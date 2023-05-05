TrendFollowing

TrendFollowing is an multi-currency scanner that just indicates where to buy/sell:

Abilities:

  • Opens up the chart automatically with and arrow indicating where to take action.

  • Send the signal to a telegram channel, see @fx_signal_com channel to get the idea.

Configuration:

  • No need to configure "Market Watch".
  • Open a chart and attach the scanner to it.

Trading Rules:

  • Use only buystop/sellstop orders above/below arrow on the chart.
  • Delete the pending order if price retraces below/above the moving average (EMA 21)

Warning:

  • This "the demo version" only scans EURUSD  so it allows trader to learn how it works, but if you like the professional version you may get it at TrendFollowing Pro.


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