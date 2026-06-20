Super Hybrid Ultimate With 5 AI Engine Version

5

Super Hybrid AI Gold Engine is an advanced Expert Advisor for XAUUSD trading on MetaTrader 5, designed around structured market analysis, staged basket management, smart recovery control, session filtering, news protection, and multi-layer AI-style decision logic.

The EA is built for traders who want a gold-focused automated system with clear chart feedback, flexible risk settings, and protection layers around grid, martingale, hedge, and trend-following behavior.

This Expert Advisor does not rely on one single signal. It combines trend structure, market regime detection, Fair Value Gap analysis, support and resistance mapping, spread behavior, news filters, Federal Reserve event filtering, basket exposure, drawdown speed, margin level, and execution quality before allowing new trade cycles or recovery actions.

Main Trading Concept

The EA is focused on XAUUSD and uses a hybrid structure combining:

Trend-following entries
Smart BUY / SELL / WAIT / BLOCK decision logic
Fair Value Gap detection and retest analysis
Support and resistance conflict checks
Staged grid recovery
Standard martingale option
Hedging and custom hedging modes
Basket take-profit management
AI risk defense for dangerous market conditions

The EA is designed to avoid blind entries by using a structured decision engine before opening new cycles. Once a basket is active, the system manages recovery according to the selected stage settings, risk conditions, session rules, spread, news status, and AI risk level.

Five Smart Protection Engines

The EA includes five shortcut protection engines that can be enabled or disabled from the top of the Inputs tab.

1. Shadow Edge Memory

This layer records signal behavior, basket behavior, market regime, spread, direction, lot size, and basket outcome during the running session. It helps the EA monitor which conditions are clean and which conditions are stressful.

It tracks information such as:

Signal direction
Market regime
Spread condition
Basket profit
Worst basket drawdown
Winning and stressed cycles by hour

This is an internal memory layer. It supports decision quality without replacing the main strategy.

2. Recovery Defense Brain

This layer protects late-stage recovery logic. It checks whether recovery or add-on trades are being opened into dangerous conditions such as strong adverse trend, fast drawdown acceleration, emergency risk, or high market stress.

When risk increases, it may:

Block dangerous recovery add-ons
Reduce recovery lot exposure
Increase protection during late-stage baskets
Avoid adding into strong one-way movement

The goal is to protect the account from aggressive recovery behavior during abnormal conditions.

3. Adaptive Basket TP

The EA does not use only a fixed basket target. The Adaptive Basket TP engine can adjust the basket exit target when the basket becomes stressed.

For clean early baskets, the EA keeps the original target.
For deeper or stressed baskets, the EA may reduce the effective basket target to escape earlier instead of waiting too long for the original profit target.

This helps the EA handle difficult recovery situations more intelligently.

4. Market Regime Parameter Switching

This engine adapts grid and multiplier behavior based on market conditions.

It can react to:

News or Federal Reserve event risk
Spread expansion
ATR acceleration
Mature trend behavior
High-risk AI levels
Low-liquidity conditions

During higher-risk conditions, the EA can expand grid distance or reduce multiplier pressure instead of continuing with the same recovery behavior.

5. Execution Quality Map

The EA monitors execution quality by hour, including spread behavior, slippage behavior, order failures, and poor-fill conditions.

If the current trading hour shows poor execution behavior or spread spikes, the EA can block new cycles until execution quality becomes safer.

This is useful for brokers or market sessions where fills can become unstable.

Structured AI Decision Engine

The EA includes a dedicated structured decision layer that produces one of four actions:

BUY
SELL
WAIT
BLOCK

This engine analyzes:

Higher timeframe trend bias
Entry timeframe structure
ADX market strength
Fast and slow moving average bias
Long-term moving average direction
Fair Value Gap status
Liquidity sweep behavior
Momentum candle behavior
Support and resistance distance
Spread condition
Session permission
News and Federal Reserve filter status
Drawdown and exposure conditions

The engine calculates separate BUY and SELL scores, then selects the better trade direction only if the setup is strong enough.

