Monster MACD

Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD)

The relationship between two exponential moving averages (EMAs) of the price of a securities is displayed by the trend-following momentum indicator known as moving average convergence/divergence (MACD, or MAC-D). The 26-period EMA is subtracted from the 12-period EMA to calculate the MACD line.


Features:

Each entry has TP and SL to protect account.


Setup:

MAGIC: for EA entry identification

fast_ema_period: entry detection

slow_ema_period: entry detection

signal_period: entry detection

lot_size: equity management

max_orders: equity management

stop_loss: risk

take_profit: reward


Instructions:

Use on CADJPY H4.

Adjust lot_size and max_orders based on your equity.

Set File for 30$ account can be found in comments section.


Socials:

@mongezisibongakonke on IG

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Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
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Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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Monster92
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Latest test done on GBPUSD H4. Check screenshot for results. Minimum Deposit $30 Uses MA cross over strategy to analyses M5 and H4 timeframe simultaneously. The indicator used : Slow MA 30 Fast MA 2 Money Management Uses Martingale - the lot size is multiplied after each loss trade. Holds trade for average of 3 hours and takes small loss to protect account. Very stable and not affected by slippage and network latency errors. The EA is very active in market places more than 8 orders per day wit
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Price activity can be graphically analyzed using candlestick patterns such the Harami cross, engulfing pattern, and three white soldiers. Many more candlestick formations can be created based on price activity to predict what will happen next. Other chart formats, such as point-and-figure charts, box charts, box plots, and others, can use the same forms. Features:_______________ Monitors trade volume in market to determine perfect exit. Knows all the reversal candles Setup:__________________ M
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Uses High and Low + Pin bar Engulfing. Good on GBPUSD m15 ______________________ No grid - No Martingale Inputs: (use defaults) LOT: Default 0.02 ZONE : High and low area where the entry is valid - Default 120  STOP : stop loss PIPs above high or below  - Default   60 To find more accurate and profitable entry  - Use in New York session 5pm London time Send me a personal message if you experience issues. I will send you set file.
News HighLow Fib Reversal
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Logic: On the time of the latest news as is released weekly on the forex factory api ( https://nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.xml ) the MT4 expert advisor will wait for retracement to the recent high or low then when a reversal signal is produced an entry will be executed with the stop loss being 40 pips below or above high or low and the take profit being on the opposing high or low. The EA will mark the time of news events based on the selected pair. If the GBPJPY pair is select
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It combines adaptive, intelligent strategies with advanced features like multi-timeframe analysis, automatic trading adjustments, and precise risk management. Capable of responding to fast market changes while ensuring the long-term protection of your capital. This Expert Advisor, powered by the GPT-4o platform and utilizing machine learning techniques like random forest regression, xgboost regression, and finance neural networks, offers advanced capabilities for time series analysis. It can ex
Wicked Swing AI
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