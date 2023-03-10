CoolAsIce Expert Advisor.





Version: 1.00

date: 09/03/2023

Author: Pierantoni fabrizio





Expert Advisor based on the interaction of signals from the market. Compare past and current signal levels across moving averages.

The system is based on the trailing stop. Once the signal is in gain, the trailing stop is activated in search of the best gain.

The expert advisor is optimized for use with WTI on an M15 or H1 timebase.

The following parameters can be set:

- Magic Number Id: unique number of the expert advisor.

- Stop Loss in pips: safety stop loss in Pips.

- Take Profit: Take Profit Value in Pips.

- Strictly set amount of lots : Lot

- Trailing Stop: Value in pips for starting triling

- Trailing Step : value in pips for stop trailing step

- Autolot : True = enable , false= disable

- Percent of free margin : % of risk balance

-------------------------------- Fliter ----------------------------------------------------

- SpreadFilter: enable or disable the spread filter.

- Max Spread value: maximum value of the spread to enable the trade.

-MA trendPeriod = Timeframe for Moving average.

-MACDOpen level: distance in pips for open order

-MACDCloseLevel: distance in pips for close order

-TimeFrameMacd: Timeframe for MACD signal





Best setup for WTI H1 ( you have to change them!!)

Expert advisor work with all currency but its logic is for wti

Stop Loss: 0 ( macd strategy for closing order)

Take Profit: 390 (trailing stop activated)

Trailing Stop: 70

Trailing Step: 8

Ma Trend Period: 30

Macd Open level: 4

Macd Close Level: 2

Timeframe Macd: 60

Recommended Lot 0.01 or 5% Balance.

Recommended VPS.



