RSI Robex

The standard RSI indicator is very helpful in identifying overbought or oversold areas during a flat, but gives a lot of false signals when the market is trending. For example: during an uptrend, the standard indicator often enters the "oversold" zone and extremely rarely (most often, when the trend has already ended) enters the "overbought" zone. This indicator takes into account the trend movement and, with the selected settings, can enter the zone opposite to the trend direction, giving a signal when the price rolls back. This indicator can be a good helper, both during a flat and during a trend.
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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Master Volume profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
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Everything is very simple here. I have never understood indicators without external parameters. And the Awesome Oscillator is no exception. Now you can customize this indicator to suit your needs and strategies. Reference: The Awesome Oscillator indicator shows the distance in points between two moving averages (fast and slow). The AO_Robex indicator has in its parameters a change in the period of moving averages. The default parameters are the same as in the standard indicator.
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Intelligent ZigZag indicator. It has only two settings. The higher the values, the more significant extreme values it shows. Application area. To determine the trend. Line drawing direction. To recognize multiple patterns. If you put two indicators on one chart with fast and slow values. By changing the color of one of them, you can very well decompose the price movement into waves. The indicator can be a great helper for marking the chart and identifying the key levels from which the pri
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The standard RSI indicator is very helpful in identifying overbought or oversold areas during a flat, but gives a lot of false signals when the market is trending. For example: during an uptrend, the standard indicator often enters the "oversold" zone and extremely rarely (most often, when the trend has already ended) enters the "overbought" zone. This indicator takes into account the trend movement and, with the selected settings, can enter the zone opposite to the trend direction, giving a sig
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Intelligent ZigZag indicator. It has only two settings. The higher the values, the more significant extreme values it shows. Application area. To determine the trend. Line drawing direction. To recognize multiple patterns. If you put two indicators on one chart with fast and slow values. By changing the color of one of them, you can very well decompose the price movement into waves. The indicator can be a great helper for marking the chart and identifying the key levels from which the pri
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