TrendFollowing
- Utilities
-
Guillermo MonguiaI'm a Trader and Software Developer. What I comment is not financial advice ;)
- Version: 1.7
- Updated: 5 May 2023
TrendFollowing is an multi-currency scanner that just indicates where to buy/sell:
Abilities:
- Opens up the chart automatically with and arrow indicating where to take action.
- Send the signal to a telegram channel, see @fx_signal_com channel to get the idea.
Configuration:
- No need to configure "Market Watch".
- Open a chart and attach the scanner to it.
Trading Rules:
- Use only buystop/sellstop orders above/below arrow on the chart.
- Delete the pending order if price retraces below/above the moving average (EMA 21)
Warning:
- This "the demo version" only scans EURUSD so it allows trader to learn how it works, but if you like the professional version you may get it at TrendFollowing Pro.