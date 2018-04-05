MA Price Action EA MT5

The MA Price Action EA is a moving average price action scalping system using price change and related candlestick patterns in conjunction with moving average indicators.

Trades are opened by changing the price and crossing certain limits of moving averages and followed with a trailing stop until a breakeven (trigger) point is reached. After reaching the breakeven (trigger) point, the trailing stop is changed to small increments to secure the trade until the take profit is reached or the stop loss is triggered.

To secure the trades, a fixed stop loss and a fixed take profit are used each time a trade is opened and are additionally protected by time filters and drawdown monitoring.

The EA does not use martingale and/or grid functions. Only one position is opened at a time.

Metatrader 5 Strategy Tester:

The back tests were carried out with the following settings for the month of January 2023 in the EUR/USD currency pair:

  • Currency pair: EUR/USD
  • Period: M5
  • Date: 01/01/2023 - 01/31/2023
  • Forward test: no
  • Delay (ping): 31ms (last ping time to server account)
  • Modeling: Each tick based on real ticks
  • Deposit: $10,000
  • Leverage: 1:100
  • Optimization: Disabled
  • Fixed volume size (lot) in EA test: 1 lot and 3 lot

The EA was tested with the default settings (see screenshot).

Input parameters (default):

General Settings:
  • EA Magic Number: Setting the Magic Number for the EA
Money Management:
    • Fixed Money Volume per Trade (Lot): Volume per trade in Lot
    Trade Management:
      • StopLoss (Points) (0 = No SL): Distance of the StopLoss to the opening price
      • TakeProfit (Points) (0 = No SL): TakeProfit distance to the open price
      • Trailing StopLoss Trigger (Points) (0 = No SL): Activation of the Trailing StopLoss after reaching the point at a distance from the opening price of the trade (breakeven)
      • Trailing StopLoss Steps (Points): Trailing StopLoss steps after reaching the trigger point
      Drawdown Monitoring:
        • Use Drawdown Monitoring: Activation of drawdown monitoring
        • Close Trades based on Drawdown: Close all trades of the EA after reaching the drawdown value
        • Mode of Drawdown Calculation: Basis for calculating the drawdown
        • Max Drawdown Daily (Percentage): Maximum drawdown value per day in percent
        Day & Time Filters:
          • Use Time Filter: Activation of time filter monitoring
          • Close all Trades out of Time: Close the trade after the time filter has expired
          • Mode Time: Selection of the time base for calculating the time filter
          • Start Hour: Start time (hour) for the time filter
          • Start Minute: Start time (minute) for the time filter
          • End Hour: End time (hour) for the time filter
          • End Minute: End time (minute) for the time filter
          • Trade on Monday: Activation of day filter for trading (Monday)
          • Trade on Tuesday: Activation of day filter for trading (Tuesday)
          • Trade on Wednesday: Activation of day filter for trading (Wednesday)
          • Trade on Thursday: Activation of day filter for trading (Thursday)
          • Trade on Friday: Activation of day filter for trading (Friday)
          Additional inputs:
            • Show Comment on Chart: Activation of data display on the chart


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