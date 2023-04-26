Ultimate Trade Management Expert Advisor Buttons

This powerful and user-friendly EA is designed to help you manage your trades with ease and efficiency. With its wide range of features and excellent compatibility, it runs flawlessly on the MetaTrader 4 platform.

Key Features:

  1. Close All Positions: With just one click, you can close all open positions, regardless of their type and status.
  2. Close All Profitable Positions: Instantly close all positions that are currently in profit, ensuring you secure your gains.
  3. Close All Losing Positions: Swiftly close all positions that are in a loss, enabling you to cut your losses and move on.
  4. Close All Buy Positions: Close all open buy positions with a single click.
  5. Close All Sell Positions: Close all open sell positions with a single click.
  6. One-Click Lock Positions: Easily lock all positions, balancing your buy and sell lots, with just one click.

Why Choose This EA?

  • Seamless Integration: This Expert Advisor is specifically designed to work smoothly with the MT4 platform, ensuring a hassle-free experience.
  • User-friendly Interface: The EA's intuitive and easy-to-use interface makes it suitable for traders of all experience levels.
  • Effective Trade Management: Quickly and efficiently manage your trades with a variety of useful features at your fingertips.
  • Customizable: Modify the parameters and settings to tailor the EA to your specific trading needs and preferences.
  • Professional Support: Our team of experts is available to provide assistance and guidance, ensuring you get the most out of your EA.
  • Clean and Efficient Pop-up Window: The EA's sleek pop-up window offers a clutter-free and straightforward experience, making it effortless for traders to access and use the various functions. This thoughtful design ensures that you can quickly take action, optimizing your trading decisions without any unnecessary distractions.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to take your trading to the next level with the Ultimate Trade Management Expert Advisor for MT4! Invest in your trading success today!


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Utilities
Easy Trade – Smart, Simple, Powerful Trade Management Easy Trade is the all-in-one trade management solution for MetaTrader users who want to keep risk under control and execution ultra-smooth. Designed from scratch with trader feedback in mind, Easy Trade makes it easy to execute, monitor, and manage trades across multiple symbols – without overcomplicating your workflow. Whether you're scalping manually or managing a small portfolio of setups, Easy Trade keeps your focus where it belongs: on
Close by percentage MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
Utilities
Hello friends. I wrote this utility specifically for use in my profile with a large number of Expert Advisors and sets ("Joint_profiles_from_grid_sets" https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747929 ). Now, in order to limit losses on the account, there is no need to change the "Close_positions_at_percentage_of_loss" parameter on each chart. Just open one additional chart, attach this utility and set the desired percentage for closing all trades on the account. The utility has the following function
Smart Channel M4
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
Utilities
The trend in the market can be predicted using trend lines but the problem is you don’t know where exactly the price is going to touch the trend line where you can put your pending orders on. Smart Channel Expert Advisor makes it possible to put an advanced channel around the price data, which can be configured to handle placing orders, opening and closing positions, managing risk per trade, spread, slippage, and trailing stop-loss and take-profit automatically. Features Money Management (Calcul
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