Default logic includes:

Normal entry threshold: 70/100
Reduced-risk entry zone: 60/100 to 69/100
Wait zone when confirmation is not strong enough
Block zone when risk or score conditions are poor

This makes the EA more selective before starting a new cycle.

Fair Value Gap and Market Structure Analysis

The Smart Decision Engine scans for bullish and bearish Fair Value Gaps and classifies them by condition.

Detected FVG states include:

Fresh FVG
Retested FVG
Mitigated FVG
Filled FVG
Weak FVG
Inversion FVG
Breakaway FVG

The EA can require FVG retest and rejection before allowing a first entry. It also draws active structure objects on the chart, including support, resistance, and the selected FVG zone.

This helps the trader see why the EA is waiting, buying, selling, or blocking.

AI Market Intelligence and Risk Defense

The EA includes an AI-style risk scoring module that converts market and basket conditions into a normalized risk level from 0 to 5:

Level 0 Normal
Level 1 Caution
Level 2 Elevated
Level 3 High
Level 4 Critical
Level 5 Emergency

The module monitors:

ATR acceleration
Candle range expansion
Spread spikes
One-sided candle streaks
Fast momentum
Erratic price jumps
Compression breakout conditions
Trend maturity
Floating basket drawdown
Drawdown speed per minute
Basket trade count
Total basket lots
Margin level
Hedged or one-sided exposure
News and Federal Reserve event windows

Depending on the risk level, the EA may:

Block new cycles
Delay add-on trades
Tighten spread filters
Require stronger confirmation
Display the reason directly on the panel

The AI risk defense is designed to work alongside the existing news and Federal Reserve filters, not replace them.

Multi-Stage Grid and Recovery System

The EA uses a four-stage grid structure.

Stage 1: trades 0 to 5
Stage 2: trades 6 to 10
Stage 3: trades 11 to 15
Stage 4: trades 16 to 25

Each stage can have its own:

Grid distance
Multiplier
Entry timeframe
Start mode
Indicator filter
Lot carry method

Supported trading modes include:

Trend Follow
Standard Martingale
Hedging First Step
Full Hedging
Custom Hedging

Stage 2 to Stage 4 can continue from the last lot or from the total lots of the previous stage, depending on the selected carry method.

This gives the trader more control than a basic grid EA.

Risk and Money Management

The EA includes several risk-control features:

Fixed starting lot
Balance percentage start lot option
Multiplier mode
Increment mode
Hard maximum lot cap
Basket total lot cap
Maximum floating drawdown in account currency
Maximum floating drawdown by percentage
Daily loss circuit breaker
Option to close all trades on drawdown breach
Spread control
Slippage control
Actual fill slippage monitoring
Margin protection check before opening trades

These controls allow the user to configure the EA for conservative or more aggressive operation depending on account size, broker conditions, and risk preference.

Basket Management

The EA manages trades as a basket and can close the basket when the target profit is reached.

Basket features include:

Fixed basket target in account currency
Basket TP price line on chart
Optional trailing basket TP
Optional partial close
Adaptive basket target under stress
Commission and swap-aware basket profit calculation

The EA calculates basket profit based on the positions belonging to the current symbol and magic number.

Session, Time and Day Filters

The EA includes detailed session and time control.

Built-in sessions:

Sydney
Tokyo
London
New York

Default active sessions:

Tokyo
London
New York

The EA also includes:

GMT-based session configuration
Broker time-zone auto detection
Manual server offset option
Custom time windows
Trading day filter
Pre-close force-close logic
End-of-day and end-of-week close settings

This helps avoid unwanted trading during poor market periods, weekends, or session transitions.

News and Federal Reserve Protection

The EA includes two separate event filters.

General News Filter

The general news filter can use the MT5 economic calendar and can block new entries before and after important news events.

Configurable settings include:

High-impact news blocking
Moderate-impact news blocking
Low-impact news blocking
Minutes before news
Minutes after news
Currency auto-detection
Fail-closed option

Federal Reserve Filter

The dedicated Federal Reserve filter can block new entries around sensitive US Federal Reserve events.

