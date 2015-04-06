Monster Price Action

Price activity can be graphically analyzed using candlestick patterns such the Harami cross, engulfing pattern, and three white soldiers. Many more candlestick formations can be created based on price activity to predict what will happen next. Other chart formats, such as point-and-figure charts, box charts, box plots, and others, can use the same forms.


Features:_______________

Monitors trade volume in market to determine perfect exit.

Knows all the reversal candles


Setup:__________________

MAGIC: trade identification

LOT: equity management 

NO_OF_TRADES: equity management


Instructions:________________

Use on USDJPY

Time-frame: D1 


Social:________________

@mongezisibongakonke on IG



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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
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Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
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8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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