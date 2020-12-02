The ATR-StopLoss-Line indicator for MT5 calculates a stoploss line by the Average-True-Range (ATR) - Value of the particular candle.

As point of reference you can choose the High/Low or Close of the particular candle.

The indicator is suitable for scalping and intraday trading.

The indicator does not redraw (recalculate). Signals are generated strictly on the "Close of the bar".

It can be used as a standalone tool or together with other indicators.

Alerts on Colorchanges are activatable.



