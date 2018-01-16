Higher Highs Lower Lows

Based on Vitali Apirin's idea, here is a momentum indicator that he describes as a tool to help traders determine the direction of a trend. If the green line is over the red line, the trend is upward; if the red line is over the green one, the trend is downward.

The indicator is made up of two separate calculations: the HHs or higher high stochastic, and the LLs or lower low stochastic, which together comprise the HHLLs. Vitali Apirin uses ideas he discovered while studying the stochastic oscillator and Williams’ %R to form a new indicator based on consecutive highs and lows.

HHLLs (higher high, lower low stochastic) can help to spot emerging trends, define correction periods and anticipate reversals. As with many indicators, HHLLs signals can also be generated by looking for divergences and crossovers. Because the HHLLs is an oscillator, it can also be used to identify overbought and oversold levels.

HHLLs is based on exponentially smoothed ratios of high prices relative to their previous period high and low values, and exponentially smoothed low prices relative to their previous period high and low values. Two stochastic lines are created (HHs and LLs), whose crossovers and divergences with underlying prices indicate reversals and trend continuations. In the picture below, they are visible as green and red lines, respectively.


Parameters

  • Indicator Period: number of bars used for the indicator calculations. Proper values - from 5 to 50. Typical value: 20.
  • Calculated Bars: number of bars, on which the indicator is computed. The greater this number, the longer the time to show the indicator. Normally, the last 1000 bars are ok. To improve speed, i.e. when changing timeframe on the chart, please decrease this number. This number cannot be less than the number inserted in "Indicator Period".
  • Moving Average method - moving average method for calculations. Values: Simple, Exponential, Smoothed, Linear Weighted.
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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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Vortex with Alarm
Fabio Pacchioni
Indicators
The Vortex Indicator was inspired by the work of an Austrian inventor, Viktor Schauberger, who studied the flow of water in rivers and turbines. Etienne Botes and Douglas Siepman developed the idea that movements and flows within financial markets are similar to the vortex motions found in water. The Vortex Indicator was also partly inspired by J. Welles Wilder's concept of directional movement, which assumes the relationship between price bars gives clues as to the direction of a market. This i
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Fabio Pacchioni
Indicators
This indicator is based on a combination of 2 different SuperTrend, a trend following indicator developed by Oliver Seban. You can find some implementation in the following pages: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/8268 https://www.mql5.com/en/code/10851 and others. Double ST indicator combines 2 different SuperTrends to have the trend direction at a glance. Simply insert the values for the 2 SuperTrends and you will see a ribbon with 3 different colors: red means that price is under both the SuperTre
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