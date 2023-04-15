Monster MACD

Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD)

The relationship between two exponential moving averages (EMAs) of the price of a securities is displayed by the trend-following momentum indicator known as moving average convergence/divergence (MACD, or MAC-D). The 26-period EMA is subtracted from the 12-period EMA to calculate the MACD line.





Features:

Each entry has TP and SL to protect account.





Setup:



MAGIC: for EA entry identification

fast_ema_period: entry detection



slow_ema_period: entry detection

signal_period: entry detection



lot_size: equity management



max_orders: equity management



stop_loss: risk



take_profit: reward





Instructions: