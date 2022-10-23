Nine Five Count

The 9-5 Count is designed to track a very powerful cycle that runs through all freely traded markets. This is not a time cycle but a price cycle. The time spent between two points is not as important as the price traveled between them.

The 9-5 Count is called that because one complete upward cycle consists of measurement of 9 units plus 5 units of cycle time.  This tool takes into account price and pattern together, so it’s more than just a simple cycle.

The 9-5 theory classifies market movements into two phases. We can call the first phase the trend phase and the second phase the blow-off phase. Congestive moves are considered as part of the trend phase.

There’s really no guarantee about what kind of phase is going to happen next. The only thing we know is that when turning points to happen, they’ll happen at the end of one of our phases. It can be the 9, the 5, or even some future number. In trending markets, we can go through a couple cycles in the same direction before we get our turning point.

How to use the 9-5 Count Indicator: look for numbers 9, 8.5 and gold 5, 4.5 as market turning points.

Caution

Also It’s really important not to focus on only one indicator. That’s a very one-dimensional approach, and one-dimensional approaches don’t work very well in trading. It’s better to use different indicators at the same time and only trade when the majority of them come together.

Parameters

  • Show 9-5 Count – To display or not to display the 9-5 Count on the chart
  • “Up cycle” color – Color of “up cycle” count (“9” phase)
  • “Down cycle” color – Color of “down cycle” count (“9” phase)
  • “5”phase color – Color of second phase (“5” phase)
  • How many previous candle to count – Number of past candles to count


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Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
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Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
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Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
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CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
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If you are using horizontal levels, trend lines or equidistant channels, then this indicator will help you. You do not have to watch charts all the time. Just draw channels and lines and when the price will come close to it, the alert will notify you. You can use as many horizontal levels, trend lines, equidistant channels as you need. There is an option to alert only certain levels on the chart. The indicator is really easy to use. It has a switch button to turn it on and off any time. For bett
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The Lomb algorithm is designed to find the dominant cycle length in noisy data. It is used commonly in the field of astronomy and is very good at extracting cycle out of really noisy data sets. The Lomb phase plot is very similar to the Stochastics indicator. It has two threshold levels. When it crosses above the lower level it’s a buy signal. When it crosses the upper level it’s a sell signal. This is cycle-based indicator, the nicer waves look, the better the signal. Caution Also It’s really i
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