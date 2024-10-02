LSTM Forex Alpha

IMPORTANT: BOT IS EXCLUSIVE TO EURUSD M30. 

                   TEST FROM 2024 TO PRESENT (MINIMUM LEVERAGE 1:30)


LSTM ForexAlpha is an advanced trading Expert Advisor (EA) that uses LSTM (Long Short-Term Memory) artificial intelligence to optimize market operations. This bot has been trained on several years of historical data to adapt to all market trends, ensuring continuous adjustment to current market conditions.

Key Features:

  • LSTM Intelligence: We use LSTM neural networks to analyze and predict market movements. LSTMs are designed to handle data sequences and store long-term relevant information, making them ideal for financial market analysis.
  • Advanced Training: The bot has been trained on years of historical data to recognize and adapt to various market trends. This training process includes adjusting the number of neurons, batch size, epochs, dropout, and learning rate to ensure optimal performance.
  • Risk Management: Each operation executed by LSTM ForexAlpha is accompanied by strict risk management, with losses tightly controlled to protect capital.
  • Exceptional Performance: Capable of generating profits between 50% and 200% annually, LSTM ForexAlpha boasts a Sharpe ratio significantly higher than the norm, indicating an excellent risk/reward ratio.
  • Technical Indicators: The bot uses a wide range of technical indicators during training and optimization on MQL5. Each indicator and its period are optimized to maximize the bot's effectiveness.

Why Choose LSTM ForexAlpha?

LSTM ForexAlpha represents a cutting-edge trading solution, combining advanced artificial intelligence and precise risk management. Designed for traders seeking high performance and reliability, this EA offers an automated approach to maximize profits with minimal risk.

Usage

LSTM ForexAlpha is easy to install and use on any MetaTrader 5 platform. It is perfect for experienced traders who want to automate their trading strategies and for beginners looking for an effective way to enter the world of algorithmic trading.

Experience the future of trading with LSTM ForexAlpha, where innovation and precision come together to deliver the best results.


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Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
Sentinel MT5
Luca Barone
4.95 (38)
Experts
Sentinel MT5 is an automated Expert Advisor designed with a strong focus on risk control, capital preservation, and stable execution. The EA operates with discipline and consistency, avoiding aggressive exposure and adapting its behavior during unfavorable market conditions . Sentinel MT5 prioritizes account stability over high-frequency or high-risk trading and does not force entries when market conditions are not suitable. It features automated position management, built-in margin and drawdown
XAU Sniper Pro
Duy Van Nguy
4 (5)
Experts
XAU Sniper Pro — Triple-Strategy Liquidity Sweep EA for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5 Most gold trading systems rely on lagging indicators and end up entering after the move has already happened. XAU Sniper Pro takes the opposite approach: it waits for price to sweep key liquidity levels — triggering stop orders and taking retail traders out — then enters the reversal as the move exhausts itself. This is the mechanism behind many institutional-style moves on gold, automated and systematized into three
Neural Sentinel xauusd ea mt5
Dragoljub Vujcic
Experts
Neural Sentinel XAUUSD MT5 – High-Frequency Algorithmic AI System for Gold Neural Sentinel XAUUSD MT5 is a high-performance algorithmic trading system engineered exclusively for the Gold (XAUUSD) market. This Expert Advisor utilizes an advanced multi-timeframe analytical engine, combining trend-following momentum with precise volatility and anti-reversal filters to capture rapid intra-day market inefficiencies.    *** SPECIAL PROMOTIONAL PRICE!!!    *** DON'T MISS OUT! GET THIS SPECIAL OFFER !
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