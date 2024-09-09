LowHighEngulfing
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 10 October 2024
- Activations: 5
Uses High and Low + Pin bar Engulfing. Good on GBPUSD m15
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No grid - No Martingale
Inputs: (use defaults)
LOT: Default 0.02
ZONE: High and low area where the entry is valid - Default 120
STOP: stop loss PIPs above high or below - Default 60
To find more accurate and profitable entry - Use in New York session 5pm London time
Send me a personal message if you experience issues. I will send you set file.
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