Arah Trend
- Indicators
- Edi Marsel
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
ARAH TREND is an indicator to detect the current trend, and predict next trend. Its very simple way to know trend because the display so clear.Trend changes are indicated by indicator color change. That's great as an entry point. The advantages of this indicator :
- Beautiful Entry Points
- No Need Setting
- Suitable for all time frames
- Geat for GBPUSD and Gold TF H1
- The display is simple and clear
It can also be combined with your mainstay indicator so that the entry point is more accurate.