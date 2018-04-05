MA Price Action EA MT5

The MA Price Action EA is a moving average price action scalping system using price change and related candlestick patterns in conjunction with moving average indicators.

Trades are opened by changing the price and crossing certain limits of moving averages and followed with a trailing stop until a breakeven (trigger) point is reached. After reaching the breakeven (trigger) point, the trailing stop is changed to small increments to secure the trade until the take profit is reached or the stop loss is triggered.

To secure the trades, a fixed stop loss and a fixed take profit are used each time a trade is opened and are additionally protected by time filters and drawdown monitoring.

The EA does not use martingale and/or grid functions. Only one position is opened at a time.

Metatrader 5 Strategy Tester:



The back tests were carried out with the following settings for the month of January 2023 in the EUR/USD currency pair:

Currency pair: EUR/USD

Period: M5

Date: 01/01/2023 - 01/31/2023

Forward test: no

Delay (ping): 31ms (last ping time to server account)

Modeling: Each tick based on real ticks

Deposit: $10,000

Leverage: 1:100

Optimization: Disabled

Fixed volume size (lot) in EA test: 1 lot and 3 lot

The EA was tested with the default settings (see screenshot).

Input parameters (default):



EA Magic Number: Setting the Magic Number for the EA

Fixed Money Volume per Trade (Lot): Volume per trade in Lot

StopLoss (Points) (0 = No SL): Distance of the StopLoss to the opening price

TakeProfit (Points) (0 = No SL): TakeProfit distance to the open price

Trailing StopLoss Trigger (Points) (0 = No SL): Activation of the Trailing StopLoss after reaching the point at a distance from the opening price of the trade (breakeven)

Trailing StopLoss Steps (Points): Trailing StopLoss steps after reaching the trigger point

Use Drawdown Monitoring: Activation of drawdown monitoring

Close Trades based on Drawdown: Close all trades of the EA after reaching the drawdown value

Mode of Drawdown Calculation: Basis for calculating the drawdown

Max Drawdown Daily (Percentage): Maximum drawdown value per day in percent

Use Time Filter: Activation of time filter monitoring

Close all Trades out of Time: Close the trade after the time filter has expired

Mode Time: Selection of the time base for calculating the time filter

Start Hour: Start time (hour) for the time filter

Start Minute: Start time (minute) for the time filter

End Hour: End time (hour) for the time filter

End Minute: End time (minute) for the time filter

Trade on Monday: Activation of day filter for trading (Monday)

Trade on Tuesday: Activation of day filter for trading (Tuesday)

Trade on Wednesday: Activation of day filter for trading (Wednesday)

Trade on Thursday: Activation of day filter for trading (Thursday)

Trade on Friday: Activation of day filter for trading (Friday)

Show Comment on Chart: Activation of data display on the chart

General Settings:Money Management:Trade Management:Drawdown Monitoring:Day & Time Filters:Additional inputs:



