LowHighEngulfing

Uses High and Low + Pin bar Engulfing. Good on GBPUSD m15

______________________

No grid - No Martingale


Inputs: (use defaults)

LOT: Default 0.02

ZONE: High and low area where the entry is valid - Default 120 

STOP: stop loss PIPs above high or below  - Default 60

To find more accurate and profitable entry  - Use in New York session 5pm London time

Send me a personal message if you experience issues. I will send you set file.

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Haddis Ragnar Tangi Wapunduka
169
Haddis Ragnar Tangi Wapunduka 2024.11.29 08:52 
 

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