Super Hybrid Ultimate With 5 AI Engine Version

Super Hybrid AI Gold Engine is an advanced Expert Advisor for XAUUSD trading on MetaTrader 5, designed around structured market analysis, staged basket management, smart recovery control, session filtering, news protection, and multi-layer AI-style decision logic.

The EA is built for traders who want a gold-focused automated system with clear chart feedback, flexible risk settings, and protection layers around grid, martingale, hedge, and trend-following behavior.

This Expert Advisor does not rely on one single signal. It combines trend structure, market regime detection, Fair Value Gap analysis, support and resistance mapping, spread behavior, news filters, Federal Reserve event filtering, basket exposure, drawdown speed, margin level, and execution quality before allowing new trade cycles or recovery actions.

Main Trading Concept

The EA is focused on XAUUSD and uses a hybrid structure combining:

Trend-following entries

Smart BUY / SELL / WAIT / BLOCK decision logic

Fair Value Gap detection and retest analysis

Support and resistance conflict checks

Staged grid recovery

Standard martingale option

Hedging and custom hedging modes

Basket take-profit management

AI risk defense for dangerous market conditions

The EA is designed to avoid blind entries by using a structured decision engine before opening new cycles. Once a basket is active, the system manages recovery according to the selected stage settings, risk conditions, session rules, spread, news status, and AI risk level.

Five Smart Protection Engines

The EA includes five shortcut protection engines that can be enabled or disabled from the top of the Inputs tab.

1. Shadow Edge Memory

This layer records signal behavior, basket behavior, market regime, spread, direction, lot size, and basket outcome during the running session. It helps the EA monitor which conditions are clean and which conditions are stressful.

It tracks information such as:

Signal direction

Market regime

Spread condition

Basket profit

Worst basket drawdown

Winning and stressed cycles by hour

This is an internal memory layer. It supports decision quality without replacing the main strategy.

2. Recovery Defense Brain

This layer protects late-stage recovery logic. It checks whether recovery or add-on trades are being opened into dangerous conditions such as strong adverse trend, fast drawdown acceleration, emergency risk, or high market stress.

When risk increases, it may:

Block dangerous recovery add-ons

Reduce recovery lot exposure

Increase protection during late-stage baskets

Avoid adding into strong one-way movement

The goal is to protect the account from aggressive recovery behavior during abnormal conditions.

3. Adaptive Basket TP

The EA does not use only a fixed basket target. The Adaptive Basket TP engine can adjust the basket exit target when the basket becomes stressed.

For clean early baskets, the EA keeps the original target.

For deeper or stressed baskets, the EA may reduce the effective basket target to escape earlier instead of waiting too long for the original profit target.

This helps the EA handle difficult recovery situations more intelligently.

4. Market Regime Parameter Switching

This engine adapts grid and multiplier behavior based on market conditions.

It can react to:

News or Federal Reserve event risk

Spread expansion

ATR acceleration

Mature trend behavior

High-risk AI levels

Low-liquidity conditions

During higher-risk conditions, the EA can expand grid distance or reduce multiplier pressure instead of continuing with the same recovery behavior.

5. Execution Quality Map

The EA monitors execution quality by hour, including spread behavior, slippage behavior, order failures, and poor-fill conditions.

If the current trading hour shows poor execution behavior or spread spikes, the EA can block new cycles until execution quality becomes safer.

This is useful for brokers or market sessions where fills can become unstable.

Structured AI Decision Engine

The EA includes a dedicated structured decision layer that produces one of four actions:

BUY

SELL

WAIT

BLOCK

This engine analyzes:

Higher timeframe trend bias

Entry timeframe structure

ADX market strength

Fast and slow moving average bias

Long-term moving average direction

Fair Value Gap status

Liquidity sweep behavior

Momentum candle behavior

Support and resistance distance

Spread condition

Session permission

News and Federal Reserve filter status

Drawdown and exposure conditions

The engine calculates separate BUY and SELL scores, then selects the better trade direction only if the setup is strong enough.

Default logic includes:

Normal entry threshold: 70/100

Reduced-risk entry zone: 60/100 to 69/100

Wait zone when confirmation is not strong enough

Block zone when risk or score conditions are poor

This makes the EA more selective before starting a new cycle.

Fair Value Gap and Market Structure Analysis

The Smart Decision Engine scans for bullish and bearish Fair Value Gaps and classifies them by condition.

Detected FVG states include:

Fresh FVG

Retested FVG

Mitigated FVG

Filled FVG

Weak FVG

Inversion FVG

Breakaway FVG

The EA can require FVG retest and rejection before allowing a first entry. It also draws active structure objects on the chart, including support, resistance, and the selected FVG zone.

This helps the trader see why the EA is waiting, buying, selling, or blocking.

