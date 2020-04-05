Advanced breakout Gold Grid

Advanced Breakout Gold Grid is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD that uses an internal M30 breakout structure. It places pending orders around calculated price levels and manages open positions with configurable stop loss, break-even and progressive trailing controls.

MAIN FEATURES
- Internal M30 signal calculation, independent of the chart timeframe.
- Pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop entry maps.
- Automatic or fixed lot sizing.
- Configurable risk per trade.
- Spread and trading-session filters based on broker server time.
- Break-even and progressive trailing management.
- Optional Martingrid recovery.
- State handling designed for hedging and netting account modes.
- Automatic retry when one side of the pending-order map is missing.
- No DLL and no external licensing system.

GRID RECOVERY
When Enable Martingrid is enabled, a normal trade begins with a stop loss. After a stop-loss exit, the EA may start a same-direction recovery cycle. Additional positions can be added at the configured grid distance with a configurable lot multiplier. The basket target is calculated from the recorded loss plus the configured extra target. When Enable Martingrid is disabled, new stop-loss exits do not start a recovery cycle.

IMPORTANT RISK WARNING
Grid and martingale-style recovery can significantly increase exposure, drawdown and margin requirements. It can result in partial or total loss of the trading account. This product does not guarantee profit or recovery. Test the EA in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account before considering live use.

RECOMMENDED USE
- Primary instrument: XAUUSD.
- Internal signal timeframe: M30.
- Use a broker with stable execution and adequate margin.
- Review symbol specifications, spread, minimum lot and leverage before trading.

MAIN INPUTS
- Enable Martingrid: enables or disables new recovery cycles.
- Use Automatic Lot: calculates volume from account equity and configured risk.
- Risk Per Trade Percent: percentage used for automatic lot calculation.
- Fixed Lot: volume used when automatic lot sizing is disabled.
- Fixed StopLoss Points: initial stop-loss distance.
- Grid Lot Multiplier: multiplier for additional recovery positions.
- Grid Distance Points: distance between recovery levels.
- Grid Max Positions: maximum number of recovery positions.
- Grid Extra Target Points: additional basket target after the recorded loss is covered.
- Maximum Spread Points: blocks new entries above the configured spread.
- Trading Start Hour and Trading Stop Hour: broker server-time trading window.
- Show Panel: enables or disables the chart information panel.
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AI Aurum Pivot - Professional XAUUSD Expert Advisor      Important: Customer feedback for  AI Aurum Pivot. CLICK HERE  AI Aurum Pivot is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. The system is built around a confirmed pivot breakout strategy combined with an internal AI-based filter that evaluates market structure and trade quality before any entry is made. Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. Next price: $1199.99 Real
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.96 (45)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Golden Conqueror
Taner Altinsoy
5 (1)
Experts
Welcome to Golden Conqueror , a highly advanced, fully automated active scalping algorithmic system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) . Built with institutional logic, this EA strictly avoids dangerous grid or martingale systems. Instead, it utilizes high-precision Pivot Breakouts to exploit market momentum and volume surges. To ensure absolute risk mitigation and capital protection, the algorithm strictly limits itself to a maximum of 1 open trade at a time . Furthermore, every single exe
Dynamic Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (5)
Experts
️   Already own Boring Pips EA? You’re eligible for an  additional 30% discount! Contact to learn more about: How to  claim your rebate Trump’s second term has reignited a wave of aggressive trade policies, starting with the return of sweeping tariffs that are rattling global markets Tensions in the Middle East have flared — most recently between Israel and Iran — sending oil prices surging The Russia–Ukraine war continues with no resolution in sight, fueling ongoing geopolitical ins
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