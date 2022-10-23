Nine Five Count

The 9-5 Count is designed to track a very powerful cycle that runs through all freely traded markets. This is not a time cycle but a price cycle. The time spent between two points is not as important as the price traveled between them.

The 9-5 Count is called that because one complete upward cycle consists of measurement of 9 units plus 5 units of cycle time. This tool takes into account price and pattern together, so it’s more than just a simple cycle.

The 9-5 theory classifies market movements into two phases. We can call the first phase the trend phase and the second phase the blow-off phase. Congestive moves are considered as part of the trend phase.

There’s really no guarantee about what kind of phase is going to happen next. The only thing we know is that when turning points to happen, they’ll happen at the end of one of our phases. It can be the 9, the 5, or even some future number. In trending markets, we can go through a couple cycles in the same direction before we get our turning point.

How to use the 9-5 Count Indicator: look for numbers 9, 8.5 and gold 5, 4.5 as market turning points.

Caution

Also It’s really important not to focus on only one indicator. That’s a very one-dimensional approach, and one-dimensional approaches don’t work very well in trading. It’s better to use different indicators at the same time and only trade when the majority of them come together.

Parameters

Show 9-5 Count – To display or not to display the 9-5 Count on the chart

“Up cycle” color – Color of “up cycle” count (“9” phase)

“Down cycle” color – Color of “down cycle” count (“9” phase)

“5”phase color – Color of second phase (“5” phase)

How many previous candle to count – Number of past candles to count



