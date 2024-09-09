LowHighEngulfing

Uses High and Low + Pin bar Engulfing. Good on GBPUSD m15

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No grid - No Martingale





Inputs: (use defaults)

LOT: Default 0.02

ZONE: High and low area where the entry is valid - Default 120

STOP: stop loss PIPs above high or below - Default 60

To find more accurate and profitable entry - Use in New York session 5pm London time

Send me a personal message if you experience issues. I will send you set file.