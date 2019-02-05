Einstein Pivot Point indicator shows you hourly, weekly or monthly pivot points and support and resistance levels.

You can choose 3 different formula for the support and resistance levels (Classic Formula, Woodie Pivot Points and Fibonacci Pivot Points).

Einstein Pivot Point

and

support

and

resistance levels

on the basis of market data.

will automatically calculate the p





Trading requires reference points (support and resistance), which are used to determine when to enter the market, place stops and take profits. Support and

resistance lines tends to work better in FX because the large size of the market guards against market manipulation.

Professional forex traders use support and resistance levels to identify the direction of price movement.





Features:

Ability to select any pivot type e.g. Classic, Fibonacci and Woodies.

Ability to select the period e.g. Daily Pivot, Weekly Pivot and Monthly Pivot.

Ability to change color for all labels.











