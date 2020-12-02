ATR StopLoss Line

The ATR-StopLoss-Line indicator for MT5 calculates a stoploss line by the Average-True-Range (ATR) - Value of the particular candle. 

As point of reference you can choose the High/Low or Close of the particular candle.

The indicator is suitable for scalping and intraday trading.

The indicator does not redraw (recalculate). Signals are generated strictly on the "Close of the bar".

It can be used as a standalone tool or together with other indicators.

Alerts on Colorchanges are activatable.


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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
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Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
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PATRICK WENNING
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The HighsAndLowsPro indicator for MetaTrader 5 marks local highs and lows in the chart. It distinguishes between weak and strong highs and lows. The line thicknesses and colours can be individually adjusted. In the default setting, the weak highs and lows are displayed thinner, the strong ones thicker. Weak highs and lows have 3 candles in front of and behind them whose highs are lower and lows are higher. The strong highs and lows have 5 candles each.
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The ShowSessions indicator for MT5 shows up to two, self-selected, time intervals, for a free choosen number of days past and a few future days. Weekends are marked with an additional red vertical line. The indicator makes manuel backtesting of strategies more easily, but you can use ist for daily trading as well. Please note that the server time does not always correspond to the actual time.
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The Breakout Box for MT5 is a (opening) range breakout Indicator with freely adjustable: - time ranges - end of drawing time - take profit levels by percent of the range size - colors - font sizes It can  not only display the range of the current day, but also for any number of days past. It can be used for any instrument. It displays the range size and by request the range levels and the levels of the take profit niveaus too. By request it shows a countdown with time to finish range.  The indic
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PATRICK WENNING
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The Candlestick Patterns indicator for MT5 includes 12 types of candlestick signales in only one indicator. - DoubleTopsAndBottoms - SmallerGettingBars - BiggerGettingBars - ThreeBarsPlay - TwoBarsStrike - Hammers - InsideBars - OutsideBars - LongCandles - TwoGreenTwoRed Candles - ThreeGreenThreeRed Candles The indicator creats a arrow above or under the signal candle and a little character inside the candle to display the type of the signal. For long candles the indicator can display the exact
SessionLines DAX
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The SessionLines indicator for MT5 shows up the most important time intervalls and price levels in the DAX-Index. The following times get marked: Opening Time DAX Future, Opening Time DAX Kassa, Closing Time DAX Kassa, Closing Time DAX Future, Opening Time US Index Futures, Opening Time US Kassa Markets, Spezial Times, The following price levels get marked: Daily High/Low, Previous Daily High/Low, Weekly High/Low, Opening and Cloth Levels of Future and Kassa Daily (inkl. Previous Day).
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The SessionLines indicator for MT5 shows up the most important time intervalls and price levels in the US- Indices . The following times get marked: Opening Time US Futures, Opening Time US Kassas, Closing Time US Kassas, Spezial Times, The following price levels get marked: Daily High/Low, Previous Daily High/Low, Weekly High/Low, Opening and Cloth Levels of Futures Daily (inkl. Previous Day).
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The Multitimeframe-Candles (MCandles) - Indicator for MT5 shows the contour of an higher, free selectable, timeframe as an overlay on the current timeframe. You can freely choose the timeframe, number of candles and color of the overlays. The indicator only calculates the current candle frequently, so it saves computing capacities. If you like the indicator, please left a comment. 
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Introducing RSIScalperPro - the revolutionary RSI-based indicator for Metatrader 5, specifically designed for scalping in the one-minute chart. With RSIScalperPro, you'll have a powerful toolkit for precise entry and exit signals to take your trading to the next level. RSIScalperPro utilizes two different RSI indicators that provide clear signals for overbought and oversold areas. You can customize the time periods and limit values of the two RSIs according to your preferences to achieve the be
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The TrendLinePro indicator for MetaTrader 5 creates a trend line based on the last candle highs and lows. The number of candles to be used to determine the direction can be selected yourself. The trend line can also be used to set an SL. Changes in trend directions can optionally be displayed with an arrow. Input Parameters: Number of Candles for Distance: 3 Display Direction Changes Arrows: false
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PATRICK WENNING
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The TrianglesPro indicator for MetaTrader5 draws triangles on the chart based on the local highs and lows. The length of the trendlines can be limited. Optionally, you can display the highs and lows that are used to determine the triangles. It is also possible to determine how far back the identification of triangles should start. Also check out my other indicators.
EasyScalper MT5
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product video: https://vimeo.com/824742776?share=copy Trade Assistant, Trade Manager, Trade Panel for MetaTrader 5 with the following functions: - Display the remaining candle time and the current time of day - Open long and short positions without SL and TP at the current market price - Display of the current ask, bid and spread - Open long and short positions with predefined lot size, SL and TP at the current market price - Quick selection of the lot size (freely selectable lot sizes) -
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