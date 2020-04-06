Monster92
- Sibongakonke Mongezi Mafunda
Latest test done on GBPUSD H4. Check screenshot for results.
Minimum Deposit $30
Uses MA cross over strategy to analyses M5 and H4 timeframe simultaneously.
The indicator used :
Slow MA 30
Fast MA 2
Money Management
Uses Martingale - the lot size is multiplied after each loss trade.
Holds trade for average of 3 hours and takes small loss to protect account.
Very stable and not affected by slippage and network latency errors.
The EA is very active in market places more than 8 orders per day with profit factor of 7 based on strategy tester.
