Monster MACD
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Sibongakonke Mongezi Mafunda
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD)
The relationship between two exponential moving averages (EMAs) of the price of a securities is displayed by the trend-following momentum indicator known as moving average convergence/divergence (MACD, or MAC-D). The 26-period EMA is subtracted from the 12-period EMA to calculate the MACD line.
Features:
Each entry has TP and SL to protect account.
Setup:
MAGIC: for EA entry identification
fast_ema_period: entry detection
slow_ema_period: entry detection
signal_period: entry detection
lot_size: equity management
max_orders: equity management
stop_loss: risk
take_profit: reward
Instructions:
Use on CADJPY H4.
Adjust lot_size and max_orders based on your equity.
Set File for 30$ account can be found in comments section.
Socials:
@mongezisibongakonke on IG