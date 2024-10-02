LSTM Forex Alpha

IMPORTANT: BOT IS EXCLUSIVE TO EURUSD M30.

TEST FROM 2024 TO PRESENT (MINIMUM LEVERAGE 1:30)





LSTM ForexAlpha is an advanced trading Expert Advisor (EA) that uses LSTM (Long Short-Term Memory) artificial intelligence to optimize market operations. This bot has been trained on several years of historical data to adapt to all market trends, ensuring continuous adjustment to current market conditions.

Key Features:

LSTM Intelligence : We use LSTM neural networks to analyze and predict market movements. LSTMs are designed to handle data sequences and store long-term relevant information, making them ideal for financial market analysis.

: We use LSTM neural networks to analyze and predict market movements. LSTMs are designed to handle data sequences and store long-term relevant information, making them ideal for financial market analysis. Advanced Training : The bot has been trained on years of historical data to recognize and adapt to various market trends. This training process includes adjusting the number of neurons, batch size, epochs, dropout, and learning rate to ensure optimal performance.

: The bot has been trained on years of historical data to recognize and adapt to various market trends. This training process includes adjusting the number of neurons, batch size, epochs, dropout, and learning rate to ensure optimal performance. Risk Management : Each operation executed by LSTM ForexAlpha is accompanied by strict risk management, with losses tightly controlled to protect capital.

: Each operation executed by LSTM ForexAlpha is accompanied by strict risk management, with losses tightly controlled to protect capital. Exceptional Performance : Capable of generating profits between 50% and 200% annually, LSTM ForexAlpha boasts a Sharpe ratio significantly higher than the norm, indicating an excellent risk/reward ratio.

: Capable of generating profits between 50% and 200% annually, LSTM ForexAlpha boasts a Sharpe ratio significantly higher than the norm, indicating an excellent risk/reward ratio. Technical Indicators: The bot uses a wide range of technical indicators during training and optimization on MQL5. Each indicator and its period are optimized to maximize the bot's effectiveness.

Why Choose LSTM ForexAlpha?

LSTM ForexAlpha represents a cutting-edge trading solution, combining advanced artificial intelligence and precise risk management. Designed for traders seeking high performance and reliability, this EA offers an automated approach to maximize profits with minimal risk.

Usage

LSTM ForexAlpha is easy to install and use on any MetaTrader 5 platform. It is perfect for experienced traders who want to automate their trading strategies and for beginners looking for an effective way to enter the world of algorithmic trading.

Experience the future of trading with LSTM ForexAlpha, where innovation and precision come together to deliver the best results.



