir araçta yerleşiktir. Sadece tüm gruplarda siparişleri kapatan şebeke stratejilerinin aksine, kayıplarla daha g
    Indicement MT4
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (2)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Indicement'a Hoş Geldiniz! PROP FİRMASI HAZIR! -> set dosyalarını   buradan indirin LANSMAN PROMOSYONU: Güncel fiyattan sadece birkaç adet kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) En İyi Kombo Fırsatı     ->     buraya tıklayın KAMU GRUBUNA KATILIN:   Buraya tıklayın   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT,   Endeks piyasalarına profesyonel işlem algoritmaları oluşturma konusunda 15 yıllık deneyimimi getiriyor. EA, en iyi
    DS Gold Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.5 (10)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
    Infinity Trader EA
    Lachezar Krastev
    5 (15)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providi
    Golden Mirage mt4
    Michela Russo
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
    Big Forex Players MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.8 (41)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    The Infinity EA MT4
    Abhimanyu Hans
    3.73 (30)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    ChatGPT Turbo ile AI Destekli Teknoloji Infinity EA, GBPUSD ve XAUUSD için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir ticaret Uzman Danışmanıdır. Güvenliğe, tutarlı getirilere ve sonsuz karlılığa odaklanır. Martingale veya grid ticareti gibi yüksek riskli stratejilere dayanan diğer birçok EA'nın aksine. Infinity EA, genel ticaret deneyiminizi olağanüstü kılmak için en son ChatGPT sürümü tarafından sağlanan makine öğrenimi, veri analitiği AI tabanlı teknoloji üzerine yerleştirilmiş sinir ağına dayalı disiplinli,
    Aurum Trader
    Vasiliy Strukov
    5 (3)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    EA Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. Kişisel bonus almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. A Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. Kişisel bonus almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin!  Güçlü Destek ve Trend Tarayıcı göstergemiz
    Cherma Mt4
    Hicham Chergui
    2.62 (13)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    CHERMA MT4 – Yapay Zeka ile Altın Ticareti için Profesyonel Uzman Danışman Cherma MT4, 5 dakikalık zaman diliminde (M5) altın (XAUUSD) ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir otomatik ticaret sistemidir. Piyasa analizini yapmak ve doğru giriş/çıkış noktalarını belirlemek için tamamen yapay zeka kullanır. Bu uzman danışman, hızlı ve etkili bir scalping stratejisi arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanmıştır. Yapay zeka tarafından gerçek zamanlı üretilen sinyaller ve akıllı fiyat davranışı
    Fundamental hunter
    Sara Sabaghi
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
    Recovery Manager Pro MT4
    Ianina Nadirova
    5 (1)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Recovery Manager Pro, diğer danışmanlardan veya manuel olarak açılan siparişlerden kaynaklanan kesintileri kurtarmaya yönelik bir sistemdir. RM Pro, otomatik olarak dinamik olarak ayarlama yeteneğine sahiptir. Yatırımcının risk seviyesini seçmesi gerekir ve danışman tam otomatik modda çalışacaktır. Düşüş kurtarma modunda ve bekleme modunda çalışabilir! Başka bir danışman bir dezavantaj oluşturursa, RM Pro bunu devre dışı bırakacak, pozisyonu kilitleyecek ve kısmi kapatmalar kullanarak mevduatın
    Advanced Scalper
    Profalgo Limited
    3.96 (114)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    4 YILDAN FAZLA ZATEN CANLI TİCARET SONUÇLARI     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 YENİ TANITIM: Sadece birkaç kopya 349$'dan alınabilir Sonraki fiyat: 449$ Ücretsiz 1 EA alın! Promosyon blogumuzdaki   "   Ultimate EA kombo paketimize "   göz atmayı unutmayın   !!   EA'YI ÇALIŞTIRMADAN ÖNCE KURULUM KILAVUZUNU OKUYUN !!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Diğer Canlı sonuçlar   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1931084 Advanced Scalper, uzun yıllardır geliştirilm
    HFT Prop Firm EA
    Dilwyn Tng
    4.97 (627)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    HFT Prop Firm EA, kendine özgü logosu nedeniyle Green Man olarak da bilinir ve yüksek frekanslı ticaret (HFT) stratejilerini izin veren ticaret firmalarının (prop firms) zorluklarını veya değerlendirmelerini aşmak için özel olarak tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır (EA). Sınırlı süre için: HFT Prop Firm EA satın aldığınızda $198 değerinde ücretsiz yardımcı programlar MT5 versiyonu: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 HFT Challenge Performans Monitörü ($200'dan başlayarak): Broker: IC Ma
    EA Gold NRJ
    Fanur Galamov
    4.55 (11)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    1 copy left for $175. Next price --> $249 EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD).  The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid. Safe trading with low drawdown.  Only one trade per time. Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible.  The Ea can work with any small or large deposits. Easy to use, just set risk or own fixed lot. Download settings Key features: smart entry point f
    HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
    Martin Alejandro Bamonte
    3.67 (3)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    ULTRA-OPTİMİZE EDİLMİŞ SÜRÜM – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , MT4 versiyonunda şimdiye kadarki en güçlü, en kararlı ve en rafine sürümdür. HFT, yalnızca Altın (XAUUSD) üzerinde M1 zaman diliminde işlem yapan yüksek frekanslı bir scalping uzman danışmandır. Günlük olarak çok sayıda işlem gerçekleştirir. Gerçek bir scalping stratejisi için çok makul lot büyüklükleriyle çalışır ve bu nedenle özel scalping hesapları (RAW veya ECN) gerektirir. ICMarkets , özellikle düşük spread ve daha az slippa
    Open lock
    Sergey Likho
    4.07 (43)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    The Expert Advisor helps reduce the account drawdown. To do this, the losing deal is split into multiple small parts, each of these parts is closed separately. The EA can interact with other experts. For example, when a certain drawdown is reached, Open Lock can disable the other expert and start working with its orders. Open lock for MetaTrader 5 is available here Methods used by the EA Locking to prevent a drawdown increase Averaging orders used to cover the loss Partial closure to reduce the
    Javier Gold Scalper V2
    Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
    5 (2)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Javier Gold Scalper: Teknolojimiz Yanınızda! Kullanım Kılavuzu ve yapılandırma dosyaları: Kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyalarını almak için satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin. Fiyat: Fiyat, satılan lisans sayısına bağlı olarak artar. Mevcut kopyalar: 5 Finans piyasalarının en volatil varlıklarından biri olan altın üzerinde işlem yapmak yüksek hassasiyet, detaylı analiz ve çok etkili bir risk yönetimi gerektirir. Javier Gold Scalper , bu temel unsurları sağlam ve gelişmiş bir sistemde bir
    Anibus
    Murodillo Eshkuvvatov
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Only 5 copies at 350$- then  price to 600$ Introducing elite Anibus Expert Advisor for Meta Trader 4/5 Why this ea number one in market ? it can work in any pair / metal/ crypto specially design to work crypto currency BTCUSD Why Bitcoin trading 1.   Elite Precision Precision – Redefining Trading Cutting-edge algorithms fine-tuned for pinpoint execution with powerful hedging strategy. Smart setups crafted to navigate risks and seize opportunities. 2. Adaptive Market Strategies with Real-Time Pr
    Algo Gold EA
    Stuart James Winter
    5 (1)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Güçlü bir ölçeklendirme stratejisi arayan yatırımcılar için titizlikle hazırlanmış, gelişmiş ve düşük riskli bir uzman danışman olan Algo Gold EA ile tanışın. Düşüşü en aza indirmeye ve güçlü risk yönetimini uygulamaya odaklanan bu otomatik ticaret sistemi, hem canlı hem de demo hesaplarda tutarlı sonuçlar verecek şekilde tasarlanmıştır. Algo Gold EA'nın öne çıkan özelliklerinden biri, kar hedeflerine ulaşıldığında ticaret faaliyetini durdurma yeteneğidir. Bu, karların canlı hesaplardan çek
    GOLD EAgle mt4
    Evgenii Aksenov
    4.67 (118)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Big sale 50% OFF! Price $299. Regular price $599 All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. GOLD EAGLE is a swing strategy that is for the market in flat, which is 80-
    Diamond PRO
    Fanur Galamov
    4.79 (61)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    3 copies left for $299 Next price  --->  $349 Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced position
    Dark Gold
    Marco Solito
    4.73 (90)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
    Yazarın diğer ürünleri
    One Minute CHF Scalper
    Mouhannad Mhd Bassam Shbib
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    For unbelievable results check my signals at: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1963007?source=Site+Signals+My#!tab=account For 3 Days only This EA is for free to down load so please give your comments and ratings. Forex Robot MT4 - D103 Scalper EA designed for scalping CHF pairs on the 5 Minute Time frame. I would like to invite you to test our system on 5 Min Time Frame for the following pairs: NZDCHF - AUDCHF - CADCHF - USDCHF. System also works great on: CADJPY - NZDJPY. All settings are ready
    Spider Man Gold 108
    Mouhannad Mhd Bassam Shbib
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    For unbelievable results check my signals at: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1963007?source=Site+Signals+My#!tab=account Just Launched! Price $260 for first 50 purchase then 565. The most Unique Ea for GOLD/USD on MT4! I invite you to Test the EA on Low time frames  5M and check how powerful it is in Scalping. Ea Uses Support & Resistance + Moving Averages on large time frames. it is also having low draw down percentage. Testing the Ea on Live Demo Account will Guarantee more accurate results. 
    Filtrele:
    İnceleme yok
    İncelemeye yanıt