It includes:

Hours before Fed event
Hours after Fed event
Same-day blocking option
Day-before blocking option
Day-after blocking option
Option to block add-ons during Fed windows

This is especially useful for XAUUSD because gold can react strongly to US dollar, interest rate, inflation, and Federal Reserve events.

Daily Mimic Panel

The EA includes a modern on-chart Daily Mimic Panel showing important trading and risk information in real time.

The panel can display:

EA status
Spread
Session status
Daily metrics
Basket status
AI action
Market regime
FVG and support/resistance status
Recovery permission
AI reason text
Risk level
Protection status
News and Fed status

The panel is designed to give the trader a clear view of what the EA is doing and why it is waiting, trading, or blocking.

Recommended Use

Recommended symbol: XAUUSD
Recommended platform: MetaTrader 5
Recommended account type: Hedging account
Recommended chart timeframe: M1
Default smart analysis uses: H1 higher timeframe bias and M15 entry/FVG structure
Recommended execution: low spread, stable broker, VPS preferred

Before live use, test the EA in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account. Adjust risk, start lot, basket target, maximum drawdown, and session settings according to your account size and broker conditions.

Important Notes

This EA uses grid, martingale, and recovery logic. These methods can increase exposure during adverse market movement. The included AI and protection layers are designed to manage risk conditions, but they do not remove trading risk.

No Expert Advisor can guarantee future results. Backtest and demo results may differ from live trading due to spread, slippage, execution speed, commission, swaps, broker liquidity, and market conditions.

Use conservative lot sizes and confirm that the settings match your account balance, leverage, broker symbol specifications, and risk tolerance.



Reviews 1
Geraldo Magela De Queiroz
299
Geraldo Magela De Queiroz 2026.07.21 01:16 
 

Hi Bashar, I have just purchased. Could you please share setfiles? tks in advance

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Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Experts
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William Brandon Autry
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Experts
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Ugochukwu Mobi
3.38 (21)
Experts
Bonnitta EA  is based on Pending Position strategy ( PPS ) and a very advanced secretive trading algorithm. The strategy of  Bonnitta EA  is a combination of a secretive custom indicator, Trendlines, Support & Resistance levels ( Price Action ) and most important secretive trading algorithm mentioned above. DON'T BUY AN EA WITHOUT ANY REAL MONEY TEST OF MORE THAN 3 MONTHS, IT TOOK ME MORE THAN 100 WEEKS(MORE THAN 2 YEARS) TO TEST BONNITTA EA ON REAL MONEY AND SEE THE RESULT ON THE LINK BELOW. B
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (42)
Experts
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Abhinav Puri
5 (1)
Experts
THE GOLD DIGGER - A SCALPER LIKE NO OTHER Precision. Purpose. Performance. NOT JUST AN EA – A PRECISION ENGINEERED XAUUSD SCALPING SYSTEM PythonX M1 Scalper isn’t just another Gold EA — it’s a specialized, high-performance scalping framework built exclusively for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe . It has been engineered to deliver precise entries, smart risk control, and consistent returns over time — not just in ideal conditions, but across 9 major brokers over multi-year periods. With a starting bal
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Valeriia Mishchenko
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Experts
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5 (1)
Experts
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Experts
***ATTACH to M1 or M5 for best results and quick entries and exits*** Minting –  is a streamlined, professional-grade Expert Advisor developed by Ramulo Software Ltd., designed specifically to capitalize on the volatility and profit potential of Gold (XAUUSD). It combines intelligent EMA-based market structure, ATR trend detection, tiered USD trailing, and strict drawdown control into a lightweight, easy-to-run trading system. Minting is the entry gateway into the Emerge ecosystem . It is inten
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Experts
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Gyroscopes mt5
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5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
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Experts
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Geraldo Magela De Queiroz
299
Geraldo Magela De Queiroz 2026.07.21 01:16 
 

Hi Bashar, I have just purchased. Could you please share setfiles? tks in advance

Bashar Taisir Saleh Al Zubaidi
6601
Reply from developer Bashar Taisir Saleh Al Zubaidi 2026.07.24 17:53
My recommendation to use the default Setting ,The EA is so advanced that it will select the Time Frame Autotmatically and it will adjust the Time Zone Automatically too
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