AI Market Intelligence and Risk Defense

The EA includes an AI-style risk scoring module that converts market and basket conditions into a normalized risk level from 0 to 5:

Level 0 Normal

Level 1 Caution

Level 2 Elevated

Level 3 High

Level 4 Critical

Level 5 Emergency

The module monitors:

ATR acceleration

Candle range expansion

Spread spikes

One-sided candle streaks

Fast momentum

Erratic price jumps

Compression breakout conditions

Trend maturity

Floating basket drawdown

Drawdown speed per minute

Basket trade count

Total basket lots

Margin level

Hedged or one-sided exposure

News and Federal Reserve event windows

Depending on the risk level, the EA may:

Block new cycles

Delay add-on trades

Tighten spread filters

Require stronger confirmation

Display the reason directly on the panel

The AI risk defense is designed to work alongside the existing news and Federal Reserve filters, not replace them.

Multi-Stage Grid and Recovery System

The EA uses a four-stage grid structure.

Stage 1: trades 0 to 5

Stage 2: trades 6 to 10

Stage 3: trades 11 to 15

Stage 4: trades 16 to 25

Each stage can have its own:

Grid distance

Multiplier

Entry timeframe

Start mode

Indicator filter

Lot carry method

Supported trading modes include:

Trend Follow

Standard Martingale

Hedging First Step

Full Hedging

Custom Hedging

Stage 2 to Stage 4 can continue from the last lot or from the total lots of the previous stage, depending on the selected carry method.

This gives the trader more control than a basic grid EA.

Risk and Money Management

The EA includes several risk-control features:

Fixed starting lot

Balance percentage start lot option

Multiplier mode

Increment mode

Hard maximum lot cap

Basket total lot cap

Maximum floating drawdown in account currency

Maximum floating drawdown by percentage

Daily loss circuit breaker

Option to close all trades on drawdown breach

Spread control

Slippage control

Actual fill slippage monitoring

Margin protection check before opening trades

These controls allow the user to configure the EA for conservative or more aggressive operation depending on account size, broker conditions, and risk preference.

Basket Management

The EA manages trades as a basket and can close the basket when the target profit is reached.

Basket features include:

Fixed basket target in account currency

Basket TP price line on chart

Optional trailing basket TP

Optional partial close

Adaptive basket target under stress

Commission and swap-aware basket profit calculation

The EA calculates basket profit based on the positions belonging to the current symbol and magic number.

Session, Time and Day Filters

The EA includes detailed session and time control.

Built-in sessions:

Sydney

Tokyo

London

New York

Default active sessions:

Tokyo

London

New York

The EA also includes:

GMT-based session configuration

Broker time-zone auto detection

Manual server offset option

Custom time windows

Trading day filter

Pre-close force-close logic

End-of-day and end-of-week close settings

This helps avoid unwanted trading during poor market periods, weekends, or session transitions.

News and Federal Reserve Protection

The EA includes two separate event filters.

General News Filter

The general news filter can use the MT5 economic calendar and can block new entries before and after important news events.

Configurable settings include:

High-impact news blocking

Moderate-impact news blocking

Low-impact news blocking

Minutes before news

Minutes after news

Currency auto-detection

Fail-closed option

Federal Reserve Filter

The dedicated Federal Reserve filter can block new entries around sensitive US Federal Reserve events.

It includes:

Hours before Fed event

Hours after Fed event

Same-day blocking option

Day-before blocking option

Day-after blocking option

Option to block add-ons during Fed windows

This is especially useful for XAUUSD because gold can react strongly to US dollar, interest rate, inflation, and Federal Reserve events.

Daily Mimic Panel

The EA includes a modern on-chart Daily Mimic Panel showing important trading and risk information in real time.

The panel can display:

EA status

Spread

Session status

Daily metrics

Basket status

AI action

Market regime

FVG and support/resistance status

Recovery permission

AI reason text

Risk level

Protection status

News and Fed status

The panel is designed to give the trader a clear view of what the EA is doing and why it is waiting, trading, or blocking.

Recommended Use

Recommended symbol: XAUUSD

Recommended platform: MetaTrader 5

Recommended account type: Hedging account

Recommended chart timeframe: M1

Default smart analysis uses: H1 higher timeframe bias and M15 entry/FVG structure

Recommended execution: low spread, stable broker, VPS preferred

Before live use, test the EA in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account. Adjust risk, start lot, basket target, maximum drawdown, and session settings according to your account size and broker conditions.

Important Notes

This EA uses grid, martingale, and recovery logic. These methods can increase exposure during adverse market movement. The included AI and protection layers are designed to manage risk conditions, but they do not remove trading risk.

No Expert Advisor can guarantee future results. Backtest and demo results may differ from live trading due to spread, slippage, execution speed, commission, swaps, broker liquidity, and market conditions.

Use conservative lot sizes and confirm that the settings match your account balance, leverage, broker symbol specifications, and risk tolerance.



