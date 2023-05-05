TrendFollowing Pro

TrendFollowing is an multi-currency scanner that just indicates where to buy/sell:

Abilities:

  • Opens up the chart automatically with and arrow indicating where to take action.

  • Send the signal to a telegram channel, see @fx_signal_com channel to get the idea.

Configuration:

  • Configure "Market Watch" with all the symbol you like to trade.
  • Open a chart and attach the scanner to it.

Trading Rules:

  • Use only buystop/sellstop orders above/below arrow on the chart
  • Delete the pending order if price retraces below/above the moving average (EMA 21)

Warning:

  • This "the professional version" do NOT work on the strategy tester because it uses "Market Watch" symbols, but if you like to see how it works you may get the demo version at TrendFollowing, it only works on only one symbol EURUSD.



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    The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
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