Monster MACD

Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD)

The relationship between two exponential moving averages (EMAs) of the price of a securities is displayed by the trend-following momentum indicator known as moving average convergence/divergence (MACD, or MAC-D). The 26-period EMA is subtracted from the 12-period EMA to calculate the MACD line.


Features:

Each entry has TP and SL to protect account.


Setup:

MAGIC: for EA entry identification

fast_ema_period: entry detection

slow_ema_period: entry detection

signal_period: entry detection

lot_size: equity management

max_orders: equity management

stop_loss: risk

take_profit: reward


Instructions:

Use on CADJPY H4.

Adjust lot_size and max_orders based on your equity.

Set File for 30$ account can be found in comments section.


Socials:

@mongezisibongakonke on IG

