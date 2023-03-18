ICT Killzones

5

Your search for a perfectly simple ICT Killzone indicator for MT5 is now over because here it is. If you trade ICT concepts, then you know what ICT Killzones are.

ICT Killzones (by default is adjusted to EST New York Time, no recalibrating to your timezone needed. Just load it onto your chart and you're good to go):

  • Asian Open Killzone (06:00PM - 12:00AM EST New York Time)
  • London Open Killzone (02:00AM - 05:00AM  EST New York Time)
  • New York Open Killzone (07:00AM - 9:00AM  EST New York Time)
  • London Close Killzone (10:00AM - 12:00PM EST New York Time)

ICT Silver Bullet:

  • London Open Silver Bullet (3:00AM - 4:00AM EST New York Time)
  • New York AM Silver Bullet (10:00AM - 11:00AM EST New York Time)
  • New York PM Silver Bullet (02:00PM - 3:00PM EST New York Time)

These Times are the Key Times to Monitor for an Optimal Trade Setup.

- This Indicator is functional on any forex pair, any index and any timeframe less than H1 (Indicator doesn't work well on timeframes above H1)


Reviews 1
Turbocharger007
150
Turbocharger007 2023.06.15 00:45 
 

Awesome. Does the job. And for 30 USD, makes me save a lot of time (although I use modified settings for it).

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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
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Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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This indicator automatically draws horizontal lines at 00s, 20s, 50s and 80s levels.  If you trade ICT concepts and are an ICT Student, then you know that these levels are used as institutional support/resistance levels and/or fibonacci retracement anchor points.  Features Draws horizontal lines at 00, 20, 50 and 80 levels above and below current market price . Choose the amount of levels to show on chart Customizable line colors  Recommended for forex currency pairs. Saves time looking for thes
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Attention All ICT Students! This indispensable tool is a must-have addition to your trading arsenal... Introducing the ICT PD Arrays Trader: Empower your trading with this innovative utility designed to enhance and simplify your ICT trading strategy and maximize your potential profits.  How does it work? It's simple yet highly effective. Begin by placing a rectangle on your trading chart and assigning it a name like 'ict' or any preferred identifier. This allows the system to accurately ident
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Turbocharger007
150
Turbocharger007 2023.06.15 00:45 
 

Awesome. Does the job. And for 30 USD, makes me save a lot of time (although I use modified settings for it).

Aesen Noah Remolacio Perez
1830
Reply from developer Aesen Noah Remolacio Perez 2023.06.15 01:31
Thank you for your review! I appreciate it :) glad to hear it gets the job done 👍🏼
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