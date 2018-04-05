Deviation Corrector

Deviation Corrector It is a system that analyzes the trend and tries to operate the end of it betting on an exhaustion and its subsequent correction. It therefore looks for market imbalances and operates its subsequent correction.

This system makes all the adjustments automatically, analyzing the pair and the market to decide which is the most efficient step to reach your destination.

Deviation Corrector is a multiple trade and unit lot system(Always maintain the same lot throughout the entire algorithm cycle), adjusting these parameters within the algorithm to get you to your destination to win the market.

Deviation Corrector - it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices.

The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of  independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions.

The system is very intuitive and you only have to adjust a small number of parameters.

Deviation Corrector  it It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.    

You can download the demo and test it yourself.

  • Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques.
  • "Safety first" approach in development.
  • Stress-tests on historical data.
  • Fully automatic.
  • Broker type: Low spread, fast execution, low commission fast and reliable ECN broker.
  • Fast VPS a most.
    Input parameters:

    MAGIC NUMBER OF THE EA  :One different number for pair.

    TURN ON/OFF AUTOMATIC LOT:  Activates or deactivates the automatic lottery depending on the equity of the account.

    MANUAL LOT:  The lot that is entered in the field does not correspond to the initial is the minimum lot used in the algorithm, the system will start the algorithm using double  lot of the field and depending on whether the market evolution, go performing operations with different lots.

    RISK ASSUMED FOR AUTOMATIC LOT: Activate or deactivate the automatic lotage, the automatic lotage adjusts the risk to the balance of the account, while the fixed lot allows a greater marginal margin.

    AVERAGE PROFIT PER LOT: It is the output value of the algorithm is adjusted to the minimum lotage that allows the pair and is automatically adjusted throughout the evolution of the ea, always maintaining the minimum lotage gain ratio marked in this field

    MINIMUM DISTANCE BETWEEN ORDERS IN POINT: Controls the minimum distance between orders, below it, does not allow to operate a wide distance allows to assume large corrections a small distance assumes a greater need for capitalization

    NUMBER MAX OF ORDER IN THE SAME TIME: It controls the largest number of orders that there is tolerates the algorithm as the lotage is constant, the ratio of both parameters therefore controls the maximum lotage.

     This product is sold only on the MQL5-market. Sales at another site is illegal

    I will be happy to answer any questions you may have. Have a successful trading.

    I will be thankful for your positive reviews and ratings - it inspires me for further improvements of my Expert Advisors.

    Try the demo now!


    Disclaimer

    Even though Forex promises big profits quickly, it carries high risks. Impressive Backtest results with past data do not guarantee that it will produce the same thing in the future.



















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