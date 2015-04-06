Ea Scalper Broker

Best Scalper EA is a very short scalper EA that analyzes the market by using some of the most powerful indicators, it uses the main trend to enter the market. This EA uses the D1 timeframe for identifying the trend and uses a short timeframe to enter the market. It is a scalper with a very short take and a stop.

It’s a new unique and experimental EA that actually worked and has proven results! 93% Winning percentage with proper money management. It uses an adaptive trade trailing algorithm. This EA always uses SL so the account is mostly protected from big-equity drawdown. Best Scalper EA Doesn’t use any dangerous strategies like martingale.

This EA was backtested with many months of data and successfully passed multiple stress testing and passes every month with a very advantageous profit/drawdown ratio.


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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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