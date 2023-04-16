ZigZag Robex

Intelligent ZigZag indicator.

It has only two settings. The higher the values, the more significant extreme values it shows.

Application area.

To determine the trend. Line drawing direction.

To recognize multiple patterns.

If you put two indicators on one chart with fast and slow values. By changing the color of one of them, you can very well decompose the price movement into waves.

The indicator can be a great helper for marking the chart and identifying the key levels from which the price reversed.
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Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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