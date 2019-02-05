Einstein Pivot Point

Einstein Pivot Point indicator shows you hourly, weekly or monthly pivot points and support and resistance levels.

You can choose 3 different formula for the support and resistance levels (Classic Formula, Woodie Pivot Points and Fibonacci Pivot Points).

Einstein Pivot Point will automatically calculate the pivot point  and support and resistance levels on the basis of market data.


Trading requires reference points (support and resistance), which are used to determine when to enter the market, place stops and take profits. Support and

resistance lines tends to work better in FX because the large size of the market guards against market manipulation.

Professional forex traders use support and resistance levels to identify the direction of price movement.

Features:

  • Ability to select any pivot type e.g. Classic, Fibonacci and Woodies.

  • Ability to select the period e.g. Daily Pivot, Weekly Pivot and Monthly Pivot.

  • Ability to change color for all labels.




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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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Ngonidzashe Jiji
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Ngonidzashe Jiji 2025.04.25 19:39 
 

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