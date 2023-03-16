Scalplux

OVERVIEW

The "Scalplux" EA follows a “scalping breakout” strategy that exploits a vulnerability in EUR/USD pair. It is highly suggested to trade with a low spread and commission broker. Does not need forced optimization, which is the main factor of its reliability and guarantee of stable profit in the future. Suitable for both beginners and experienced traders.  Please download the free demo to do your own testing.

REQUIREMENTS

Trading pair

EUR/USD

(***) Minimum deposit

100$

Leverage

1:100

Broker

Hedging ECN account with low spreads.

 

SETTINGS

  • You should see IMPORTANT section down bellow.

SETUP

  • Open Chart for EURUSD.
  • Attach EA to chart and make sure it has a unique magic number.
  • Set desirable lot size or risk percent.

TESTING

  • Open Strategy Tester.
  • Select “Scalplux” EA.
  • Set symbol.
  • Set Timeframe to H1.
  • Set date period.
  • Set Delays, the less the better.
  • Set modeling to “Every Tick based on real ticks”.
  • Set Deposit.
  • Set leverage.
  • Click “Start Button”.

IMPORTANT

  • Contact me for advice on choosing the right brokers if you like.
  • The results of scalping trading directly depend on the quality of the brokerage conditions provided. 
  • You can do more precise optimization for your broker by only three settings "Trailing Stop", "Trailing Step" and "Trailing Trigger". Parameters 10, 0, 25 respectively work fine with most broker.

APPENDIX

  • (***Minimum deposit) Consider EA cost, VPS cost and Risk Percent Parameter. Do your own testing to fit your needs.

 


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