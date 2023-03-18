Your search for a perfectly simple ICT Killzone indicator for MT5 is now over because here it is. If you trade ICT concepts, then you know what ICT Killzones are.

ICT Killzones (by default is adjusted to EST New York Time, no recalibrating to your timezone needed. Just load it onto your chart and you're good to go):

Asian Open Killzone (06:00PM - 12:00AM EST New York Time)

London Open Killzone (02:00AM - 05:00AM EST New York Time )

) New York Open Killzone (07:00AM - 9:00AM EST New York Time )

) London Close Killzone (10:00AM - 12:00PM EST New York Time)





ICT Silver Bullet: London Open Silver Bullet (3:00AM - 4:00AM EST New York Time)

New York AM Silver Bullet (10:00AM - 11:00AM EST New York Time)

New York PM Silver Bullet (02:00PM - 3:00PM EST New York Time)

These Times are the Key Times to Monitor for an Optimal Trade Setup. - This Indicator is functional on any forex pair, any index and any timeframe less than H1 (Indicator doesn't work well on timeframes above H1)



